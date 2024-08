Not sure who the ďtheyĒ is supposed to be referring to in Ornsteinís tweet (the broader club or the folks in charge if transfers), but that is a truly hopeless and self-serving message to put out.



I donít like the idea that waiting for the right player (and thus leaving us short ahead of a new season) is them being Ďbraveí. They know if we struggle next season it will be Slot who is the first to be blamed. He has to face the questions every week. If we perform well despite being short of the right players, it is not because of the brilliance of Hughes and Edwards, itís because of Slot and his coaching.This isnít a case of waiting 6 months for the best CB in Europe because we already have an agreement with him. Itís just poor/lazy recruitment leading to us hedging our bets that the next Declan Rice will appear by next summer and that they will definitely choose us ahead of the many teams who will also be looking for a 6. Thatís just a specific example but you can apply to to a number of positions that we should be recruiting for right now. Future planning for RW, CB and LB has been kicked down the road when Iím sure there are options out there.