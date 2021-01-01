« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 616 617 618 619 620 [621]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 836979 times)

Online NewfoundRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 136
  • Come from Away
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24800 on: Today at 08:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:38:38 pm
Apparently, we are bringing in someone from Cardiff with a Welsh sounding surname.

 :)

Will be like a new signing.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,152
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24801 on: Today at 08:38:23 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:28:56 pm
Madueke not fancied by Maresca.
That would be an opportunistic buy he was excellent at the end of last season.
Would absolutely take him as a project player at the right price. Didnt love some glimpses of a less than perfect attitude at Chelsea, but hes a homegrown, potentially elite talent that we reportedly had interest in when he was at PSV.

Rumours circling though that hell be another of these dodgy PSR trades with Newcastle.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,715
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24802 on: Today at 08:38:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:13:08 pm
Why do you think we've been linked to Simikan and Lukeba? Because they are potentially top players like Ibou was at Leipzig. And guess what? They also play there too.

So are they really good then? Do they not play much for Leipzig?
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,283
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24803 on: Today at 08:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:31:54 pm
The issue though is that when you get a big powerful forward like Delap then he ain't going within a million miles of VVD. He will just pull on the smaller weaker centreback like Delap did. That is why you need two powerful centrebacks for some games. If Toney was to start at the weekend for Brentford he would just do the same.

Personally, I wouldn't want either Quansah or especially Gomez trying to cope with his physicality. Then you get to set pieces. Against Ipswich we had loads of set pieces but created nothing because we had very little aerial presence. Block off VVD in either box and we have issues.

Hes a young defender, thats still developing, I think hed have improved with feedback at half time but Slot never left it to chance.

Regarding Gomez, I agree, I dont rate him as a centre back anymore, he never was a truly dominant defender physically but Ive often felt hes a player the opposition look to target. Id be in favour of Gomez leaving this window providing we can sign an upgrade. The cynic in me thinks they may keep him around with one eye on next summer and the potential investment needed if the captain leaves.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,951
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24804 on: Today at 08:40:40 pm »
Arsenal agreed a deal for Merino. They are having a shocking window they have now bought twice as many players as they have sold.

Looking forward to the JW Henry 'What do you think they're smoking at the Emirates?' tweet.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,694
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24805 on: Today at 08:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:40:40 pm
Arsenal agreed a deal for Merino. They are having a shocking window they have now bought twice as many players as they have sold.

Looking forward to the JW Henry 'What do you think they're smoking at the Emirates?' tweet.

Oh yeah - definitely relevant to bring up a 10 year old tweet. Good stuff.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,136
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24806 on: Today at 08:43:37 pm »

I think that Gomez was one of our best and most important players last year and he played very well everywhere he played. He didn't play cb often because we had more than enough quality there and we were usually busted right or left and needed him elsewhere. He even looked very good inverted. Many people seem to have taken that positioning to mean we didn't think he can play cb anymore. That's seems a logical fallacy to me, ie it doesn't really make sense. cb is his natural and favourite position and hes damn good at it. He does get caught under the ball in a blue moon for unknown reasons but hes about as fast as anyone in the league more than makes up for it for me. We walked the league with him at cb full time and barely conceded, granted with prime fab and hendo in front of him and prime vvd next door, but still. Hes also supposedly being shopped at 45m as a centre back.

People have been screaming for a left sided cb who could also play lb for 2 years now. Last year Joe was written off for dead but after the year he put in now its he cant play cb anymore? well imo he's quite a bit better than colwill in both positions and hes got 3 years left on his contract. I never really believed any of the reporting around the swap deal with newcastle because it just never made any sense to me but its persistent enough maybe there is some truth in it, but if we let him go now idk who we could get in whose any better.   
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,955
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24807 on: Today at 08:45:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:40:40 pm
Arsenal agreed a deal for Merino. They are having a shocking window they have now bought twice as many players as they have sold.

Looking forward to the JW Henry 'What do you think they're smoking at the Emirates?' tweet.

And yet they still won't win the league.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24808 on: Today at 08:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:40:40 pm
Arsenal agreed a deal for Merino. They are having a shocking window they have now bought twice as many players as they have sold.

Looking forward to the JW Henry 'What do you think they're smoking at the Emirates?' tweet.
Surely Merino will now change his mind and the deal will fall through? You cant get players out of Sociedad can you?
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24809 on: Today at 08:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:40:40 pm
Arsenal agreed a deal for Merino. They are having a shocking window they have now bought twice as many players as they have sold.

Looking forward to the JW Henry 'What do you think they're smoking at the Emirates?' tweet.

Theyre building well, there should be every expectation that this season can finally be the one that gets them over the line.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,951
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24810 on: Today at 08:46:43 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:42:00 pm
Oh yeah - definitely relevant to bring up a 10 year old tweet. Good stuff.

Just delighted we have got pile em High Hughes and they keep accidently buying players and looking to improve.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24811 on: Today at 08:47:00 pm »
Madueke fucking hell lads.
We'll have Del coming back soon saying he'll take Mount for the right price.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,951
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24812 on: Today at 08:48:50 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:45:19 pm
Surely Merino will now change his mind and the deal will fall through? You cant get players out of Sociedad can you?

Apparently, he is more of a Shard and roll mop herrings kind of guy.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,468
  • @tharris113
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24813 on: Today at 08:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:40:40 pm
Arsenal agreed a deal for Merino. They are having a shocking window they have now bought twice as many players as they have sold.

Looking forward to the JW Henry 'What do you think they're smoking at the Emirates?' tweet.
Merino is 28 and nothing special.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads
Pages: 1 ... 616 617 618 619 620 [621]   Go Up
« previous next »
 