« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 587 588 589 590 591 [592]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 808502 times)

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23640 on: Today at 04:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 04:08:01 pm


This thread this afternoon ;D

If anything I have now found out you are your new age on your birthday only after that you are no longer that age anymore 😂😂

Poor Graham having to explain it to some numpty
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,884
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23641 on: Today at 04:27:11 pm »
35m or 40m, I couldnt give a fuck. What I do know is the club have been haggling for weeks over a reserve reserve keeper who wont be available until 2026 or something. This summer should have been consolidation, renewal and reinforcement. What it has been is contracts still pending, an exodus of players and literally nobody coming in to strengthen the squad. Nearly 600 pages of chatter and fuck all has happened. Bag of shit.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,161
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23642 on: Today at 04:29:35 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:27:11 pm
35m or 40m, I couldnt give a fuck. What I do know is the club have been haggling for weeks over a reserve reserve keeper who wont be available until 2026 or something. This summer should have been consolidation, renewal and reinforcement. What it has been is contracts still pending, an exodus of players and literally nobody coming in to strengthen the squad. Nearly 600 pages of chatter and fuck all has happened. Bag of shit.

as it stands - yep
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,597
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23643 on: Today at 04:29:40 pm »
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,879
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23644 on: Today at 04:31:12 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:55:22 pm
Who are the 2 defensive midfielders we sold and didn't replace? We sold Fabinho and replaced him with Endo, who now appears to be not fancied by Slot.

Or is Henderson the other 6? Pretty sure he was an 8 most of his career with us and we replaced him, Milner and Keita with Szoboszlai, Macca and Gravenberch.

The season before Fabinho arrived 17/18 Henderson played 40 games for us 35 of the 40 were as a 6. In all Henderson played 148 times for us as the 6. So no Henderson was not an 8 for most of his career.

Prior to Fabinho's arrival then Henderson was the 6. If Fabinho was not fit or farcically filling in at centreback then Henderson played as the 6. So we lost the two experienced players in the squad who could play as the 6.

Now we get to comings and goings. We offloaded Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Keita and Ox. So even if you disagree over positions then we were still a player short. Thiago was also going into his final year. So over the last couple of windows we have offloaded 6 senior midfield players and brought in 4. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,597
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23645 on: Today at 04:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:31:12 pm


Now we get to comings and goings. We offloaded Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Keita and Ox. So even if you disagree over positions then we were still a player short. Thiago was also going into his final year. So over the last couple of windows we have offloaded 6 senior midfield players and brought in 4. 
Who's that down to?
The Club's owners?
The Manager?
The Transfer committee?
Rawk's Transfer Thread?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23646 on: Today at 04:35:30 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:27:11 pm
35m or 40m, I couldnt give a fuck. What I do know is the club have been haggling for weeks over a reserve reserve keeper who wont be available until 2026 or something. This summer should have been consolidation, renewal and reinforcement. What it has been is contracts still pending, an exodus of players and literally nobody coming in to strengthen the squad. Nearly 600 pages of chatter and fuck all has happened. Bag of shit.


600 pages since May  :lmao
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,424
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23647 on: Today at 04:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:44:54 pm
How did Mons get a Matchday Commentator gig and I wasn't allowed?  :no

The thread is still open for volunteers.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,154
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23648 on: Today at 04:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:35:04 pm
Who's that down to?
The Club's owners?
The Manager?
The Transfer committee?
Rawk's Transfer Thread?

Well I think the manager drives it, he loves to promote youngsters like Elliot and Jones that would make 6 midfielders yes? :)
Logged

Online TheMightyReds

  • Full of B.U.L.L.S.H.I.T ;)
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23649 on: Today at 04:38:35 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:10:08 pm
So you're pissing your pants over something that might have happened, or might not have happened? How do you know there's been no firm offer?

Read what I wrote properly please. You're response makes no sense. Just talks, a good enough offer? No. They haven't convinced him which makes you worry if you are a Liverpool fan. 4 months till he can start agreeing with other clubs. A generational talent and we've let his contract get down to this.

Naïve at best to think we've done this properly. All on FSG if we lose him. It's not the money, these players want to see a proper plan, some ambition, back up plans. At the moment we are just selling out.

Logged

Offline Ipcress

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23650 on: Today at 04:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 04:08:01 pm


This thread this afternoon ;D

Why do I get the feeling that Positively Arsenal slept with someone aged 15 years 6 months and a day and is preparing his defence?
Logged
The sort of people that seek power, are exactly the sort that should be kept away from it.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,564
  • Seis Veces
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23651 on: Today at 04:39:55 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:27:11 pm
35m or 40m, I couldnt give a fuck. What I do know is the club have been haggling for weeks over a reserve reserve keeper who wont be available until 2026 or something. This summer should have been consolidation, renewal and reinforcement. What it has been is contracts still pending, an exodus of players and literally nobody coming in to strengthen the squad. Nearly 600 pages of chatter and fuck all has happened. Bag of shit.

Yep.

I know the window doesn't end today but I still see no incoming bar the goalkeeper *potentially* ... as well as those three leaving next summer. People seem happy about shifting non-contributing squad players for good money but I couldn't care less personally unless it's spent on new arrivals. Preferably very expensive, very good players, many of whom exist and are available to sign.

If you told me a couple of months back that it would have been another 'contract summer' (I think we're the only club in world football to ever have one of them) I'd have been fucking fuming. Now I don't even think we're gonna get them to stay. Hilarious position to put the new manager in, and the club itself. They're not spending a penny of this incoming money until next summer when they have Salah/Trent/Van Dijk to replace. Even then I doubt they'd replace all of them in one summer.

I know Hughes and Edwards look to be failing massively this summer but it's coming to that point in the window/thread where it must be remembered we are still continually outspend by the absolute dross of this league. We know at this stage that'll never change under these owners so I'm hoping with the ground all done up now they're exploring a sale so they can fuck off back to American sports for good.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,182
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23652 on: Today at 04:39:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:35:51 pm
The thread is still open for volunteers.  :)

No, no I know I'm not wanted Jill.  :(
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,902
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23653 on: Today at 04:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:42:52 am
Quite a few of the Spanish journos briefing that we are back at the negotiating table today with Valencia and that a deal is close. Havent vetted the sources for reliability etc - general consensus theyre going with now though is that Mamardashvili signs a 6/7 year deal and spends a year on loan at Valencia, before a year in the PL before joining us. A lot can change in two years, its an interesting transfer for sure.

That would make sense, if true. In 2 years Alisson will be 34, and Mamardashvili will be 26 ...
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,752
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23654 on: Today at 04:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:44:54 pm
How did Mons get a Matchday Commentator gig and I wasn't allowed?  :no
You wanna be our bitch?


Sign up mofo
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,649
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23655 on: Today at 04:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Ipcress on Today at 04:39:28 pm
Why do I get the feeling that Positively Arsenal slept with someone aged 15 years 6 months and a day and is preparing his defence?

Positively.....something indeed
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23656 on: Today at 04:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:31:12 pm
In all Henderson played 148 times for us as the 6. So no Henderson was not an 8 for most of his career.

344/492 I think is a majority ;D
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23657 on: Today at 04:46:32 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:27:11 pm
35m or 40m, I couldnt give a fuck. What I do know is the club have been haggling for weeks over a reserve reserve keeper who wont be available until 2026 or something. This summer should have been consolidation, renewal and reinforcement. What it has been is contracts still pending, an exodus of players and literally nobody coming in to strengthen the squad. Nearly 600 pages of chatter and fuck all has happened. Bag of shit.
That's the issue I have with it and that's why the way we've gone about things doesn't fill me with confidence with respect to incomings.

We haggled on the Mamardashvili deal and eventually still met their valuation (not just cash LOL). It's a good signing for the future but what about now?
Should a GK that will probably play in 2026 the priority?
I also don't see the impact of the haggling when Valencia never reduced their fee.

As a fan, it's good to see signs that things are being done well as it gives you confidence. At this point,  many Liverpool fans all around are understandably perplexed.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,902
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23658 on: Today at 04:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:20:12 am
No new signings but final day of transfer window we do a big reveal of new contracts for Mo, Trent and Virg. That's my prediction anyway, it would explain the radio silence and why no new signings.

New contracts for Trent, Mo and Virgil, as well as signing Mamardashvili for the future? I'd take that in a heartbeat ...
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23659 on: Today at 04:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:44:54 pm
How did Mons get a Matchday Commentator gig and I wasn't allowed?  :no
You can volunteer as well. Being a commentator is a completely different context from being a fan and it shouldn't be hard to understand that.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23660 on: Today at 04:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:44:54 pm
How did Mons get a Matchday Commentator gig and I wasn't allowed?  :no

No c*nts allowed or c*nts only, one of the two. You work it out  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23661 on: Today at 04:50:53 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:27:11 pm
35m or 40m, I couldnt give a fuck. What I do know is the club have been haggling for weeks over a reserve reserve keeper who wont be available until 2026 or something. This summer should have been consolidation, renewal and reinforcement. What it has been is contracts still pending, an exodus of players and literally nobody coming in to strengthen the squad. Nearly 600 pages of chatter and fuck all has happened. Bag of shit.

Yeah but Hughes has saved the equivalent of two weeks of his wages worth on the deal and it only took him two....doh!!
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,154
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23662 on: Today at 04:51:27 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:49:58 pm
No c*nts allowed or c*nts only, one of the two. You work it out  ;D

Logged

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,118
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23663 on: Today at 04:52:46 pm »
We'll let him have a season at Valencia where he will be fucking immense and his value will rocket to 90 millon earth pounds. And you'll all be on here shouting what a great deal for 35 (+/- 5) million quid.

Or he could have a nightmare season and you'll all be like I cant believe we wasted 35 (+/-5) million quid on this clown.

Or he could have a good enough season and we just say, well we've got him plus the 60 million leftover from Ali going to Saudi next transfer season.

Or you could just not give a fuck whether its 35 or 40 million and get over yourselves.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,902
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23664 on: Today at 04:53:37 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:33:05 pm
English club Liverpool in discussions with AC Milan for transfer of Malick Thiaw. Agreement estimated to be close.

Spending the Van den Berg money on Thiaw? It actually makes a lot of sense. What is the source for this?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23665 on: Today at 04:55:00 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 04:52:46 pm
We'll let him have a season at Valencia where he will be fucking immense and his value will rocket to 90 millon earth pounds. And you'll all be on here shouting what a great deal for 35 (+/- 5) million quid.

Or he could have a nightmare season and you'll all be like I cant believe we wasted 35 (+/-5) million quid on this clown.

Or he could have a good enough season and we just say, well we've got him plus the 60 million leftover from Ali going to Saudi next transfer season.

Or you could just not give a fuck whether its 35 or 40 million and get over yourselves.
The fee is clearly not a waste of money. It's a good deal but we needed to strengthen this year and we're leaving it late which makes this more tricky.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23666 on: Today at 04:59:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 04:53:37 pm
Spending the Van den Berg money on Thiaw? It actually makes a lot of sense. What is the source for this?

Indy Khaila KFC's finest.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,154
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23667 on: Today at 05:01:54 pm »
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,979
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23668 on: Today at 05:04:01 pm »
Rafa on today's transfer market -- 'If you want to buy Gerrard and Carragher in this market, you pay £200 million. --- £180 million for Gerrard.'
Classic.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,564
  • Seis Veces
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23669 on: Today at 05:05:07 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:04:01 pm
Rafa on today's transfer market -- 'If you want to buy Gerrard and Carragher in this market, you pay £200 million. --- £180 million for Gerrard.'
Classic.

What happens nowadays when you want a sofa but get given a lamp instead?
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,902
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23670 on: Today at 05:09:27 pm »
To all the boring fuckers discussing if we are signing Mamardashvili for 35 million or 40 million:

Over the next couple of seasons, at least 5-6 top clubs will be looking for a new starting goalkeeper. At that time, Mamardashvili's price will be 70-80 million ...
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23671 on: Today at 05:11:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 05:09:27 pm
To all the boring fuckers discussing if we are signing Mamardashvili for 35 million or 40 million:

Over the next couple of seasons, at least 5-6 top clubs will be looking for a new starting goalkeeper. At that time, Mamardashvili's price will be 70-80 million ...

You can't say that Peter, not when the club themselves have spent weeks trying to save a few quid  ;D
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23672 on: Today at 05:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:33:05 pm

Quote
English club Liverpool in discussions with AC Milan for transfer of Malick Thiaw. Agreement estimated to be close.


Only one match but didn't start the season really well.

Quote
Gazzetta dello Sport gave Thiaw a 4/10, writing: The gallery of horrors begins with a failed anticipation on Sanabria, continues with the shocking own goal and ends with the misunderstanding with Theo on the doubling of the guests goal. Worrying.

Corriere dello Sport also gave him a score of four, writing: He inaugurates the new season in the worst possible way with a clumsy own goal, thus ruining the first half. In the second half he breaks away from Zapatas marking and leaves him undisturbed for the doubling.

Thiaw got a third 4/10 from Tuttosport, who wrote: If he had to cast doubt on Fonseca, he didnt succeed: he suffered against Sanabria, scored a clumsy own goal and at 0-2 chose to abandon Zapata and go for Ricci for no reason.

Sempre Milan gave him a 4.5/10, writing: Like night and day compared to his colleague [Fikayo Tomori], instinctively taking a touch when he needed to clear the ball (lacked awareness) which resulted in the own-goal. I can understand his decision on the second goal as Theo was there, but it can still be questioned so in short, it was not a positive night for him.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,294
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23673 on: Today at 05:12:24 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:35:51 pm
The thread is still open for volunteers.  :)

Sorry Jill, I've only just read your message. I forgot I was on comms. I could have done the Ipswich game too.  :-[
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,611
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23674 on: Today at 05:12:37 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:05:07 pm
What happens nowadays when you want a sofa but get given a lamp instead?

JD Vance hates this.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,245
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23675 on: Today at 05:13:08 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:12:15 pm


Only one match but didn't start the season really well.


Don't worry, we've all asked for a source and still havent' had one
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,118
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23676 on: Today at 05:15:55 pm »
 Im personally pro the club taking the time to get the best value on deals. 5 million is the equivalent to about a 6% rise in ticket prices. It also is a longer term win in that it helps a reputation negotiations. But I dont think thats the real reason people are annoyed by the deal and the time its taken. Its more to do with people preferring alternative transfers that benefit the squad more now in their eyes than a potential future benefit as theyre worried about the current season. Were never going to have a perfect squad going into the season so its always about cost/benefit balancing and risk management. The fears people raise are obviously grounded in a certain level of truth as are the pragmatic responses justifying the clubs approach. The thread serves as a display of peoples mentalities more than anything else. My feeling is, if we had full visibility of the clubs actions wed see that there is constantly work on transfers and contracts going on by those areas of the clubs, and that would help satisfy a lot of people but since we only get information in dribs and drabs from sources we are normally skeptical about we end up with more doubts about the club than we otherwise would.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,752
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23677 on: Today at 05:18:10 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:12:15 pm


Only one match but didn't start the season really well.

Johns lad.

I reckon there might be something in this one you know.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 587 588 589 590 591 [592]   Go Up
« previous next »
 