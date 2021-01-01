How so? Not pushing back; I'm just curious.



They are right footed and neither have the passing range that VVD does or the confidence to pass on their left foot ( I'm guessing )So naturally they'd probably take an extra touch not being comfortable to naturally open up and face the left side when receiving the ball which will give the press an extra whatever milli second to react faster instead of a left footer being in that position.This is way more in-depth then on the face of it and there would be players who are right footed out that can do it but Konate, Jarrel or Gomez will never be able to do it to the effect of VVD because how good he is not a slight on them.The thing that makes VVD even crazier is his a right footed CB that plays on the left side and is amazing passer.