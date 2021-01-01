I remain unconvinced that they wouldn't prefer us to win, as opposed to coming third. I don't even know how you aim to come third apart from building a squad that wins as many games as it can.



Here's how I see it. They want us to win (it benefits them if we do) but they also want us to operate sustainably. To do this they have instilled a philosophy of trying to operate in the most efficient way in the transfer market, picking up affordable, undervalued players and supplementing that with expensive, but good value (ROI) stars. Our problem is that the edge we had in that market has kind of closed on both ends, with smaller teams offering easier, immediate routes to first team football, and other big teams either going mental with transfer fees, or offering silly wages.



To that point, I'd agree that something isn't working for us at the moment in the transfer market. However, we know that there is money available to spend. We bid over £100m for a DM last year - the owners aren't withholding money. But I think our philosophy is holding us back right now.



Personally, I think we could take more risks. If we were interested in players like Wharton, for example, but determined that he hadn't played enough minutes, I understand that decision, but probably disagree with it. Right now there are CBs out there that we'll have long standing interest in, but we're not pulling the trigger on yet. I think our parameters should be widened a bit, because the window we are currently allowing ourselves to sign players in seems to be too narrow.



I don't think it's because the owners don't care if we're successful or not, I think it's because we've had a way of working that made us incredibly successful and it can be hard internally to recognise when your competition have closed that gap.



Moneyball stuff has more scope when you are further down the league table. In order to reestablish our status as a serious team, opportunistic moves on young players undervalued by others was a great way to build up our squad and create a foundation. After that was done and we needed extra quality in goal, defence and defensive midfield, we just went and paid world record fees for a GK and a CB. Sure, we knew that they were longterm signings and that they would pay for themselves with titles ultimately, but we still broke records for the money we spent on them. Fans of the richest clubs in the world were laughing at us for the prices we paid.We should still be willing to pay such high fees when we know the player is good enough. Nunez is the only player in five years that weve paid that kind of money for, and he was obviously raw and not the same as VVD or Alisson in that respect.In five years, there has been a lot of inflation, but we have actually reduced the transfer fees we pay rather than increase them.Moneyball stuff works when your are 6th or even 4th, not when you are a title challenger already. Of course, you should still look for those opportunities, but you cant depend on them as heavily.