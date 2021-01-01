Stephen Kountourou @SteveKountourou

Hearing whispers of a potential return to Olympiakos for Kostas Tsimikas. The Greek international does not seem to be in Arne Slot's plans at Liverpool & a loan back to his former club makes sense. He requires game time & Thrylos is looking for another left back



I'd be all for us moving Kostas on if it meant we could get someone like Ait Nouri in to improve us at left back position.I just don't see it though. It's clear now we won't sign anyone, I'm not counting the keeper as he isn't joining this summer. Also, Tsimikas has featured in Slot's plans so far. He played all throughout pre-season and has played in our only league game yet. I can't see Olympiakos stumping up what we'd want for him either.