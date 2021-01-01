I like that were being more decisive in this regard.



Is player x good enough for the first team squad now? Do we believe that he's going to be good enough in the future?



If the answer is no to the first, but yes to the second, then loan them out to get more minutes so we can judge them using more data. If the answer is no to both, then move them on. Of course, in hindsight we'll probably get some wrong, but you can't keep holding on to these players if we honestly believe that they're not going to be good enough for a CL/PL title chasing squad.



Concentrate on the prospects we believe in, like Nyoni, and move the others on for hopefully good fees, like Carvalho.