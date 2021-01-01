« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 816532 times)

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:43:25 pm
With or without his purple dildo?
He can borrow my Transfer Deadline Day Kit. Cant make it up there this year

tdd-kit" border="0
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: child-in-time on Today at 10:52:18 pm
So by the looks of it, the people in charge are more than okay to offload all of Morton, Bajcetic and McConnell (temporarily or permanently) and head into the season with 6 senior midfielders in the team competing in 4 competitions. Knowing our luck two of them will be out long term by October and we will be stretched thin and surprised why did it happen again as every other year.

And don't tell me there is no quality to be found in this market.  That's just poor planning and/or pure incompetence.

6 midfielders is 2 per position, same as you'd aim for in any squad position realistically. As for 4 competitions, I would imagine Nyoni and maybe some others will feature in the early rounds of the domestic cups.

Morton and Bajcetic weren't available last season anyway and McConnell played 238 minutes (3 minutes in the league). I'm sure we have other youngsters just as capable of taking those minutes.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:57:02 pm
£12m.

But think of all the time it would have saved.
Sarcasm?

We are likely to sell him for double that now. What's time got to do with it?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Have we sold Crescendo yet?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:41:29 pm
What a you a poster boy. Only named players work for you? 

Of course of them could have made here. Lets not be silly here. We are selling them to make a lots of profit that will show on the books.

The whole point of an Academy is to buy and sell, especially at a big club like ours. Only the truly elite talents will play and be regulars for us.  This isn't somethnig new, we aren't doing what's not being done across the planet at elite academies.

Yer plant pot.  ;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:55:34 pm
Doucoure - nope. Solid player like but nowhere near Rice/Rodri, theyre the benchmark.

You didn't say Rice/Rodri level. You said push the needle. I would say Doucoure whilst not elite certainly pushes the needle compared to Endo.

Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:55:34 pm
Whartons a cracking young player but Jurgen was never signing him on his way out. Thats the problem with manager-led recruitment, once one goes it can leave you lagging behind without a plan or strategy as you try to replace them with people who are already in jobs. The good thing with Wharton is he could be attainable in a years time if he continues to develop, he could just as easily get found out and not quite be the player we all think he is. The body of works small and were not a proving ground for championship players.

Palace have put a £100m valuation on him now. When he kicks on that will go up. If we can't get deals for established 6's over the line then don't you think we have to try and get elite talent earlier in their development.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:56:06 pm
Craigs constipation still an issue I see

And why does the dildo have to be purple? It's too angry looking pink would be better
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:01:29 pm
He can borrow my Transfer Deadline Day Kit. Cant make it up there this year

tdd-kit" border="0
Jesus titty fucking Christ.

Someone call the police.


Or at least John C if theyre busy
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:02:41 pm
You didn't say Rice/Rodri level. You said push the needle. I would say Doucoure whilst not elite certainly pushes the needle compared to Endo.

Palace have put a £100m valuation on him now. When he kicks on that will go up. If we can't get deals for established 6's over the line then don't you think we have to try and get elite talent earlier in their development.

Wharton upwards of £100 mil!!

Bet hoover salesmen used to have a field day with you
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:02:41 pm
Palace have put a £100m valuation on him now. When he kicks on that will go up. If we can't get deals for established 6's over the line then don't you think we have to try and get elite talent earlier in their development.

What !  100 million, really? Christ I only heard of him when he was on the bench for a shitty England team. I find it hard to believe anyone here has watched Wharton or Palace in any great detail. 
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
And still Tricky Dicky can't sell Nat Phillips. Think Nat will out last Trent Mo and Virgil
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:07:55 pm
And still Tricky Dicky can't sell Nat Phillips. Think Nat will out last Trent Mo and Virgil
Nods*
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:02:41 pm
You didn't say Rice/Rodri level. You said push the needle. I would say Doucoure whilst not elite certainly pushes the needle compared to Endo.

Palace have put a £100m valuation on him now. When he kicks on that will go up. If we can't get deals for established 6's over the line then don't you think we have to try and get elite talent earlier in their development.

Endos currently our sixth choice midfielder Id say and probably our third choice 6 behind Grav and Mac. I dont rate Endo and would love the club to move on from him. I dont think hed be that difficult to improve upon as there are plenty of players better than him. Unlike you, though, I dont believe in making a signing for the sake of it with an idea they get flogged in a year or two. I like that we sign players with the entirety of their contract in mind, I like planning for 5 years and I like the club pursuing players that can become elite rather than just good. Im also past the point of bemoaning that the club dont spend good money on players already well into their peak. I never wanted us to sign Endo but could be on board with it because Jurgen clearly wanted him. Ultimately we had to sign someone and thats the direction he went after the failed pursuits, it helped us last season but it only kicked the can down the road for 12 months, if that.

Im always in favour of the club signing young talent, of course. Im not in favour of the club signing players without the input of a manager or sporting director. We clearly sat the January window out due to Jurgen moving, its pointless bemoaning that we missed out on a player when we clearly had other things to contend with and were competing for trophies.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:26:36 pm
I think what happened last season is skewing all this a bit with many of the reactions to whats going on with selling these players. It was a freakish injury crisis, that meant so many of them ended up actually being involved in a final at Wembley, it was genuinely nuts - so brought them to the fore in the eyes of fans, far more than normally happens. And even though they ended up being involved in a huge game, a fair few of those youngsters where never going to make it at LFC - the odds are so stacked against them.

I dont see anything in all this to suggest Slot had a quick glance at them and said yep, get rid.  Its just clearing the decks a bit of players that wont make it anyway.

The gems like Bradley, Quansah, Bajketic, Nyoni etc wont be going anywhere (apart from on loan for some of them).   Its not a bad thing to actually do this - itll get the careers of some of the players on track quickly, rather than do the loan after loan thing so many of them  end up doing.
good post, i agree this is what it looks like to me too.

the only player on the of being in the gems group would probably have been Clark, but my sense with him is that he engineered that move to help his development rather than the club particularly trying to sell him.

that said, if they sold McConnell I'd be a little perturbed, and if Bajcetic goes I'd be a lot
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
The youth players mooted to go aren't the ones that look likely to hit the very top. Those with that ability, like Quansah, Nyoni, Bradley will get minutes, some will go on loans. You have to make calls, you will get some wrong.
Sign an attacker and midfielder for the first team that add qualities we lack,  move on a few to balance the squad and we're there. Still time.
 If the recruitment side has failed to make those additions when the window closes and the game results bear this out over the season, only fair it has a strong impact on their job security.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Has anybody seen Nat?

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:07:40 pm
Wharton upwards of £100 mil!!

Bet hoover salesmen used to have a field day with you

That is what Palace wants for him reportedly. What I said was that if we wanted to buy him then we should have moved earlier.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 11:10:14 pm
The youth players mooted to go aren't the ones that look likely to hit the very top. Those with that ability, like Quansah, Nyoni, Bradley will get minutes, some will go on loans. You have to make calls, you will get some wrong.
Sign an attacker and midfielder for the first team that add qualities we lack,  move on a few to balance the squad and we're there. Still time.
 If the recruitment side has failed when the window closes and the game results bear this out over the season, only fair it has a strong impact on their job security.

Well 2 of them you mentioned were out on loan to a div 1 club. Now you say they have quality?

I agree with you but you cant say because the club are selling you that you are crap? Nonsense
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Its been an interesting window especially on the foruma where everyone has been very patient, and enjoying our new backroom staffs ability in the market, 

oh NO its been an absolute:

SHITSHOW

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
I wonder why we are THE outlier across Europe when it comes to buying players

Is it

a) best squad ever and impossible to improve it

b) we have a very strict criteria when it comes to acquiring players, a venn diagram where the player's age, number of appearances,  performance stats, availability, price and salary must all intersect perfectly for us to make our move

or

c) we are stingy

(And in case you haven't guessed, option b is just a euphemism for option c really)
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:55:20 pm
Why all the talk that TAA is leaving all of a sudden? Based on something or just the normal pessimism?

If Trent leaves this club I'll run bollocko through Rawk Towers. Have people not heard of negotiations? Trent wants Mo Salah dough and why shouldn't he? This is business but his loyalty to this club should never be called into question. He's no Steve McManaman the blue nosed so and so.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:04:12 pm
We can rebuild, we have the technology.

But have we got six million dollars to pay for it?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:13:15 pm
Well 2 of them you mentioned were out on loan to a div 1 club. Now you say they have quality?

I agree with you but you cant say because the club are selling you that you are crap? Nonsense

Didn't say crap, I said not looking likely to hit the very top level.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 11:13:53 pm
Its been an interesting window especially on the foruma where everyone has been very patient, and enjoying our new backroom staffs ability in the market, 

oh NO its been an absolute:



Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:17:11 pm
But have we got six million dollars to pay for it?
Dicky will give you 5 million and not a penny more.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:17:11 pm
But have we got six million dollars to pay for it?

Inflation mate, now it's Six Billion.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:09:43 pm
Endos currently our sixth choice midfielder Id say and probably our third choice 6 behind Grav and Mac. I dont rate Endo and would love the club to move on from him. I dont think hed be that difficult to improve upon as there are plenty of players better than him. Unlike you, though, I dont believe in making a signing for the sake of it with an idea they get flogged in a year or two. I like that we sign players with the entirety of their contract in mind, I like planning for 5 years and I like the club pursuing players that can become elite rather than just good. Im also past the point of bemoaning that the club dont spend good money on players already well into their peak. I never wanted us to sign Endo but could be on board with it because Jurgen clearly wanted him. Ultimately we had to sign someone and thats the direction he went after the failed pursuits, it helped us last season but it only kicked the can down the road for 12 months, if that.

Im always in favour of the club signing young talent, of course. Im not in favour of the club signing players without the input of a manager or sporting director. We clearly sat the January window out due to Jurgen moving, its pointless bemoaning that we missed out on a player when we clearly had other things to contend with and were competing for trophies.

Ragnar Klavan says Hi.?

If you have no defensive sixes then you don't pontificate about getting the perfect player. You don't worry about whether you will get 5 years out of them. As a wise man once said if you have got a table that is missing a leg then the new leg doesn't have to be the best leg in the world.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:12:20 pm
That is what Palace wants for him reportedly. What I said was that if we wanted to buy him then we should have moved earlier.

He's a good promising young midfielder. Bajcetic is just as good as him. Palace was the right move for him, not us.

We can't look at every successful signing every club makes and go 'we should have got him then', that way madness lies
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 11:15:44 pm
I wonder why we are THE outlier across Europe when it comes to buying players

Is it

a) best squad ever and impossible to improve it

You've left off that we are not top of the football food chain. We aren't the final destination for players. Lavia, Zubimendi and Caicedo all turned us down. It might not be that we think we have the 'best squad ever and impossible to improve it' but we think we're very good and the players we know could improve us are currently unattainable.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:16:32 pm
If Trent leaves this club I'll run bollocko through Rawk Towers. Have people not heard of negotiations? Trent wants Mo Salah dough and why shouldn't he? This is business but his loyalty to this club should never be called into question. He's no Steve McManaman the blue nosed so and so.

Oh I will remember you

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 11:18:25 pm
Didn't say crap, I said not looking likely to hit the very top level.



I believe Clark will be top level and Fabio will be hence why we put the 17.5% sell on also.

Your statement doesnt make sense. One player who was at loan at Bristol Rovers and the other Bolton but them players are fine but because the sells a player then they wont make it? Really? Come on.

We are selling the kids to have a healthy account book not because they are not good players that dont stand a chance in the game.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:47:26 pm
Absolutely not. And if we had have signed him Al would have been banging the drum that we only buy potential and not players for the here and now.
Absolutely not ready for a higher level/CL, that's a bit extreme! Have you not watched him play much?

As it stands Endo or Morton make our Champions League squad - surely we can find some middle ground that we'd all think Wharton would be better than them? As well as more likely to develop to an even better level?

Would also be really nice to have a leftie in central midfield - can't even remember the last time we had a regular there
