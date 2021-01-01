Not sure who the they is supposed to be referring to in Ornsteins tweet (the broader club or the folks in charge if transfers), but that is a truly hopeless and self-serving message to put out.



I dont like the idea that waiting for the right player (and thus leaving us short ahead of a new season) is them being brave. They know if we struggle next season it will be Slot who is the first to be blamed. He has to face the questions every week. If we perform well despite being short of the right players, it is not because of the brilliance of Hughes and Edwards, its because of Slot and his coaching.This isnt a case of waiting 6 months for the best CB in Europe because we already have an agreement with him. Its just poor/lazy recruitment leading to us hedging our bets that the next Declan Rice will appear by next summer and that they will definitely choose us ahead of the many teams who will also be looking for a 6. Thats just a specific example but you can apply to to a number of positions that we should be recruiting for right now. Future planning for RW, CB and LB has been kicked down the road when Im sure there are options out there.