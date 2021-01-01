« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 630 631 632 633 634 [635]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 853134 times)

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25360 on: Today at 02:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 02:37:49 pm
Liverpool signing a player from their bitter arch-rivals and a player from a club who is notoriously hard to deal with, with a week to go in the transfer window sounds completely believable.

 ;D I'm 100% convinced we ain't signing anyone!

The meltdown will be enormous (and warranted).
Logged

Online rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25361 on: Today at 02:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 02:37:49 pm
Liverpool signing a player from their bitter arch-rivals and a player from a club who is notoriously hard to deal with, with a week to go in the transfer window sounds completely believable.
The links aren't serious, but we have nothing else to talk about.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,415
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25362 on: Today at 02:45:20 pm »
Quanash injured so Gomez will be in the squad on Sunday.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,176
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25363 on: Today at 02:48:14 pm »
Well either sign no one, or one underwhelming defender thats a bit of a punt. No truth whatsoever in the Kvaratskhelia or Branthwaite rumours, I just cant see it.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,919
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25364 on: Today at 02:48:41 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 02:39:41 pm
;D I'm 100% convinced we ain't signing anyone!

The meltdown will be enormous (and warranted).

I am sure there will be an epic meltdown from the usual suspects if we don't signg anyone, but our squad will actually be stronger this season than most of last season, with the likes of Jota and Bajcetic being available ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 12:55:33 am
Van Dijk - 4,071
Diaz - 3,615
Mac Allister - 3,501
Gomez - 3,133
Salah - 3,132
Nunez - 3,026
Gakpo - 3,017
Alisson - 2,880
Elliott - 2,786
Endo - 2,758
Szoboszlai - 2,704
TAA - 2,617
Konate - 2,589
Quansah - 2,494
Kelleher - 2,400
Robertson - 2,200
Jones - 2,032
Gravenberch - 1,839
Jota - 1,711
Bradley - 1,505
Tsimikas - 1,465
Matip - 1,062
Clark - 351
Doak - 247
McConnell - 238
Chambers - 139 (on loan)
Bajcetic - 97
Danns - 78
Gordon - 77
Koumas - 63 (on loan)
Scanlon - 51
Musialowski - 16
Nyoni - 12
Beck - 7
Thiago - 5
Adrian - 0
Jaros - 0
Mrozek - 0 (on loan)
Davies - 0
Van den Berg - 0
Pitaluga - 0
Phillips - 0
Williams - 0 (on loan)
Koumetio - 0
Nallo - 0
Ramsay - 0 (on loan)
Lewis - 0
Morton - 0
Frauendorf - 0
Stephenson - 0 (on loan)
Hill - 0
Carvalho - 0
« Last Edit: Today at 02:52:15 pm by PeterTheRed ... »
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25365 on: Today at 02:49:06 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:06:47 pm
Changes to how they do added on time. Theyve reduce stuff like time added on for celebration to only count after 30 seconds and the time theyre adding on for other scenarios is being reduced as they realised most games having 8+ minutes added on time wasnt in anyones interest.
Wasnt aware that they had changed that already after 1 season. Did the ref on the weekend happen to also miss that memo?
« Last Edit: Today at 02:55:14 pm by Rosario »
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,605
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25366 on: Today at 02:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:48:14 pm
Well either sign no one, or one underwhelming defender thats a bit of a punt. No truth whatsoever in the Kvaratskhelia or Branthwaite rumours, I just cant see it.

Sergio Ramos it is then.

Oh, I misread.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,267
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25367 on: Today at 02:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:45:20 pm
Quanash injured so Gomez will be in the squad on Sunday.

Quansah might train today and might still be in the squad. Don;t half use a quote.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,712
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25368 on: Today at 02:49:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:48:41 pm
I am sure there will be an epic meltdown from the usual suspects if we don't signg anyone, but our squad will actually be stronger this season than most of last season, with the likes of Jota and Bajcetic being available ...


The same bajectic that they are actively looking to loan out?

Also, the same Jota that gets a large injury every season?
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,634
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25369 on: Today at 02:49:54 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:38:40 pm
I mean the rumour is from the S*n originally so....

The Branthwaite one? Ahhh...There you go then.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25370 on: Today at 02:51:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:48:41 pm
I am sure there will be an epic meltdown from the usual suspects if we don't signg anyone, but our squad will actually be stronger this season than most of last season, with the likes of Jota and Bajcetic being available ...
I didnt realise Jota was going to be available all season
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,634
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25371 on: Today at 02:51:34 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:51:16 pm
I didnt realise Jota was going to be available all season
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:49:40 pm
The same bajectic that they are actively looking to loan out?

Also, the same Jota that gets a large injury every season?

Don't take him on. DON'T TAKE HIM ON.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,267
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25372 on: Today at 02:53:53 pm »
PLAY THE MAN AND THE BALL!
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,919
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25373 on: Today at 02:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 02:51:34 pm
Don't take him on. DON'T TAKE HIM ON.

Don't worry, I have no intention of taking them on. I have decided to discuss transfers only with posters who have a certain level of understanding of the game of football ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,267
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25374 on: Today at 02:55:49 pm »
Mac, you'll be talking to yourself then?  ;D
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25375 on: Today at 02:57:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:55:07 pm
Don't worry, I have no intention of taking them on. I have decided to discuss transfers only with posters who have a certain level of understanding of the game of football ...
If you believe Jota will be available all season then maybe you should only discuss football whilst looking in a mirror.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,592
  • Seis Veces
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25376 on: Today at 02:58:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:45:20 pm
Quanash injured so Gomez will be in the squad on Sunday.

Selling him now would be suicide.

Surely Joe sees he'll get football this season here. I'd be completely understanding if he wants something new but he still has a big role to play at this club IMO.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,634
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25377 on: Today at 02:58:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:53:53 pm
PLAY THE MAN AND THE BALL!

 :D
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25378 on: Today at 02:59:32 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:58:07 pm
Selling him now would be suicide.

Surely Joe sees he'll get football this season here. I'd be completely understanding if he wants something new but he still has a big role to play at this club IMO.
Maybe Joe himself is a bit fed up of not having a regular position ? Hes become kind of a utility man across the back 4.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,084
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25379 on: Today at 03:00:44 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:59:32 pm
Maybe Joe himself is a bit fed up of not having a regular position ? Hes become kind of a utility man across the back 4.

Tough, it's a week before the deadline and we won't be replacing him. He'll get plenty of football this season and can move on next summer if he's still set on it.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,919
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25380 on: Today at 03:02:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:55:49 pm
Mac, you'll be talking to yourself then?  ;D

Nah, I love discussing transfers with posters like Tepid or DS. There is always something new to learn from them. And of course, I love discussing transfers with you, since you are the only poster at the entire RAWK that loves transfer talk more than me ;D
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,791
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25381 on: Today at 03:05:46 pm »
There is no hope for me :lmao

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 630 631 632 633 634 [635]   Go Up
« previous next »
 