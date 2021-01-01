« previous next »
Online Schmidt

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24920 on: Today at 10:11:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:58:18 pm
I think the answer is that we don't know. The who doesn't really matter, it is whether it is an opportunity to sign an undervalued player or not. After reading Graham's book I have my own ideas. In it Graham goes on about how much Edwards likes attacking flair players. He watched Coutinho and fell in love with him. Same thing with Modric.

Then you look at how many flair players he brought in either as TC picks under Rodgers or as the Sporting Director. The likes of Coutinho, Sturridge, Markovic, Alberto, Aspas, Assaidi et al. If you look at the steel and leaders that were brought in at that time it was the likes of Lovren, Milner, Toure etc They were Rodgers picks.

I think Edwards has two things he loves attacking flair players and he knows they are the ones that make you huge profits if they come off. Look at Graham telling Rodgers that Benteke wasn't a Liverpool player or telling Klopp that Nunez was a 9 and that Liverpool don't play with a 9. What the fuck gives Graham the right to tell coaches like Rodgers or Klopp how they should setup.

Imagine Dr Ian Spreadsheet if he was at City. Sorry Mr Pep Gladioli but you can't have Haaland because I have looked at the numbers and City don't play with a 9. The brass neck of the man to tell Klopp about Liverpool not playing with a 9. The Jurgen Klopp who played with the likes of Lewa and Auba as 9's at Dortmund.

I mean look at us recruiting the likes of Carvalho or Minamino players that simply didn't fit a Klopp side but like the TC picks under Rodgers were flair players. I think the reason we aren't arsed about a six is because they would rather sign a flair player. I mean how many left wingers do you need but we were still after Gordon. Look at Graham stating that Liverpool don't look at defensive fullbacks. Did he miss that Klopp traditionally played with one attacking fullback and one defensive fullback. Or that he regularly used Gomez at full back.

Liverpool's problem initially under Klopp was a lack of investment in the keeper and defence that was only really addressed when Klopp had established himself and pushed for the likes of Ali, VVD and Fabinho. Even then the Ali money only became available when we pulled out of the Fekir deal a player Graham described as being like Coutinho. The thing is Klopp never really wanted a Coutinho type player he didn't play with a 10, didn't want to use Coutinho as a midfield player and wanted blistering pace out wide. So how did we end up with Coutinho, Carvalho, Minamino and nearly Fekir.

Were they what the recruitment team thought Liverpool, players should look like?

Online kasperoff

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24921 on: Today at 10:12:01 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 09:48:16 pm
Wouldnt be suprised if the recruitment team/FSG have decided to use this season as a reset, which is why were getting rid of so much of the young crop.

Allow others to come through under Slots style as opposed to those whore to ingrained with Klopps style of play and simply wont develop/will struggle under the changes.

See this season as stage 0 again of a multi-year plan, give Slot a few months to fully see what he can do and what we do truly need.

What we see as fans and what the coaching staff see will be entirely different. Theyll see players in roles wed never expect in training.

Dynastys arent built this way. You get to the top and you stay there. Much like we did in past. How Man Utd did under Ferguson, and how Barca and Real have for years. We were perfectly poised to launch a new dynasty after winning the league with Klopp, but seem intent on penny pinching our way back down to being top 4 challengers again.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24922 on: Today at 10:12:03 pm »
Arrogant and disengaged is how Id describe the clubs stewardship in the past two years.
Online kopite77

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24923 on: Today at 10:12:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:52:09 pm
Let's decree this.

Hopefully on FSG!😉
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24924 on: Today at 10:12:12 pm »
I think I've finally given up on us signing anyone except Marmadashvili.

I really though the club would deliver an exciting signing late in the window and couldn't really see any other reason we'd be flogging off all of our squad options, but we're notorious in recent years for not pursuing late deals and I can't see that changing now.

The logic that if we can't sign the perfect player we should wait can be supported if there's a player in mind we're waiting for. I can't see that being the case in our search for a 6, a "priority" position we're leaving the manager short on. Who are we waiting for now? To say that no one can improve our team or squad is unbelievable arrogance given that last season we came 3d and were knocked out of the Europa League at the Quarter Final stage (and since then we've lost Matip, Thiago and other young players by the day). It's a either a failure of our scouting team not to identify promising talent, a failure of our DoF to negotiate deals that FSG are happy with, or a failure of ownership to sign off on deals in an admittedly bonkers market.

On scouting, I appreciate that you can't always pull a Gini or a Robbo out of the hat, but if Slot has a particular skillset that he wants in a 6 then we should be targeting the best player we can get with that skillset, or failing that a player with huge promise who we can coach. That might turn out to be Gravenberch but if we tried to sign Zubimendi then it doesn't suggest that Slot is all that confident that he's the man for the job. There must be other players out there who could improve our midfield.

I appreciate not all of them will have release clauses and am hesitant to be too critical of our negotiating when it's all done behind closed doors, but the way the Zubimendi deal played out didn't exactly fill anyone with confidence. Ultimately Richard Hughes and co will be judged on their success over time, not just their first summer. On FSG, the club have shown before that they're willing to pay for the "right" players, which is good. But it seems that they have an increasingly narrow definition of who the "right" player is. 

We're the only club in the top 7 leagues not to sign a single player. You don't have to be a Chelsea and sign everyone. We should be targeting the weaknesses in our squad and looking to address them before more weaknesses emerge. Next year we might need to replace Mo and Virgil. Fuck knows, maybe Trent too. That doesn't mean we won't also still need an upgrade in our number 6, or a replacement for Matip, or an upgrade on Tsimikas, or whatever it is that would improve us this season. It just makes next summer into an even more expensive and jarring ordeal.

Maybe it'll all be fine, but FSG are going to lose an awful lot of goodwill if they don't help to strengthen the squad, and I know a lot of fans who were largely content with them are becoming increasingly less so. And it puts extra pressure on Slot which is deeply unfair. He's being forced to implement a new style of play with someone else's squad, and seemingly hasn't been able to persuade the club to sign players who are better suited to his system. Replacing Jurgen Klopp would always be exceptionally difficult, to do so with one arm tied behind your back, even more so.
Online Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24925 on: Today at 10:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:08:13 pm
Im laughing that thats wound you up so much like. But come on, its his job. He was doing what he was paid to do. There are many things you can be offended about, but a bloke being paid to challenge the clubs thinking on all levels and doing so is a bit soft.

Ian Graham's job is to tell managers how they should setup and what tactics they should use?

For me the manager/coach decides on what constitutes his type of player and decides what tactics he wants to employ.
Online LiamG

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24926 on: Today at 10:13:06 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:01:29 pm
I can tell you why they wanted Carvalho and Minamino. Because they were both dirt cheap with re-sale value. At least Minamino had his role to play in 2021/22.

Moneyball
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24927 on: Today at 10:15:06 pm »
Good post JK; I especially like and agree with the sentence about how our view of who the right player is narrowing massively.

Its like the original filters we applied to metrics were successful, so we started to try and endlessly refine and add to them, until we get to the point where what was once lists of 5-10 options is now one or zero names. We need to change this approach because its faintly ridiculous and certainly unsustainable.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24928 on: Today at 10:15:15 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:07:26 pm
Haha - It's either make bad puns or be miserable in the optics of our window as it currently stands.

I concur. (Hence my naff memes).  :)
Online mikey_LFC

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24929 on: Today at 10:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:51:50 pm
What people want is for us to have more than one target, especially when that target has a history of rejecting moves to big clubs.

We do have more than one target and have had over the years, but that doesnt mean theyre all available in the same window or available for a reasonable price.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:53:02 pm
But what is a suitable time given to make this happen? Also if thats the approach, what about the world class players we have now that haven't had their futures sorted? Is it going to be productive or sensible to potentially have to replace some or all of them next summer, under the time pressures we will have?

Id suggest its better to wait for the right options to become available even if its in a different window rather than spending on a lesser option just to have the squad at the right size, though I do agree theres room for options like Carvalho to come in who can play a role and be sold for more later, or an Endo if we are able to find a short-term cheaper option whose price and wages arent going to hamstring us later. We do get the right signings eventually, as has been shown by the squads evolution over the years (only one pre-Klopp player left, only around 7 or 8 from the title winning season?). Thats allowed us to build a second squad capable of competing with the last touches to be made to it being the replacement of those older players at the right moment, though there doesnt have to be a rush on replacing those.

The contracts have a lot to think about and have been delayed more than is ideal, but much of that is down to changing managers and directors which puts contracts on hold. The club need to assess when the two old players will stop being worth the wages, with Trent being a different situation. They did the leg work for Salah last time but the situation is less clear this time.

Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:56:24 pm
Of course it wasnt about just having an extra body. But a CL level CB bought to replace Lovren and we dont drop off anywhere near like we did. And strengthening midfield, perhaps in 21, definitely in 22 and most certainly in January 23 and we dont drop off anywhere near as much. Our drop offs really arent that difficult to explain with the benefit of hindsight. Just look what happened once we totally replaced our whole midfield last summer. Sometimes it really does just come down to signing (good) players. And often it doesnt need to be the perfect player. Even Endo, a long way from good enough, offered enough to help us in a way that our midfield couldnt the previous season.

If Konate replaced Lovren we likely have a better season yes but ignoring some butterfly effect thing Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez being injured still means we dont win anything. In hindsight its easy to say replacing Fabinho earlier would have paid dividends, for example but we were excellent the season before with Fabinho central to that, so its only in hindsight that youd be sure that hed need replacing in the summer of 22.

If we go a season earlier though, we could end up with several below par players rather than a team fit to compete. Plus we obviously were trying in other seasons with Tchouameni, Pedri, Bellingham etc. and I dont see many examples of who even in hindsight we should have signed in those summers that would have improved us as much as the signings we eventually got.
Online Avens

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24930 on: Today at 10:15:37 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:03:40 pm
Seriously? You aren't concerned they're taking this long to sort? Infact, we don't even know if the club are intending to offer new contracts to all of them. It seems ludicrous to me that none of them have been sorted yet.

They might not offer contracts to all three, but I'm not particularly concerned about how long it's taking, no. It makes sense that it's not the main priority at the moment and I tend not to believe the worst case scenario at all times.
Online Garlic Red

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24931 on: Today at 10:16:27 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:11:21 pm
What are his credentials to do that?

I dont know anything about him, go and look at his LinkedIn bio and see what he did prior to being appointed our director of research. From the pods Ive heard with him on selling this new book, he talks about the collaborative approach to transfers and how everyone had their say, lots of arguments and so on, and that was why it was a success.

From the very limited bits Ive heard around the approach to transfers, all of the relevant teams would come with their ideas: scouting team, coaching staff, research team, etc and would all have their pros and cons to each transfer and theyd thrash it out. If he was being paid by the club to give his recommendations from the data - which he was - then I dont see the issue. If you dont think he has the credentials, your issue shouldve been with those appointing him, not him doing his job.
Online SamLad

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24932 on: Today at 10:16:34 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:02:11 pm
Pretty much. One of the biggest and richest clubs in Europe , who werent really that close to winning the title, cannot find/afford a single player to improve them. Its a joke.
maybe if you expand it to-
"can't find a player who:
- can improve LFC
- who is open to a move
- at a club willing to release them
- at a price that wouldn't screw up our ability to renew key contracts and make future acquisitions"

..... would that make more sense?
Online Andy82lfc

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24933 on: Today at 10:16:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:02:11 pm
Pretty much. One of the biggest and richest clubs in Europe , who werent really that close to winning the title, cannot find/afford a single player to improve them. Its a joke.

Whats more of a joke is the page after page of Olympic standard mental gymnastics from some desperate not to look at the reality staring them in the face. Not exactly the first season this has happened or second or third for fucks sake.

The excuses actually bother me more than the lack of transfers as I know what to expect and pretty numb to it these days  :D
Online LiamG

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24934 on: Today at 10:17:37 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:49:28 pm
Im not going over our full recent history to point out how our drop offs were not fully explained by a lack of transfers. We all lived through it and should know that its nonsense. Could an additional transfer or two have helped, yes, but only if they were the right transfers which is exactly what the club are trying to ensure they sign. Just having an extra body doesnt work.

What people seem to want is for the club to sign the right players at any price, just to make sure they get in the door, but thats not a reasonable stance give the knock on effects that has on future negotiations, future spending, wage structures and the balance of the squad in terms of distribution of quality/spend across a pitch.

Fully agree, yes we all want signings but not for the sake of it, if the club really feels there is nobody available that will IMPROVE us then why would they waste money on a signings for the sake of it? Look at how many of us have ripped the mancs over the signings of Antony and Sancho, do we really want the same to happen to us?
Online SamLad

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24935 on: Today at 10:17:41 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:05:09 pm
;D

You're on fire.  :D
don't encourage him!!

(although that one was pretty good :) )
Online Egyptian36

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24936 on: Today at 10:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:15:06 pm
Good post JK; I especially like and agree with the sentence about how our view of who the right player is narrowing massively.

Its like the original filters we applied to metrics were successful, so we started to try and endlessly refine and add to them, until we get to the point where what was once lists of 5-10 options is now one or zero names. We need to change this approach because its faintly ridiculous and certainly unsustainable.

Completely agree. We need to best at traditional scouting too.
Online DangerScouse

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24937 on: Today at 10:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:15:37 pm
They might not offer contracts to all three, but I'm not particularly concerned about how long it's taking, no. It makes sense that it's not the main priority at the moment and I tend not to believe the worst case scenario at all times.

It's absolutely a priority and they should be more than capable of addressing new recruitment and contract extensions simultaneously.
Online Avens

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24938 on: Today at 10:19:38 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:58:18 pm
Look at Graham telling Rodgers that Benteke wasn't a Liverpool player or telling Klopp that Nunez was a 9 and that Liverpool don't play with a 9. What the fuck gives Graham the right to tell coaches like Rodgers or Klopp how they should setup.

I imagine his role and the responsibilities outlined in his job description gave him that right 🤷🏻
Online Egyptian36

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24939 on: Today at 10:20:09 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:49:28 pm
Im not going over our full recent history to point out how our drop offs were not fully explained by a lack of transfers. We all lived through it and should know that its nonsense. Could an additional transfer or two have helped, yes, but only if they were the right transfers which is exactly what the club are trying to ensure they sign. Just having an extra body doesnt work.

What people seem to want is for the club to sign the right players at any price, just to make sure they get in the door, but thats not a reasonable stance give the knock on effects that has on future negotiations, future spending, wage structures and the balance of the squad in terms of distribution of quality/spend across a pitch.

Not true. The issue what if the right player isn't available or doesn't exists because of the restrictions set by fsg. This the 5th transfer window where we are looking for a defensive midfielder.
Online Avens

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24940 on: Today at 10:20:33 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:18:48 pm
It's absolutely a priority and they should be more than capable of addressing new recruitment and contract extensions simultaneously.

Sure but it doesn't have the same time pressure right now, because the deadline is much further away.
