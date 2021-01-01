No he didnt.



He didnt decide. This is fallacious. If he had decided we wouldnt have signed Benteke





He advised. He offered advice based on data. He delivered the advice of his team.





He did not decide, he gave his view.



Begging owners not to sign a player is not offering advice.The irony is that in 2014 Graham got his way and instead of signing Benteke we signed Balotelli who Graham said was great from a recruitment point of view. That is not offering advice that is making tactical decisions.Graham rationale was that Liverpool didn't play with a target man. The irony is that Rodgers did when we recruited him. Rodgers played with Danny Graham upfront a similar big striker to Benteke. The idea wasn't to swing crosses into him like Graham suggested but to use him to hold the ball up whilst pacey wide players made runs.What gives Graham a numbers guy the right to be making tactical decisions and deciding what a Liverpool player should look like.Is that is what has been at play for the three seasons our managers and coaches have wanted a 6. That the recruitment team don't think we should play with one.Let's face it they sure as hell haven't recruited one and we now have a scorched earth policy regarding offloading 6's.