« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 586 587 588 589 590 [591]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 806800 times)

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,593
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23600 on: Today at 03:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 12:27:25 pm
I think the club knows best. We dont know anything thats happening there. We wish as fans to get some signings to be competitive but inside the club they think way ahead. Everywhere I look there are fans that mock their clubs insinuating that everyone inside are complete idiots who never saw a football game and dont even know what kind of sports it is.

Between the club and the bs reporters from twitter or some random dude in LFC forums Ill always choose the club. Fsg brought us here to this day, so I really dont think theyre gonna sabotage this club
Well said.  :thumbup
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23601 on: Today at 03:22:35 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 03:19:02 pm
So Valenica are paying us 5m to loan him is that right?

We have always been paying 35m.

Valencia have accepted 5m less but get to keep him for another season. You can argue, as MonsLibpool is, Valencia will still see it as a 40m deal.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,706
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23602 on: Today at 03:23:01 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:19:53 pm
They are loaning him for free.

I was only messing around, my silly humour.  Was going to come back with another question but thought i better not.

anyway i do love you mad fuckers
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23603 on: Today at 03:23:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:16:16 pm
https://www.relevo.com/futbol/mercado-fichajes/liverpool-sube-oferta-mamardashvili-bournemouth-20240819014118-nt.html

They value him at 40m. We were going to pay 35m while Bournemouth was going to pay 5m for one season which is 40m in total.

They now said Bournemouth's 5m should be disregarded and we can buy him for 35m. They loaned him for a year and one year of him playing for them is worth 5m which they are not paying so they've received their 40m directly or indirectly LOL. Part of what we're "paying" is the 5m we're forfeiting (Bournemouth would have paid it).

How much money are we foregoing in total? 40m. Simple.

We spent a lot of time haggling to still pay their asking price.

Agree to disagree I guess. Let's sign more players.

So you've recognised that Bournemouth's loan fee wasn't for us at least!

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:19:53 pm
They are loaning him for free.

Not sure you can have it both ways.. if we're supposedly foregoing 40m then Valencia have indirectly paid 5m for the loan, haven't they?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,845
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23604 on: Today at 03:29:14 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:53:56 pm
This is what i'm fearing,Real gets him on a free and that means a massive pay packet for him.

And along with the lad from Bayern two of the best full backs in Europe going to Madrid for nowt. I hate that club.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23605 on: Today at 03:29:55 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:17:52 pm
Reddit says:

"Liverpool are closing in on the signing of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in £29.9m deal; Reds have offered £25.6m up front plus £4.3m in add-ons for the Georgia international; it is likely the 23-year-old will stay on loan at Valencia for rest of the season."

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/13196852/giorgi-mamardashvili-transfer-liverpool-closing-in-on-29-9m-deal-to-sign-valencia-goalkeeper

So, we met the 35m E price?

This must be one of the most drawn out signings of all time. Second only to Mbappe to Madrid.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,151
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23606 on: Today at 03:30:18 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 03:29:14 pm
And along with the lad from Bayern two of the best full backs in Europe going to Madrid for nowt. I hate that club.

Yep, if Trent did go (hopefully not) only Real can do this, also get jammy as fuck in finals as well, twats.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,179
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23607 on: Today at 03:31:59 pm »
Afternoon dickheads...
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23608 on: Today at 03:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:31:59 pm
Afternoon dickheads...
Right, I'm logging off... ;D
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23609 on: Today at 03:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 12:27:25 pm
I think the club knows best. We dont know anything thats happening there. We wish as fans to get some signings to be competitive but inside the club they think way ahead. Everywhere I look there are fans that mock their clubs insinuating that everyone inside are complete idiots who never saw a football game and dont even know what kind of sports it is.

Between the club and the bs reporters from twitter or some random dude in LFC forums Ill always choose the club. Fsg brought us here to this day, so I really dont think theyre gonna sabotage this club

No necessarily.

Remember when the club thought we needed no midfielders only for us to miss on a CL place.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23610 on: Today at 03:35:48 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:23:54 pm
So you've recognised that Bournemouth's loan fee wasn't for us at least!

Not sure you can have it both ways.. if we're supposedly foregoing 40m then Valencia have indirectly paid 5m for the loan, haven't they?
It's tedious mate.

Initially,  it was 35m + no loan fee from our end effectively.

Now it's 35m+5m value of the loan which Valencia are benefitting from which still meets their offer.

It's so boring. They wanted 40m and they got it. This haggling didn't change anything in that respect. You have the right to believe any figures you want. It's fine.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,778
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23611 on: Today at 03:35:50 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 03:29:55 pm
This must be one of the most drawn out signings of all time. Second only to Mbappe to Madrid.

Arsenal have been trying to sign Merino for about 2 months.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,593
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23612 on: Today at 03:37:50 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:35:28 pm
No necessarily.

Remember when the club thought we needed no midfielders only for us to miss on a CL place.

Isn't it up to the manager to inform the club which positions he needs to fill?
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23613 on: Today at 03:39:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:35:48 pm
It's tedious mate.

Initially,  it was 35m + no loan fee from our end effectively.

Now it's 35m+5m value of the loan which Valencia are benefitting from which still meets their offer.

It's so boring. They wanted 40m and they got it. This haggling didn't change anything in that respect. You have the right to believe any figures you want. It's fine.

It's tedious because you're just getting it wrong.

Initially, we were going to pay 35m, and now we're paying 35m (if all add-ons are met, which is another element of this). The only difference is that he's on loan at Valencia and not Bournemouth, which makes no odds to us outside of him not getting PL experience.

There's just no world in which the transfer is costing us 40m.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:42:38 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23614 on: Today at 03:42:02 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:39:17 pm
It's tedious because you're just getting it wrong.

Initially, we were going to pay 35m, and now we're paying 35m (if all add-ons are met, which is another element of this). The only difference is that he's at loan at Valencia and not Bournemouth, which makes no odds to us outside of him not getting PL experience.

There's just no world in which the transfer is costing us 40m.
You're looking at it on a purely cash basis. I'm looking at it from an accounting POV.

Can we agree to disagree on the tedious, roundabout conversation?

Like I said, you have the right to believe what you want and I don't need to convince you.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23615 on: Today at 03:42:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:39:17 pm
It's tedious because you're just getting it wrong.

Initially, we were going to pay 35m, and now we're paying 35m (if all add-ons are met, which is another element of this). The only difference is that he's on loan at Valencia and not Bournemouth, which makes no odds to us outside of him not getting PL experience.

There's just no world in which the transfer is costing us 40m.

The funny thing is you're both right. You're just saying it in different ways.  ;D
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,194
  • YNWA
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23616 on: Today at 03:43:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:42:02 pm
You're looking at it on a purely cash basis. I'm looking at it from an accounting POV.

You sure about that?
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,244
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23617 on: Today at 03:43:58 pm »
Who the fuck cares?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23618 on: Today at 03:44:06 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:42:02 pm
You're looking at it on a purely cash basis. I'm looking at it from an accounting POV.

Can we agree to disagree on the tedious, roundabout conversation?

Like I said, you have the right to believe what you want and I don't need to convince you.

Only if we agree that you started off this conversation thinking that Bournemouth were going to pay us 5m.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,179
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23619 on: Today at 03:44:54 pm »
How did Mons get a Matchday Commentator gig and I wasn't allowed?  :no
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,706
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23620 on: Today at 03:45:32 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:42:25 pm
The funny thing is you're both right. You're just saying it in different ways.  ;D

Its like magic where was the rabbit gone


Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23621 on: Today at 03:46:01 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:44:06 pm
Only if we agree that you started off this conversation thinking that Bournemouth were going to pay us 5m.
They were doing it indirectly by subsidizing the fee, no?

Again, purely cash basis vs accounting POV. It's really boring and it's not adding anything new. That's the last I'll say on it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 586 587 588 589 590 [591]   Go Up
« previous next »
 