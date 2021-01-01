« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 828285 times)

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24440 on: Today at 02:10:59 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:59:59 pm
Will a left footed CB play enough to justify the expense?

We have two LBs already and LCB is van Dijk's preferred position.

I think so yes, Robbo and Van Dijk need their minutes managing to an extent.  Quansah can play left center back as well.

It's all opinions right but I do think Slot long term wants a hybrid center back / left back as his left back.

Hancko, Lukeba, Colwill, Bastoni - Those types of players.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24441 on: Today at 02:11:19 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:08:15 pm
The club is going through a transition. I don't think it's unreasonable to suggest top 4 would be an okay season at this point.
My own view is that if Gomez goes and we sign no one we struggle with top 4
We are light in defence and midfield with more champions league games .
Its been a poor window so far and no one can say otherwise .
Next season If we dont get Virgil , Mo and Trent sorted will immediately need £200m simply replacing them.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24442 on: Today at 02:11:44 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:10:14 pm
No idea, thats for the clever business folk behind the scenes. But I enjoyed watching him at the weekend.if he plays like that most weeks hell surely be of the talent that we should be looking at.

One might suggest that at £33m he could have been an opportunistic signing this window 😉

I think we maybe wanted him but didn't want to ruin the Gordon deal.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24443 on: Today at 02:12:15 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 02:11:19 pm
My own view is that if Gomez goes we struggle with top 4
We are light in defence and midfield with more champions league games .
Its been a poor window so far and no one can say otherwise .

Gomez has to stay now I think
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24444 on: Today at 02:12:46 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:09:58 pm
No.


You never sacrifice a season.

We are Liverpool. Are fans allowed to pay 15% less on their tickets,
and are they expected to sing a little less for a season?


Fuck that, we're "all in" or should be anyway.

Im not saying that they will sacrifice the season but they wont give a shit about that. Edwards wont care about the short term as long as its the long term plan that gets executed.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24445 on: Today at 02:13:03 pm »
one of my hopes for this season was to do all we can to avoid overworking the starting 11-14 players - by playing as many kids as feasible in the FA and League Cup.

but it seems we're releasing a lot of the lads who can do that for us -- what kids will we have available to do that and not get run off the pitch? 

maybe I'm over-reacting ....
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24446 on: Today at 02:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 02:02:27 pm
What other big clubs regularly sacrifice seasons?

I think that'd be about three seasons sacrificed in the last five?

I also make this our third straight 'transition season' - another absolute favourite at Liverpool FC. Next season is almost guaranteed to be a fourth, given we'll likely lose three world class starting players, possibly four depending on Alisson.

For me, all these sacrificed/transition seasons come down to one major issue, and that's an incredible will between the owners/recruitment team to avoid spending money. You can forego all of this by regularly making signings to improve the squad. It's easily said and should be easily done.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24447 on: Today at 02:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:10:59 pm
I think so yes, Robbo and Van Dijk need their minutes managing to an extent.  Quansah can play left center back as well.

It's all opinions right but I do think Slot long term wants a hybrid center back / left back as his left back.

Hancko, Lukeba, Colwill, Bastoni - Those types of players.
The options you've given are fair. A younger player that comes in and doesn't expect to start every game. Initially,  we will not shift VVD away from his preferred position and we have have enough LBs who contribute more going forward unless someone is moved on.

Lukeba shouldn't be too expensive for that role.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24448 on: Today at 02:15:57 pm »
What a shitshow of a thread.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24449 on: Today at 02:16:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:12:46 pm
Im not saying that they will sacrifice the season but they wont give a shit about that. Edwards wont care about the short term as long as its the long term plan that gets executed.

Sorry what is the long term gain into what were actually doing at present? All we seem to be doing is neglecting positions that were needing strengthened. Were allowing the gap between ourselves and the top 2 to potentially get wider by not improving the squad but for some reason, this is seemed as long term planning?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24450 on: Today at 02:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:15:57 pm
What a shitshow of a thread.

much like the summer transfer window (to date)
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24451 on: Today at 02:19:48 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:02:01 pm
This is by far the weakest, most pathetic window that has came under these owners, who are well known for having fucking honking windows. It's actually made the Summer 2021 window, which is notorious on this thread, look half good. And again, it isn't just going to hamper us this season, it'll almost certainly result in the loss of three of the best to ever wear the shirt. I thought this summer ambition would be shown that set the club up for the next five to ten years, instead it'll result in a constant rebuild under penny pinchers.
To be clear, think we have done a good job of moving players on who we dont seem to think have a future here. Im equally annoyed and frustrated by our inability to do anything when it comes to new signings or contract extensions. Theres a strong argument that we need or could upgrade on LB, CB, DM, LW, and RW, yet we are unwilling to make any moves. Ive been fairly patient and open minded on our transfer business until the last week. At this point, its giving strong summer 2021 vibes and I dont think were bringing anyone in. Well be lucky if we just get a Trent extension.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24452 on: Today at 02:21:22 pm »
I heard from a reliable source that Edwards and Hughes made a silent investment in RAWK (very large infrastructure play) - whereby they get a cut of all the money generated by clicks, views, and impressions....

Could this be true? It would make sense as to why they are teasing us all summer long.

Cash monies!

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24453 on: Today at 02:21:40 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:16:50 pm
Sorry what is the long term gain into what we’re actually doing at present? All we seem to be doing is neglecting positions that we’re needing strengthened. We’re allowing the gap between ourselves and the top 2 to potentially get wider by not improving the squad but for some reason, this is seemed as long term planning?

I just think that they havent found anyone that they feel is good enough and available for transfer. There may be players good enough but we are not going to make offers massively over and above a players value to get the club to sell and anyway its too late now for the top players. We know under Jurgen and he said himself that this is not a transfer team that ever compromises much.

I think they believe the squad is really good and will be competitive at least to a point.

Thats not saying I agree with it. Personally I think this has been a very odd window and it doesnt install confidence about the long term, particularly with the situation with contracts. If anyone thinks we are spending £200-£300m next summer then they are off their heads.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24454 on: Today at 02:22:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:21:40 pm
I just think that they have found anyone that they feel is good enough and available for transfer. There may be players good enough but we are not going to make offers massively over and above a players value to get the club to sell and anyway its too late now for the top players.

I think they believe the squad is really good and will be competitive at least to a point.

Thats not saying I agree with it. Personally I think this has been a very odd window and it doesnt install and confidence about the long term, particularly with the situation with contracts. If anyone thinks we are spending £200-£300m next summer then they are off their heads.

We spent almost 200 last summer
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24455 on: Today at 02:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 02:10:51 pm
A good 45 minutes against a shite Everton side and Minteh is now Mane and Salah rolled into one. Wild.

Said nobody, nowhere.  ::)
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24456 on: Today at 02:23:40 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:16:50 pm
Sorry what is the long term gain into what were actually doing at present? All we seem to be doing is neglecting positions that were needing strengthened. Were allowing the gap between ourselves and the top 2 to potentially get wider by not improving the squad but for some reason, this is seemed as long term planning?

We're waiting for the game changing signings. One day they will be available and tick all the boxes.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24457 on: Today at 02:26:18 pm »
We don't compromise until our uncompromising stance gets us knocked out of the top four, then we compromise until we've improved the squad enough to get top four and then back to uncompromising.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24458 on: Today at 02:26:27 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:22:45 pm
We spent almost 200 last summer

If you add on 25% yeah we did.

Also brought in £50m and took £50m off the wage bill
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24459 on: Today at 02:26:42 pm »
Georgian goalkeeper will look like a great bit of business one day. Although with Alisson still at his very best its hard to get too excited right now, but hes clearly a very good goalkeeper. Probably the best of his generation.

Window has otherwise been truly bizarre. Highly doubt we sign anyone now, because why would we wait until the final week of the window? Gomez might go, we might bring in someone inferior to replace him.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24460 on: Today at 02:26:43 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:22:45 pm
We spent almost 200 last summer

Nearly £200m? It was £140-150m wasnt it? Depends on how close you class close. Thats still a significant amount off £200m.

Also thats when Jurgen was calling the shots. Thats not the case now. Bare in mind im not mentioning the owners here, they very well could make that budget available. This transfer team is different though, they are highly conservative.

If next summer Van Dijk, Salah and Trent are gone and they cant find someone of that level or those players go elsewhere, they wont hesitate to keep their powder dry.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24461 on: Today at 02:26:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:13:03 pm
one of my hopes for this season was to do all we can to avoid overworking the starting 11-14 players - by playing as many kids as feasible in the FA and League Cup.

but it seems we're releasing a lot of the lads who can do that for us -- what kids will we have available to do that and not get run off the pitch? 

maybe I'm over-reacting ....

I mean right now we could field a cup side of Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Nyoni, Elliott, Nunez and Gakpo. That doesn't feature any of our starters from the first game of the season and assumes the likes of Doak, Bacjetic and Morton leave.

We have really good depth, and if we need the kids due to injuries or whatever then those that played last season will just be replaced by a new batch e.g., Kane-Doherty.

We played the kids a fair bit last season, but looking back at Klopp's previous campaigns, our cup sides were generally made up of senior players, maybe with one or two exceptions per team fielded.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24462 on: Today at 02:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:26:18 pm
We don't compromise until our uncompromising stance gets us knocked out of the top four, then we compromise until we've improved the squad enough to get top four and then back to uncompromising.

I personally think the squad is good enough to win the league
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24463 on: Today at 02:27:37 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:22:45 pm
We spent almost 200 last summer

Mac, Szob, Endo, Grav - that was like 125m....who am I missing. 

Nunez was the summer before, Gakpo was January of 2023.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24464 on: Today at 02:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 02:10:51 pm
A good 45 minutes against a shite Everton side and Minteh is now Mane and Salah rolled into one. Wild.
yeah, people getting ahead of themselves

Give him a few games at least
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24465 on: Today at 02:29:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:27:37 pm
Mac, Szob, Endo, Grav - that was like 125m....who am I missing. 

Nunez was the summer before, Gakpo was January of 2023.

Was closer to 150 was it not?

95 alone on Macca and Szobo 35 grav and 16 Endo?

150ish?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24466 on: Today at 02:30:10 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:28:33 pm
yeah, people getting ahead of themselves

Give him a few games at least

Do people just generally polarise thoughts these days to the point they dont actually read comments? Is this the consequence of social media?

The comment was one to keep an eye on for 12 months time
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24467 on: Today at 02:30:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:12:46 pm
Im not saying that they will sacrifice the season but they wont give a shit about that. Edwards wont care about the short term as long as its the long term plan that gets executed.

I would expect them to plan long-term, 100%. The Marma goalie deal is great business, considering Alisson's age and the forward planning.

Long-term planning should include having a couple of options in our database ready to go for the '6' and a left-sided defender. I'm guessing we did not switch off all our laptops when we heard Jurgen was leaving?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24468 on: Today at 02:30:18 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:27:37 pm
Mac, Szob, Endo, Grav - that was like 125m....who am I missing. 

Nunez was the summer before, Gakpo was January of 2023.

I think, Diaz onwards, we can disregard the decisions taken. This group would have made different decisions.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24469 on: Today at 02:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:15:57 pm
What a shitshow of a thread.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24470 on: Today at 02:31:21 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:30:10 pm
Do people just generally polarise thoughts these days to the point they dont actually read comments? Is this the consequence of social media?

The comment was one to keep an eye on for 12 months time
I wasnt aiming that at you or anyone in particular
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24471 on: Today at 02:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:19:48 pm
To be clear, think we have done a good job of moving players on who we dont seem to think have a future here. Im equally annoyed and frustrated by our inability to do anything when it comes to new signings or contract extensions. Theres a strong argument that we need or could upgrade on LB, CB, DM, LW, and RW, yet we are unwilling to make any moves. Ive been fairly patient and open minded on our transfer business until the last week. At this point, its giving strong summer 2021 vibes and I dont think were bringing anyone in. Well be lucky if we just get a Trent extension.

I'm mostly the same, but it's catching up on me a bit too now and I find it incredibly hard not to moan at whatever this summer has been. Some are mentioning long term strategies and I just can't see how any of this plays a part in it. We're coming perilously close to three legends of the club moving on when they all have a lot more to offer us. I dread to think what next summer will be like if they're all gone for nothing, especially with sell to buy still being the order of the day.

I'm mostly fine myself with those who have been moved on. Fine with some going out on loan and even some young ones being moved on entirely. Zero incomings though ... just how? Why isn't a new manager, inferior to the old one (who isn't), being given 3 or 4 improvements from the off? And don't tell me it's not doable or unrealistic. If you told me months ago that this window would consist of those three signing new contracts, but with no new signings, I'd have found it improbable. Summer 2021 without the Konate. If you stand still you go backwards, simple as. Now I'd bite my cock off for even two of them to sign new deals. It's been hilariously bad.

I think they'll pocket the money from sales this summer and keep hold until next year, when they have to replace Trent/VVD/Salah. Even then I'm hugely sceptical all three are replaced. You can see it now, sorry lads no Salah replacement, we won't find another like him for a generation. Kaide Gordon can play there though.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24472 on: Today at 02:31:43 pm »
Think we should go back to arguging about how much the Georgian keeper cost us. 35m? or 40m?  ;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24473 on: Today at 02:32:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:30:18 pm
I think, Diaz onwards, we can disregard the decisions taken. This group would have made different decisions.

You don't think they sign Macca, Szobo or Grav?

They don't sign Endo yeah but the other 3 nah they sign them.

Gravenberch was on Liverpools radar for the best part of 3 years?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24474 on: Today at 02:34:52 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:31:21 pm
I wasnt aiming that at you or anyone in particular

Well seeing a I was the only one who brought it up, with only one other poster responding - with this particular player being discussed, you commented upon.

Might I ask who or what you were referring to?

As I might argue your responses are what contribute towards making this thread a shit show.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24475 on: Today at 02:35:41 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:26:57 pm
I personally think the squad is good enough to win the league

Without the usual injury curse, maybe.

Im sure I heard the other day that if we play every match itll be 67 games this season. Not sure which CL permutation that was based on. Hopefully we get some very easy domestic cup games so we can see which of the remaining youngsters can survive the Hunger Games.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24476 on: Today at 02:36:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:30:18 pm
I think, Diaz onwards, we can disregard the decisions taken. This group would have made different decisions.
Diaz was so obviously a step away from how we have done things. I remember at the time saying theres no chance we were actually going for him based on his data. Nothing suggested he was going to be a prolific goalscorer or a natural Mane replacement, even if he didnt reach his heights.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24477 on: Today at 02:36:17 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:32:42 pm
You don't think they sign Macca, Szobo or Grav?

They don't sign Endo yeah but the other 3 nah they sign them.

Gravenberch was on Liverpools radar for the best part of 3 years?

I cant say specifically who doesnt get signed but everyone from Nunez onwards has a big question mark, apart from Mac Allister. Szobozslai on a £60m up front transfer just to add was highly expensive not sure that happens.

I just think we have to disregard the approach taken. Klopp made compromises, he was open to those as he said in press conferences and as Ian Graham has said. I dont think Edwards and co are right now.

Put it this way, i dont think this group signs four midfielders in one summer particularly when their main option of Bellingham goes elsewhere.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24478 on: Today at 02:36:27 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:08:15 pm
The club is going through a transition. I don't think it's unreasonable to suggest top 4 would be an okay season at this point.

there are levels to transitions though. This is still a very settled squad and club.  This isnt a rebuild, this is a new coach taking over one of the most stable clubs in europe.

It isnt unreasonable to suggest that they should be aiming to compete for trophies THIS season and that top four is very much the minimum expected.

 
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24479 on: Today at 02:37:06 pm »
Confirmation Gomez is staying at least.


As Grizzly Khan thinks he'll leave still. So he's staying.


So least there's that.
