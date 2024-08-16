« previous next »
LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25040 on: Today at 01:01:40 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:29:07 am
Dicky Hughes now knows what he's in for with LFC fans if he didn't know when taking the job.  This ain't Bournemouth big man.
He's spinning a lot of plates at the moment and quite a few have already fallen. Needs to have a big 4-6 weeks otherwise the crap what you see here will double.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25041 on: Today at 01:06:26 am
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 12:15:52 am
One thing that I'm confused about regarding goalkeepers, is: I just Googled 'best goalkeepers in the world', and looked at the first four lists from this year. All four of them had Alisson Becker as number one. If he is more-or-less the undisputed number one best goalkeeper in the world, and therefore probably one of greatest of all time, then isn't he probably good for another 3-4 years? It's not like the case with Salah or VVD, where we acknowledge that they are not at their absolute peak, but are still world class: Alisson is still right in his peak, and his literally the best in the world.

I am not complaining that we should sign another top goalkeeper, but am thinking more about what the plan is. Alisson might well still be the world's best or second best three years from now.

I assume its Alisson himself who wants to leave.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25042 on: Today at 01:13:32 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:12:12 pm
I think I've finally given up on us signing anyone except Marmadashvili.

I really though the club would deliver an exciting signing late in the window and couldn't really see any other reason we'd be flogging off all of our squad options, but we're notorious in recent years for not pursuing late deals and I can't see that changing now.

The logic that if we can't sign the perfect player we should wait can be supported if there's a player in mind we're waiting for. I can't see that being the case in our search for a 6, a "priority" position we're leaving the manager short on. Who are we waiting for now? To say that no one can improve our team or squad is unbelievable arrogance given that last season we came 3d and were knocked out of the Europa League at the Quarter Final stage (and since then we've lost Matip, Thiago and other young players by the day). It's a either a failure of our scouting team not to identify promising talent, a failure of our DoF to negotiate deals that FSG are happy with, or a failure of ownership to sign off on deals in an admittedly bonkers market.

On scouting, I appreciate that you can't always pull a Gini or a Robbo out of the hat, but if Slot has a particular skillset that he wants in a 6 then we should be targeting the best player we can get with that skillset, or failing that a player with huge promise who we can coach. That might turn out to be Gravenberch but if we tried to sign Zubimendi then it doesn't suggest that Slot is all that confident that he's the man for the job. There must be other players out there who could improve our midfield.

I appreciate not all of them will have release clauses and am hesitant to be too critical of our negotiating when it's all done behind closed doors, but the way the Zubimendi deal played out didn't exactly fill anyone with confidence. Ultimately Richard Hughes and co will be judged on their success over time, not just their first summer. On FSG, the club have shown before that they're willing to pay for the "right" players, which is good. But it seems that they have an increasingly narrow definition of who the "right" player is. 

We're the only club in the top 7 leagues not to sign a single player. You don't have to be a Chelsea and sign everyone. We should be targeting the weaknesses in our squad and looking to address them before more weaknesses emerge. Next year we might need to replace Mo and Virgil. Fuck knows, maybe Trent too. That doesn't mean we won't also still need an upgrade in our number 6, or a replacement for Matip, or an upgrade on Tsimikas, or whatever it is that would improve us this season. It just makes next summer into an even more expensive and jarring ordeal.

Maybe it'll all be fine, but FSG are going to lose an awful lot of goodwill if they don't help to strengthen the squad, and I know a lot of fans who were largely content with them are becoming increasingly less so. And it puts extra pressure on Slot which is deeply unfair. He's being forced to implement a new style of play with someone else's squad, and seemingly hasn't been able to persuade the club to sign players who are better suited to his system. Replacing Jurgen Klopp would always be exceptionally difficult, to do so with one arm tied behind your back, even more so.
Bang on mate
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25043 on: Today at 01:31:07 am
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 12:15:52 am
One thing that I'm confused about regarding goalkeepers, is: I just Googled 'best goalkeepers in the world', and looked at the first four lists from this year. All four of them had Alisson Becker as number one. If he is more-or-less the undisputed number one best goalkeeper in the world, and therefore probably one of greatest of all time, then isn't he probably good for another 3-4 years? It's not like the case with Salah or VVD, where we acknowledge that they are not at their absolute peak, but are still world class: Alisson is still right in his peak, and his literally the best in the world.

I am not complaining that we should sign another top goalkeeper, but am thinking more about what the plan is. Alisson might well still be the world's best or second best three years from now.

Deep down I think we all know Alisson wants to leave in the near future otherwise we wouldn't have have gone this far trying to get Mamardashvili even loaning him back to get the deal done
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25044 on: Today at 01:45:24 am
Quote from: QC on Today at 12:46:30 am
Not sure who the they is supposed to be referring to in Ornsteins tweet (the broader club or the folks in charge if transfers), but that is a truly hopeless and self-serving message to put out.
I dont like the idea that waiting for the right player (and thus leaving us short ahead of a new season) is them being brave. They know if we struggle next season it will be Slot who is the first to be blamed. He has to face the questions every week. If we perform well despite being short of the right players, it is not because of the brilliance of Hughes and Edwards, its because of Slot and his coaching.

This isnt a case of waiting 6 months for the best CB in Europe because we already have an agreement with him. Its just poor/lazy recruitment leading to us hedging our bets that the next Declan Rice will appear by next summer and that they will definitely choose us ahead of the many teams who will also be looking for a 6. Thats just a specific example but you can apply to to a number of positions that we should be recruiting for right now. Future planning for RW, CB and LB has been kicked down the road when Im sure there are options out there.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25045 on: Today at 02:07:35 am
Fucking hell that cardie wearing fucker Hughes has had some summer hasnt he.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25046 on: Today at 02:07:54 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:58:18 pm
I think the answer is that we don't know. The who doesn't really matter, it is whether it is an opportunity to sign an undervalued player or not. After reading Graham's book I have my own ideas. In it Graham goes on about how much Edwards likes attacking flair players. He watched Coutinho and fell in love with him. Same thing with Modric.

Then you look at how many flair players he brought in either as TC picks under Rodgers or as the Sporting Director. The likes of Coutinho, Sturridge, Markovic, Alberto, Aspas, Assaidi et al. If you look at the steel and leaders that were brought in at that time it was the likes of Lovren, Milner, Toure etc They were Rodgers picks.

I think Edwards has two things he loves attacking flair players and he knows they are the ones that make you huge profits if they come off. Look at Graham telling Rodgers that Benteke wasn't a Liverpool player or telling Klopp that Nunez was a 9 and that Liverpool don't play with a 9. What the fuck gives Graham the right to tell coaches like Rodgers or Klopp how they should setup.

Imagine Dr Ian Spreadsheet if he was at City. Sorry Mr Pep Gladioli but you can't have Haaland because I have looked at the numbers and City don't play with a 9. The brass neck of the man to tell Klopp about Liverpool not playing with a 9. The Jurgen Klopp who played with the likes of Lewa and Auba as 9's at Dortmund.

I mean look at us recruiting the likes of Carvalho or Minamino players that simply didn't fit a Klopp side but like the TC picks under Rodgers were flair players. I think the reason we aren't arsed about a six is because they would rather sign a flair player. I mean how many left wingers do you need but we were still after Gordon. Look at Graham stating that Liverpool don't look at defensive fullbacks. Did he miss that Klopp traditionally played with one attacking fullback and one defensive fullback. Or that he regularly used Gomez at full back.

Liverpool's problem initially under Klopp was a lack of investment in the keeper and defence that was only really addressed when Klopp had established himself and pushed for the likes of Ali, VVD and Fabinho. Even then the Ali money only became available when we pulled out of the Fekir deal a player Graham described as being like Coutinho. The thing is Klopp never really wanted a Coutinho type player he didn't play with a 10, didn't want to use Coutinho as a midfield player and wanted blistering pace out wide. So how did we end up with Coutinho, Carvalho, Minamino and nearly Fekir.

Were they what the recruitment team thought Liverpool, players should look like?


Good post
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25047 on: Today at 02:56:48 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:31:07 am
Deep down I think we all know Alisson wants to leave in the near future otherwise we wouldn't have have gone this far trying to get Mamardashvili even loaning him back to get the deal done
This would be super-sad, as I often think that he is our best player.

It would also be sad to lose these players who have deserved to win more trophies in their careers, and not to see them doing it together at Liverpool. VVD, Salah, Alisson could have played for literally any team in the world. Keep them together and make sensible signings around them, e.g. just pay some premium for a worthy no. 6, and they would have had more trophies by now, and would be able to win more together going forward into the next couple of years.

Oh well. I guess it's just sports.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25048 on: Today at 03:04:42 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:47:41 pm
It would of just bee far easier just to admit that under Klopp and Slot we haven't waited for the perfect attacking players and have never left ourselves short in attack. Ever.

Whereas in 4 seasons we have been quite happy to leave ourselves short defensively and in defensive midfield. We were quite happy to do a deal for Gordon despite having an abundance of left sided attackers Going into this season we needed a 6 and a centre back. Not only have we failed to bring either in we have offloaded Van Den Berg are looking to offload Gomez  Bajcetic is available for loan and we are looking to sell Morton.

Yet people are denying that the recruitment team don't value defensive players. We have actively weakened the defensive areas we needed to strengthen whilst VVD hasn't been offered a deal.


Is no one going to call out this stupidity? Under Slot we haven't signed anyone - so how the hell do you know if we have waited or not??
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25049 on: Today at 03:15:24 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:58:18 pm
I think the answer is that we don't know. The who doesn't really matter, it is whether it is an opportunity to sign an undervalued player or not. After reading Graham's book I have my own ideas. In it Graham goes on about how much Edwards likes attacking flair players. He watched Coutinho and fell in love with him. Same thing with Modric.

Then you look at how many flair players he brought in either as TC picks under Rodgers or as the Sporting Director. The likes of Coutinho, Sturridge, Markovic, Alberto, Aspas, Assaidi et al. If you look at the steel and leaders that were brought in at that time it was the likes of Lovren, Milner, Toure etc They were Rodgers picks.

I think Edwards has two things he loves attacking flair players and he knows they are the ones that make you huge profits if they come off. Look at Graham telling Rodgers that Benteke wasn't a Liverpool player or telling Klopp that Nunez was a 9 and that Liverpool don't play with a 9. What the fuck gives Graham the right to tell coaches like Rodgers or Klopp how they should setup.

Imagine Dr Ian Spreadsheet if he was at City. Sorry Mr Pep Gladioli but you can't have Haaland because I have looked at the numbers and City don't play with a 9. The brass neck of the man to tell Klopp about Liverpool not playing with a 9. The Jurgen Klopp who played with the likes of Lewa and Auba as 9's at Dortmund.

I mean look at us recruiting the likes of Carvalho or Minamino players that simply didn't fit a Klopp side but like the TC picks under Rodgers were flair players. I think the reason we aren't arsed about a six is because they would rather sign a flair player. I mean how many left wingers do you need but we were still after Gordon. Look at Graham stating that Liverpool don't look at defensive fullbacks. Did he miss that Klopp traditionally played with one attacking fullback and one defensive fullback. Or that he regularly used Gomez at full back.

Liverpool's problem initially under Klopp was a lack of investment in the keeper and defence that was only really addressed when Klopp had established himself and pushed for the likes of Ali, VVD and Fabinho. Even then the Ali money only became available when we pulled out of the Fekir deal a player Graham described as being like Coutinho. The thing is Klopp never really wanted a Coutinho type player he didn't play with a 10, didn't want to use Coutinho as a midfield player and wanted blistering pace out wide. So how did we end up with Coutinho, Carvalho, Minamino and nearly Fekir.

Were they what the recruitment team thought Liverpool, players should look like?
This is a bizarre post all round. Klopp did everything he could to persuade Coutinho to stay, and he typically did play with a creative number 10 at Dortmund - Kagawa first, then Reus or Mkhitaryan - and used Firmino in a similar spot when he came here. It was only when Coutinho left that he switched to what we now think of as the archetypal Klopp Liverpool structure with a fluid front three.

Secondly, correct me if I'm wrong but Graham was the person who created the statistical model we used to target players like Matip, Robertson (definitely an attacking full back by the way - that was why we signed him), Coutinho, Firmino, Mane, Gini, Salah, etc. It was literally his job to advise the manager on signings, a job we can all agree he did very well. The idea he was overruling Klopp or Rodgers isn't true either, he simply cautioned that those players wouldn't necessitate changing the playing style - not because they were traditional number nines but because they were relatively limited as all round players. Would you rather we had a situation like Ten Hag at Man United, spending huge amounts on the likes of Antony because they're 'Ten Hag players'?

Thirdly, we were always in for Alisson, with or without the Fekir transfer, same with Fabinho. Edwards also oversaw transfers for the likes of Can, Grujic, Gomez, Ilori, Sakho and Clyne when Rodgers was here, so the idea he only cared about flair players is patently false. I'm also not sure why signing players who end up making hefty profits for the club is somehow suspicious, especially when you look at how many players we signed who ended up renewing their contracts rather than being turned over for a quick profit.

Lastly, we've already tried to sign a DM this window and that fell through at the last minute. We also tried to get a world class equivalent last summer but were beaten to the punch by Chelsea twice, before we went for a stopgap - something you seem to want us to repeat. Slot has made it clear he doesn't want to play with a destroyer in midfield, so how many genuinely top class controllers are available that can fit that template and who have the pace to play in this league? I don't know of any who are on the market and are good enough to start for us right now. People seem to be saying: 'Ask the scouting team, it's their job' - well, you can see what their opinion is by what's going on. You can't just magic the exact right player out of thin air.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25050 on: Today at 04:00:23 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:15:24 am
This is a bizarre post all round. Klopp did everything he could to persuade Coutinho to stay, and he typically did play with a creative number 10 at Dortmund - Kagawa first, then Reus or Mkhitaryan - and used Firmino in a similar spot when he came here. It was only when Coutinho left that he switched to what we now think of as the archetypal Klopp Liverpool structure with a fluid front three.

Secondly, correct me if I'm wrong but Graham was the person who created the statistical model we used to target players like Matip, Robertson (definitely an attacking full back by the way - that was why we signed him), Coutinho, Firmino, Mane, Gini, Salah, etc. It was literally his job to advise the manager on signings, a job we can all agree he did very well. The idea he was overruling Klopp or Rodgers isn't true either, he simply cautioned that those players wouldn't necessitate changing the playing style - not because they were traditional number nines but because they were relatively limited as all round players. Would you rather we had a situation like Ten Hag at Man United, spending huge amounts on the likes of Antony because they're 'Ten Hag players'?

Thirdly, we were always in for Alisson, with or without the Fekir transfer, same with Fabinho. Edwards also oversaw transfers for the likes of Can, Grujic, Gomez, Ilori, Sakho and Clyne when Rodgers was here, so the idea he only cared about flair players is patently false. I'm also not sure why signing players who end up making hefty profits for the club is somehow suspicious, especially when you look at how many players we signed who ended up renewing their contracts rather than being turned over for a quick profit.

Lastly, we've already tried to sign a DM this window and that fell through at the last minute. We also tried to get a world class equivalent last summer but were beaten to the punch by Chelsea twice, before we went for a stopgap - something you seem to want us to repeat. Slot has made it clear he doesn't want to play with a destroyer in midfield, so how many genuinely top class controllers are available that can fit that template and who have the pace to play in this league? I don't know of any who are on the market and are good enough to start for us right now. People seem to be saying: 'Ask the scouting team, it's their job' - well, you can see what their opinion is by what's going on. You can't just magic the exact right player out of thin air.

Good post
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25051 on: Today at 04:26:02 am
Michael Edwards is a dickhead!

That is the summary of this transfer window.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25052 on: Today at 04:59:04 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 04:26:02 am
Michael Edwards is a dickhead!

That is the summary of this transfer window.

Edwards doesnt work for LFC though is the point made on this thread 
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25053 on: Today at 05:25:47 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:12:12 pm
I think I've finally given up on us signing anyone except Marmadashvili.

I really though the club would deliver an exciting signing late in the window and couldn't really see any other reason we'd be flogging off all of our squad options, but we're notorious in recent years for not pursuing late deals and I can't see that changing now.

The logic that if we can't sign the perfect player we should wait can be supported if there's a player in mind we're waiting for. I can't see that being the case in our search for a 6, a "priority" position we're leaving the manager short on. Who are we waiting for now? To say that no one can improve our team or squad is unbelievable arrogance given that last season we came 3d and were knocked out of the Europa League at the Quarter Final stage (and since then we've lost Matip, Thiago and other young players by the day). It's a either a failure of our scouting team not to identify promising talent, a failure of our DoF to negotiate deals that FSG are happy with, or a failure of ownership to sign off on deals in an admittedly bonkers market.

On scouting, I appreciate that you can't always pull a Gini or a Robbo out of the hat, but if Slot has a particular skillset that he wants in a 6 then we should be targeting the best player we can get with that skillset, or failing that a player with huge promise who we can coach. That might turn out to be Gravenberch but if we tried to sign Zubimendi then it doesn't suggest that Slot is all that confident that he's the man for the job. There must be other players out there who could improve our midfield.

I appreciate not all of them will have release clauses and am hesitant to be too critical of our negotiating when it's all done behind closed doors, but the way the Zubimendi deal played out didn't exactly fill anyone with confidence. Ultimately Richard Hughes and co will be judged on their success over time, not just their first summer. On FSG, the club have shown before that they're willing to pay for the "right" players, which is good. But it seems that they have an increasingly narrow definition of who the "right" player is. 

We're the only club in the top 7 leagues not to sign a single player. You don't have to be a Chelsea and sign everyone. We should be targeting the weaknesses in our squad and looking to address them before more weaknesses emerge. Next year we might need to replace Mo and Virgil. Fuck knows, maybe Trent too. That doesn't mean we won't also still need an upgrade in our number 6, or a replacement for Matip, or an upgrade on Tsimikas, or whatever it is that would improve us this season. It just makes next summer into an even more expensive and jarring ordeal.

Maybe it'll all be fine, but FSG are going to lose an awful lot of goodwill if they don't help to strengthen the squad, and I know a lot of fans who were largely content with them are becoming increasingly less so. And it puts extra pressure on Slot which is deeply unfair. He's being forced to implement a new style of play with someone else's squad, and seemingly hasn't been able to persuade the club to sign players who are better suited to his system. Replacing Jurgen Klopp would always be exceptionally difficult, to do so with one arm tied behind your back, even more so.
Excellent post. And just to add to that, it's astonishing how the management and ownership have almost trained the fan base into believing that the winter transfer window is useless and players can't be found, despite some of our best signings having previously occurred then. Instead we end up waiting for one window every summer which defines our whole season . I think we have had 2 good summers in 5 years
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25054 on: Today at 05:30:47 am
Nothing. Nada. Zip. Zilch. Zero.

I've run out of words for nothing.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25055 on: Today at 05:33:27 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:36:55 pm
I'm disappointed if Bajcetic is off. Good for him to get playing again but as someone said many many... many pages ago, we lose control of his minutes once he's gone.
He needs minutes he not going to get it at Liverpool. If he had like 1kish minutes last year they would know he probably ready to take over Endo minutes etc but they dont have that right now. He goes on Loan and shows enough where he can show he can do 1.5k-2k Minutes along with Nyoni developing physically too where they can take over Endo minutes would make sense.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25056 on: Today at 05:34:58 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:45:24 am
I dont like the idea that waiting for the right player (and thus leaving us short ahead of a new season) is them being brave. They know if we struggle next season it will be Slot who is the first to be blamed. He has to face the questions every week. If we perform well despite being short of the right players, it is not because of the brilliance of Hughes and Edwards, its because of Slot and his coaching.

This isnt a case of waiting 6 months for the best CB in Europe because we already have an agreement with him. Its just poor/lazy recruitment leading to us hedging our bets that the next Declan Rice will appear by next summer and that they will definitely choose us ahead of the many teams who will also be looking for a 6. Thats just a specific example but you can apply to to a number of positions that we should be recruiting for right now. Future planning for RW, CB and LB has been kicked down the road when Im sure there are options out there.

Agree completely.

 Its not brave to simply wait for these perfect players, its the opposite. It smacks of self preservation from the people making the decisions. The methodology is flawed because it also means we move too slowly to ever have a complete squad at any one time. Increasingly these perfect players are now also obvious targets by the time theyre perfect which we then cannot secure (see Tchoumeni, Bellingham, Caceido etc).

The transfer strategy is totally outdated. 
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25057 on: Today at 06:05:34 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:25:47 am
Excellent post. And just to add to that, it's astonishing how the management and ownership have almost trained the fan base into believing that the winter transfer window is useless and players can't be found, despite some of our best signings having previously occurred then. Instead we end up waiting for one window every summer which defines our whole season . I think we have had 2 good summers in 5 years

Yep. The training part is pretty much expectation management
FSG has been the all time greatest in that regard.
The greatest team and most financially healthy team in England refuse to improve the squad is OKAY to at least half the fan base is such an over achievement
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25058 on: Today at 06:37:18 am
Quote from: tamadic on Today at 06:05:34 am
Yep. The training part is pretty much expectation management
FSG has been the all time greatest in that regard.
The greatest team and most financially healthy team in England refuse to improve the squad is OKAY to at least half the fan base is such an over achievement

Who is happy with buying no one?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25059 on: Today at 06:50:20 am
Imagine arguing that the recruitment team require the perfect player and then stating that the recruitment team wanted to sign Johnny Evans.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25060 on: Today at 06:58:36 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:47:41 pm
It would of just bee far easier just to admit that under Klopp and Slot we haven't waited for the perfect attacking players and have never left ourselves short in attack. Ever.


Quote from: Eeyore on August 21, 2024, 11:42:52 am

Far too often though we go into seasons taking huge gambles on certain areas of the team. How many seasons did we go in with Origi as the backup for the best front three on the planet?

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25061 on: Today at 06:59:17 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:50:20 am
Imagine arguing that the recruitment team require the perfect player and then stating that the recruitment team wanted to sign Johnny Evans.

I honestly dont get it, Hughes, Graham, Hunter, Fallows, Spearman arent part of or own FSG, they earn no money when the club is sold, they are employees who work incredibly hard for the club and for it to be successful. Its such a toxic stance to belittle their work in attacks on FSG because weve not yet signed a footballer.

Edwards and Ward are now employed directly by FSG but still they still arent co owners, they are just people doing their jobs, they get no financial benefit for screwing the club.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25062 on: Today at 07:17:21 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:50:20 am
Imagine arguing that the recruitment team require the perfect player and then stating that the recruitment team wanted to sign Johnny Evans.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:58:36 am


Bloody hell :lmao
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25063 on: Today at 07:26:10 am
Quote from: baffled on Today at 06:37:18 am
Who is happy with buying no one?

How about starting with a man called John Henry?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25064 on: Today at 07:28:44 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:49:07 am
Was it about maximising income though or just pricing players high and then refusing to budge? For every Brewster or Solanke there was a Nat Phillips or Harry Wilson. The recruitment team is just about churning players for me.

I think pretty much everyone would be sold at the right price. Let's be honest here you don't recruit the likes of Edwards, Ward, Hughes and Marques if you intention is not to churn players and make a profit. They believe that they can spot value and sign a continuous supply of undervalued players. For that to work you need to be constantly making space in your squads.

That's utter horse shit , it's not remotely about churning players and i don't   even believe you think it is , you seem to have gone so far down a rabbit hole  blaming FSG for anything and everything

Over the last few years we have tried to go for some of the top youth talent in the country so it saves money down the line , if it doesn't work out then you sell them and make way for the next age group to come through

Over the last few years we have kept planty of youngsters that we should have moved on and that seems to be happening now







Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25065 on: Today at 07:29:51 am
Quote from: tamadic on Today at 07:26:10 am
How about starting with a man called John Henry?

Is he happy ?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25066 on: Today at 07:29:52 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:30:47 am
Nothing. Nada. Zip. Zilch. Zero.

I've run out of words for nothing.

The sum total of fuck all.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25067 on: Today at 07:30:22 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:58:36 am


Quite the difference a few hours on the bottle makes  :lmao
