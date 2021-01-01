« previous next »
LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!

PeterTheRed

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25560 on: Today at 08:55:12 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:10:34 pm
Tepid has never taught anyone anything new in his life.

Only a stupid person won't learn anything from Tepid ...
amir87

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25561 on: Today at 08:55:24 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:51:51 pm
Benteke arrived in 2015, and when I said in the book that I begged Fenway not to sanction the signing, one of the reasons I was surprised they were considering it was in summer 2014 Brendan wanted Benteke, and then we convinced Fenway he shouldnt come, and in 2013 it was the same thing.

Graham seems to think he did mate.

Honestly mate who gives a flying fuck about Benteke?!

Talk about why we havent signed a quality DM the past two years. Or why weve failed to recruit at all this Summer. Thats all fair. Who cares what someone wrote in their book about a deal that happened almost a decade ago.
TepidT2O

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25562 on: Today at 08:55:43 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:51:51 pm
Benteke arrived in 2015, and when I said in the book that I begged Fenway not to sanction the signing, one of the reasons I was surprised they were considering it was in summer 2014 Brendan wanted Benteke, and then we convinced Fenway he shouldnt come, and in 2013 it was the same thing.

Graham seems to think he did mate.
No he didnt.

He didnt decide. This is fallacious.  If he had decided we wouldnt have signed Benteke


He advised.  He offered advice based on data.  He delivered the advice of his team.


He did not decide, he gave his view.
Sonofthewind

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25563 on: Today at 08:57:03 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:53:03 pm
I wonder in hindsight how things would have turned out if we didn't keep him at Leipzig the extra year (17/18). By the time he signed we just brought Fabinho and Fabinho/Henderson/Wijnaldum just worked well as a midfield and was Klopp's go-to.

He never really recovered from being made to play an AFCON injured which ruined his second season here and he was injury plagued thereafter.

Interesting question ( especially considering we've got fuck all else to talk about). I wonder if he had hit the ground running he would have had more leeway. I always felt the conversations differed between Ox and Keita. People appeared to feel more sorry for Ox and expressed more exasperation towards Naby.
Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25564 on: Today at 08:57:42 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:49:38 pm
it was Jurgen who said, My full-backs have to attack, we can fill in for his defence,

Klopp always played with one solid full-back. Clyne/Milner and one attacking fullback. Moreno and who the quote was about Robbo. Attacking left back solid right back. He did the same at Dortmund with one solid full back and one fullback pushed really high.

It was only the emergence of Trent that meant we pushed both fullbacks on and compensated by playing essentially three athletic sitting midfield players.
Draex

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25565 on: Today at 08:57:59 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:48:14 pm
so so so close to bears.

beers is an acceptable answer as well.

Ive yet to see a bear. Bearly keeping my eyes open.
PeterTheRed

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25566 on: Today at 08:58:40 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:15:54 pm
Are you sure you have the certain level of football knowledge required to discuss transfers with Peter?

Nope, he is not at the required level ...
Egyptian36

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25567 on: Today at 08:58:46 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:13:26 pm
I'm not picking sides here - genuinely, I'm not - but man, you must be single/divorced (or the wife/partner is out a lot).

 :)

We need to convert him to Islam. 4 wives.
Hazell

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25568 on: Today at 08:59:00 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:57:59 pm
Ive yet to see a bear. Bearly keeping my eyes open.

Been watching The Bear recently. Might be jumping the gun but it's becoming one of my favourite shows of all time.
smutchin

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25569 on: Today at 08:59:09 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:51:51 pm
Benteke arrived in 2015, and when I said in the book that I begged Fenway not to sanction the signing, one of the reasons I was surprised they were considering it was in summer 2014 Brendan wanted Benteke, and then we convinced Fenway he shouldnt come, and in 2013 it was the same thing.

Graham seems to think he did mate.

But Benteke did come, so how does that square with it being Graham's decision? Am I missing something here?
TAA66

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25570 on: Today at 08:59:56 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:51:51 pm
Benteke arrived in 2015, and when I said in the book that I begged Fenway not to sanction the signing, one of the reasons I was surprised they were considering it was in summer 2014 Brendan wanted Benteke, and then we convinced Fenway he shouldnt come, and in 2013 it was the same thing.

Graham seems to think he did mate.

Benteke was 100% a Rodgers signing
Draex

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25571 on: Today at 09:00:50 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:59:00 pm
Been watching The Bear recently. Might be jumping the gun but it's becoming one of my favourite shows of all time.

Its brilliant, I said previously top 5 of all time for me.
Sonofthewind

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25572 on: Today at 09:01:57 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:00:50 pm
Its brilliant, I said previously top 5 of all time for me.

The others being Mrs Brown's Boys seasons 1-4?
Hazell

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25573 on: Today at 09:02:11 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:00:50 pm
Its brilliant, I said previously top 5 of all time for me.

Have you watched it all? I'm part way through series 3.
Legs

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25574 on: Today at 09:05:29 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:45:53 pm
Enjoying a beer, the sunset over Anglesey, reading Ian Grahams book.. just seen the link..

kvaratskhelia, hear me out.. his dad and agent said he should be playing champions league football but would see after the Euros.. Osimhen was meant to be leaving and now not looking likely.. Kavra is on less than £30k a week..

Might be the sun or the beer, but this would be a great signing.

Might be the beers mate just enjoy them and stay off here !

Napoli owner is also notoriously hard to deal with too as good as the lad is.
Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25575 on: Today at 09:06:03 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:55:43 pm
No he didnt.

He didnt decide. This is fallacious.  If he had decided we wouldnt have signed Benteke


He advised.  He offered advice based on data.  He delivered the advice of his team.


He did not decide, he gave his view.

Begging owners not to sign a player is not offering advice.

The irony is that in 2014 Graham got his way and instead of signing Benteke we signed Balotelli who Graham said was great from a recruitment point of view. That is not offering advice that is making tactical decisions.

Graham rationale was that Liverpool didn't play with a target man. The irony is that Rodgers did when we recruited him. Rodgers played with Danny Graham upfront a similar big striker to Benteke. The idea wasn't to swing crosses into him like Graham suggested but to use him to hold the ball up whilst pacey wide players made runs.

What gives Graham a numbers guy the right to be making tactical decisions and deciding what a Liverpool player should look like.
Is that is what has been at play for the three seasons our managers and coaches have wanted a 6. That the recruitment team don't think we should play with one.

Let's face it they sure as hell haven't recruited one and we now have a scorched earth policy regarding offloading 6's.
Draex

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25576 on: Today at 09:12:10 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 09:01:57 pm
The others being Mrs Brown's Boys seasons 1-4?

Haha fuck no

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:02:11 pm
Have you watched it all? I'm part way through series 3.

Yep, season two is breathtaking, so many episodes youd love to watch again for the first time. Rare with tv these days.
Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25577 on: Today at 09:12:43 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 08:59:09 pm
But Benteke did come, so how does that square with it being Graham's decision? Am I missing something here?

Yes, the absurd situation in which the recruitment team and Manager simply couldn't agree on players so it became you sign one I will sign one pantomime. Rodgers got Benteke, the TC got Firmino. Two diametrically opposed players. In the same way we signed Carroll and Suarez in the same window.

It is the problem with recruitment by analytics. A coach or manager looks to build a jigsaw. Fit complimentary pieces together to build a unit. Analysts look at players in isolation. Graham has a preconceived idea what a Liverpool player should look like Rodgers and Klopp start from a tactical viewpoint of how they want to play the game. That then influences the rest of the players they want to recruit.
TepidT2O

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25578 on: Today at 09:13:54 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:06:03 pm
Begging owners not to sign a player is not offering advice.

The irony is that in 2014 Graham got his way and instead of signing Benteke we signed Balotelli who Graham said was great from a recruitment point of view. That is not offering advice that is making tactical decisions.

Graham rationale was that Liverpool didn't play with a target man. The irony is that Rodgers did when we recruited him. Rodgers played with Danny Graham upfront a similar big striker to Benteke. The idea wasn't to swing crosses into him like Graham suggested but to use him to hold the ball up whilst pacey wide players made runs.

What gives Graham a numbers guy the right to be making tactical decisions and deciding what a Liverpool player should look like.
Is that is what has been at play for the three seasons our managers and coaches have wanted a 6. That the recruitment team don't think we should play with one.

Let's face it they sure as hell haven't recruited one and we now have a scorched earth policy regarding offloading 6's.
I will quote your own words


Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:44:20 pm
. Why is he making decisions like that?
he didnt decide this. 

Did he
Sonofthewind

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25579 on: Today at 09:14:03 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:12:10 pm
Haha fuck no

Yep, season two is breathtaking, so many episodes youd love to watch again for the first time. Rare with tv these days.

No Judgement Draex. My favourite is anytime Wogan hosted Points of View in tight chinos.
RJH

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25580 on: Today at 09:16:10 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:57:42 pm
Klopp always played with one solid full-back. Clyne/Milner and one attacking fullback. Moreno and who the quote was about Robbo. Attacking left back solid right back. He did the same at Dortmund with one solid full back and one fullback pushed really high.

It was only the emergence of Trent that meant we pushed both fullbacks on and compensated by playing essentially three athletic sitting midfield players.


None of which changes that (alleged?) quote from Klopp, which suggests that Graham was mindful of a fullback's defensive capabilities, and it was Klopp that told him not to worry. Trent was already coming through into the side at the time, so it seems Klopp was already looking at switching up the formula at the point we were looking at Robertson.


That quote I provided was the only thing I've seen regarding Graham and fullbacks, so that's what I'm working off.
Do you have the direct quote/context for when Graham said he decided not to look at defensive fullbacks?
