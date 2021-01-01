The old argument that people 'just want signings' is very dismissive and I dont believe it's true. If you step away from social media and kids screaming about things they cant even understand a lot of fans have reasonable concerns and questions.



There's a hell of a lot of middle ground between wanting spending relentlessly with no plan like chelsea and wanting us to do little to nothing. There's nothing wrong with seeing and identifying things within the squad that need improving and saying exactly that, then following up with desiring signings to continue the improvement of the side and prepare for the future. The sales are great and have raised a good amount of money but realistically, if you were to list before the window... selling some youngsters to raise funds that wont be spent this summer, renewing contracts of big players and signing players to improve us... the sales would have been last on most peoples priority list.



I think these same kinds of situations have presented themselves before and the same people were painted as throwing their toys out the pram for having genuine concerns. The lack of centre backs was probably the biggest one and so much of that was presented as 'you just want shiny new toys' and 'there aren't many good centre backs around right now so we shouldn't spend'. So many times the inevitable crisis was highlighted but always dismissed and fucking hell did it show itself to be a valid concern once we got into the season. This is obviously not the same level but I think some are willfully ignoring A how strong this league is and B just what it takes to win silverware and remain competitive. We have an amazing squad but I do still feel some are living with a picture of players at their peak in their heads when they claim a few players in football can improve our squad and move the needle, Robertson being one of the biggest (I still think he's great but clearly aging and not the level he previously was).



It's become a cycle of 'name them' when you state there are options out there before having any names mentioned dismissed as basically impossible with zero need to back up any of the claims



The problem is: there isnt anyone (maybe Peter) that is advocating for signing nobody. Everyone wants a 6, everyone wants the club to succession plan for those out of contract (even if they stay, how long at the top do they truly have left) and everyone wants the new manager to have some players to give the squad that lift we usually see from a good signing.Myself and at least the few I see defending the club are generally just explaining how they see things and how that outlook isnt so bad. I listen to a couple of neutral football podcasts, quite a few of the journalists on there with zero ties to the club have said similar, their squad is excellent, its very modern football to consistently want new things and so on.That year we went without signing a centre back in the summer I nearly had a breakdown because I knew Matip and Gomez were huge risks, I didnt want Fabinho away from defensive midfield for long. But Lovren played around 10-15 games the season before, even though I didnt agree with it, with Thiago coming in and Gini being retained, wed added depth in midfield that wouldve covered for those games we estimated Fabinho to play in defence, something hed done before in his career. Obviously, it completely backfired as the most disastrous outcome happened, we lost all three defenders for the season and decided not to recruit a quality player in January. We all know why that was, because the club at that point didnt react to situations, they wanted Konate and seen him as a player worth waiting for, Leipzig wouldnt sell him to us in January as wed drew them in the CL and his clause kicked in in the summer. It was a shit situation that I wish the club handled differently, but I can still see their logic and it was incredibly cruel how those injuries and the subsequent injuries from Jan-Feb played out.Nobody dismisses signings, Ive suggested Stiller, I wouldnt be opposed to the club shelving their plans for a deep lying playmaker (if you want to call it that) and they look to add someone who can at least tilt the scales a bit in terms of defensive balance. If they didnt do this, Id like the club to look at a left sided defender, someone like Hincapie seems the perfect fit, and look to add more balance at that position if its not coming from midfield. Someone might name a player, say Gomes at Wolves for example, whos a really good player but maybe isnt at the level we want on the ball, so if someone says maybe he isnt good enough or the right player, its because were sort of looking at what the club are trying to do and seeing how that might not fit.You say some of these things and youre seen as defending FSG or defending the suits. I have a bit of sympathy for the new structure (and Slot) because Ive read loads about how clubs have to put in unbelievable levels of groundwork to get the best players over the line in competitive markets. We all see Macs dad at the Madrid game, we all read about Barry Hunter flying out to the Netherlands to meet Gravenberchs dad about 4-5 months before the transfer went ahead. There may be other clubs that have tweaked their structures and still got deals done, but how many of them are operating at our end of the market? How many of them are looking to topple Manchester City and a really strong Arsenal side?One of the points Graham makes in his book is that Klopp drastically changed our fortunes for bringing the top choices in. He mentions how the club wanted to bring in Alexis Sanchez but the lure of playing for Wenger was too much, Klopp essentially became our legendary manager who players immediately wanted to play for. This isnt a slight on Slot but its the reality, we may struggle to pull in some of those top players again without Jurgen here, but we might not if were putting in the groundwork on those deals, rather than ringing clubs during the summer and getting a firm no or a players camp deciding theyll wait things out.I genuinely believe the club know how to win, they have a strong strategy and approach to transfers, its a really difficult one to execute so Im not viewing the first transfer window through an end of days lens like some supporters are. Its frustrating that we didnt manage to get Yoro or Zubimendi over the line, but theyre the right level of player to go for. Its not that I dont believe there are players out there that can improve the squad, as I think there are quite a few, its whether they can improve the squad enough and whether theyre actually available. My glass tends to be half full with the club and Ill always have an optimistic outlook vs pessimistic, if things backfire then theyll get all of the pelters they deserve. But Im confident things will go well. I dont see why thats such an issue to some people.