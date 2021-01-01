« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 592 593 594 595 596 [597]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 812637 times)

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23840 on: Today at 08:11:44 pm »
Busy August so far yea, selling players. 
Shit show
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23841 on: Today at 08:11:51 pm »
I like that were being more decisive in this regard.

Is player x good enough for the first team squad now? Do we believe that he's going to be good enough in the future?

If the answer is no to the first, but yes to the second, then loan them out to get more minutes so we can judge them using more data. If the answer is no to both, then move them on. Of course, in hindsight we'll probably get some wrong, but you can't keep holding on to these players if we honestly believe that they're not going to be good enough for a CL/PL title chasing squad.

Concentrate on the prospects we believe in, like Nyoni, and move the others on for hopefully good fees, like Carvalho.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,892
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23842 on: Today at 08:14:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:03:13 pm
We havent been trying to sign a defensive midfielder. Zubamendi isnt one for a start.

Zubamendi may not be but Zubimendi certainly is. ;)

He is brilliant at controlling space, winning duels and putting out fires. He is the archetypal modern defensive midfield player.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online timbucktoo

  • Dreams of a threesome with Oprah Winfrey or Whoopie Goldberg
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23843 on: Today at 08:15:25 pm »
Its all very depressing
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,508
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23844 on: Today at 08:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:14:19 pm
Zubamendi may not be but Zubimendi certainly is. ;)

He is brilliant at controlling space, winning duels and putting out fires. He is the archetypal modern defensive midfield player.

Are there any realistic alternatives to Zubamendi Zubimendi out there?
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,063
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23845 on: Today at 08:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:49:16 pm
Think the issue might be lack of match fitness. Would love to seem him play for us this season too but if he can get a lot more consistent minutes elsewhere this season, then all good too.

Easier said than done of course, who's gonna give a young player who's missed a year and who they know wont be there next season those minutes?

I don't see how Bajcetic wouldn't get regular minutes here too, there are a lot of games and he's a really good fit for what Slot seems to want at 6.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,692
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23846 on: Today at 08:16:33 pm »
Quote from: timbucktoo on Today at 08:15:25 pm
Its all very depressing

You cant call it depressing. Its not that bad.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,760
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23847 on: Today at 08:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:14:19 pm
Zubamendi may not be but Zubimendi certainly is. ;)

He is brilliant at controlling space, winning duels and putting out fires. He is the archetypal modern defensive midfield player.
Totally disagree, people mean a big destroyer when they say defensive midfielder. Fabinho somewhat in that mould

I agree with with your description of him, but if they saw him play they wouldnt  have described him as a cdm
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,195
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23848 on: Today at 08:18:36 pm »
Next week is the week we attack the transfer window...
Logged

Online timbucktoo

  • Dreams of a threesome with Oprah Winfrey or Whoopie Goldberg
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23849 on: Today at 08:18:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:16:33 pm
You cant call it depressing. Its not that bad.
Mildly depressing then?
Logged

Online Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23850 on: Today at 08:18:50 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:11:51 pm
I like that were being more decisive in this regard.

Is player x good enough for the first team squad now? Do we believe that he's going to be good enough in the future?

If the answer is no to the first, but yes to the second, then loan them out to get more minutes so we can judge them using more data. If the answer is no to both, then move them on. Of course, in hindsight we'll probably get some wrong, but you can't keep holding on to these players if we honestlyi believe that they're not going to be good enough for a CL/PL title chasing squad.

Concentrate on the prospects we believe in, like Nyoni, and move the others on for hopefully good fees, like Carvalho.

Dont necessarily disagree with that sentiment, but the worry comes when we start to rack up the injuries. Were going to be looking at a drop off from those youngsters we know have come in and done a job for us in the past.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,569
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23851 on: Today at 08:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:16:17 pm
I don't see how Bajcetic wouldn't get regular minutes here too, there are a lot of games and he's a really good fit for what Slot seems to want at 6.

I think so too but maybe it's because he's missed a whole year? Just guessing of course but in an ideal world, I'd be integrating him into the first team squad.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,206
  • YNWA
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23852 on: Today at 08:19:41 pm »
Quote from: timbucktoo on Today at 08:15:25 pm
Its all very depressing

If this makes your depressed then life must be good... or maybe need to reassess things.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23853 on: Today at 08:20:56 pm »
Quote from: timbucktoo on Today at 08:18:43 pm
Mildly depressing then?

Let's go with that
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 592 593 594 595 596 [597]   Go Up
« previous next »
 