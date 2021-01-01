I think I've finally given up on us signing anyone except Marmadashvili.



I really though the club would deliver an exciting signing late in the window and couldn't really see any other reason we'd be flogging off all of our squad options, but we're notorious in recent years for not pursuing late deals and I can't see that changing now.



The logic that if we can't sign the perfect player we should wait can be supported if there's a player in mind we're waiting for. I can't see that being the case in our search for a 6, a "priority" position we're leaving the manager short on. Who are we waiting for now? To say that no one can improve our team or squad is unbelievable arrogance given that last season we came 3d and were knocked out of the Europa League at the Quarter Final stage (and since then we've lost Matip, Thiago and other young players by the day). It's a either a failure of our scouting team not to identify promising talent, a failure of our DoF to negotiate deals that FSG are happy with, or a failure of ownership to sign off on deals in an admittedly bonkers market.



On scouting, I appreciate that you can't always pull a Gini or a Robbo out of the hat, but if Slot has a particular skillset that he wants in a 6 then we should be targeting the best player we can get with that skillset, or failing that a player with huge promise who we can coach. That might turn out to be Gravenberch but if we tried to sign Zubimendi then it doesn't suggest that Slot is all that confident that he's the man for the job. There must be other players out there who could improve our midfield.



I appreciate not all of them will have release clauses and am hesitant to be too critical of our negotiating when it's all done behind closed doors, but the way the Zubimendi deal played out didn't exactly fill anyone with confidence. Ultimately Richard Hughes and co will be judged on their success over time, not just their first summer. On FSG, the club have shown before that they're willing to pay for the "right" players, which is good. But it seems that they have an increasingly narrow definition of who the "right" player is.



We're the only club in the top 7 leagues not to sign a single player. You don't have to be a Chelsea and sign everyone. We should be targeting the weaknesses in our squad and looking to address them before more weaknesses emerge. Next year we might need to replace Mo and Virgil. Fuck knows, maybe Trent too. That doesn't mean we won't also still need an upgrade in our number 6, or a replacement for Matip, or an upgrade on Tsimikas, or whatever it is that would improve us this season. It just makes next summer into an even more expensive and jarring ordeal.



Maybe it'll all be fine, but FSG are going to lose an awful lot of goodwill if they don't help to strengthen the squad, and I know a lot of fans who were largely content with them are becoming increasingly less so. And it puts extra pressure on Slot which is deeply unfair. He's being forced to implement a new style of play with someone else's squad, and seemingly hasn't been able to persuade the club to sign players who are better suited to his system. Replacing Jurgen Klopp would always be exceptionally difficult, to do so with one arm tied behind your back, even more so.