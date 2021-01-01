« previous next »
Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25000 on: Today at 11:10:54 pm »
Attempting to find a bit of balance, isn't it possible that the idea of only signing players that improve the first team squad is reasonable? People are saying they're not asking for Chelsea style splurges, just one or two signings, and I think that's fair enough. But we could have made those signings - if we'd signed Guehi for £70m and Solanke for £65m - would anyone have been satisfied with that? Surely it's fair to say that improving the first team is tough at the moment.

My concern is that this philosophy leaves a gap in succession signings. OK we might not sign someone better than Salah this summer, but we might be able to find someone who can develop over the season - I think disappointment around that is fair enough.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25001 on: Today at 11:11:06 pm »
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,704
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25002 on: Today at 11:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:08:27 pm
How many examples do people want..

Ali was only signed because Karius had a meltdown. The recruitment team wanted Fekir. A flair player for a position we didn't play.

VVD the recruitment team leak that we have tapped him up. Klopp wants to wait the recruitment team wanted to move on with Jonny Evans mooted.

Can a defensive mid not offered a new deal.

Gini signed as an attacking mid converted to a controller not offered a new deal.

Klopp wants Thiago as a 6. Has to sell Lovren and go to 3 centre backs.

No centre backs, use a DM or two. Wait for the perfect centre back.

Klopps wants a new 6 has to be the perfect player. Signing Ams like Szobo, Macca or Grav, no problem.

Slot wants a 6 has to be perfect.

Seeing the theme here. Defensive players have to be perfect and we have no problem going into seasons leaving ourselves massively short. Whereas attacking players are fine and we go into seasons overloaded.

What the fuck? The recruitment team leaked this?

Do you just figure you will type a 10000 words and hope no one can be bothered to read it?
wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,607
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25003 on: Today at 11:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:08:27 pm
How many examples do people want..

Ali was only signed because Karius had a meltdown. The recruitment team wanted Fekir. A flair player for a position we didn't play.

VVD the recruitment team leak that we have tapped him up. Klopp wants to wait the recruitment team wanted to move on with Jonny Evans mooted.

Can a defensive mid not offered a new deal.

Gini signed as an attacking mid converted to a controller not offered a new deal.

Klopp wants Thiago as a 6. Has to sell Lovren and go to 3 centre backs.

No centre backs, use a DM or two. Wait for the perfect centre back.

Klopps wants a new 6 has to be the perfect player. Signing Ams like Szobo, Macca or Grav, no problem.

Slot wants a 6 has to be perfect.

Seeing the theme here. Defensive players have to be perfect and we have no problem going into seasons leaving ourselves massively short. Whereas attacking players are fine and we go into seasons overloaded.

Reads like you've enjoyed a few bevvies tonight
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,704
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25004 on: Today at 11:12:23 pm »
FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,780
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25005 on: Today at 11:13:44 pm »
Klopp signed off on every player brought in to the club. Renders his word salad obsolete.
DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,165
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25006 on: Today at 11:13:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:03:45 pm
If youd read all of my post
I did. Two separate points and the "trust the process" nonsense is nauseating. The process before Jurgen, was on the whole, a failure, the current approach and reluctance to strengthen and failure to extend contracts is worrying.

Did you trust the process when FSG were trying to raise ticket prices and join the ESL? I very much doubt it. They are merely custodians of our great club who have no emotional attachment and are very much deserving of scrutiny from supporters!
smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,933
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25007 on: Today at 11:14:42 pm »
So far Sepp, Clark, Blair, Carvalho sold. That Georgian GK who struggles playing out from back most likely incoming. Any tenuous links aside from the Gordon and Braithwaite ones?.
anyone hazardous to guess succession plan at RW ?. Szobo/Harvey/Diaz on right ?. Danns aside would love some young forwards to come through for (feels like years....)
PaleBlueDot

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25008 on: Today at 11:14:59 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:15:32 pm

If Konate replaced Lovren we likely have a better season yes but ignoring some butterfly effect thing Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez being injured still means we dont win anything. In hindsight its easy to say replacing Fabinho earlier would have paid dividends, for example but we were excellent the season before with Fabinho central to that, so its only in hindsight that youd be sure that hed need replacing in the summer of 22.

If we go a season earlier though, we could end up with several below par players rather than a team fit to compete. Plus we obviously were trying in other seasons with Tchouameni, Pedri, Bellingham etc. and I dont see many examples of who even in hindsight we should have signed in those summers that would have improved us as much as the signings we eventually got.

Are you really trying to justify us not signing a CB in 2020/21 and not a midfielder in 2022/23? Even if Van Dijk got injured we started the season with Gomez, Matip and Van Dijk as CB real CB options. That's a car crash waiting to happen WITHOUT Van Dijk's injury. Hindsight or not it was negligence. Might I remind you we were an Alison header away from missing out on Champions League that season AFTER winning the league.

Secondly...everyone and their mother could see we needed a refresh in midfield. At LEAST one signing. Not only did they do nothing in the summer (Arthur is nothing)...they did nothing in Jan either whilst we struggled. We finished FIFTH.

Sure the players we eventually got were maybe better than who we could have signed in 22/23 summer but we sacrificed a whole season for it. We've done that twice. This arrogance of thinking we can keep getting away with not making signings when the team needs has already bitten us TWICE.

Will we finish 3rd or 4th without any new signings? Probably. At least I think so. But we are not far off competing. 2 or 3 singings can genuinely make us strong challengers. 3 of our 4 best players have limited time here. I am not a fan of squandering their twilight years "waiting".... just to sign the right player but then need two more 'right' players to replace our few genuinely world class players who are over the hill by then.
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,311
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25009 on: Today at 11:15:04 pm »
Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25010 on: Today at 11:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:08:27 pm
How many examples do people want..

Ali was only signed because Karius had a meltdown. The recruitment team wanted Fekir. A flair player for a position we didn't play.

VVD the recruitment team leak that we have tapped him up. Klopp wants to wait the recruitment team wanted to move on with Jonny Evans mooted.

Can a defensive mid not offered a new deal.

Gini signed as an attacking mid converted to a controller not offered a new deal.

Klopp wants Thiago as a 6. Has to sell Lovren and go to 3 centre backs.

No centre backs, use a DM or two. Wait for the perfect centre back.

Klopps wants a new 6 has to be the perfect player. Signing Ams like Szobo, Macca or Grav, no problem.

Slot wants a 6 has to be perfect.

Seeing the theme here. Defensive players have to be perfect and we have no problem going into seasons leaving ourselves massively short. Whereas attacking players are fine and we go into seasons overloaded.

Examples of what? You've just listed a load of unrelated events, many of which occurred as we were becoming the best team on the planet.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25011 on: Today at 11:15:38 pm »
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,263
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25012 on: Today at 11:15:57 pm »
The cresendo is in the air mate...
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,311
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25013 on: Today at 11:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:15:21 pm
Examples of what? You've just listed a load of unrelated events, many of which occurred as we were becoming the best team on the planet.

Including some fictionalised events.
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,311
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25014 on: Today at 11:16:28 pm »
Egyptian36

  • crescendo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25015 on: Today at 11:18:32 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 11:14:59 pm
Are you really trying to justify us not signing a CB in 2020/21 and not a midfielder in 2022/23? Even if Van Dijk got injured we started the season with Gomez, Matip and Van Dijk as CB real CB options. That's a car crash waiting to happen WITHOUT Van Dijk's injury. Hindsight or not it was negligence. Might I remind you we were an Alison header away from missing out on Champions League that season AFTER winning the league.

Secondly...everyone and their mother could see we needed a refresh in midfield. At LEAST one signing. Not only did they do nothing in the summer (Arthur is nothing)...they did nothing in Jan either whilst we struggled. We finished FIFTH.

Sure the players we eventually got were maybe better than who we could have signed in 22/23 summer but we sacrificed a whole season for it. We've done that twice. This arrogance of thinking we can keep getting away with not making signings when the team needs has already bitten us TWICE.

Will we finish 3rd or 4th without any new signings? Probably. At least I think so. But we are not far off competing. 2 or 3 singings can genuinely make us strong challengers. 3 of our 4 best players have limited time here. I am not a fan of squandering their twilight years "waiting".... just to sign the right player but then need two more 'right' players to replace our few genuinely world class players who are over the hill by then.

Thank you. This post described how I feel. I genuinely believe we are 1 or 2 players from winning the title and that's what upsets me.
Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25016 on: Today at 11:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:16:08 pm
Including some fictionalised events.

It's a post from Al, I didn't think that part needed to be explicitly addressed  ;D
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,969
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25017 on: Today at 11:23:46 pm »
It is very simple if you leave recruitment to analysts they will prioritise attacking players. Look at Comolli and him signing players based on chance creation. We signed Downing, Adam and Henderson because they were the biggest chance creators at their club.

Look at Jol stating that at Spurs Comolli signed players that would make money not the players they needed. Look at the signings made by the recruitment team when we had a TC.

Listen to someone like Graham talk and  that the hardest thing in football is to score goals and the models he creates to track how chances are created. Analysts want flair and youth because that makes sense from an analytics point of view. Managers want experience, leadership and steel.

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25018 on: Today at 11:27:03 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:18:32 pm
Thank you. This post described how I feel. I genuinely believe we are 1 or 2 players from winning the title and that's what upsets me.
I don't disagree, but what's upsetting me is - despite having a strong squad - we are (as things stand) 1 or 2 key-player injuries away from struggling for months on end. 

which would totally screw up any good Slot may be able to do, and put us back for several seasons regarding revenue and ability to attract the players we need.
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,969
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25019 on: Today at 11:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:15:21 pm
Examples of what? You've just listed a load of unrelated events, many of which occurred as we were becoming the best team on the planet.

In that case I am sure you will point out all the occasions under Klopp and Slot when we waited for the perfect attacking player and went into seasons short in attacking areas.
jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,782
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25020 on: Today at 11:29:07 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 11:12:17 pm
Reads like you've enjoyed a few bevvies tonight

Needed something to wash down the hallucinogens.
shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25021 on: Today at 11:30:10 pm »
Dont see Gomez leaving unless Palace come to us with a £50m package. Atleast, I hope.
Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25022 on: Today at 11:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:27:46 pm
In that case I am sure you will point out all the occasions under Klopp and Slot when we waited for the perfect attacking player and went into seasons short in attacking areas.

Even your merry band of cheerleaders don't know what you're talking about this time mate.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,263
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25023 on: Today at 11:32:25 pm »
Blair is the next one. Then Morton and Gomez. Beck, Gordon and Doak, Bajcetic off on loan.
Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25024 on: Today at 11:36:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:32:25 pm
Blair is the next one. Then Morton and Gomez. Beck, Gordon and Doak, Bajcetic off on loan.

I'm disappointed if Bajcetic is off. Good for him to get playing again but as someone said many many... many pages ago, we lose control of his minutes once he's gone.
bepoq

  • a-lu-la!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25025 on: Today at 11:37:24 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:40:26 pm
What restrictions? We were willing to sign a player for £115m last summer when we saw the opportunity. The money is there but the club needed to be satisfied that the players we are buying are worth the money. Thats not because theyre stingy or whatever, its because theyre trying to maximise the output they get from their investment in players, which is exactly what they should be doing and how the club should be run whether the owners are yanks or fans.

Perhaps the club is out of step with the transfer market but I dont think thats the case given theres been a lack of spending across the transfer market anyway from almost all clubs. Arsenal have signed one player, City one player and that barely counts given he was owned by their multiple club group. Its worth acknowledging that all clubs are finding it hard to do business in this market, and as one of the best squads in world football, thats only going to be harder for us than others given that the number of players that could improve us is smaller than for other sides.

but then were evidently unwilling to try to get La Real onside with the Zubi transfer by offering more than the buy out even though hes apparently a unicorn: ie, the only 6 in world football we think good enough and that suits Slots systemif hes the one that will make the system work really well (if its true hes exactly what we need and theres no other like him available in the currrent marrket) shouldnt that be worth a good bit more?
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,311
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25026 on: Today at 11:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:36:55 pm
I'm disappointed if Bajcetic is off. Good for him to get playing again but as someone said many many... many pages ago, we lose control of his minutes once he's gone.

Yeah, that's the only one I'm wary about. If he gets a lot of game time, then it's worth it. But he could be training with Slot and our lads and playing the domestic cups.
Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,718
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25027 on: Today at 11:44:56 pm »
Earlier in the summer, Slot said he would be surprised if we didn't end the window with one or two additions. Then more recently the captain said that he thinks we need to strengthen this summer. Doesn't fill you with confidence when we get to the 23rd August and there's no sign of anything. We're in panic-buying territory and I'm sure Edwards wants to maintain his reputation for not making panic signings.

As it stands it's a bit of a shambles by Edwards and Hughes. I leave FSG as a whole out of this because the issue hasn't been money. It has been the recruitment team's inability to identify targets and their soft touch with players they did want (Yoro, Gordon, Zubimendi).
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,969
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25028 on: Today at 11:47:41 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:31:40 pm
Even your merry band of cheerleaders don't know what you're talking about this time mate.

It would of just bee far easier just to admit that under Klopp and Slot we haven't waited for the perfect attacking players and have never left ourselves short in attack. Ever.

Whereas in 4 seasons we have been quite happy to leave ourselves short defensively and in defensive midfield. We were quite happy to do a deal for Gordon despite having an abundance of left sided attackers Going into this season we needed a 6 and a centre back. Not only have we failed to bring either in we have offloaded Van Den Berg are looking to offload Gomez  Bajcetic is available for loan and we are looking to sell Morton.

Yet people are denying that the recruitment team don't value defensive players. We have actively weakened the defensive areas we needed to strengthen whilst VVD hasn't been offered a deal.
Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25029 on: Today at 11:48:42 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:39:01 pm
Yeah, that's the only one I'm wary about. If he gets a lot of game time, then it's worth it. But he could be training with Slot and our lads and playing the domestic cups.

I'd also be wary of him being overplayed too though. Better here where we know he'll get some game time without any risks being taken.
Hazzyfizz

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25030 on: Today at 11:52:21 pm »
Quote from: bepoq on Today at 11:37:24 pm
but then were evidently unwilling to try to get La Real onside with the Zubi transfer by offering more than the buy out even though hes apparently a unicorn: ie, the only 6 in world football we think good enough and that suits Slots systemif hes the one that will make the system work really well (if its true hes exactly what we need and theres no other like him available in the currrent marrket) shouldnt that be worth a good bit more?

Its the principal mate. Why pay more than you technically need to just because Zubimendi felt uncomfortable buying out the clause himself? Im with the club on that one at least.
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,311
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25031 on: Today at 11:52:34 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:48:42 pm
I'd also be wary of him being overplayed too though. Better here where we know he'll get some game time without any risks being taken.

Good point. He'd benefit from learning how Slot wants him to play and training with our players too.
