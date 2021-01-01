« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 623 624 625 626 627 [628]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 845661 times)

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,359
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25080 on: Today at 08:22:34 am »
Logged

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,474
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25081 on: Today at 08:22:57 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:12:12 pm
I think I've finally given up on us signing anyone except Marmadashvili.

I really though the club would deliver an exciting signing late in the window and couldn't really see any other reason we'd be flogging off all of our squad options, but we're notorious in recent years for not pursuing late deals and I can't see that changing now.

The logic that if we can't sign the perfect player we should wait can be supported if there's a player in mind we're waiting for. I can't see that being the case in our search for a 6, a "priority" position we're leaving the manager short on. Who are we waiting for now? To say that no one can improve our team or squad is unbelievable arrogance given that last season we came 3d and were knocked out of the Europa League at the Quarter Final stage (and since then we've lost Matip, Thiago and other young players by the day). It's a either a failure of our scouting team not to identify promising talent, a failure of our DoF to negotiate deals that FSG are happy with, or a failure of ownership to sign off on deals in an admittedly bonkers market.

On scouting, I appreciate that you can't always pull a Gini or a Robbo out of the hat, but if Slot has a particular skillset that he wants in a 6 then we should be targeting the best player we can get with that skillset, or failing that a player with huge promise who we can coach. That might turn out to be Gravenberch but if we tried to sign Zubimendi then it doesn't suggest that Slot is all that confident that he's the man for the job. There must be other players out there who could improve our midfield.

I appreciate not all of them will have release clauses and am hesitant to be too critical of our negotiating when it's all done behind closed doors, but the way the Zubimendi deal played out didn't exactly fill anyone with confidence. Ultimately Richard Hughes and co will be judged on their success over time, not just their first summer. On FSG, the club have shown before that they're willing to pay for the "right" players, which is good. But it seems that they have an increasingly narrow definition of who the "right" player is. 

We're the only club in the top 7 leagues not to sign a single player. You don't have to be a Chelsea and sign everyone. We should be targeting the weaknesses in our squad and looking to address them before more weaknesses emerge. Next year we might need to replace Mo and Virgil. Fuck knows, maybe Trent too. That doesn't mean we won't also still need an upgrade in our number 6, or a replacement for Matip, or an upgrade on Tsimikas, or whatever it is that would improve us this season. It just makes next summer into an even more expensive and jarring ordeal.

Maybe it'll all be fine, but FSG are going to lose an awful lot of goodwill if they don't help to strengthen the squad, and I know a lot of fans who were largely content with them are becoming increasingly less so. And it puts extra pressure on Slot which is deeply unfair. He's being forced to implement a new style of play with someone else's squad, and seemingly hasn't been able to persuade the club to sign players who are better suited to his system. Replacing Jurgen Klopp would always be exceptionally difficult, to do so with one arm tied behind your back, even more so.
I agree with all this mate but I think trying to sign Zubimendi doesn't mean Slot doesn't fancy Gravenberch for the role, could just be he needs 2 the share the minutes this season or could well want both of them in there with Mac further up sometimes.

I'm still going to wait until this time next week to see what happens but totally agree that I don't see any club in the world being so fussy when it comes to getting bodies in, why not get the likes of Stiller or a older proven player in even if it's a stop gap as unless we get no injuries whatsoever we will need a extra starter in that midfield and even CB this season.

Whatever happened to us buying players at 80% and coaching them to become 95% like with Robertson or Gini?  I'm still hoping we sign a couple in the next week but then I'm always a optimistic twat 😂
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25082 on: Today at 08:24:13 am »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Redmoon18

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25083 on: Today at 08:24:44 am »
Fsg is indeed brave, and they were also brave when appointing Arne instead of whoever « famous » coaches we were all talking about.

We had the envelope to sign 2 players this summer : mamar and zubi. We should have and without the poor decision making of the Spaniard no one would be complaining, or at least much less.

We didnt fail in recruiting a 6, he didnt want to come and thats a strong nuance. And as stated by someone before, which top class 6 that suits our new style is available at the moment for the right money?

All in all our current team is a fu***** elite team, and fsg, Hugues or Edwards are not our ennemies.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25084 on: Today at 08:28:13 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 05:33:27 am
He needs minutes he not going to get it at Liverpool. If he had like 1kish minutes last year they would know he probably ready to take over Endo minutes etc but they dont have that right now. He goes on Loan and shows enough where he can show he can do 1.5k-2k Minutes along with Nyoni developing physically too where they can take over Endo minutes would make sense.

I clarified this before, but my argument is more about us not controlling the threat of him being overplayed. I think we have to very careful with his minutes this season and we have less control of that if he's on loan elsewhere.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25085 on: Today at 08:28:41 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 07:56:34 am
Has this waiting strategy actually ever worked out in our favor? People will go on about VVD but that was quite different as we had an gentleman's agreement.

For Tchou, Bellingham, even Naby Keita, while not exactly the same, all failed for different reasons.

I just don't get it.

Also say we do not get CL next season which is possible as you never know with a new coach etc. How are we getting these "prime" talents then?

Nothing about this makes any sense, and just smacks of ridiculously arrogant blokes thinking they are smarter than everyone else.
With Tchou they thought he would be an add to the MF and future proof the 6 role longer term, also had 8 Midfielders under contact then and didnt want move any(then injuries happened and got a short term solution with a loan). Bellingham as soon it was clear he was not signing since there was a need now for MF losing 2 on Free transfer and other MF legs going they pivoted to Szoboszlai. Mac Allister seemed to be signed either way with Bellingham or wo. Also got Gravenberch that summer since lost 2 others to sales. Also got Endo after missing out on 6 type target as more of a cheaper short term option
Keita they signed and loaned him back for a year and injury was his biggest issue more then anything.
The need in the Squad currently is basically if there somebody they sold on to upgrade Gravenberch(if not Make it work with Gravenberch/Jones next to Mac Allister), not sign somebody to be 4th choice in the deep part of MF.
If Gomez goes either get a long term CB target or find somebody to get on loan(or short term type of signing) with the CB target next summer. LB would be a spot where you want to get somebody to replace Robertson in about a year but cant do wo either moving Robertson or moving Tsimikas in some way. There 5 starting caliber Forwards at Liverpool, would be kinda hard to get a 6th, getting a young player like 19/20 unless they super cheap would not make sense as they probably dont get enough minutes to develop even if would be great to have an left footed understudy for Salah.
Looks like sign the MF target didnt want to leave, Liverpool doesnt seem there a gettable player better then Gravenberch/Jones for the 6 role. Looks like Goalkeeper getting future proofed, If Tsimikas is going on Loan I would be shocked if a LB doesnt come in. CB seems to depend on Gomez.
2022 was about rebuilding the Forward line, 2023 was the MF(probably should not be 4 in one summer overall still), 2024 seems more defensive focused.
They also wait to upgrade the 6 and Goalkeeper with top of line players too. After the CL final loss upgraded Henderson at the 6 with Fabinho and upgrade Karuis with Alisson.
Logged

Offline Dutch56

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25086 on: Today at 08:28:55 am »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 08:24:44 am
Fsg is indeed brave, and they were also brave when appointing Arne instead of whoever « famous » coaches we were all talking about.

We had the envelope to sign 2 players this summer : mamar and zubi. We should have and without the poor decision making of the Spaniard no one would be complaining, or at least much less.

We didnt fail in recruiting a 6, he didnt want to come and thats a strong nuance. And as stated by someone before, which top class 6 that suits our new style is available at the moment for the right money?

All in all our current team is a fu***** elite team, and fsg, Hugues or Edwards are not our ennemies.

Is that you John Henry ... 😎
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,162
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25087 on: Today at 08:31:21 am »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 08:24:44 am
Fsg is indeed brave, and they were also brave when appointing Arne instead of whoever « famous » coaches we were all talking about.

We had the envelope to sign 2 players this summer : mamar and zubi. We should have and without the poor decision making of the Spaniard no one would be complaining, or at least much less.

We didnt fail in recruiting a 6, he didnt want to come and thats a strong nuance. And as stated by someone before, which top class 6 that suits our new style is available at the moment for the right money?

All in all our current team is a fu***** elite team, and fsg, Hugues or Edwards are not our ennemies.
We didnt fail in recruiting a 6. Where is one then?

This feels a bit like overly optimistic spin. Not spending money and allowing now years-long squad issues to continue isnt brave. Expecting a coach to carry on the level-raising of the previous coach isnt brave.

This summer revolves around small reinforcements - maybe a promising youngster or two, a 6, some defensive cover and at a push a wide forward, dependent on outgoings. Get at least to the table with the 3 contract renewals and make clear steps to address the fact that our greatest modern defender, greatest modern attacker and biggest value asset/ local lad and talismanic player are all able to leave in one year for nothing, or negotiate to leave for nothing in 6 months.

Im all for optimism but this window is a shitshow. FSG are arrogant. Theres no two ways about it. And theyre far more reactionary than they try to paint the picture of. The Caicedo bid last summer was reactionary nonsense, Endo was a late stopgap, loans like Kabak, Arthur were poorly thought out, hastily constructed deals that made little sense and were late, late reactions.

Until we have proof that theyre brave and proactive, it feels like the power vacuum of the last year at a structural level with the club has left us sorely under-resourced.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,300
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25088 on: Today at 08:32:18 am »
Interesting summer so far. We haven't really lost anyone that important yet, but it's getting close to being unwisely lean with our squad. I find it hard to believe we wont sign a single quality player, because it would mean that Hughes has been deliberately blowing smoke up everyone's ass (Slot being the crucial one here) and just buying time with his 'waiting to evaluate and for internationals to be over' comments. I'm not sure he feels that confident in his role just yet and no matter what assurances he was given by Edwards he IS and WILL be judged by the great unwashed. And right now, he is reaching Ian Ayre levels of being disliked.

Should be interesting few days ahead, I'm guessing we'll wrap up the goalie and then in quickfire buy a LB/CB and a midfielder.
Logged

Online tamadic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25089 on: Today at 08:32:34 am »
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,294
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25090 on: Today at 08:33:43 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:39:50 am
The old argument that people 'just want signings' is very dismissive and I dont believe it's true. If you step away from social media and kids screaming about things they cant even understand a lot of fans have reasonable concerns and questions.

There's a hell of a lot of middle ground between wanting spending relentlessly with no plan like chelsea and wanting us to do little to nothing. There's nothing wrong with seeing and identifying things within the squad that need improving and saying exactly that, then following up with desiring signings to continue the improvement of the side and prepare for the future. The sales are great and have raised a good amount of money but realistically, if you were to list before the window... selling some youngsters to raise funds that wont be spent this summer, renewing contracts of big players and signing players to improve us... the sales would have been last on most peoples priority list.

I think these same kinds of situations have presented themselves before and the same people were painted as throwing their toys out the pram for having genuine concerns. The lack of centre backs was probably the biggest one and so much of that was presented as 'you just want shiny new toys' and 'there aren't many good centre backs around right now so we shouldn't spend'. So many times the inevitable crisis was highlighted but always dismissed and fucking hell did it show itself to be a valid concern once we got into the season. This is obviously not the same level but I think some are willfully ignoring A how strong this league is and B just what it takes to win silverware and remain competitive. We have an amazing squad but I do still feel some are living with a picture of players at their peak in their heads when they claim a few players in football can improve our squad and move the needle, Robertson being one of the biggest (I still think he's great but clearly aging and not the level he previously was).

It's become a cycle of 'name them' when you state there are options out there before having any names mentioned dismissed as basically impossible with zero need to back up any of the claims

The problem is: there isnt anyone (maybe Peter) that is advocating for signing nobody. Everyone wants a 6, everyone wants the club to succession plan for those out of contract (even if they stay, how long at the top do they truly have left) and everyone wants the new manager to have some players to give the squad that lift we usually see from a good signing.

Myself and at least the few I see defending the club are generally just explaining how they see things and how that outlook isnt so bad. I listen to a couple of neutral football podcasts, quite a few of the journalists on there with zero ties to the club have said similar, their squad is excellent, its very modern football to consistently want new things and so on.

That year we went without signing a centre back in the summer I nearly had a breakdown because I knew Matip and Gomez were huge risks, I didnt want Fabinho away from defensive midfield for long. But Lovren played around 10-15 games the season before, even though I didnt agree with it, with Thiago coming in and Gini being retained, wed added depth in midfield that wouldve covered for those games we estimated Fabinho to play in defence, something hed done before in his career. Obviously, it completely backfired as the most disastrous outcome happened, we lost all three defenders for the season and decided not to recruit a quality player in January. We all know why that was, because the club at that point didnt react to situations, they wanted Konate and seen him as a player worth waiting for, Leipzig wouldnt sell him to us in January as wed drew them in the CL and his clause kicked in in the summer. It was a shit situation that I wish the club handled differently, but I can still see their logic and it was incredibly cruel how those injuries and the subsequent injuries from Jan-Feb played out.

Nobody dismisses signings, Ive suggested Stiller, I wouldnt be opposed to the club shelving their plans for a deep lying playmaker (if you want to call it that) and they look to add someone who can at least tilt the scales a bit in terms of defensive balance. If they didnt do this, Id like the club to look at a left sided defender, someone like Hincapie seems the perfect fit, and look to add more balance at that position if its not coming from midfield. Someone might name a player, say Gomes at Wolves for example, whos a really good player but maybe isnt at the level we want on the ball, so if someone says maybe he isnt good enough or the right player, its because were sort of looking at what the club are trying to do and seeing how that might not fit.

You say some of these things and youre seen as defending FSG or defending the suits. I have a bit of sympathy for the new structure (and Slot) because Ive read loads about how clubs have to put in unbelievable levels of groundwork to get the best players over the line in competitive markets. We all see Macs dad at the Madrid game, we all read about Barry Hunter flying out to the Netherlands to meet Gravenberchs dad about 4-5 months before the transfer went ahead. There may be other clubs that have tweaked their structures and still got deals done, but how many of them are operating at our end of the market? How many of them are looking to topple Manchester City and a really strong Arsenal side? 

One of the points Graham makes in his book is that Klopp drastically changed our fortunes for bringing the top choices in. He mentions how the club wanted to bring in Alexis Sanchez but the lure of playing for Wenger was too much, Klopp essentially became our legendary manager who players immediately wanted to play for. This isnt a slight on Slot but its the reality, we may struggle to pull in some of those top players again without Jurgen here, but we might not if were putting in the groundwork on those deals, rather than ringing clubs during the summer and getting a firm no or a players camp deciding theyll wait things out.

I genuinely believe the club know how to win, they have a strong strategy and approach to transfers, its a really difficult one to execute so Im not viewing the first transfer window through an end of days lens like some supporters are. Its frustrating that we didnt manage to get Yoro or Zubimendi over the line, but theyre the right level of player to go for. Its not that I dont believe there are players out there that can improve the squad, as I think there are quite a few, its whether they can improve the squad enough and whether theyre actually available. My glass tends to be half full with the club and Ill always have an optimistic outlook vs pessimistic, if things backfire then theyll get all of the pelters they deserve. But Im confident things will go well. I dont see why thats such an issue to some people.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25091 on: Today at 08:34:03 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:28:13 am
I clarified this before, but my argument is more about us not controlling the threat of him being overplayed. I think we have to very careful with his minutes this season and we have less control of that if he's on loan elsewhere.
I think depending on the situation he could do 2k+ if not 3k Minutes, assuming it basically a team not in Europe. Yea you have less control but they seem comfortable with sending him on loan. I would think they targeting certain clubs to send him to play 6 and not overplay him we will see though.
Celta Vigo would make tons of sense but they view him as a Cb so that an issue. Not in Europe and that the youth system he was in before moving to Liverpool.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25092 on: Today at 08:34:11 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 11:14:59 pm
Are you really trying to justify us not signing a CB in 2020/21 and not a midfielder in 2022/23? Even if Van Dijk got injured we started the season with Gomez, Matip and Van Dijk as CB real CB options. That's a car crash waiting to happen WITHOUT Van Dijk's injury. Hindsight or not it was negligence. Might I remind you we were an Alison header away from missing out on Champions League that season AFTER winning the league.

Secondly...everyone and their mother could see we needed a refresh in midfield. At LEAST one signing. Not only did they do nothing in the summer (Arthur is nothing)...they did nothing in Jan either whilst we struggled. We finished FIFTH.

Sure the players we eventually got were maybe better than who we could have signed in 22/23 summer but we sacrificed a whole season for it. We've done that twice. This arrogance of thinking we can keep getting away with not making signings when the team needs has already bitten us TWICE.

Will we finish 3rd or 4th without any new signings? Probably. At least I think so. But we are not far off competing. 2 or 3 singings can genuinely make us strong challengers. 3 of our 4 best players have limited time here. I am not a fan of squandering their twilight years "waiting".... just to sign the right player but then need two more 'right' players to replace our few genuinely world class players who are over the hill by then.

So pleased I saw this before writing my own (which would be worse), reply to mikey. Very well put.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,731
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25093 on: Today at 08:39:00 am »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 08:24:44 am
Fsg is indeed brave, and they were also brave when appointing Arne instead of whoever « famous » coaches we were all talking about.

We had the envelope to sign 2 players this summer : mamar and zubi. We should have and without the poor decision making of the Spaniard no one would be complaining, or at least much less.

We didnt fail in recruiting a 6, he didnt want to come and thats a strong nuance. And as stated by someone before, which top class 6 that suits our new style is available at the moment for the right money?

All in all our current team is a fu***** elite team, and fsg, Hugues or Edwards are not our ennemies.

Good morning Moony i see you got your friday pay cheque.  Will you be spending it or are you happy been fu***** elite
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25094 on: Today at 08:39:46 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:33:43 am
The problem is: there isnt anyone (maybe Peter) that is advocating for signing nobody. Everyone wants a 6, everyone wants the club to succession plan for those out of contract (even if they stay, how long at the top do they truly have left) and everyone wants the new manager to have some players to give the squad that lift we usually see from a good signing.

Myself and at least the few I see defending the club are generally just explaining how they see things and how that outlook isnt so bad. I listen to a couple of neutral football podcasts, quite a few of the journalists on there with zero ties to the club have said similar, their squad is excellent, its very modern football to consistently want new things and so on.

That year we went without signing a centre back in the summer I nearly had a breakdown because I knew Matip and Gomez were huge risks, I didnt want Fabinho away from defensive midfield for long. But Lovren played around 10-15 games the season before, even though I didnt agree with it, with Thiago coming in and Gini being retained, wed added depth in midfield that wouldve covered for those games we estimated Fabinho to play in defence, something hed done before in his career. Obviously, it completely backfired as the most disastrous outcome happened, we lost all three defenders for the season and decided not to recruit a quality player in January. We all know why that was, because the club at that point didnt react to situations, they wanted Konate and seen him as a player worth waiting for, Leipzig wouldnt sell him to us in January as wed drew them in the CL and his clause kicked in in the summer. It was a shit situation that I wish the club handled differently, but I can still see their logic and it was incredibly cruel how those injuries and the subsequent injuries from Jan-Feb played out.

Nobody dismisses signings, Ive suggested Stiller, I wouldnt be opposed to the club shelving their plans for a deep lying playmaker (if you want to call it that) and they look to add someone who can at least tilt the scales a bit in terms of defensive balance. If they didnt do this, Id like the club to look at a left sided defender, someone like Hincapie seems the perfect fit, and look to add more balance at that position if its not coming from midfield. Someone might name a player, say Gomes at Wolves for example, whos a really good player but maybe isnt at the level we want on the ball, so if someone says maybe he isnt good enough or the right player, its because were sort of looking at what the club are trying to do and seeing how that might not fit.

You say some of these things and youre seen as defending FSG or defending the suits. I have a bit of sympathy for the new structure (and Slot) because Ive read loads about how clubs have to put in unbelievable levels of groundwork to get the best players over the line in competitive markets. We all see Macs dad at the Madrid game, we all read about Barry Hunter flying out to the Netherlands to meet Gravenberchs dad about 4-5 months before the transfer went ahead. There may be other clubs that have tweaked their structures and still got deals done, but how many of them are operating at our end of the market? How many of them are looking to topple Manchester City and a really strong Arsenal side? 

One of the points Graham makes in his book is that Klopp drastically changed our fortunes for bringing the top choices in. He mentions how the club wanted to bring in Alexis Sanchez but the lure of playing for Wenger was too much, Klopp essentially became our legendary manager who players immediately wanted to play for. This isnt a slight on Slot but its the reality, we may struggle to pull in some of those top players again without Jurgen here, but we might not if were putting in the groundwork on those deals, rather than ringing clubs during the summer and getting a firm no or a players camp deciding theyll wait things out.

I genuinely believe the club know how to win, they have a strong strategy and approach to transfers, its a really difficult one to execute so Im not viewing the first transfer window through an end of days lens like some supporters are. Its frustrating that we didnt manage to get Yoro or Zubimendi over the line, but theyre the right level of player to go for. Its not that I dont believe there are players out there that can improve the squad, as I think there are quite a few, its whether they can improve the squad enough and whether theyre actually available. My glass tends to be half full with the club and Ill always have an optimistic outlook vs pessimistic, if things backfire then theyll get all of the pelters they deserve. But Im confident things will go well. I dont see why thats such an issue to some people.

 :champ
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,580
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25095 on: Today at 08:41:36 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:33:43 am
The problem is: there isnt anyone (maybe Peter) that is advocating for signing nobody. Everyone wants a 6, everyone wants the club to succession plan for those out of contract (even if they stay, how long at the top do they truly have left) and everyone wants the new manager to have some players to give the squad that lift we usually see from a good signing.

Myself and at least the few I see defending the club are generally just explaining how they see things and how that outlook isnt so bad. I listen to a couple of neutral football podcasts, quite a few of the journalists on there with zero ties to the club have said similar, their squad is excellent, its very modern football to consistently want new things and so on.

These would be the same journalists currently by and large predicting us to finish 3rd or 4th or 5th this season? Never first. No one who is currently advocating for signings thinks we dont have a good squad. The issue, as always, is that the potential is there to properly attack the major trophies I.E the PL and CL and to do that we need reinforcements. No one wants to just finish in the top 4, thats great for the ownership but for the fans its meaningless. Last season proved we have a good squad but one thats not as good as the 2 clubs that finished above us - both have reinforced this summer while weve done nothing. That says it all about the respective ambitions and aims of the clubs.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25096 on: Today at 08:41:53 am »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 08:24:44 am
Fsg is indeed brave, and they were also brave when appointing Arne instead of whoever « famous » coaches we were all talking about.

We had the envelope to sign 2 players this summer : mamar and zubi. We should have and without the poor decision making of the Spaniard no one would be complaining, or at least much less.

We didnt fail in recruiting a 6, he didnt want to come and thats a strong nuance. And as stated by someone before, which top class 6 that suits our new style is available at the moment for the right money?

All in all our current team is a fu***** elite team, and fsg, Hugues or Edwards are not our ennemies.

I will protect that billionaire at all costs.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25097 on: Today at 08:46:48 am »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,162
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25098 on: Today at 08:47:57 am »
I would just accept a Trent renewal at this stage. Pay him £300k if thats what it takes. He is a £150m footballer, a local lad, future captain. Securing his contract is worth more than any new signing.

On Mo and VVD, they should both be offered two year extensions. I can see the argument for why the club would only offer them a year, or not extend Mo at all, but until we see some actual evidence that Mo is anything other than an elite attacker, we shouldnt really be looking at moving him on - due to age and wages - because hes someone well likely not be able to replace fully adequately. I can see them offering him a year and him looking elsewhere. If you were going to move on from Mo, the time was a year ago when there was £100m on the table. Even then it wouldve been a bad sale.

Id like to think that the lack of clear succession planning suggests we have the plan in place to keep all three, but thats probably giving the club more goodwill than it has recently earned.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,392
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25099 on: Today at 08:48:13 am »
Quote from: Dutch56 on Today at 08:28:55 am
Is that you John Henry ... 😎

Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:39:00 am
Good morning Moony i see you got your friday pay cheque.  Will you be spending it or are you happy been fu***** elite

Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:41:53 am
I will protect that billionaire at all costs.

state of this place, do you losers ever take a fucking break?
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,981
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25100 on: Today at 08:49:03 am »
Article in The Telegraph today about Slot - says he's getting rid of any player with a clumsy first touch. -And then makes the specific point that Bajcetic, having been the next-most-promising under the old regime, is now likely to leave by the end of the week, so make of those two statements what you will.

The upbeat bit was this:
Quote
As well as seeking recruits, the final week of the transfer window looks set to be littered with more outgoings, following a pattern when Slot took over at Feyenoord and made decisive instant judgment on those suited his system, irrespective of the positive references of the previous regime.
If you are a coach at that level, you have to be like this  you cant win by just being nice, says Rotterdam-based freelance journalist Richard Dubbeld, who has years of experience covering Feyenoord and sees obvious echoes with Slots early work at Anfield.
Arne does not beat around the bush. There is no player at Feyenoord who over the three years he was there ever said anything negative about him, even when they left. What they like about him is he is not playing around. He is clear in his opinion. There is no fussing about. His door is always open. When he makes a substitution as he did last weekend he will make an explanation. Im not sure if I would describe it as ruthless.
What some say is ruthless, others call honesty, and I am sure he would have had a good chat with Quansah the day after last weekends game. He would tell him what he did right and wrong. It would never be one way.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,390
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25101 on: Today at 08:51:57 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:41:36 am
These would be the same journalists currently by and large predicting us to finish 3rd or 4th or 5th this season? Never first. No one who is currently advocating for signings thinks we dont have a good squad. The issue, as always, is that the potential is there to properly attack the major trophies I.E the PL and CL and to do that we need reinforcements. No one wants to just finish in the top 4, thats great for the ownership but for the fans its meaningless. Last season proved we have a good squad but one thats not as good as the 2 clubs that finished above us - both have reinforced this summer while weve done nothing. That says it all about the respective ambitions and aims of the clubs.

Good post - The beginning and end of the current situation
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,731
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25102 on: Today at 08:53:08 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 08:48:13 am
state of this place, do you losers ever take a fucking break?

Losers? I see you dont have any humour boring bastard
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25103 on: Today at 08:55:50 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:49:03 am
Article in The Telegraph today about Slot - says he's getting rid of any player with a clumsy first touch. -And then makes the specific point that Bajcetic, having been the next-most-promising under the old regime, is now likely to leave by the end of the week, so make of those two statements what you will.

The upbeat bit was this:
i hope im wrong but i think Darwin may be in trouble under our new style of play.

but hopefully he can continiue to improve his all round game which has improved since he arrived 2 years despite the missed chances
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,139
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25104 on: Today at 08:55:53 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:41:36 am
These would be the same journalists currently by and large predicting us to finish 3rd or 4th or 5th this season? Never first. No one who is currently advocating for signings thinks we dont have a good squad. The issue, as always, is that the potential is there to properly attack the major trophies I.E the PL and CL and to do that we need reinforcements. No one wants to just finish in the top 4, thats great for the ownership but for the fans its meaningless. Last season proved we have a good squad but one thats not as good as the 2 clubs that finished above us - both have reinforced this summer while weve done nothing. That says it all about the respective ambitions and aims of the clubs.

Last season we had a frankly ridiculous injury crisis that ruined our chances of challenging.  It dont prove our squad was not as good as theirs. Weve changed styles and the length of matches should be shorter, which should help that.

Have City reinforced? I dont see them as stronger this season.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25105 on: Today at 08:58:13 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:55:50 am
i hope im wrong but i think Darwin may be in trouble under our new style of play.

but hopefully he can continiue to improve his all round game which has improved since he arrived 2 years despite the missed chances

I was surprised more wasn't made of him being an unused sub last week.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,143
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25106 on: Today at 08:59:43 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 08:48:13 am
state of this place, do you losers ever take a fucking break?
don't forget the usual crew of sycophants who prop each other up and pretend theyre hilarious. they never take a day off!

proper herd mentality, some of the things they send single laughing emojis replies to are properly unfunny, but they've got that schoolyard 'gotta back up all the people who agree with me' attitude.

one of them just killed irony dead too with some incredible projection, pretending Al has 'followers', and then hearing the call and following the latest attempt from the herd with another shit emoji reply ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 09:01:53 am by classycarra »
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,479
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25107 on: Today at 08:59:45 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:31:21 am
We didnt fail in recruiting a 6. Where is one then?

This feels a bit like overly optimistic spin. Not spending money and allowing now years-long squad issues to continue isnt brave. Expecting a coach to carry on the level-raising of the previous coach isnt brave.

This summer revolves around small reinforcements - maybe a promising youngster or two, a 6, some defensive cover and at a push a wide forward, dependent on outgoings. Get at least to the table with the 3 contract renewals and make clear steps to address the fact that our greatest modern defender, greatest modern attacker and biggest value asset/ local lad and talismanic player are all able to leave in one year for nothing, or negotiate to leave for nothing in 6 months.

Im all for optimism but this window is a shitshow. FSG are arrogant. Theres no two ways about it. And theyre far more reactionary than they try to paint the picture of. The Caicedo bid last summer was reactionary nonsense, Endo was a late stopgap, loans like Kabak, Arthur were poorly thought out, hastily constructed deals that made little sense and were late, late reactions.

Until we have proof that theyre brave and proactive, it feels like the power vacuum of the last year at a structural level with the club has left us sorely under-resourced.

Wonderful post.
Im all for optimism but FSG and the suits are arrogant and show regular disregard for the fan base they regularly use to flog their commercial deals.
Still too early to judge but right now this is a very poor window and a failure to back our new coach.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,398
  • RedOrDead
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25108 on: Today at 09:02:36 am »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 08:24:44 am
Fsg is indeed brave, and they were also brave when appointing Arne instead of whoever « famous » coaches we were all talking about.

We had the envelope to sign 2 players this summer : mamar and zubi. We should have and without the poor decision making of the Spaniard no one would be complaining, or at least much less.

We didnt fail in recruiting a 6, he didnt want to come and thats a strong nuance. And as stated by someone before, which top class 6 that suits our new style is available at the moment for the right money?

All in all our current team is a fu***** elite team, and fsg, Hugues or Edwards are not our ennemies.

Hi John mate, didnt know you posted on RAWK :wanker

Its the fact that we thought there was only one player out there good enough to improve that number 6 spot. How can a scouting network only have one player who can improve a position where one were not actually blessed with world class players.



Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25109 on: Today at 09:03:25 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:49:03 am
Article in The Telegraph today about Slot - says he's getting rid of any player with a clumsy first touch. -And then makes the specific point that Bajcetic, having been the next-most-promising under the old regime, is now likely to leave by the end of the week, so make of those two statements what you will.

The upbeat bit was this:

Ibou can be quite clumsy at times.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 623 624 625 626 627 [628]   Go Up
« previous next »
 