I think the answer is that we don't know. The who doesn't really matter, it is whether it is an opportunity to sign an undervalued player or not. After reading Graham's book I have my own ideas. In it Graham goes on about how much Edwards likes attacking flair players. He watched Coutinho and fell in love with him. Same thing with Modric.



Then you look at how many flair players he brought in either as TC picks under Rodgers or as the Sporting Director. The likes of Coutinho, Sturridge, Markovic, Alberto, Aspas, Assaidi et al. If you look at the steel and leaders that were brought in at that time it was the likes of Lovren, Milner, Toure etc They were Rodgers picks.



I think Edwards has two things he loves attacking flair players and he knows they are the ones that make you huge profits if they come off. Look at Graham telling Rodgers that Benteke wasn't a Liverpool player or telling Klopp that Nunez was a 9 and that Liverpool don't play with a 9. What the fuck gives Graham the right to tell coaches like Rodgers or Klopp how they should setup.



Imagine Dr Ian Spreadsheet if he was at City. Sorry Mr Pep Gladioli but you can't have Haaland because I have looked at the numbers and City don't play with a 9. The brass neck of the man to tell Klopp about Liverpool not playing with a 9. The Jurgen Klopp who played with the likes of Lewa and Auba as 9's at Dortmund.



I mean look at us recruiting the likes of Carvalho or Minamino players that simply didn't fit a Klopp side but like the TC picks under Rodgers were flair players. I think the reason we aren't arsed about a six is because they would rather sign a flair player. I mean how many left wingers do you need but we were still after Gordon. Look at Graham stating that Liverpool don't look at defensive fullbacks. Did he miss that Klopp traditionally played with one attacking fullback and one defensive fullback. Or that he regularly used Gomez at full back.



Liverpool's problem initially under Klopp was a lack of investment in the keeper and defence that was only really addressed when Klopp had established himself and pushed for the likes of Ali, VVD and Fabinho. Even then the Ali money only became available when we pulled out of the Fekir deal a player Graham described as being like Coutinho. The thing is Klopp never really wanted a Coutinho type player he didn't play with a 10, didn't want to use Coutinho as a midfield player and wanted blistering pace out wide. So how did we end up with Coutinho, Carvalho, Minamino and nearly Fekir.



Were they what the recruitment team thought Liverpool, players should look like?

This is a bizarre post all round. Klopp did everything he could to persuade Coutinho to stay, and he typically did play with a creative number 10 at Dortmund - Kagawa first, then Reus or Mkhitaryan - and used Firmino in a similar spot when he came here. It was only when Coutinho left that he switched to what we now think of as the archetypal Klopp Liverpool structure with a fluid front three.Secondly, correct me if I'm wrong but Graham was the person who created the statistical model we used to target players like Matip, Robertson (definitely an attacking full back by the way - that was why we signed him), Coutinho, Firmino, Mane, Gini, Salah, etc. It was literally his job to advise the manager on signings, a job we can all agree he did very well. The idea he was overruling Klopp or Rodgers isn't true either, he simply cautioned that those players wouldn't necessitate changing the playing style - not because they were traditional number nines but because they were relatively limited as all round players. Would you rather we had a situation like Ten Hag at Man United, spending huge amounts on the likes of Antony because they're 'Ten Hag players'?Thirdly, we were always in for Alisson, with or without the Fekir transfer, same with Fabinho. Edwards also oversaw transfers for the likes of Can, Grujic, Gomez, Ilori, Sakho and Clyne when Rodgers was here, so the idea he only cared about flair players is patently false. I'm also not sure why signing players who end up making hefty profits for the club is somehow suspicious, especially when you look at how many players we signed who ended up renewing their contracts rather than being turned over for a quick profit.Lastly, we've already tried to sign a DM this window and that fell through at the last minute. We also tried to get a world class equivalent last summer but were beaten to the punch by Chelsea twice, before we went for a stopgap - something you seem to want us to repeat. Slot has made it clear he doesn't want to play with a destroyer in midfield, so how many genuinely top class controllers are available that can fit that template and who have the pace to play in this league? I don't know of any who are on the market and are good enough to start for us right now. People seem to be saying: 'Ask the scouting team, it's their job' - well, you can see what their opinion is by what's going on. You can't just magic the exact right player out of thin air.