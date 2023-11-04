So what is the general consensus with what's happening then? It looks an awful lot like Hughes/Edwards and Co have said to Slot; listen we have a pretty modest budget here but if you are able to help identify some youngsters that you believe won't be used we can raise enough to be able to sign some more pricey targets for the first team, as well as renewing some of the contracts that run out next Summer. At least I hope that is what is happening.



It's just a bit concerning it's all happening close to the deadline, where clubs are now going to be more reluctant to let players go due to their season starting etc. It's a risky move. Of course we could end up with no incomings this season which on the surface looks possible as well..



I think there is a number of influencing factors this summer.The whole decision making structure of the club has changed within a few short months. The first priority was bringing Hughes and Edwards into the club. Edwards primary objective is to source another club as part of FSGs portfolio whilst keeping an eye over the overall objectives of LFC.Hughes had to bring in a new manager, and supplementary coaching staff. That was the priority. Slot had requests for further roles within the coaching team. So we needed to identify, interview and recruit for those roles.We had the international competitions which prevented Slot from meeting and working with the existing group of players, which would allow him to formulate an opinion on who he feels could contribute moving forwards.I believe we did have a bloated squad, and there would have been a need to address that, in order to create space and budget for any new arrivals. So it makes sense we acted on these swiftly.Because of the new decision making structure, Slots change in football to a Klopp team - whatever strategy we had 12 months ago for ideal players for the system will have needed to reflect those changes. The nerds behind the scenes will no doubt be looking to target slightly different types of players as the roles within the first team have changed.I believe the money is there, but we are playing catch up this summer to align all the parameters from what the club needs (200 games by 21 to asses the data) different types of players for different roles. Starting new relationships with different targets as a consequence (we would likely only have engaged since June with agents to feel out their clients availability) and more likely only within the last several weeks post Slots evaluation of the current group.I said quite early this summer that I believed January and next summer would be a organised and productive window in terms of bringing in players for the reasons mentioned above.But ultimately its has been the changes and lack of time to get our house behind the scenes in order along with international competitions that have impacted this summer.