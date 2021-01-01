Liverpool signing a player from their bitter arch-rivals and a player from a club who is notoriously hard to deal with, with a week to go in the transfer window sounds completely believable.
I'm 100% convinced we ain't signing anyone! The meltdown will be enormous (and warranted).
Van Dijk - 4,071Diaz - 3,615Mac Allister - 3,501Gomez - 3,133Salah - 3,132Nunez - 3,026Gakpo - 3,017Alisson - 2,880Elliott - 2,786Endo - 2,758Szoboszlai - 2,704TAA - 2,617Konate - 2,589Quansah - 2,494Kelleher - 2,400Robertson - 2,200Jones - 2,032Gravenberch - 1,839Jota - 1,711Bradley - 1,505Tsimikas - 1,465Matip - 1,062Clark - 351Doak - 247McConnell - 238Chambers - 139 (on loan)Bajcetic - 97Danns - 78Gordon - 77Koumas - 63 (on loan)Scanlon - 51Musialowski - 16Nyoni - 12Beck - 7Thiago - 5Adrian - 0Jaros - 0Mrozek - 0 (on loan)Davies - 0Van den Berg - 0Pitaluga - 0Phillips - 0Williams - 0 (on loan)Koumetio - 0Nallo - 0Ramsay - 0 (on loan)Lewis - 0Morton - 0Frauendorf - 0Stephenson - 0 (on loan)Hill - 0Carvalho - 0
Changes to how they do added on time. Theyve reduce stuff like time added on for celebration to only count after 30 seconds and the time theyre adding on for other scenarios is being reduced as they realised most games having 8+ minutes added on time wasnt in anyones interest.
Well either sign no one, or one underwhelming defender thats a bit of a punt. No truth whatsoever in the Kvaratskhelia or Branthwaite rumours, I just cant see it.
Quanash injured so Gomez will be in the squad on Sunday.
I am sure there will be an epic meltdown from the usual suspects if we don't signg anyone, but our squad will actually be stronger this season than most of last season, with the likes of Jota and Bajcetic being available ...
I mean the rumour is from the S*n originally so....
I didnt realise Jota was going to be available all season
The same bajectic that they are actively looking to loan out?Also, the same Jota that gets a large injury every season?
Don't take him on. DON'T TAKE HIM ON.
Don't worry, I have no intention of taking them on. I have decided to discuss transfers only with posters who have a certain level of understanding of the game of football ...
PLAY THE MAN AND THE BALL!
Selling him now would be suicide.Surely Joe sees he'll get football this season here. I'd be completely understanding if he wants something new but he still has a big role to play at this club IMO.
Maybe Joe himself is a bit fed up of not having a regular position ? Hes become kind of a utility man across the back 4.
Mac, you'll be talking to yourself then?
