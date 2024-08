Were we maximising our efficiency when we missed out on top four because we refused to sign new midfielders until the previous ones had left?



Again, all true, and this is being regurgitated ad nauseum. It's a good strategy when things run smoothly. But we changed the entire coaching, recruiting and analysis teams; is this the time to think that way? Is there no other 6 in the entire world who can help Slot? Do we not need a CB? Not to mention that other improvements could help us achieve more short term.



That may be true it may not. Why would a sporting investment fund just leave cash in the business idly sitting there on the off chance that it may be needed in the future.?



Yes. Making short term signings to maximise the position within a single season doesnít not maximise our success in the medium to long term. We also didnít refuse to sign anyone we were most likely trying to ensure we signed someone worthwhile and as has been stated, no signing is better than the wrong signing.Itís always the time to think that way as itís the only way we can compete for major honours in the long run. If the club feel like there is a 6 or centre back out there whoíd improve our team Iím sure theyíve looked at potential deals and evaluated whether itís achievable, donít you think? Targeting short term signings is not the best way to run a club but the club have shown theyíll do it if absolutely necessary.FSG donít take money out and having cash / spending ability spare for an investment opportunity arising such as a player is good sense, so you donít have to liquidate assets in order to afford a deal and it can be executed quickly to exploit the opportunity.