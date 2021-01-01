The reason we went with Origi as backup for the front three was completely different from the defensive and defensive midfield issues. It wasn't a lack of recruitment. It was the club continually signing attacking players that quite simply didn't fit with how the manager wanted to play the game.



Look at the players Klopp inherited Firmino, Benteke, Sturridge, Ings, Origi, Coutinho, Ibe, Markovic, Sinclair. We had loads of attacking players on the books. Did Klopp have to bring in an attacker on loan? Nope he had to bring in Caulker a journeyman centreback to make up the numbers and convert Henderson to a 6. So what defensive-minded players did he inherit.



Clyne, Toure, Lovren, Skrtel, Lucas, Milner etc all players that predated the TC or who were signed by Rodgers. The only defensive players signed by the TC were Iilori and Sakho what you would call ball playing defenders.



The reason we only had Origi as a backup for the front three is that the club kept signing flair players instead of what Klopp wanted which was wide attackers with real pace. Look at Shaqiri, Keita, Minamino, Carvalho etc. Klopp would try them in the wide positions realise they didn't fit and then go back to using Origi or even Ox in the wide positions. I mean look at when he wanted Werner a natural wide attacker with real pace and ended up with Jota who whilst a terrific footballer was never the right fit either for the Firmino role or as a Mane-Salah type with real pace.





So let's look at our mad panic loans and purchases Caulker, Davies, Kabak, Melo and latterly Endo. All centrebacks and 6's. How many times were we left so short of attacking players that we had to make a mad purchase or loan?



Look at the squad now. It is so unbalanced it is untrue. We have enough left-wingers to supply half the teams in the League. We have attacking 8's coming out of ears. We are so unbalanced we are having to convert an AM into a 6. History repeating itself. Look at the 13-14 side Suarez, Sturridge, Sterling, Coutinho and Gerrard. So we convert Gerrard to a holding mid. We then convert Henderson to a holding mid under Klopp. Under Slot it is Gravenberch.



Not only that Hughes is offloading just about anyone who could play as a DM. Centrebacks who needs centrebacks just convert someone if you need to. How can anyone look at that weight of evidence, look at the balance of our squad and come to the conclusion that the recruitment team just don't value defensive minded players.



We lost the League under Rodgers in 13-14 because of a poor defence. When we got the Suarez money did the TC look to remedy that. Nope they went out and signed attacking flair players. When we got the Coutinho money they wanted to buy Fekir another flair player who simply didn't fit with how Klopp wanted to play the game. It was Klopp who had to force through the Ali and VVD deals. He even had to get Gordon involved to speak to the Southampton chairman. It was the Klopp who pushed through the Fabinho deal because Henderson didn't want to play the 6 role anymore.



Look at how many defensive-minded players we have signed and surprise surprise it is because managers like Rodgers and Klopp went to war and forced them through. Slot doesn't have that power. So when he wants a six or a centreback the recruitment team trying and part ex a defender for yet another flair player in Gordon.



Look at what happens when do try and sign a defensive minded player. Cant get Tchoo Tchoo then wait for the perfect player in Bellingham who was playing as a 6. Can't get Bellingham sign some forwards. Can't get Zubi then shelve it and wait for the perfect 6. How come we don't wait for the perfect attacking player?