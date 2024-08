The 200 games by 21 was a tongue in cheek joke by Klopp, Ian Graham confirmed it was 2000 too flight minutes, less for attackers, more for defenders which was the usual minimum data set they’d want to be able to fully analyse a player.



And Ian Graham also provided some additional colour around how data is one aspect of decision-making, used as much as a screening tool as anything else. If anything, he seemed to go to great lengths to explain that Liverpool's recruitment was comprehensive and included data analysis as a part of the process rather than blindly relying on it, and certainly no to the extent of needing 200 games at 21 and still be undervalued.