Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 810552 times)

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23720 on: Today at 06:14:41 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:00:18 pm
Not watched him enough to give a personal comment on his style, but someone posted a scouting report for him the other day which had one of his strengths as coming off the line.

So fuck knows. Not sure how many matches of
His youve watched.
Sure it must be more than our extensive scouting and recruitment analysis team
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23721 on: Today at 06:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:12:20 pm
What does us fans worrying achieve?
Accountability because the club monitors places like Rawk and other channels. If supporters are not pleased with the dealings then they will react in due course either via PR pieces/a statement (like in 2012) or an interview.

Like someone said, Pearce will probably publish a long retrospective to explain.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23722 on: Today at 06:22:39 pm »
Mamardashvili seems a wise move. It future proofs the position for whenever Alisson moves on. While we can never be privy to those details, I suspect he has told the club that he would like to move before his contract is up, so we have acted decisively on the best young talent we could find in the position. He can continue to gain experience on loan where he is. Good move all round.

Where does it leave Kelleher? Not sure. He is excellent for a number two, but possibly just short of what we are looking for in a permanent number one. I suspect he will be sold so he can get on with his career, but obviously someone has to come up with the money, as he is a good goalkeeper, so we aren't going to give him away.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23723 on: Today at 06:23:26 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:08:03 pm
Peter, that's a very optimistic take, don't you think?

Slot himself has made the comment that Ryan is offensive minded; you could read what you want in that. The club wanted to bring in Zubimendi for a reason. So yeah, there is a hole there. Same with the CBs. Van Dijk is the only ever-present. I hope he stays fit otherwise it is a complete catastrophy. And even if he stays fit, would Konate? Could Quansah play nearly a full season there? I think that any top club must have 3 or 4 CBs who are capable of playing a full season withoiut getting muscle injuries (nothing can be done about contact ones). We've got one - VVD. Maybe two if Quansah can do it. But Gomez and Konate have big question marks over their heads. Plus, Gomez's head has been turned and I think he will leave. Then what?

Well, I suppose that in your World Putin can fire all those nuclear missiles tomorrow, but then all of this talk would be pretty much pointless, don't you think?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23724 on: Today at 06:23:26 pm »
If the club monitored RAWK, Al would be on a "no fly zone" to anything LFC related.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23725 on: Today at 06:23:38 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:22:05 pm
Accountability because the club monitors places like Rawk and other channels. If supporters are not pleased with the dealings then they will react in due course either via PR pieces/a statement (like in 2012) or an interview.

I don't think they care. They will run the club how they want to despite what fans think. That's goes for Edwards and Hughes too
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23726 on: Today at 06:26:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:23:26 pm
Well, I suppose that in your World Putin can fire all those nuclear missiles tomorrow, but then all of this talk would be pretty much pointless, don't you think?
What the actual fuck?!...   

You blew my mind...   ;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23727 on: Today at 06:26:17 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:23:38 pm
I don't think they care. They will run the club how they want to despite what fans think. That's goes for Edwards and Hughes too
They do care about fans. It's a club that benefits from a large global fanbase, it would be negligent if they didn't but they tend to respond to these things.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23728 on: Today at 06:26:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:03:57 pm
Al, don't do this. You look silly ...

Just answer the question Peter.

Essentially there are three types of keepers in the modern game. Line-keeper, Sweeper-keeper or a ball-playing keeper. Obviously, there are overlaps between all three especially the latter two.

If you were going to characterise Marmadashvilli as one of the three classifications which one would it be?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23729 on: Today at 06:27:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:22:05 pm
Accountability because the club monitors places like Rawk and other channels. If supporters are not pleased with the dealings then they will react in due course either via PR pieces/a statement (like in 2012) or an interview.

Like someone said, Pearce will probably publish a long retrospective to explain.
You think that having to put out PR puff pieces effects Edwards, Hughes et al. whatsoever? They don't give a fuck what Rawk or twitter think.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23730 on: Today at 06:28:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:23:26 pm
If the club monitored RAWK, Al would be on a "no fly zone" to anything LFC related.
In big clubs, they have people whose jobs are to go through papers, forums, social media and brief the head coach, directors, etc.

"This is what the papers are saying. This is where fans are at.." blah blah.

@Boaty Mcboatface. This is pertinent to your post.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23731 on: Today at 06:28:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:23:26 pm
Well, I suppose that in your World Putin can fire all those nuclear missiles tomorrow, but then all of this talk would be pretty much pointless, don't you think?

This is why we should try and win the league whilst we can
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23732 on: Today at 06:28:56 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:02:40 pm
Some talk seems to be around this new guy spending 2 years on loan, so weve a few more at least with Ali Id hope.

Well, that's good. It would suck to lose Ali, but, reading between the lines, he's probably indicated his intentions on leaving in the 1- to 2-year time window. And it might not be KSA, but they're definitely interested, according to reliable reports.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23733 on: Today at 06:29:35 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:23:38 pm
I don't think they care. They will run the club how they want to despite what fans think. That's goes for Edwards and Hughes too

There is a lot riding on this for Edwards though imo.

He is being overrated by some fans as lets be right the success started when Klopp walked into the club and after Edwards left we still won trophies and challenged.

Question is will we now challenge without Klopp ?

The clock is ticking too on signings regardless of what all the top fans are saying to try and stay hip the window has been a complete disgrace so far a club with top 5-8 revenues in world football cant find the money or wont find the money to make us more competitive.

We are just not ruthless enough could you imagine Madrid fans accepting that top 4 is ok ? I mean we arent entitled to win anything you have to earn it on the pitch and the best chance of doing that is to strengthen your team/squad.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23734 on: Today at 06:30:50 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 06:29:35 pm
There is a lot riding on this for Edwards though imo.

He is being overrated by some fans as lets be right the success started when Klopp walked into the club and after Edwards left we still won trophies and challenged.

Question is will we now challenge without Klopp ?

The clock is ticking too on signings regardless of what all the top fans are saying to try and stay hip the window has been a complete disgrace so far a club with top 5-8 revenues in world football cant find the money or wont find the money to make us more competitive.

We are just not ruthless enough could you imagine Madrid fans accepting that top 4 is ok ? I mean we arent entitled to win anything you have to earn it on the pitch and the best chance of doing that is to strengthen your team/squad.

Edwards most definitely has to prove it. He's being paid a shit tonne and his rep was built on the back of Klopp. So he should feel the pressure

But anyway. I hope we can pull a couple of signings out the bag in the next 8 days
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23735 on: Today at 06:31:41 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:28:01 pm
In big clubs, they have people whose jobs are to go through papers, forums, social media and brief the head coach, directors, etc.

"This is what the papers are saying. This is where fans are at.." blah blah.

@Boaty Mcboatface. This is pertinent to your post.

Also known as The Jen Chang position.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23736 on: Today at 06:32:30 pm »
Our Under 21's are playing PSV in the International Cup. A few of our scouts are there watching.  :D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23737 on: Today at 06:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:57:03 pm
Were we maximising our efficiency when we missed out on top four because we refused to sign new midfielders until the previous ones had left?

Yes. Making short term signings to maximise the position within a single season doesnt not maximise our success in the medium to long term. We also didnt refuse to sign anyone we were most likely trying to ensure we signed someone worthwhile and as has been stated, no signing is better than the wrong signing.

Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:58:30 pm
Again, all true, and this is being regurgitated ad nauseum. It's a good strategy when things run smoothly. But we changed the entire coaching, recruiting and analysis teams; is this the time to think that way? Is there no other 6 in the entire world who can help Slot? Do we not need a CB? Not to mention that other improvements could help us achieve more short term.

Its always the time to think that way as its the only way we can compete for major honours in the long run. If the club feel like there is a 6 or centre back out there whod improve our team Im sure theyve looked at potential deals and evaluated whether its achievable, dont you think? Targeting short term signings is not the best way to run a club but the club have shown theyll do it if absolutely necessary.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:59:31 pm
That may be true it may not. Why would a sporting investment fund just leave cash in the business idly sitting there on the off chance that it may be needed in the future.?

FSG dont take money out and having cash / spending ability spare for an investment opportunity arising such as a player is good sense, so you dont have to liquidate assets in order to afford a deal and it can be executed quickly to exploit the opportunity.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23738 on: Today at 06:33:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:31:41 pm
Also known as The Jen Chang position.
Ok. Agree to disagree.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23739 on: Today at 06:34:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:22:05 pm
Accountability because the club monitors places like Rawk and other channels. If supporters are not pleased with the dealings then they will react in due course either via PR pieces/a statement (like in 2012) or an interview.

Like someone said, Pearce will probably publish a long retrospective to explain.

Not sure if serious
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23740 on: Today at 06:34:45 pm »
Quote
@LusbyJack

Stefan Bajcetic, Tyler Morton, Ben Doak, Owen Beck, James McConnell, Marcelo Pitaluga, Harvey Blair and Calum Scanlon are all expected to leave Liverpool before Fridays transfer deadline.

It is unclear whether these will be loans or permanent moves.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23741 on: Today at 06:35:18 pm »
Quote from: yes on Today at 06:34:03 pm
Not sure if serious
The club is aware mate. Dome won't believe but it's not necessary to :D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23742 on: Today at 06:35:45 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:26:20 pm
Just answer the question Peter.

Essentially there are three types of keepers in the modern game. Line-keeper, Sweeper-keeper or a ball-playing keeper. Obviously, there are overlaps between all three especially the latter two.

If you were going to characterise Marmadashvilli as one of the three classifications which one would it be?

Just because Mamardashvili is the best shot stopper in the World next to Oblak, that doesn't make him a line-keeper. His short range and medium range passing is actually pretty good. Admittedly, he must still work to improve his long range distribution. Had you actually watched some Valencia games, you would have already known this ...
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23743 on: Today at 06:35:47 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:28:01 pm
In big clubs, they have people whose jobs are to go through papers, forums, social media and brief the head coach, directors, etc.

"This is what the papers are saying. This is where fans are at.." blah blah.

@Boaty Mcboatface. This is pertinent to your post.
Yes, and after hearing a 5-minute briefing from one of the PR team, they'll just tell them to release some fluff piece via one of their journos. They wouldn't have even had a sip of their morning coffee before moving on to other business.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23744 on: Today at 06:35:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:33:58 pm
Ok. Agree to disagree.

I wasn't agreeing/disagreeing, more making a shit joke.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23745 on: Today at 06:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:34:45 pm


Adds up...

Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:32:30 pm
Our Under 21's are playing PSV in the International Cup. A few of our scouts are there watching.  :D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23746 on: Today at 06:36:42 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:35:54 pm
I wasn't agreeing/disagreeing, more making a shit joke.

Thought you delivered it well.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23747 on: Today at 06:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:34:45 pm


Surely we're not selling Stefan and Doak.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23748 on: Today at 06:38:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:35:45 pm
Just because Mamardashvili is the best shot stopper in the World next to Oblak, that doesn't make him a line-keeper. His short range and medium range passing is actually pretty good. Admittedly, he must still work to improve his long range distribution. Had you actually watched some Valencia games, you would have already known this ...

This is what I said to Al the other day.  ;D His short passing is really good and shot saving is elite. He just doesn't do the long range passing that Ali excels at.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23749 on: Today at 06:38:49 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:35:47 pm
Yes, and after hearing a 5-minute briefing from one of the PR team, they'll just tell them to release some fluff piece via one of their journos. They wouldn't have even had a sip of their morning coffee before moving on to other business.
The Pearce point is just my guess but the club is definitely aware as every big club has employees that monitor social media and the media generally. Social media is monitored to gauge fan sentiment.

Time will tell how they respond.  Is that okay?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23750 on: Today at 06:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:35:54 pm
I wasn't agreeing/disagreeing, more making a shit joke.
:D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23751 on: Today at 06:39:33 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:36:42 pm
Thought you delivered it well.

;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23752 on: Today at 06:40:23 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:38:49 pm
The Pearce point is just my guess but the club is definitely aware as every big club has employees that monitors social media and the media generally. Social media is monitored to gauge fan sentiment.

Time will tell how they respond.  Is that okay?
Aware and giving a fuck are two different things, agreed? ;D
Re
« Reply #23753 on: Today at 06:40:51 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:40:23 pm
Aware and giving a fuck are two different things, agreed? ;D
:D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23754 on: Today at 06:41:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:23:26 pm
If the club monitored RAWK and Red Sox forums, Al would be on a "no fly zone" to anything LFC related.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23755 on: Today at 06:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:38:02 pm
This is what I said to Al the other day.  ;D His short passing is really good and shot saving is elite. He just doesn't do the long range passing that Ali excels at.

Tbf hes since moved to him being a line keeper. Which it doesnt sound like he is.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23756 on: Today at 06:44:06 pm »
Imagine the poor Intern wading through the close to 600 pages of this thread.

Not sure anyone deserves that.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23757 on: Today at 06:44:50 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 06:44:06 pm
Imagine the poor Intern wading through the close to 600 pages of this thread.

Not sure anyone deserves that.
;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23758 on: Today at 06:45:24 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 06:44:06 pm
Imagine the poor Intern wading through the close to 600 pages of this thread.

Not sure anyone deserves that.
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23759 on: Today at 06:48:40 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:38:49 pm
The Pearce point is just my guess but the club is definitely aware as every big club has employees that monitor social media and the media generally. Social media is monitored to gauge fan sentiment.

JWH is reading our transcripts?!
