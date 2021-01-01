« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 826018 times)

Online Egyptian36

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24320 on: Today at 12:38:57 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:34:12 pm
Klopp summer 19 only signed 2 kids (VDB & Elliott) for combined £3m despite £39m in sales = win the league

Slot summer 24 only signs a player for the future despite £XXm in sales = ?


Easy this selective lark  ;D

It's the waiting for the right player excuse that always cost us. We  missed on CL football because of it and needed luck the other time when we lost all our defenders.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24321 on: Today at 12:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:38:37 pm
Just a few top quality incomings and it will have been an excellent window in my opinion.

Yeah but we didn't get that did we  ;D

If my uncle had a pair of tits....
Online wige

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24322 on: Today at 12:40:26 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:38:57 pm
It's the waiting for the right player excuse that always cost us. We  missed on CL football because of it and needed luck the other time when we lost all our defenders.

Except when we did with Virg and Alisson and became one of the best football teams in the last 50 years.
Offline classycarra

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24323 on: Today at 12:40:47 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:30:03 pm
I think it's because he's the focal point now.  For some it is easier to blame him than other former or current staff members/personnel for this summer has gone so far, or more accurately perceptions of how this window has gone thus far.


i havent read what the topic of their discussion actually was, but surely the reason anything 'rests on Hughes's' shoulders rather than scouts etc is because he is in charge of the other guys (so just basic accountability vs responsibility stuff around his role and those who he recruits and manages)
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24324 on: Today at 12:42:22 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:55:41 am
Start point for this is that the squad isn't good enough / robust enough and the job is to be competitive with Arsenal and City over a TOUGHER schedule than last season

I'd buy one for each area of the pitch specifically what we'd be upgrading:

Centre back - here the criteria is they need to be better than Gomez when he plays LCB
Centre Mid - they need to be better than Endo - agree there isn't a specialist 6 we'd be jumping up and down to buy but there's a shit load of CMs that are better than Endo and could be effective in our system
Right sided forward - they need to better than Harvey when he plays that position (specifically when he stands in for Salah)

Any competent recruitment department can hit those targets and we'd be signficantly stronger

In hindsight we probably should have gone for Mat Wieffer at £25mil as a strong upgrade on Endo even if he isn't a game changer. Already well trained in Slot's method. I bet he ends up having a strong season at Brighton.
Online Legs

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24325 on: Today at 12:42:31 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:34:12 pm
Klopp summer 19 only signed 2 kids (VDB & Elliott) for combined £3m despite £39m in sales = win the league

Slot summer 24 only signs a player for the future despite £XXm in sales = ?


Easy this selective lark  ;D

Klopp had already been here 2.5 years to build up a strong squad and had players like Virgil, Mane, Firmino, Salah, Ali all at their peak.

We are starting at a much lower base now and as things stand we have pretty much zero chance of the title.
Online Draex

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24326 on: Today at 12:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:40:17 pm
Yeah but we didn't get that did we  ;D

If my uncle had a pair of tits....

The window isn't shut yet, I get I'm optimistic but if I were in Hughes position before I went on a spending spree I'd clear the decks of squad players to get as much money as possible before I went and spent it as I've got more money i.e. more flexibility.

Clubs can also get desperate at the end of a window.

Or we might not sign anyone and it would be an average window!
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24327 on: Today at 12:43:09 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:55:41 am
Start point for this is that the squad isn't good enough / robust enough and the job is to be competitive with Arsenal and City over a TOUGHER schedule than last season

I'd buy one for each area of the pitch specifically what we'd be upgrading:

Centre back - here the criteria is they need to be better than Gomez when he plays LCB
Centre Mid - they need to be better than Endo - agree there isn't a specialist 6 we'd be jumping up and down to buy but there's a shit load of CMs that are better than Endo and could be effective in our system
Right sided forward - they need to better than Harvey when he plays that position (specifically when he stands in for Salah)

Any competent recruitment department can hit those targets and we'd be signficantly stronger

I don't see how anyone would argue with this. 600pages later but still excuses for the suits
Online wige

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24328 on: Today at 12:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:42:31 pm
Klopp had already been here 2.5 years to build up a strong squad and had players like Virgil, Mane, Firmino, Salah, Ali all at their peak.

We are starting at a much lower base now and as things stand we have pretty much zero chance of the title.

ludicrous.
Online Draex

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24329 on: Today at 12:45:19 pm »
Stephen Kountourou @SteveKountourou
Hearing whispers of a potential return to Olympiakos for Kostas Tsimikas. The Greek international does not seem to be in Arne Slot's plans at Liverpool & a loan back to his former club makes sense. He requires game time & Thrylos is looking for another left back

Hughes surely we going to look at bringing in players??

Hughes..



Sales
Online Legs

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24330 on: Today at 12:45:22 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:43:22 pm
ludicrous.

No it isnt if we sign a few key players then yes we have a chance but as it stands we not win it.

You are welcome to your viewpoint and Ill stick to mine.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24331 on: Today at 12:48:19 pm »
Now talk of Tsimikas going. FWIW, I think that'd make sense. For all the talk of a LB/LCB hybrid, I don't think we can buy one while carrying two dedicated LBs. I think if you sell Gomez and Tsimikas, and replace with say Simakan/Geertruida and a Lukeba/Hincapie/Inacio then you've broadly strengthened the defensive ranks, with more flexibility in there too. But doesn't solve the numbers issue.
Online disgraced cake

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24332 on: Today at 12:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:45:19 pm
Stephen Kountourou @SteveKountourou
Hearing whispers of a potential return to Olympiakos for Kostas Tsimikas. The Greek international does not seem to be in Arne Slot's plans at Liverpool & a loan back to his former club makes sense. He requires game time & Thrylos is looking for another left back

Hughes surely we going to look at bringing in players??

Hughes..



Sales

I'd be all for us moving Kostas on if it meant we could get someone like Ait Nouri in to improve us at left back position.

I just don't see it though. It's clear now we won't sign anyone, I'm not counting the keeper as he isn't joining this summer. Also, Tsimikas has featured in Slot's plans so far. He played all throughout pre-season and has played in our only league game yet. I can't see Olympiakos stumping up what we'd want for him either.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24333 on: Today at 12:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:45:19 pm
Stephen Kountourou @SteveKountourou
Hearing whispers of a potential return to Olympiakos for Kostas Tsimikas. The Greek international does not seem to be in Arne Slot's plans at Liverpool & a loan back to his former club makes sense. He requires game time & Thrylos is looking for another left back

Absolutely no chance he goes back to them on loan.
Online RJH

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24334 on: Today at 12:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:58:53 am
Several reports suggest that we will only let Andy Carroll leave on loan if we bring in a replacement first. Several reports suggest we will only sanction the sale of Lovren if we bring in another centreback. Several reports suggest we will only allow Fabinho and Henderson to leave if we bring in a starting 6.

Dont trust the media, got it.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:14:36 am
The usual suspects say we are open to a permanent deal for Doak.

Oh.
Online Bennett

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24335 on: Today at 12:51:29 pm »
Left-back should be a position we look to buy a first-teamer for given Robertson's age and the amount of football he's played over the past half decade. Tsimikas is fine and more than adequate back-up but when there is a strong possibility he could play 20+ games, it would be negligent to not look at improving that area.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24336 on: Today at 12:52:10 pm »
You could hop on Twitter right now and say Robertson's off to Celtic and you'd be platformed as an ITK.  ;D

Literally, though, who hasn't been linked with a move away this summer? Diaz was off to Abu Dhabi, ffs.  ;D
Online Draex

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24337 on: Today at 12:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:48:19 pm
Now talk of Tsimikas going. FWIW, I think that'd make sense. For all the talk of a LB/LCB hybrid, I don't think we can buy one while carrying two dedicated LBs. I think if you sell Gomez and Tsimikas, and replace with say Simakan/Geertruida and a Lukeba/Hincapie/Inacio then you've broadly strengthened the defensive ranks, with more flexibility in there too. But doesn't solve the numbers issue.

Lukeba would be class, he's a brilliant all round footballer.
Online rscanderlech

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24338 on: Today at 12:52:45 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:34:12 pm
Klopp summer 19 only signed 2 kids (VDB & Elliott) for combined £3m despite £39m in sales = win the league

Slot summer 24 only signs a player for the future despite £XXm in sales = ?


Easy this selective lark  ;D
The former was off the back of winning the Champions League and having 97 points in the Premier League.

The latter is off the back of finishing with 82 points and conceding 41 goals in the league.

I would also argue that what happened in summer 2019 was bad. Maybe we didn't suffer the consequences of it in 2019-2020, but we did thereafter.
Offline QC

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24339 on: Today at 12:53:03 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:45:19 pm
Stephen Kountourou @SteveKountourou
Hearing whispers of a potential return to Olympiakos for Kostas Tsimikas. The Greek international does not seem to be in Arne Slot's plans at Liverpool & a loan back to his former club makes sense. He requires game time & Thrylos is looking for another left back

Hughes surely we going to look at bringing in players??

Hughes..



Sales

This is obviously nonsense
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24340 on: Today at 12:55:06 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:47:38 am
Ah, we're back to talking about sacking competitions off again now. When we had the best squad in the club's history we played to the death in every competition, winning two of them. Any chance we could just do that again?

Apparently not like. I know I've been arguing it until I'm red in the face and others would disagree but the squad is being made weaker. What a load of shite this summer has been. Anyone know how much the wage bill has been cut by including Klopp? Must be absolutely loads.

You do realise it's just a poster on here who said he thinks we will sack off the cup competitions, right? Unless I've missed an announcement by the Club?
Online IgorBobbins

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24341 on: Today at 12:56:10 pm »
This is caveated by the fact that the window is still open, so its not fair to judge yet, but

If we dont sign a least a couple of players this window, I dont want to hear one single excuse or grumble from anyone at the club about injuries or fatigue as the reason for dropped points.   They will have had the same opportunity as every other club in the league (and Europe) to strengthen the squad, but willingly chose not to do so. 

Offline classycarra

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24342 on: Today at 12:56:19 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:50:12 pm
Absolutely no chance he goes back to them on loan.
would definitely be a surprise!

same goes for all the other players who played a significant role last season but have been linked to a potential move (eg Kelleher, Endo, Morton, Gomez).

It's taken until this stage to move Van Der Berg on, it'd feel like quite the challenge for the transfer team to sell a player and sort a replacement (as would be required for Gomez, Tsimikas and one of Endo/Morton) with only 8 full days left.
Quote from: RJH on Today at 12:50:18 pm
Dont trust the media, got it.

Oh.
isn't the first one a comment on the club drip feeding that information, not on the media?
Online Draex

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24343 on: Today at 12:58:47 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 12:53:03 pm
This is obviously nonsense

:D what'dya mean he's a greek football specialist!
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24344 on: Today at 12:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:01:08 pm
I honestly don't know if posts like this are being sarcastic or not anymore?

This is par for the course for FSG, I just don't get the surprise from many or hope someone will be signed last minute.

I can only assume Klopp served as a smokescreen for a lot of this for some fans.

So for people that genuinely think FSG are sat there deliberately not spending any money.. do you think the willingness to pay Zubimendi's release clause was a facade?
Online Motty

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24345 on: Today at 12:59:56 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:48:24 am
To be honest, Joe Gomez does need a new club. He's been through hell and back on the injury front and we do not see him as a starter here. Yet he is 27.

Our inability to find CBs or full backs to sign is frankly baffling. Unless, we really are planning on raiding teams late on, as we know people need money.
He does deserve a move if that's what he wants but only if we can get a replacement otherwise he stays for me, same with Kelleher.
Online Hash91

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24346 on: Today at 01:02:40 pm »
Rabiot rumours visible again... Feels like agent trying to drum up interest for the umpteenth time
Online Agent99

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24347 on: Today at 01:03:03 pm »
John Henry and Tom Werner meeting Richard Hughes for the first time



Online Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24348 on: Today at 01:03:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:40:17 pm
Yeah but we didn't get that did we  ;D

If my uncle had a pair of tits....

Snip, snip, snip and Bob's your auntie.
Online dutchkop

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24349 on: Today at 01:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:03:03 pm
John Henry and Tom Werner meeting Richard Hughes for the first time



 ;D ;D ;D
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24350 on: Today at 01:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:42:31 pm
Klopp had already been here 2.5 years to build up a strong squad and had players like Virgil, Mane, Firmino, Salah, Ali all at their peak.

We are starting at a much lower base now and as things stand we have pretty much zero chance of the title.

I would suggest our squad is much, much stronger now than it was in 18/19.

First 11 probably not as good, but depth wise there is a huge betterment.
Online JackWard33

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24351 on: Today at 01:04:30 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:59:31 pm
So for people that genuinely think FSG are sat there deliberately not spending any money.. do you think the willingness to pay Zubimendi's release clause was a facade?

I don't think its either - its more that people are baffled that there's only 1 player in all of world football we're interested in buying

Fwiw I think we'll buy a couple before the window ends but if we don't most fans will just be bewildered
Online cdav

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24352 on: Today at 01:04:44 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:59:31 pm
So for people that genuinely think FSG are sat there deliberately not spending any money.. do you think the willingness to pay Zubimendi's release clause was a facade?

Its also nothing to do with FSG- the highly paid executives they appointed will make all the day to day decisions, including signings and sales.

I've thought we needed 3 signings all summer- a cb, a cm and a wide forward. I still hope we can get two in this window, and then can look in January for another. The other priority is contracts- I'm hoping they are sorted in September/ October
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24353 on: Today at 01:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:52:10 pm
You could hop on Twitter right now and say Robertson's off to Celtic and you'd be platformed as an ITK.  ;D

Literally, though, who hasn't been linked with a move away this summer? Diaz was off to Abu Dhabi, ffs.  ;D

I remember when Houllier took over. That first summer he said something like only 4 players werent for sale. :D

Think it was Owen, Fowler, Redknapp and one other, maybe Berger! To be fair we did then make a lot of signings too!
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24354 on: Today at 01:06:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:04:30 pm
I don't think its either - its more that people are baffled that there's only 1 player in all of world football we're interested in buying

Fwiw I think we'll buy a couple before the window ends but if we don't most fans will just be bewildered

I completely get that argument. If it's true that there's no back up option then it's poor. My comment was aimed at those that have been suggesting it's a deliberate strategy from the top brass not to spend money, despite it being shown that they are more than happy to spend money.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24355 on: Today at 01:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Hash91 on Today at 01:02:40 pm
Rabiot rumours visible again... Feels like agent trying to drum up interest for the umpteenth time

His ma (who is his agent) told Gazzetta the other day that half a dozen clubs were interested but refused to name of any them ;D

I suspect our name is being used here
Online Legs

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24356 on: Today at 01:06:46 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:04:27 pm
I would suggest our squad is much, much stronger now than it was in 18/19.

First 11 probably not as good, but depth wise there is a huge betterment.

Well maybe but first eleven where it really counts isnt we built up momentum for that season.

Online spider-neil

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24357 on: Today at 01:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:42:22 pm
In hindsight we probably should have gone for Mat Wieffer at £25mil as a strong upgrade on Endo even if he isn't a game changer. Already well trained in Slot's method. I bet he ends up having a strong season at Brighton.

We thought we were going to land Zubi.
Online wige

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24358 on: Today at 01:08:16 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:04:30 pm
I don't think its either - its more that people are baffled that there's only 1 player in all of world football we're interested in buying

Fwiw I think we'll buy a couple before the window ends but if we don't most fans will just be bewildered


Jack - have you got a list/idea of the CMs that you'd like to see brought in or the standout/obvious choices that are superior to Endo and available? Just curious (not a challenge or test) - I'm struggling to see many/any viable options from the premier league, once availability, value etc are factored in. I've next to no knowledge of other European leagues.
Online seenitall

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24359 on: Today at 01:09:19 pm »
The fact is nobody on here has a clue whats happening with the club about potential transfers.What we  do know is that, after the Zubimendi fiasco, the club has closed ranks and put an embargo on any transfer news transfers  from the  club
Lets wait and see what happens before the window closes.
