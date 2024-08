It has made me see things in a different light this summer, how the last minute loan splurges for example now possibly make more sense if it was basically an appeasing tactic to keep Klopp kicking off and going nuts.



He always threw little digs here and there about buying players so you can imagine what must have gone on behind closed doors. Now he is gone and as you say possibly a much easier to deal with man in his place.



Klopp is a winner and has worked his bollocks off to get to the top he has had nothing handed to him as player/manager I’d be fcuked off too if I was in his shoes.As to the guy who called Slot a yes man(not you btw) didn’t look that way Saturday subbing Quansah which everyone in media tried to make a big deal out of he made a work it worked so what exactly was the issue ?They have just over a week to get a few players in no excuses but I’m fearing nobody is going to be signed.