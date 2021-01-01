

I think that Gomez was one of our best and most important players last year and he played very well everywhere he played. He didn't play cb often because we had more than enough quality there and we were usually busted right or left and needed him elsewhere. He even looked very good inverted. Many people seem to have taken that positioning to mean we didn't think he can play cb anymore. That's seems a logical fallacy to me, ie it doesn't really make sense. cb is his natural and favourite position and hes damn good at it. He does get caught under the ball in a blue moon for unknown reasons but hes about as fast as anyone in the league more than makes up for it for me. We walked the league with him at cb full time and barely conceded, granted with prime fab and hendo in front of him and prime vvd next door, but still. Hes also supposedly being shopped at 45m as a centre back.



People have been screaming for a left sided cb who could also play lb for 2 years now. Last year Joe was written off for dead but after the year he put in now its he cant play cb anymore? well imo he's quite a bit better than colwill in both positions and hes got 3 years left on his contract. I never really believed any of the reporting around the swap deal with newcastle because it just never made any sense to me but its persistent enough maybe there is some truth in it, but if we let him go now idk who we could get in whose any better.