35m or 40m, I couldnt give a fuck. What I do know is the club have been haggling for weeks over a reserve reserve keeper who wont be available until 2026 or something. This summer should have been consolidation, renewal and reinforcement. What it has been is contracts still pending, an exodus of players and literally nobody coming in to strengthen the squad. Nearly 600 pages of chatter and fuck all has happened. Bag of shit.



Yep.I know the window doesn't end today but I still see no incoming bar the goalkeeper *potentially* ... as well as those three leaving next summer. People seem happy about shifting non-contributing squad players for good money but I couldn't care less personally unless it's spent on new arrivals. Preferably very expensive, very good players, many of whom exist and are available to sign.If you told me a couple of months back that it would have been another 'contract summer' (I think we're the only club in world football to ever have one of them) I'd have been fucking fuming. Now I don't even think we're gonna get them to stay. Hilarious position to put the new manager in, and the club itself. They're not spending a penny of this incoming money until next summer when they have Salah/Trent/Van Dijk to replace. Even then I doubt they'd replace all of them in one summer.I know Hughes and Edwards look to be failing massively this summer but it's coming to that point in the window/thread where it must be remembered we are still continually outspend by the absolute dross of this league. We know at this stage that'll never change under these owners so I'm hoping with the ground all done up now they're exploring a sale so they can fuck off back to American sports for good.