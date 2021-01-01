Mamardashvili seems a wise move. It future proofs the position for whenever Alisson moves on. While we can never be privy to those details, I suspect he has told the club that he would like to move before his contract is up, so we have acted decisively on the best young talent we could find in the position. He can continue to gain experience on loan where he is. Good move all round.
Where does it leave Kelleher? Not sure. He is excellent for a number two, but possibly just short of what we are looking for in a permanent number one. I suspect he will be sold so he can get on with his career, but obviously someone has to come up with the money, as he is a good goalkeeper, so we aren't going to give him away.