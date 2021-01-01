The youth players mooted to go aren't the ones that look likely to hit the very top. Those with that ability, like Quansah, Nyoni, Bradley will get minutes, some will go on loans. You have to make calls, you will get some wrong.
Sign an attacker and midfielder for the first team that add qualities we lack, move on a few to balance the squad and we're there. Still time.
If the recruitment side has failed to make those additions when the window closes and the game results bear this out over the season, only fair it has a strong impact on their job security.