So in terms of outgoings we are potentially looking at, if I am not wrong, added potential fees in brackets:
GK:
Kelleher - Sale - Highly Unlikely - £30M
Pitaluga - Sale/Loan - Highly Likely - (£1M)
Defense:
Joe Gomez - Sale - Unlikely - £40M
Sepp Van De Berg - Sale - Likely - £25M
Nat Phillips - Sale/Loan - Likely - £8M
Calum Scanlon - Loan - Highly Likely
Owen Beck - Sale/Loan - Highly Likely - (£1.5M)
Midfield:
Bobby Clark - Sale - Highly Likely - £12M
Tyler Morton - Sale/Loan - Highly Likely - (£12M)
Stefan Bajetic - Loan - Likely
Ben Doak - Sale/Loan - Likely - (£10M) Loan pls
James McConnell - Loan - Highly Likely
Thomas Hill - Sale - Highly Likely (£100K)
Attack:
Kaide Gordon - Loan - Likely
Harvey Blair - Sale - Highly Likely - (£2M)
Basically looking at a large overhaul of the older players in the academy, would not like to lose Gomez or Kelleher this late in the window.