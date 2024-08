3 positions



Pivot 1 & 2: Mac, Grav, Jones, Endo, Trent/Nyoni cover

AM: Dom, Elliott, Jota/Gakpo cover



Looking at that we should keep Bajcetic as a minimum. Ideally we should have got Zubi but maybe one will come in now or in Jan.



Doesn't look too light



I never really like these depth charts where players are supposedly covering two positions cos you're robbing Peter to pay Paul - on the face of it, it might look like our depth at #10 is great but it detracts from our depth elsewhere. If (when) someone picks up a longer-term injury (1-2+ months) players can only really cover one position at a time. Say Gakpo is playing as a #10 in say the midweek games because one of Elliott or Dom are out for 6 weeks and we want to rotate, he's not the depth cover for forward anymore is he, so you're asking 2 of the 3 starting forwards to play near enough 90 mins twice a week. Injuries also do have a tendency to happen more than 1 at a time.It's not unreasonable to expect on any given matchday, 2-3 players might be unavailable due to injury, illness or even just a knock here and there. Like just as standard, not during an injury crisis, just the usual wear and tear of PL football. (It's vanishingly rare for any football club to have no injuries when the games start coming thick and fast). We currently have a squad of 19 senior outfield players, 18 if Gomez goes. Several of those are known injury-risks. On an average matchday (i.e. no "crisis"), that figure might be down to 15-16. Let's say we stick Nyoni on the bench, who's even filling those other 2 spots at this point? Clark, McConnell and Bajcetic collectively made 68 matchday squad appearances last year. Nyoni himself isn't even training full-time and will need to be carefully managed.I don't doubt that at any given point in time we'd be able to put a competitive 11 out, but there's very limited scope for rotation and we can't really act surprised if we flog Salah, Mac Allister, VVD and Diaz to death and they look tired come March, and the levels start dropping. I.e. exactly what happened last season, with a larger squad.