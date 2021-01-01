I'm 100% convinced we ain't signing anyone!



The meltdown will be enormous (and warranted).



Van Dijk - 4,071

Diaz - 3,615

Mac Allister - 3,501

Gomez - 3,133

Salah - 3,132

Nunez - 3,026

Gakpo - 3,017

Alisson - 2,880

Elliott - 2,786

Endo - 2,758

Szoboszlai - 2,704

TAA - 2,617

Konate - 2,589

Quansah - 2,494

Kelleher - 2,400

Robertson - 2,200

Jones - 2,032

Gravenberch - 1,839

Jota - 1,711

Bradley - 1,505

Tsimikas - 1,465

Matip - 1,062

Clark - 351

Doak - 247

McConnell - 238

Chambers - 139 (on loan)

Bajcetic - 97

Danns - 78

Gordon - 77

Koumas - 63 (on loan)

Scanlon - 51

Musialowski - 16

Nyoni - 12

Beck - 7

Thiago - 5

Adrian - 0

Jaros - 0

Mrozek - 0 (on loan)

Davies - 0

Van den Berg - 0

Pitaluga - 0

Phillips - 0

Williams - 0 (on loan)

Koumetio - 0

Nallo - 0

Ramsay - 0 (on loan)

Lewis - 0

Morton - 0

Frauendorf - 0

Stephenson - 0 (on loan)

Hill - 0

Carvalho - 0



I am sure there will be an epic meltdown from the usual suspects if we don't signg anyone, but our squad will actually be stronger this season than most of last season, with the likes of Jota and Bajcetic being available ...