Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:17:56 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:06:47 pm
Changes to how they do added on time. Theyve reduce stuff like time added on for celebration to only count after 30 seconds and the time theyre adding on for other scenarios is being reduced as they realised most games having 8+ minutes added on time wasnt in anyones interest.

Did they tell the referees? The game against Ipswich had 8 minutes added on.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:20:11 pm
Here it comes.  Someone has hacked the laptop. Braithwaite and the Georgian lad incoming
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:21:19 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:12:41 pm
Pay it. Then give Trent all our money.
Id snap your hand off for that. I genuinely would have no qualms of the amount of someone elses money being spent if Trent was announced north of £300k a week.

Quote from: Rusty on Today at 01:17:21 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/aug/23/football-transfer-rumours-sterling-for-villa-branthwaite-for-liverpool

Havent seen this anywhere else, so apologies if already posted - apparently we have bid £63M plus £7M add ons for Jarrad Branthwaite  :o
Given The Athletic running with the story that early-summer confidence on generating a bidding war for Branthwaite and selling DCL for a big fee has now given way to panic in light of the Friedkin collapse, I cant imagine that wed be in for him and certainly not opening the bidding that high if we were.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:23:01 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:37:50 pm
https://x.com/SportsPeteO/status/1826945969042145350



lets pretend this is a great source
I'll take anything at this point to be honest
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:23:56 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:06:30 pm
Krava would be an opportunistic signing.
He looks like someone who can genuinely replace Mane. He is on the cusp of becoming too expensive. Perfect timing, but I doubt FSG would sanction it without offloading another attacker.

He is like Diaz but more powerful and stronger, and therefore more easily able to work his way into shooting positions etc. without having lost his balance etc.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:24:32 pm
Still dont believe there will be any significant incoming players unless we sell.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:24:37 pm
Imagine we missed out on a Champions league spot this season without signing anybody of note. Cant wait for the stories next season about how our budget would be affected due to missing out on CL football.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:28:33 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:37:50 pm
https://x.com/SportsPeteO/status/1826945969042145350



lets pretend this is a great source

Between him and the goalkeeper we would deffo need auto correct set for their names if they sign. Either that or stick with Marmalade and sheila
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:33:46 pm

I reckon well panic buy Branthwaite. Quansah injury will focus minds not that it should have been needed to realise were short at CB especially with Joe being touted around.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:34:27 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:03:32 pm
Especially as Hughes has been spotted at Leeds fest

Maybe the club told him to take Jorg's advice.

It really is silly season :lmao
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:34:35 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:11:28 pm
I remain unconvinced that they wouldn't prefer us to win, as opposed to coming third. I don't even know how you aim to come third apart from building a squad that wins as many games as it can.

Here's how I see it. They want us to win (it benefits them if we do) but they also want us to operate sustainably. To do this they have instilled a philosophy of trying to operate in the most efficient way in the transfer market, picking up affordable, undervalued players and supplementing that with expensive, but good value (ROI) stars. Our problem is that the edge we had in that market has kind of closed on both ends, with smaller teams offering easier, immediate routes to first team football, and other big teams either going mental with transfer fees, or offering silly wages.

To that point, I'd agree that something isn't working for us at the moment in the transfer market. However, we know that there is money available to spend. We bid over £100m for a DM last year - the owners aren't withholding money. But I think our philosophy is holding us back right now.

Personally, I think we could take more risks. If we were interested in players like Wharton, for example, but determined that he hadn't played enough minutes, I understand that decision, but probably disagree with it. Right now there are CBs out there that we'll have long standing interest in, but we're not pulling the trigger on yet. I think our parameters should be widened a bit, because the window we are currently allowing ourselves to sign players in seems to be too narrow.

I don't think it's because the owners don't care if we're successful or not, I think it's because we've had a way of working that made us incredibly successful and it can be hard internally to recognise when your competition have closed that gap.
Moneyball stuff has more scope when you are further down the league table. In order to reestablish our status as a serious team, opportunistic moves on young players undervalued by others was a great way to build up our squad and create a foundation. After that was done and we needed extra quality in goal, defence and defensive midfield, we just went and paid world record fees for a GK and a CB. Sure, we knew that they were longterm signings and that they would pay for themselves with titles ultimately, but we still broke records for the money we spent on them. Fans of the richest clubs in the world were laughing at us for the prices we paid.

We should still be willing to pay such high fees when we know the player is good enough. Nunez is the only player in five years that weve paid that kind of money for, and he was obviously raw and not the same as VVD or Alisson in that respect.

In five years, there has been a lot of inflation, but we have actually reduced the transfer fees we pay rather than increase them.

Moneyball stuff works when your are 6th or even 4th, not when you are a title challenger already. Of course, you should still look for those opportunities, but you cant depend on them as heavily.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:35:29 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:13:40 pm
Maybe they're trying to force Chelsea's hand with Osimhen, pay up because we'll only sell one of them etc.

Yeah they aren't selling both even though they're struggling to agree a deal for Osimihen. The time to get Kvaratskhelia was early on the window when he publicly wanted out
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:36:05 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 01:24:37 pm
Imagine we missed out on a Champions league spot this season without signing anybody of note. Cant wait for the stories next season about how our budget would be affected due to missing out on CL football.

Pearce would 100% say this. However they will actually spend if we missed out on UCL.
