To be clear, think we have done a good job of moving players on who we dont seem to think have a future here. Im equally annoyed and frustrated by our inability to do anything when it comes to new signings or contract extensions. Theres a strong argument that we need or could upgrade on LB, CB, DM, LW, and RW, yet we are unwilling to make any moves. Ive been fairly patient and open minded on our transfer business until the last week. At this point, its giving strong summer 2021 vibes and I dont think were bringing anyone in. Well be lucky if we just get a Trent extension.



I'm mostly the same, but it's catching up on me a bit too now and I find it incredibly hard not to moan at whatever this summer has been. Some are mentioning long term strategies and I just can't see how any of this plays a part in it. We're coming perilously close to three legends of the club moving on when they all have a lot more to offer us. I dread to think what next summer will be like if they're all gone for nothing, especially with sell to buy still being the order of the day.I'm mostly fine myself with those who have been moved on. Fine with some going out on loan and even some young ones being moved on entirely. Zero incomings though ... just how? Why isn't a new manager, inferior to the old one (who isn't), being given 3 or 4 improvements from the off? And don't tell me it's not doable or unrealistic. If you told me months ago that this window would consist of those three signing new contracts, but with no new signings, I'd have found it improbable. Summer 2021 without the Konate. If you stand still you go backwards, simple as. Now I'd bite my cock off for even two of them to sign new deals. It's been hilariously bad.I think they'll pocket the money from sales this summer and keep hold until next year, when they have to replace Trent/VVD/Salah. Even then I'm hugely sceptical all three are replaced. You can see it now, sorry lads no Salah replacement, we won't find another like him for a generation. Kaide Gordon can play there though.