one of my hopes for this season was to do all we can to avoid overworking the starting 11-14 players - by playing as many kids as feasible in the FA and League Cup.
but it seems we're releasing a lot of the lads who can do that for us -- what kids will we have available to do that and not get run off the pitch?
maybe I'm over-reacting ....
I mean right now we could field a cup side of Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Nyoni, Elliott, Nunez and Gakpo. That doesn't feature any of our starters from the first game of the season and assumes the likes of Doak, Bacjetic and Morton leave.
We have really good depth, and if we need the kids due to injuries or whatever then those that played last season will just be replaced by a new batch e.g., Kane-Doherty.
We played the kids a fair bit last season, but looking back at Klopp's previous campaigns, our cup sides were generally made up of senior players, maybe with one or two exceptions per team fielded.