

If Konate replaced Lovren we likely have a better season yes but ignoring some butterfly effect thing Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez being injured still means we dont win anything. In hindsight its easy to say replacing Fabinho earlier would have paid dividends, for example but we were excellent the season before with Fabinho central to that, so its only in hindsight that youd be sure that hed need replacing in the summer of 22.



If we go a season earlier though, we could end up with several below par players rather than a team fit to compete. Plus we obviously were trying in other seasons with Tchouameni, Pedri, Bellingham etc. and I dont see many examples of who even in hindsight we should have signed in those summers that would have improved us as much as the signings we eventually got.



Are you really trying to justify us not signing a CB in 2020/21 and not a midfielder in 2022/23? Even if Van Dijk got injured we started the season with Gomez, Matip and Van Dijk as CB real CB options. That's a car crash waiting to happen WITHOUT Van Dijk's injury. Hindsight or not it was negligence. Might I remind you we were an Alison header away from missing out on Champions League that season AFTER winning the league.Secondly...everyone and their mother could see we needed a refresh in midfield. At LEAST one signing. Not only did they do nothing in the summer (Arthur is nothing)...they did nothing in Jan either whilst we struggled. We finished FIFTH.Sure the players we eventually got were maybe better than who we could have signed in 22/23 summer but we sacrificed a whole season for it. We've done that twice. This arrogance of thinking we can keep getting away with not making signings when the team needs has already bitten us TWICE.Will we finish 3rd or 4th without any new signings? Probably. At least I think so. But we are not far off competing. 2 or 3 singings can genuinely make us strong challengers. 3 of our 4 best players have limited time here. I am not a fan of squandering their twilight years "waiting".... just to sign the right player but then need two more 'right' players to replace our few genuinely world class players who are over the hill by then.