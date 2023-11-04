« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 830755 times)

So what is the general consensus with what's happening then? It looks an awful lot like Hughes/Edwards and Co have said to Slot; listen we have a pretty modest budget here but if you are able to help identify some youngsters that you believe won't be used we can raise enough to be able to sign some more pricey targets for the first team, as well as renewing some of the contracts that run out next Summer. At least I hope that is what is happening.

It's just a bit concerning it's all happening close to the deadline, where clubs are now going to be more reluctant to let players go due to their season starting etc. It's a risky move. Of course we could end up with no incomings this season which on the surface looks possible as well..
I'm very confused about the contract situation. I mean, for a club that values "long-term planning" - see how we're pitching the Mamardashvili signing - how did we end up in a situation where Virgil, Trent, and Mo can leave for free? Take the sentiment out of it: Even from an asset perspective, this is poor long-term planning. Is the justification that administrative turnover - ie., Ward doing sweet fuck all and leaving us in the lurch; Big Jorg's coke-fuelled binge in Ibiza - left us with too much to do on this front (similar to our midfield rebuild last summer), or does the Club, from an asset perspective, just not view players (even superstars) leaving for free as that big of a deal? (See: Gini.)

I'm genuinely interested in the actual thinking here, not the information fed to the Club's useful idiots in the media like Burger Head, Sly Si Hughes, and Mel Reddy, etc. How do we actually view players leaving for free?
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:07:13 pm
Paul,

Flapjacks post was a response to my post! He didnt read it correctly, and you clearly didnt read the discussion, you wally! Hence why I pulled you up, because your agreement with Flipjack perpetuated the nonsense anybody made such a comparison and in fact articulated clearly the need to keep watching said player 😁

Its like being on twatter - where people dont contest the source of information, just willingly agree with statements.

There is no high horse, just simply a desire to keep things accurate, you know improve the quality of discussion on a board thats apparently a shit show

Just own it mate, you made a mistake, it happens. We move on and hopefully have better chats in the future.


He didnt quote you, and I didnt read your post initially hence why for the 10th time IT WASNT AIMED AT YOU

I am not arsed explaining myself to you anymore
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:09:35 pm
I'm very confused about the contract situation. I mean, for a club that values "long-term planning" - see how we're pitching the Mamardashvili signing - how did we end up in a situation where Virgil, Trent, and Mo can leave for free? Take the sentiment out of it: Even from an asset perspective, this is poor long-term planning. Is the justification that administrative turnover - ie., Ward doing sweet fuck all and leaving us in the lurch; Big Jorg's coke-fuelled binge in Ibiza - left us with too much to do on this front (similar to our midfield rebuild last summer), or does the Club, from an asset perspective, just not view players (even superstars) leaving for free as that big of a deal? (See: Gini.)

I'm genuinely interested in the actual thinking here, not the information fed to the Club's useful idiots in the media like Burger Head, Sly Si Hughes, and Mel Reddy, etc.
What else can be done?
If the club and the players are talking, and keeping those talks quiet, fine.
If the club and the players have been talking, and the players are holding off on signing, they can't be forced.
If the players have refused to sign then what would the reaction be if those 3 were sold?

I'm pretty sure though that what HASN'T been done, is absolutely nothing.
« Reply #24524 on: Today at 03:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:09:35 pm
I'm very confused about the contract situation. I mean, for a club that values "long-term planning" - see how we're pitching the Mamardashvili signing - how did we end up in a situation where Virgil, Trent, and Mo can leave for free?

Sorry mate you are in the wrong thread for logical thoughts and good points to be made.
« Reply #24525 on: Today at 03:15:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:03:23 pm
Oh yeah. A name would have been handy.

Ryan Ait-Nouri.

This your source Samie Nick

indykaila News
@indykaila
·
Nov 4, 2023
Exclusive:

We can confirm that Liverpool have made firm enquires on Rayan Aït-Nouri.

The 22 years old who plays as a Left Back for Wolves.

The player is very keen for the move to #LFC
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:25:01 pm
You've got Bajcetic and Gordon who were injured for 18 months so will need a loan. These are two of our best prospects. There's been far too many bad injuries with our best young talent. Doak was ust injured for 8 months as well and lost key development/sharpness. Then Danns missed a chance to impress in pre season with an injury.

Koumas rated but needs game time and loaned. McConnell an interesting one as he might be less of a tactical fit for Slot

Morton, VDB and Carvalho weren't rated enough by Klopp either. Clark is an eye catching one but we're well stocked in his position. If he was a 6 he'd have a chance.

It makes sense to let van den Berg, Phillips, Morton, and Carvalho, leave on perm deals. I can also understand why Clark might have pushed for a move and I don't think we should have stood in his way if it's what he really wanted.

Don't have an issue with loan moves for Ramsay, Beck, Chambers, Williams, Stephenson, Doak, and Koumas.

Considering how carefully Bajcetic and Gordon were managed last year with them not being able to train regularly. I'd much rather than stay here until January so they can train and play in the U21s, the baby Champions League, and the League Cup. We can then reevaluate in January with the view to them going out on loan. I'd also keep Scanlon, McConnell, and Danns, at least until January.

I think if we cull too deep we'll regret it because looking at the U21 side that played Man City on the weekend and PSV yesterday, I don't think many of those players are ready to step up and play League and FA Cup games, or help in the PL and CL if we have a few injuries. Feels like the gap between our first team squad and the U21s will be a little too much at the rate we are letting players leave.
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 03:09:21 pm
So what is the general consensus with what's happening then? It looks an awful lot like Hughes/Edwards and Co have said to Slot; listen we have a pretty modest budget here but if you are able to help identify some youngsters that you believe won't be used we can raise enough to be able to sign some more pricey targets for the first team, as well as renewing some of the contracts that run out next Summer. At least I hope that is what is happening.

It's just a bit concerning it's all happening close to the deadline, where clubs are now going to be more reluctant to let players go due to their season starting etc. It's a risky move. Of course we could end up with no incomings this season which on the surface looks possible as well..

I think there is a number of influencing factors this summer.

The whole decision making structure of the club has changed within a few short months. The first priority was bringing Hughes and Edwards into the club. Edwards primary objective is to source another club as part of FSGs portfolio whilst keeping an eye over the overall objectives of LFC.

Hughes had to bring in a new manager, and supplementary coaching staff. That was the priority. Slot had requests for further roles within the coaching team. So we needed to identify, interview and recruit for those roles.

We had the international competitions which prevented Slot from meeting and working with the existing group of players, which would allow him to formulate an opinion on who he feels could contribute moving forwards.

I believe we did have a bloated squad, and there would have been a need to address that, in order to create space and budget for any new arrivals. So it makes sense we acted on these swiftly.

Because of the new decision making structure, Slots change in football to a Klopp team - whatever strategy we had 12 months ago for ideal players for the system will have needed to reflect those changes. The nerds behind the scenes will no doubt be looking to target slightly different types of players as the roles within the first team have changed.

I believe the money is there, but we are playing catch up this summer to align all the parameters from what the club needs (200 games by 21 to asses the data) different types of players for different roles. Starting new relationships with different targets as a consequence (we would likely only have engaged since June with agents to feel out their clients availability) and more likely only within the last several weeks post Slots evaluation of the current group.

I said quite early this summer that I believed January and next summer would be a organised and productive window in terms of bringing in players for the reasons mentioned above.

But ultimately its has been the changes and lack of time to get our house behind the scenes in order along with international competitions that have impacted this summer.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:15:48 pm
This your source Samie Nick

indykaila News
@indykaila
·
Nov 4, 2023
Exclusive:

We can confirm that Liverpool have made firm enquires on Rayan Aït-Nouri.

The 22 years old who plays as a Left Back for Wolves.

The player is very keen for the move to #LFC

Anfield Knowledge, whoever they are. So thats two cast iron separate sources. Done deal.
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 03:09:21 pm
So what is the general consensus with what's happening then? It looks an awful lot like Hughes/Edwards and Co have said to Slot; listen we have a pretty modest budget here but if you are able to help identify some youngsters that you believe won't be used we can raise enough to be able to sign some more pricey targets for the first team, as well as renewing some of the contracts that run out next Summer. At least I hope that is what is happening.

It's just a bit concerning it's all happening close to the deadline, where clubs are now going to be more reluctant to let players go due to their season starting etc. It's a risky move. Of course we could end up with no incomings this season which on the surface looks possible as well..

I just think it's a case of Slot saying who he wants to work with on a day to day basis and who he doesn't. Sounds like he is more Guardiola and Mourinho in that he wants to work with a smaller group than Klopp used too. But the games and the injuries pile up so he might end up regretting it. Think he could do with keeping a couple of the younger players around at least until January.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:15:48 pm
This your source Samie Nick

indykaila News
@indykaila
·
Nov 4, 2023
Exclusive:

We can confirm that Liverpool have made firm enquires on Rayan Aït-Nouri.

The 22 years old who plays as a Left Back for Wolves.

The player is very keen for the move to #LFC
indykaila's a "legit" source these days.. /smh/
Used to be one of the transfer forum's biggest whingebags, iirc! :D

Typical word salad- "We can confirm... firm enquiries.."
How do you even make "firm enquiries"? You either make enquiries, or you dont!
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:07:07 pm
Muchas Gracias.

He is shite, him.  ;D

He isn't shite.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:23:24 pm
indykaila's a "legit" source these days.. /smh/

Typical word salad- "We can confirm... frim enquiries.."
How do you make "firm enquiries"? You either make enquiries, or you dont!
:lmao

Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:22:41 pm
I just think it's a case of Slot saying who he wants to work with on a day to day basis and who he doesn't. Sounds like he is more Guardiola and Mourinho in that he wants to work with a smaller group than Klopp used too. But the games and the injuries pile up so he might end up regretting it. Think he could do with keeping a couple of the younger players around at least until January.
I dont think he will bomb out all the younger ones, a few will stick around, especially with 9 subs

I dont mind the smaller group really, as I said yesterday I prefer our windows/squad to chelsea, no structure there at all
What's the overlap on people who are upset about players like Clark, VdB, Carvalho, et al leaving and the people who also delude themselves each summer/pre-season into thinking a bunch of academy prospects are going to fill our starting XI and bench?
« Reply #24534 on: Today at 03:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:27:59 pm
What's the overlap on people who are upset about players like Clark, VdB, Carvalho, et al leaving and the people who also delude themselves each summer/pre-season into thinking a bunch of academy prospects are going to fill our starting XI and bench?

 ;D

Same thing happened with Marmaduke when he was coming then when we thought it fell through. It was "perfect long term planning", etc, then changed to things like "wasn't going to help the squad anyway", "could turn shit in a few years", etc, now back to "long term planning" "a great buy" (which I think it is btw)  ;D

Guess it is just the old red tinted specs, some people find it hard taking them off at times and protect anything that has to do with the club, which is fair enough I guess as it comes with the job.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:27:59 pm
What's the overlap on people who are upset about players like Clark, VdB, Carvalho, et al leaving and the people who also delude themselves each summer/pre-season into thinking a bunch of academy prospects are going to fill our starting XI and bench?

You need to do a venn diagram mate
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:22:18 pm
Anfield Knowledge, whoever they are. So thats two cast iron separate sources. Done deal.

Wolves are rumoured to be interested in Kelleher so perhaps a swap deal for Ait Nouri?
Cant wait for tomorrows conference.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:21:18 pm
I think there is a number of influencing factors this summer.

The whole decision making structure of the club has changed within a few short months. The first priority was bringing Hughes and Edwards into the club. Edwards primary objective is to source another club as part of FSGs portfolio whilst keeping an eye over the overall objectives of LFC.

Hughes had to bring in a new manager, and supplementary coaching staff. That was the priority. Slot had requests for further roles within the coaching team. So we needed to identify, interview and recruit for those roles.

We had the international competitions which prevented Slot from meeting and working with the existing group of players, which would allow him to formulate an opinion on who he feels could contribute moving forwards.

I believe we did have a bloated squad, and there would have been a need to address that, in order to create space and budget for any new arrivals. So it makes sense we acted on these swiftly.

Because of the new decision making structure, Slots change in football to a Klopp team - whatever strategy we had 12 months ago for ideal players for the system will have needed to reflect those changes. The nerds behind the scenes will no doubt be looking to target slightly different types of players as the roles within the first team have changed.

I believe the money is there, but we are playing catch up this summer to align all the parameters from what the club needs (200 games by 21 to asses the data) different types of players for different roles. Starting new relationships with different targets as a consequence (we would likely only have engaged since June with agents to feel out their clients availability) and more likely only within the last several weeks post Slots evaluation of the current group.

I said quite early this summer that I believed January and next summer would be a organised and productive window in terms of bringing in players for the reasons mentioned above.

But ultimately its has been the changes and lack of time to get our house behind the scenes in order along with international competitions that have impacted this summer.

Careful now, youll be branded a shill and you may need to provide your wage slips as evidence of nothing untoward going on
Careful now, youll be branded a shill and you may need to provide your wage slips as evidence of nothing untoward going on

That's exactly what a shill would say.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:21:18 pm
I think there is a number of influencing factors this summer.

The whole decision making structure of the club has changed within a few short months. The first priority was bringing Hughes and Edwards into the club. Edwards primary objective is to source another club as part of FSGs portfolio whilst keeping an eye over the overall objectives of LFC.

Hughes had to bring in a new manager, and supplementary coaching staff. That was the priority. Slot had requests for further roles within the coaching team. So we needed to identify, interview and recruit for those roles.

We had the international competitions which prevented Slot from meeting and working with the existing group of players, which would allow him to formulate an opinion on who he feels could contribute moving forwards.

I believe we did have a bloated squad, and there would have been a need to address that, in order to create space and budget for any new arrivals. So it makes sense we acted on these swiftly.

Because of the new decision making structure, Slots change in football to a Klopp team - whatever strategy we had 12 months ago for ideal players for the system will have needed to reflect those changes. The nerds behind the scenes will no doubt be looking to target slightly different types of players as the roles within the first team have changed.

I believe the money is there, but we are playing catch up this summer to align all the parameters from what the club needs (200 games by 21 to asses the data) different types of players for different roles. Starting new relationships with different targets as a consequence (we would likely only have engaged since June with agents to feel out their clients availability) and more likely only within the last several weeks post Slots evaluation of the current group.

I said quite early this summer that I believed January and next summer would be a organised and productive window in terms of bringing in players for the reasons mentioned above.

But ultimately its has been the changes and lack of time to get our house behind the scenes in order along with international competitions that have impacted this summer.
Arent we the only club in Europe that hasnt signed a player? Surely other clubs have had changes but still managed to strengthen the team.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:21:18 pm

I believe the money is there, but we are playing catch up this summer to align all the parameters from what the club needs (200 games by 21 to asses the data) different types of players for different roles. Starting new relationships with different targets as a consequence (we would likely only have engaged since June with agents to feel out their clients availability) and more likely only within the last several weeks post Slots evaluation of the current group.


Why do people keep repeating this lie as truth? Klopp said this as a tongue in cheek joke.

Ian Graham has recently publically said the data set they were looking for was 2000 minutes of top flight football.
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:17:45 pm
It makes sense to let van den Berg, Phillips, Morton, and Carvalho, leave on perm deals. I can also understand why Clark might have pushed for a move and I don't think we should have stood in his way if it's what he really wanted.

Don't have an issue with loan moves for Ramsay, Beck, Chambers, Williams, Stephenson, Doak, and Koumas.

Considering how carefully Bajcetic and Gordon were managed last year with them not being able to train regularly. I'd much rather than stay here until January so they can train and play in the U21s, the baby Champions League, and the League Cup. We can then reevaluate in January with the view to them going out on loan. I'd also keep Scanlon, McConnell, and Danns, at least until January.

I think if we cull too deep we'll regret it because looking at the U21 side that played Man City on the weekend and PSV yesterday, I don't think many of those players are ready to step up and play League and FA Cup games, or help in the PL and CL if we have a few injuries. Feels like the gap between our first team squad and the U21s will be a little too much at the rate we are letting players leave.


Lot of sense in this, ie I agree with you. Pretty much a first in 600 pages
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:55:42 pm
Arent we the only club in Europe that hasnt signed a player? Surely other clubs have had changes but still managed to strengthen the team.

Well it looks like well have one deal across the line shortly, albeit not one coming into the squad yet. But never the less - still a completed deal.

And yes I believe we are the only large club in Europe who has had not only a change in management but also a completely new leadership structure for the footballing operation supporting a new manager.
I think there is a number of influencing factors this summer.

The whole decision making structure of the club has changed within a few short months. The first priority was bringing Hughes and Edwards into the club. Edwards primary objective is to source another club as part of FSGs portfolio whilst keeping an eye over the overall objectives of LFC.

Hughes had to bring in a new manager, and supplementary coaching staff. That was the priority. Slot had requests for further roles within the coaching team. So we needed to identify, interview and recruit for those roles.

We had the international competitions which prevented Slot from meeting and working with the existing group of players, which would allow him to formulate an opinion on who he feels could contribute moving forwards.

I believe we did have a bloated squad, and there would have been a need to address that, in order to create space and budget for any new arrivals. So it makes sense we acted on these swiftly.

Because of the new decision making structure, Slots change in football to a Klopp team - whatever strategy we had 12 months ago for ideal players for the system will have needed to reflect those changes. The nerds behind the scenes will no doubt be looking to target slightly different types of players as the roles within the first team have changed.

I believe the money is there, but we are playing catch up this summer to align all the parameters from what the club needs (200 games by 21 to asses the data) different types of players for different roles. Starting new relationships with different targets as a consequence (we would likely only have engaged since June with agents to feel out their clients availability) and more likely only within the last several weeks post Slots evaluation of the current group.

I said quite early this summer that I believed January and next summer would be a organised and productive window in terms of bringing in players for the reasons mentioned above.

But ultimately its has been the changes and lack of time to get our house behind the scenes in order along with international competitions that have impacted this summer.

If that is all the case of all these excuses how did we manage to put in a (failed) £50m bid for a midfielder, then a £40m bid for a goalkeeper while selling off a ton of players? Surely if the excuses are real hardly anything would have gotten done? I don't think having a plan b or stretching the boat out to sign another outfield player would have been beyond the realms of possibility if everything else has been done while all of these hardships have been going on, which by the way happen at lots of clubs almost every season or so.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:57:25 pm
Why do people keep repeating this lie as truth? Klopp said this as a tongue in cheek joke.

Ian Graham has recently publically said the data set they were looking for was 2000 minutes of top flight football.

Cool then lets go with that, but that is still a parameter designed to support our recruitment. And with a difference in footballing approach (Slot v Klopp) roles within the team change, so players we might target are likely to change.

So our wider transfer team have to completely reassess the pool of candidates that they may have been tracking over the past 12months.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:59:59 pm
Well it looks like well have one deal across the line shortly, albeit not one coming into the squad yet. But never the less - still a completed deal.

And yes I believe we are the only large club in Europe who has had not only a change in management but also a completely new leadership structure for the footballing operation supporting a new manager.
None of which is a reason to not sign players for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Just a lame excuse really.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:01:44 pm
If that is all the case of all these excuses how did we manage to put in a (failed) £50m bid for a midfielder, then a £40m bid for a goalkeeper while selling off a ton of players? Surely if the excuses are real hardly anything would have gotten done? I don't think having a plan b or stretching the boat out to sign another outfield player would have been beyond the realms of possibility if everything else has been done while all of these hardships have been going on, which by the way happen at lots of clubs almost every season or so.

Hardly anything has got done 😀 isnt that the complaint of most people?

Moving players out of the club is easier in one respect as the process is shorter, most that have left were searching for first team football, and their agents are motivated to go seek clubs as thats how they will get a pretty pay day.

Identifying, engaging and negotiating bringing first team players in - will take a lot more effort internally.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:06:05 pm
None of which is a reason to not sign players for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Just a lame excuse really.

Whilst I share your frustration. I wouldnt consider any of the above lame excuses more an acceptance that weve had a lot of challenges this summer which other clubs have not had to navigate.

Still the window is not shut yet, so lets wait and see what the team can do between now and then.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:15:48 pm


indykaila News
@indykaila
·
Nov 4, 2023
Exclusive:

We can confirm that Liverpool have made firm enquires on Rayan Aït-Nouri.

The 22 years old who plays as a Left Back for Wolves.

The player is very keen for the move to #LFC

So what's the next step after enquires Draex?
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:09:03 pm
Whilst I share your frustration. I wouldnt consider any of the above lame excuses more an acceptance that weve had a lot of challenges this summer which other clubs have not had to navigate.

Still the window is not shut yet, so lets wait and see what the team can do between now and then.
Surely the people coming in had prior knowledge of who to sign and how to sign them? Otherwise they had no business getting the jobs.
Hardly anything has got done 😀 isnt that the complaint of most people?

Moving players out of the club is easier in one respect as the process is shorter, most that have left were searching for first team football, and their agents are motivated to go seek clubs as thats how they will get a pretty pay day.

Identifying, engaging and negotiating bringing first team players in - will take a lot more effort internally.

My point is all of those excuses and the club still tried to make two purchases, so it has been possible to bring people in they just either were not organised or prepared properly at all or, well, there isn't really another excuse for them. Every club in the league will have a list of possible excuses, the blue shite next door are going through utter turmoil with ownership and even they manage to buy players.

Our coach expected players, our captain expected players, it is utterly piss poor and all the mental gymnastics in the world will not cover them. It has been an appalling summer for them.
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 04:12:34 pm
So what's the next step after enquires Draex?

Selecting the bucket size. I usually go for Medium during weekend lunch.
