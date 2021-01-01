« previous next »
LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:01:52 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:47:39 am
Agree JP I like that Garlic Red takes the time to explain his position isn't arrogant and its way better than the  cheap loser bedwetter type posts we see

Thing is I think that's how the vast majority of this supposed pro-FSG/anti-Al cabal that apparently exists feel.  I know it's how I feel.  I'm not necessarily happy with our business, but rather than go into blind rage I'd sooner look for explanations.  I think there are scenarios where doing business is difficult given the upheaval at the club, I think we have got a pretty good squad, and I can see why there might be less players than we think that are considered improvements to it. I was still pissed off about Zubemendi (albeit I haven't remembered how to spell it), and I'd still like to see some sort of coherent long term plan.  I suppose the difference is I feel confident it will come and I feel as though the reasons presented as to why things haven't happened yet have largely made sense.  What irritates is pointless snark like 'but we were told there would be no injures under Slot' or 'Slot's still assessing' as though these were points anyone made.  The 'assessment' thing in particular was ridiculous as it suggested that you could just judge players off video from thousands of miles away and not want to see them train and implement your system.

When there's good debate, it's fun - I find Al's posts often tiresome but there is occasionally gold in there that's worth talking about and he's clearly put a lot of thought into what he says (possibly too much).  Oftentimes though there's too many people wanting to be 'right' and shutting down all debate by talking in certainties.  12 months ago I was being told with complete certainty that Bradley wasn't ready to back up at RB and Matip was 'finished at the top level' - Matip ended up being our best CB til he got injured and Bradley was a revelation.  There were those who thought we must sign Colwill who has been utter shit since.  Equally I've called Gomez and Gakpo useless and was pretty much wrong about that, although personally I'm still unconvinced by the latter. Shit happens.

Debate's good, debate's fun, this thread however just seems to seethe with uncontrolled anger at times (and yes, before someone points it out, sometimes me too) and I don't really get it. We all want the same thing.  I guess where we might differ is that I think FSG want that too - they're just not going about it in a way that some understand.  At the minute I'd say I'm on the fence as to whether I do too.  But in the absence of not thinking we're in some sort of movie where FSG are uber bad guys, I'm trying to understand their approach.  I also don't honestly know what the ownership alternative is because I think I'd switch off for good if we were backed by some nation state.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:04:23 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:49:11 am
The latter. Probably the former as well.

Injuries happen, that isn't a mark against Slot. Its just a cautionary tale of expecting the injuries that a team encounters over a season to lessen and for that to be baked into the reason why the squad is smaller in size.

:D

Sorry (to both of you). Bit of an arsey comment from me.

Well only know if theres any improvement/upside on injuries later in the season I think, and if we see a reduction in all the muscle injuries. People are always going to pick up knocks as we go along.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:04:37 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:55:29 am
Liverpool have completed deal for 16 year old Alvin Ayman from the Wolves Academy.

5 year deal, £2m compensation

Romano
Whoop, whoop, a signing!!! All is forgiven!

Seriously, if we can pick up a few kids as backup/long term solutions for our problem positions then we should be doing it - that is usually separate work from the 1st team requirements.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:04:42 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:45:47 am
Its really hard to have an opinion on why it happens but you can only go on 'outputs' .. and people keep referring to injury crises as bad luck but they've been a constant
It's fair to say we've got very few players who you'd expect to remain fit and performing for 50 games .. VVD, Mac, Robertson (last season was a should), Salah ... dunno after that

The biggest worry with Slot and his team is that they're coming from dutch football - there's just no comparison to the demands a CL club in our country faces over a season, and this is the toughest schedule yet

I'm at a bit of a loss as to why you'd leave yourself exposed with a thin squad.. even if you thought you could fix the problem there's obv a season wrecking risk you're not protecting against
You don't think Trent can anymore? Feel like Diaz, Gakpo and Elliott have/could as well of they were given the minutes. They seem pretty robust outside Diaz's injury in 22/23 and Elliott's ankle being snapped.

For me if it's the same players most of the time then I kind of fall on the side of its not being the staff Like Arsenal obviously had some players play a lot, but still had Tomiyasu missing again, Smith-Rowe and Viera seemed to be missing as well, Tierney went out on loan and still was seemingly injured a lot. Is it any surprise that Thiago retired or that Ox and Keita got injured again after leaving us?

Feels kind of harsh to talk about players like that I guess rather than it being staff causing issues, but either way we really shouldn't be having people taking about needing 5 dedicated senior centre backs which seems to pop up now and again. I really don't think any other club feels they need that
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:04:50 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:55:29 am
Liverpool have completed deal for 16 year old Alvin Ayman from the Wolves Academy.

5 year deal, £2m compensation

Romano
In the squad for Sunday? ;)
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:06:07 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:55:29 am
Liverpool have completed deal for 16 year old Alvin Ayman from the Wolves Academy.

5 year deal, £2m compensation

Romano

I prefer his Geordie brother, Wy.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:06:37 am
It possibly would be good if someone from the club, Edwards or whoever came out and explained our strategy.

It looks to me as though the top 3 teams are on the same path, all 3 have strategies that lead to similar size squads of around 21 first team players of high quality and maybe 4 fringe players.

Makes sense to me, concentrate your resources on a higher quality core group with some of the group able to cover multiple positions.

This means you can guarantee more game time to the whole of the core squad and because you are not spending loads on a rotating cast of fringe players, over time you will be able to have a higher quality core as that's where all your resources are going.

A requirement for this is a low injury count so means we have to play more possession based footy, less intensive and you bring in academy kids for emergencies.

Looks to me as though this is the direction we are travelling and I'm pretty sure it's the right way to go. This transfer window is just the adjustment to the smaller squad size.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:08:27 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:06:07 am
I prefer his Geordie brother, Wy.

😂
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:10:03 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:06:07 am
I prefer his Geordie brother, Wy.

:)
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:10:05 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:06:37 am

It looks to me as though the top 3 teams are on the same path, all 3 have strategies that lead to similar size squads of around 21 first team players of high quality and maybe 4 fringe players.

Makes sense to me, concentrate your resources on a higher quality core group with some of the group able to cover multiple positions.

This means you can guarantee more game time to the whole of the core squad and because you are not spending loads on a rotating cast of fringe players, over time you will be able to have a higher quality core as that's where all your resources are going.

A requirement for this is a low injury count so means we have to play more possession based footy, less intensive and you bring in academy kids for emergencies.


Interesting hypothesis - I think you might well be right. Of course the key is the reduction in injuries - for whatever reason we did seem to get a disproportionate amount versus our competitors. I really don't think it's as insane as some people think that we might be able to improve there.  We've been bad in that department for what feels like decades at this point.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:10:19 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:55:29 am
Liverpool have completed deal for 16 year old Alvin Ayman from the Wolves Academy.

5 year deal, £2m compensation

Romano

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:11:30 am
Not bringing in a no6 I thought Bajcetic would get more game time with us , wondering who he will go to on loan ?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:12:29 am
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:50:41 am
I mean the early returns on Robertson certainly weren't great, so I'll give you that. Endo I don't expect to play and think he might even leave (but what we plan to do if he does I'm not entirely sure, I wouldn't loan Bajcetic in that scenario unless someone's coming in) - but Konate I thought did pretty well at the weekend.  it's pretty early to write that off I think.

As for pace up top - well, that was an issue in our old style too, I'm not sure how you solve that realistically.  Salah looking sharper would certainly be helpful - he looked near peak fitness last week which he certainly wasn't post-AFCON last year.

Don't get me wrong, I'm definitely not writing the players off, they're all excellent. The point is more that there are clear places in the squad where we can attempt to improve, but we're actively choosing not to.

A new left back that's comfortable on the ball would help enormously even if Robertson adapts well, it would give him more chances to rest meaning he can play at a higher tempo when he does.

Endo might not play much but having a 6 who is comfortable in tight spaces and finding passing lanes would help a huge amount with relieving pressure. Gravenberch/Jones/Mac can all do this a bit but aren't completely natural at it. That said, I do think Endo will play a fair bit because our squad is too small for him not to.

In attack we're relying on everyone being at their peak, and even then we still aren't as quick as we have been in the past. Nunez is electric but doesn't seem to be favoured right now. This is where either Gordon or perhaps even just a young pacy forward who can run teams ragged in our easier games would help, but again nothing.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:13:21 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uIRgbqxlSOw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uIRgbqxlSOw</a>
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:15:42 am
It's not transfers for the sake of them, it's adding qualities.

If you have two players at a good age per position who provide what's necessary there, then identifying gains become harder, you can make a case for minimal or no first team incomings.

You have a squad without individual penetration out wide, no right wing backup, no centre mid that clearly fits a position important to the new coach, a decision to make on centre backs.
You could still do well where we are, but do you improve your probability of doing well with signings there? Clearly, when the gaps are so clear.
Contract wise, a decision should've been made on Trent at the 2 year point,  but if they wish to release Salah and Van Dijk without renewing to start a new cycle, that path is fine if the freed up wages are allocated to new talent waiting to make that step to the top, talent that are where Salah and Van Dijk were when we signed them.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:16:06 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:55:29 am
Liverpool have completed deal for 16 year old Alvin Ayman from the Wolves Academy.

5 year deal, £2m compensation

Romano
There you go miseries, are you not entertained?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:16:22 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:06:37 am
It possibly would be good if someone from the club, Edwards or whoever came out and explained our strategy.

It looks to me as though the top 3 teams are on the same path, all 3 have strategies that lead to similar size squads of around 21 first team players of high quality and maybe 4 fringe players.

Makes sense to me, concentrate your resources on a higher quality core group with some of the group able to cover multiple positions.

This means you can guarantee more game time to the whole of the core squad and because you are not spending loads on a rotating cast of fringe players, over time you will be able to have a higher quality core as that's where all your resources are going.

A requirement for this is a low injury count so means we have to play more possession based footy, less intensive and you bring in academy kids for emergencies.

Looks to me as though this is the direction we are travelling and I'm pretty sure it's the right way to go. This transfer window is just the adjustment to the smaller squad size.

City typically run with a small squad, certainly smaller than the ones weve had in recent years. If we dont make any signings (and keep Gomez but let Bajcetic, Morton etc go) our squad will be v similar in size to what Coty have done in recent years.

So its possible to have a small squad and do incredibly well. But IMO well struggle given the extra CL games coupled with Slot adjusting to the schedule. Think we blatantly need two signings, before you even get to the Gomez situation.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:17:39 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:10:19 am

Tell me you have kids, without telling me you have kids.
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:18:18 am
Our approach with Edwards new team seems to be prioritise quality with our buys. We went for Zub with that in mind. Since then, we have been silent on buys and brought in more funds through sales.
So it can be that our next step is not to reduce our quality threshold, rather to raise it, and take a punt on a higher quality signing than Zub.
No inside knowledge on that, but this is feasible & I would love this to happen in the next week. Goalie plus one big quality recruit. Then do the contracts after the window shuts (shows the 3 star players we are not looking to cash in on them)
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:20:11 am
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:10:05 am
Interesting hypothesis - I think you might well be right. Of course the key is the reduction in injuries - for whatever reason we did seem to get a disproportionate amount versus our competitors. I really don't think it's as insane as some people think that we might be able to improve there.  We've been bad in that department for what feels like decades at this point.

Our injuries have totally scuppered a few seasons, no one else has had what we have, there's a reason for that, our crazy high intensity football. It's been fucking fun to watch but without Klopp I don't think it's possible. He made it possible. So it's going to be a culture change, probably a bit less fun but I'd rather be on the same path as Arsenal and Man City rather than all the rest.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:22:09 am
What is the holdup on Rio Ngumoha? Has he officially signed?
Logged

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:22:44 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:16:06 am
There you go miseries, are you not entertained?
Note to self: they were not entertained
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:23:40 am
Id have loved signing zubi or any other 6, but we have none. So whats next? Just Whining and screaming against our owners and the people in charge or move on?

Instead of complaining that our owners are the devil incarnate you should send them your list of 6s. Do you have names of players that are great targets? Ederson, varela and? Are they available? Do you have 100% of the data available to say that they are absolute best for our squad?

Trust the professionals maybe? Or because they dont go your way theyre idiots and they want to sabotage the club theyve been managing quite well for more than 10 years.

Its not being an fsg fanboy or else to aknowledge where we are now and where we were before their take over.


Im disappointed of course and well have to pray for the squad to stay super fit but lets see how it goes first on the pitch and then assess.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:24:00 am
The reason we went with Origi as backup for the front three was completely different from the defensive and defensive midfield issues. It wasn't a lack of recruitment. It was the club continually signing attacking players that quite simply didn't fit with how the manager wanted to play the game.

Look at the players Klopp inherited Firmino, Benteke, Sturridge, Ings, Origi, Coutinho, Ibe, Markovic, Sinclair. We had loads of attacking players on the books. Did Klopp have to bring in an attacker on loan? Nope he had to bring in Caulker a journeyman centreback to make up the numbers and convert Henderson to a 6. So what defensive-minded players did he inherit.

Clyne, Toure, Lovren, Skrtel, Lucas, Milner etc all players that predated the TC or who were signed by Rodgers. The only defensive players signed by the TC were Iilori and Sakho what you would call ball playing defenders.

The reason we only had Origi as a backup for the front three is that the club kept signing flair players instead of what Klopp wanted which was wide attackers with real pace. Look at Shaqiri, Keita, Minamino, Carvalho etc. Klopp would try them in the wide positions realise they didn't fit and then go back to using Origi or even Ox in the wide positions. I mean look at when he wanted Werner a natural wide attacker with real pace and ended up with Jota who whilst a terrific footballer was never the right fit either for the Firmino role or as a Mane-Salah type with real pace.


So let's look at our mad panic loans and purchases Caulker, Davies, Kabak, Melo and latterly Endo. All centrebacks and 6's. How many times were we left so short of attacking players that we had to make a mad purchase or loan?

Look at the squad now. It is so unbalanced it is untrue. We have enough left-wingers to supply half the teams in the League. We have attacking 8's coming out of ears. We are so unbalanced we are having to convert an AM into a 6. History repeating itself. Look at the 13-14 side Suarez, Sturridge, Sterling, Coutinho and Gerrard. So we convert Gerrard to a holding mid. We then convert Henderson to a holding mid under Klopp. Under Slot it is Gravenberch.

Not only that Hughes is offloading just about anyone who could play as a DM. Centrebacks who needs centrebacks just convert someone if you need to. How can anyone look at that weight of evidence, look at the balance of our squad and come to the conclusion that the recruitment team just don't value defensive minded players.

We lost the League under Rodgers in 13-14 because of a poor defence. When we got the Suarez money did the TC look to remedy that. Nope they went out and signed attacking flair players. When we got the Coutinho money they wanted to buy Fekir another flair player who simply didn't fit with how Klopp wanted to play the game. It was Klopp who had to force through the Ali and VVD deals. He even had to get Gordon involved to speak to the Southampton chairman. It was the Klopp who pushed through the Fabinho deal because Henderson didn't want to play the 6 role anymore.

Look at how many defensive-minded players we have signed and surprise surprise it is because managers like Rodgers and Klopp went to war and forced them through. Slot doesn't have that power. So when he wants a six or a centreback the recruitment team trying and part ex a defender for yet another flair player in Gordon.

Look at what happens when do try and sign a defensive minded player. Cant get Tchoo Tchoo then wait for the perfect player in Bellingham who was playing as a 6. Can't get Bellingham sign some forwards. Can't get Zubi then shelve it and wait for the perfect 6. How come we don't wait for the perfect attacking player?
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:24:50 am
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 10:17:39 am
Tell me you have kids, without telling me you have kids.

:D

Took my son to see it for his first ever trip to the cinema I think. What a treat.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:25:00 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:16:06 am
There you go miseries, are you not entertained?
Calling people miseries because they want the club to strengthen the team in order to challenge for the title :lmao
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:25:44 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:25:00 am
Calling people miseries because they want the club to strengthen the team in order to challenge for the title :lmao
Hey! I was being polite too
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:26:04 am
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:01:52 am




Debate's good, debate's fun, this thread however just seems to seethe with uncontrolled anger at times

I agree i like the debate between the 2 camps and some posts have great pov's.  I dont like the name calling and digs at each other, its not very mature

I loved the 'assessing and evaluation' ive been milking that one for weeks, oh and the 'mountains'.  Cant be serious all the time
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25188 on: Today at 10:26:49 am »

Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:33:43 am
The problem is: there isnt anyone (maybe Peter) that is advocating for signing nobody. Everyone wants a 6, everyone wants the club to succession plan for those out of contract (even if they stay, how long at the top do they truly have left) and everyone wants the new manager to have some players to give the squad that lift we usually see from a good signing.

Myself and at least the few I see defending the club are generally just explaining how they see things and how that outlook isnt so bad. I listen to a couple of neutral football podcasts, quite a few of the journalists on there with zero ties to the club have said similar, their squad is excellent, its very modern football to consistently want new things and so on.

That year we went without signing a centre back in the summer I nearly had a breakdown because I knew Matip and Gomez were huge risks, I didnt want Fabinho away from defensive midfield for long. But Lovren played around 10-15 games the season before, even though I didnt agree with it, with Thiago coming in and Gini being retained, wed added depth in midfield that wouldve covered for those games we estimated Fabinho to play in defence, something hed done before in his career. Obviously, it completely backfired as the most disastrous outcome happened, we lost all three defenders for the season and decided not to recruit a quality player in January. We all know why that was, because the club at that point didnt react to situations, they wanted Konate and seen him as a player worth waiting for, Leipzig wouldnt sell him to us in January as wed drew them in the CL and his clause kicked in in the summer. It was a shit situation that I wish the club handled differently, but I can still see their logic and it was incredibly cruel how those injuries and the subsequent injuries from Jan-Feb played out.

Nobody dismisses signings, Ive suggested Stiller, I wouldnt be opposed to the club shelving their plans for a deep lying playmaker (if you want to call it that) and they look to add someone who can at least tilt the scales a bit in terms of defensive balance. If they didnt do this, Id like the club to look at a left sided defender, someone like Hincapie seems the perfect fit, and look to add more balance at that position if its not coming from midfield. Someone might name a player, say Gomes at Wolves for example, whos a really good player but maybe isnt at the level we want on the ball, so if someone says maybe he isnt good enough or the right player, its because were sort of looking at what the club are trying to do and seeing how that might not fit.

You say some of these things and youre seen as defending FSG or defending the suits. I have a bit of sympathy for the new structure (and Slot) because Ive read loads about how clubs have to put in unbelievable levels of groundwork to get the best players over the line in competitive markets. We all see Macs dad at the Madrid game, we all read about Barry Hunter flying out to the Netherlands to meet Gravenberchs dad about 4-5 months before the transfer went ahead. There may be other clubs that have tweaked their structures and still got deals done, but how many of them are operating at our end of the market? How many of them are looking to topple Manchester City and a really strong Arsenal side? 

One of the points Graham makes in his book is that Klopp drastically changed our fortunes for bringing the top choices in. He mentions how the club wanted to bring in Alexis Sanchez but the lure of playing for Wenger was too much, Klopp essentially became our legendary manager who players immediately wanted to play for. This isnt a slight on Slot but its the reality, we may struggle to pull in some of those top players again without Jurgen here, but we might not if were putting in the groundwork on those deals, rather than ringing clubs during the summer and getting a firm no or a players camp deciding theyll wait things out.

I genuinely believe the club know how to win, they have a strong strategy and approach to transfers, its a really difficult one to execute so Im not viewing the first transfer window through an end of days lens like some supporters are. Its frustrating that we didnt manage to get Yoro or Zubimendi over the line, but theyre the right level of player to go for. Its not that I dont believe there are players out there that can improve the squad, as I think there are quite a few, its whether they can improve the squad enough and whether theyre actually available. My glass tends to be half full with the club and Ill always have an optimistic outlook vs pessimistic, if things backfire then theyll get all of the pelters they deserve. But Im confident things will go well. I dont see why thats such an issue to some people.
But then my post clearly isn't aimed at the likes of yourself, i'm talking about things you've clearly just stated you basically had the same viewpoint on so of course i'm not referring to you.

I have zero problem with people having their own opinions on our activity, choices etc how could I? Especially when they actually explain their thinking as you so often do.

The only thing that i'd say I often disgaree with your view on realistically is the whole 6 situation, we've posted back and forth numerous times regarding the whole 'there isn't a gettable 6 other than Zubimendi in the whole of football' and I felt as though there were options, you've now named Stiller as someone you like which kind of reinforces my original point, options are there!


Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:41:36 am
These would be the same journalists currently by and large predicting us to finish 3rd or 4th or 5th this season? Never first. No one who is currently advocating for signings thinks we dont have a good squad. The issue, as always, is that the potential is there to properly attack the major trophies I.E the PL and CL and to do that we need reinforcements. No one wants to just finish in the top 4, thats great for the ownership but for the fans its meaningless. Last season proved we have a good squad but one thats not as good as the 2 clubs that finished above us - both have reinforced this summer while weve done nothing. That says it all about the respective ambitions and aims of the clubs.

Exactly my point. Great post
Today at 10:30:13 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:25:44 am
Hey! I was being polite too
You get my point tho?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:30:39 am
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 10:13:21 am
snip
Thanks for sharing, he is listed as a centre back or DM

From that clip
- Strong for his age
- Retains possession well especially in tight areas
- early in the clip in particular he looks like one of them players whos speed doesnt change when running with the ball
-positional sense and ball winning is good too
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:30:54 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:41:36 am
These would be the same journalists currently by and large predicting us to finish 3rd or 4th or 5th this season? Never first. No one who is currently advocating for signings thinks we dont have a good squad. The issue, as always, is that the potential is there to properly attack the major trophies I.E the PL and CL and to do that we need reinforcements. No one wants to just finish in the top 4, thats great for the ownership but for the fans its meaningless. Last season proved we have a good squad but one thats not as good as the 2 clubs that finished above us - both have reinforced this summer while weve done nothing. That says it all about the respective ambitions and aims of the clubs.
Fully agreed.

If we want to retain the better players in that squad then we will realistically need to show similar ambition to those other clubs.  Currently we have some of the best players in their positions in world football but we can't take that for granted; Alisson, Virgil, Trent and Salah are arguably our best four players but it's not unreasonable to think we'll start next season without any of them.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:31:27 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:24:00 am
When we got the Coutinho money they wanted to buy Fekir another flair player who simply didn't fit with how Klopp wanted to play the game. It was Klopp who had to force through the Ali and VVD deals.

It was the Klopp who pushed through the Fabinho deal because Henderson didn't want to play the 6 role anymore.


Who pushed through for Konate then? Every new argument you have on here just gets even more ridiculous!
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:32:10 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:06:37 am
It possibly would be good if someone from the club, Edwards or whoever came out and explained our strategy.

It looks to me as though the top 3 teams are on the same path, all 3 have strategies that lead to similar size squads of around 21 first team players of high quality and maybe 4 fringe players.

Makes sense to me, concentrate your resources on a higher quality core group with some of the group able to cover multiple positions.

This means you can guarantee more game time to the whole of the core squad and because you are not spending loads on a rotating cast of fringe players, over time you will be able to have a higher quality core as that's where all your resources are going.

A requirement for this is a low injury count so means we have to play more possession based footy, less intensive and you bring in academy kids for emergencies.

Looks to me as though this is the direction we are travelling and I'm pretty sure it's the right way to go. This transfer window is just the adjustment to the smaller squad size.

Oh but we finished below those 2 got knocked out of Europa Cup spanked at home 3-0 by Atalanta.  Losed Klopp. Surely we have to try and improve to catch up because 3rd its the goal for Liverpool.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:32:14 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:55:53 am

Last season we had a frankly ridiculous injury crisis that ruined our chances of challenging.  It dont prove our squad was not as good as theirs. Weve changed styles and the length of matches should be shorter, which should help that.

Have City reinforced? I dont see them as stronger this season.
Why should matches be shorter?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:32:53 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:31:21 am
We didnt fail in recruiting a 6. Where is one then?

This feels a bit like overly optimistic spin. Not spending money and allowing now years-long squad issues to continue isnt brave. Expecting a coach to carry on the level-raising of the previous coach isnt brave.

This summer revolves around small reinforcements - maybe a promising youngster or two, a 6, some defensive cover and at a push a wide forward, dependent on outgoings. Get at least to the table with the 3 contract renewals and make clear steps to address the fact that our greatest modern defender, greatest modern attacker and biggest value asset/ local lad and talismanic player are all able to leave in one year for nothing, or negotiate to leave for nothing in 6 months.

Im all for optimism but this window is a shitshow. FSG are arrogant. Theres no two ways about it. And theyre far more reactionary than they try to paint the picture of. The Caicedo bid last summer was reactionary nonsense, Endo was a late stopgap, loans like Kabak, Arthur were poorly thought out, hastily constructed deals that made little sense and were late, late reactions.

Until we have proof that theyre brave and proactive, it feels like the power vacuum of the last year at a structural level with the club has left us sorely under-resourced.

That's an excellent summary. It really does feel as if there's a complacency around the executives - the 'brave' briefing being a prime indicator. Klopp broke our PL duck and they came to believe that success was predicated on their algorithms and executive decision making. They are in obvious need of a voice to question their decisions and as they don't have that voice within their management structure, it is the supporters' job to provide it externally.

(Addendum: it should also be the job of the LFC journalists but asking salient questions seems to escape the majority.)
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 10:33:34 am
When are we signing Simon and Theodore?
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
