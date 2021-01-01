« previous next »
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23480 on: Today at 11:52:57 am »
Quote from: shook on Today at 11:37:10 am
Suspect we might still be in for Lutsharel Geertruida, Maybe why he hasn't actually signed for Aston Villa.

I hadn't given much thought to this possibly happening, but it is interesting that he hasn't moved yet
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23481 on: Today at 11:53:12 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:36:57 am
Pretty sure everyone agrees that we should be buying a 6, and absolutely everyone will think we should buy a CB if Gomez leaves (and I'm sure we will).

But to me it's not about arguing, it's just about having an understanding as to why we might not buy anyone and a recognition that no one at the Club is deliberately trying to fuck us over. We know the money is there, we know the issues we want to address.. but it's not always simple.

That's an extreme stance of what is possibly happening though. The more reasonable stance is that the owners are protecting their money and not wanting to wave away an extra £100m when they can get away with not spending anything if they are perfectly happy with a top 4 place, or another possibility they are looking to sell in the near future.

If I was a money hungry owner of a club I didn't have any emotional, or otherwise, ties to, that is exactly how I would be running it. I don't blame them as businessmen but that doesn't help the fans who want the team to win trophies.

I don't think there is anything wrong with accepting the fact the owners are out for themselves and don't care much about the fans or our desires. That is the reality of most owners, the main difference however is most owners, out of obligation or otherwise, will spend on players to keep fans happy etc. Klopp has been keeping most of our fans happy regardless for 8 years but with him and the miracles he pulled off gone with him, I can't see a lot putting up with such tactics for long.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23482 on: Today at 11:54:51 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:37:42 am
To win the title, I said the same last summer, we were an injury crisis away.

And having legitimate goals ruled out due to incompetence and a myriad of other questionable decisions go against us.

Of course we should strengthen but the season isnt over if we dont.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23483 on: Today at 11:57:47 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:36:57 am
Pretty sure everyone agrees that we should be buying a 6, and absolutely everyone will think we should buy a CB if Gomez leaves (and I'm sure we will).

But to me it's not about arguing, it's just about having an understanding as to why we might not buy anyone and a recognition that no one at the Club is deliberately trying to fuck us over. We know the money is there, we know the issues we want to address.. but it's not always simple.

The usual journalists have indicated we have no plans to bring in a 6.

As for Gomez even if he stays we have issues. Last season we had VVD, Matip and Konate as aerially dominant centrebacks. At the start of this window we Had VVD, Konate and Van Den Berg. Even if we keep Gomez that means we then only have VVD and Konate. As the weekend showed us at times we will need both of them on the pitch.

Even worse VVD has indicated that he doesn't want to play every game anymore and Konate is injury prone. So we are 1 injury to Konate from having the choice of playing VVD every game or starting with Quansah and Gomez. That would be Quansah who got hooked for being dominated aerially and Gomez who hasn't been considered at centreback since we lost the height of the likes of Fabinho, Henderson and Firmino.

If Van den Berg goes we need another aerially dominant centreback.

As for the money being there is it. We certainly aren't acting like a club that has money. For all we know FSG may have called in the inter-company loan to fund the acquisition of satellite clubs. The Dynasty money may not have been used to pay down COVID debt, for the ARE debt or for the acquisition of players last summer. That may be earmarked for the purchase of other clubs. FSG might just want to cut costs now it is getting harder to qualify for the CL. We don't know.

We could easily end up with Quansah and Gomez plus no defensive midfield player. That is even before we consider the possibility that VVD doesn't renew his deal.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23484 on: Today at 11:59:18 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:53:12 am
That's an extreme stance of what is possibly happening though. The more reasonable stance is that the owners are protecting their money and not wanting to wave away an extra £100m when they can get away with not spending anything if they are perfectly happy with a top 4 place, or another possibility they are looking to sell in the near future.

If I was a money hungry owner of a club I didn't have any emotional, or otherwise, ties to, that is exactly how I would be running it. I don't blame them as businessmen but that doesn't help the fans who want the team to win trophies.

I don't think there is anything wrong with accepting the fact the owners are out for themselves and don't care much about the fans or our desires. That is the reality of most owners, the main difference however is most owners, out of obligation or otherwise, will spend on players to keep fans happy etc. Klopp has been keeping most of our fans happy regardless for 8 years but with him and the miracles he pulled off gone with him, I can't see a lot putting up with such tactics for long.

But this only works if you believe that we never actually intended on signing Caicedo or Zubimendi.

I also very much doubt they're looking to sell when they are seemingly looking for other football clubs to purchase.

So yes it's a more reasonable stance, but you still have to suspend a fair bit of disbelief to make it work.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23485 on: Today at 12:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:57:47 am
The usual journalists have indicated we have no plans to bring in a 6.

As for Gomez even if he stays we have issues. Last season we had VVD, Matip and Konate as aerially dominant centrebacks. At the start of this window we Had VVD, Konate and Van Den Berg. Even if we keep Gomez that means we then only have VVD and Konate. As the weekend showed us at times we will need both of them on the pitch.

Even worse VVD has indicated that he doesn't want to play every game anymore and Konate is injury prone. So we are 1 injury to Konate from having the choice of playing VVD every game or starting with Quansah and Gomez. That would be Quansah who got hooked for being dominated aerially and Gomez who hasn't been considered at centreback since we lost the height of the likes of Fabinho, Henderson and Firmino.

If Van den Berg goes we need another aerially dominant centreback.

As for the money being there is it. We certainly aren't acting like a club that has money. For all we know FSG may have called in the inter-company loan to fund the acquisition of satellite clubs. The Dynasty money may not have been used to pay down COVID debt, for the ARE debt or for the acquisition of players last summer. That may be earmarked for the purchase of other clubs. FSG might just want to cut costs now it is getting harder to qualify for the CL. We don't know.

We could easily end up with Quansah and Gomez plus no defensive midfield player. That is even before we consider the possibility that VVD doesn't renew his deal.

We do not need more than 4 CBs. You can question the quality of them, but quantitatively it's the standard number that a squad operates with.

The money is there because we were happy to spend £51 million on Zubimendi and are happy to spend £30 million on a goalkeeper who we likely won't see for 2 years.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23486 on: Today at 12:04:30 pm »
I commented on Trent thread.

I think it is getting embarrassing and not future looking by NOT getting Trent, Mo and Virgil contracts sorted.

It is also weak and says to other potential players that you are joining a club that is not ambitious enough to keep its top talent  and secure the future of the club, and not planning to have a top 4  team after 12 months without a major rebuild.


Also we are now a selling club that needs to have all the income on the books before we make decisisons - plus we are not great in getting the most wanted talent over the line.

Winners are attracted to winners and we are not winning in the transfer market for key positions and getting talent over the line, including some of our best, productive and leaders in our team are not happy at signing extensions.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23487 on: Today at 12:10:25 pm »
Still nothing?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23488 on: Today at 12:10:50 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:02:32 pm
We do not need more than 4 CBs. You can question the quality of them, but quantitatively it's the standard number that a squad operates with.

The money is there because we were happy to spend £51 million on Zubimendi and are happy to spend £30 million on a goalkeeper who we likely won't see for 2 years.

Gomez hasn't been seen as a viable option at centreback for years. We got away with playing him there because we had Fabinho, Firmino and Henderson who were brilliant at defending set pieces. We had to hook Quansah who is far better than Gomez at the weekend. Gomez has been used as cover for the full-back positions and not as a viable centreback.

Even if we had spent £51m on Zubimendi and £30m on a keeper for Valencia or Bournemouth. Then that doesn't indicate a transfer kitty. That just indicates spending what we receive from outgoing transfers. We have record revenues, a falling wage bill and no future infrastructure spending so where is the surplus funds going?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23489 on: Today at 12:13:52 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:02:32 pm
We do not need more than 4 CBs. You can question the quality of them, but quantitatively it's the standard number that a squad operates with.

The money is there because we were happy to spend £51 million on Zubimendi and are happy to spend £30 million on a goalkeeper who we likely won't see for 2 years.

Wouldn't really question Konate's quality it's more his availability
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23490 on: Today at 12:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:10:50 pm
Gomez hasn't been seen as a viable option at centreback for years. We got away with playing him there because we had Fabinho, Firmino and Henderson who were brilliant at defending set pieces. We had to hook Quansah who is far better than Gomez at the weekend. Gomez has been used as cover for the full-back positions and not as a viable centreback.

Even if we had spent £51m on Zubimendi and £30m on a keeper for Valencia or Bournemouth. Then that doesn't indicate a transfer kitty. That just indicates spending what we receive from outgoing transfers. We have record revenues, a falling wage bill and no future infrastructure spending so where is the surplus funds going?

I just can't get behind this at all. The only time Gomez has looked dodgy at centre half was the 2022/23 season when everyone was shit. Before that and barring injuries he's never been a problem there, in fact he was very very good there. He hasn't forgotten how to play there or anything, he was just used differently by Klopp, which worked well, but he'd have still likely done fine playing centre half.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23491 on: Today at 12:17:35 pm »
the only excuse for not adding to the squad is we have signings lined uop next summer.
I think we all know that can change injuries not make CL etc,

I do think it is quite obvious FSG are happy to just make the CL places.
We actually signed much more players when we were not a CL side 2011-2017 compared to 2017- present

We spent last summer after a year out of the CL this season looks like it will be the Valencia GK & thats it
I do think Gomez will stay,
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23492 on: Today at 12:18:39 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 11:37:10 am
Suspect we might still be in for Lutsharel Geertruida, Maybe why he hasn't actually signed for Aston Villa.

he played #6, CB, and RB for Slot, so if both Gomez and Endo are sold he would be great utility player. [also would be competition for Bradley if Trent leaves]

Would take him but not sure what problem he particularly solves. If we think he can be a 6 then fine, but under Slot he mostly played RB and we have Trent, who is world class, and Bradley, who is really good. I think if he was a lefty then it'd make a lot more sense.

Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 12:04:30 pm
I commented on Trent thread.

I think it is getting embarrassing and not future looking by NOT getting Trent, Mo and Virgil contracts sorted.

It is also weak and says to other potential players that you are joining a club that is not ambitious enough to keep its top talent  and secure the future of the club, and not planning to have a top 4  team after 12 months without a major rebuild.

Also we are now a selling club that needs to have all the income on the books before we make decisisons - plus we are not great in getting the most wanted talent over the line.

Winners are attracted to winners and we are not winning in the transfer market for key positions and getting talent over the line, including some of our best, productive and leaders in our team are not happy at signing extensions.


I think there's plenty of truth in this but we have no idea if Trent is actually keen to re-sign. It could be that he's decided in his own head to seek a new challenge, given he's won everything he can here already. In that scenario, what can Hughes do? Now, if he is open to re-signing then that's different, but from the outside we just can't tell. Although with Trent, what level of wages do you go to? £250k? £300k? £350k? Again, we've no idea what he's asking for (if indeed he wants to stay) and if it's reasonable or not.

I'd say the biggest failure is on the previous management for letting these contracts get down to one year. When you get down to 12 months, the player is much likelier to see what else is out there. If you renew them with 2/3 years to go, it's a different scenario.

I think we should've re-signed Virgil and Salah, FWIW, but again I struggle to criticise Hughes massively on that given we've no idea the terms either player would want. They might be happy to renew but want salary increases and contracts to 2028. We might be happy to gamble on that as fans, but the club will dispassionately say that we can't pay them more for what will almost inevitably be less in terms of performance. Maybe they're happy to stick to the same salary and the stumbling block is length of extension. Who knows.

Absolutely fair to criticise them for a lack of signings, but I think much harder to do so on contracts given we don't have even close to the full facts.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23493 on: Today at 12:24:20 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:17:35 pm
the only excuse for not adding to the squad is we have signings lined uop next summer.
I think we all know that can change injuries not make CL etc,

I do think it is quite obvious FSG are happy to just make the CL places.
We actually signed much more players when we were not a CL side 2011-2017 compared to 2017- present

We spent last summer after a year out of the CL this season looks like it will be the Valencia GK & thats it
I do think Gomez will stay,

James Pearce will be the first one to bring that up if we miss out on top 4.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23494 on: Today at 12:27:25 pm »
I think the club knows best. We dont know anything thats happening there. We wish as fans to get some signings to be competitive but inside the club they think way ahead. Everywhere I look there are fans that mock their clubs insinuating that everyone inside are complete idiots who never saw a football game and dont even know what kind of sports it is.

Between the club and the bs reporters from twitter or some random dude in LFC forums Ill always choose the club. Fsg brought us here to this day, so I really dont think theyre gonna sabotage this club
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23495 on: Today at 12:28:09 pm »
Is there any reason that all the journalists covering football in the country etc. are not able to piece together what FSG are doing like Al has?

It's got to be beyond obvious - just follow the breadcrumbs.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23496 on: Today at 12:28:36 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:18:39 pm
Would take him but not sure what problem he particularly solves. If we think he can be a 6 then fine, but under Slot he mostly played RB and we have Trent, who is world class, and Bradley, who is really good. I think if he was a lefty then it'd make a lot more sense.

I think there's plenty of truth in this but we have no idea if Trent is actually keen to re-sign. It could be that he's decided in his own head to seek a new challenge, given he's won everything he can here already. In that scenario, what can Hughes do? Now, if he is open to re-signing then that's different, but from the outside we just can't tell. Although with Trent, what level of wages do you go to? £250k? £300k? £350k? Again, we've no idea what he's asking for (if indeed he wants to stay) and if it's reasonable or not.

I'd say the biggest failure is on the previous management for letting these contracts get down to one year. When you get down to 12 months, the player is much likelier to see what else is out there. If you renew them with 2/3 years to go, it's a different scenario.

I think we should've re-signed Virgil and Salah, FWIW, but again I struggle to criticise Hughes massively on that given we've no idea the terms either player would want. They might be happy to renew but want salary increases and contracts to 2028. We might be happy to gamble on that as fans, but the club will dispassionately say that we can't pay them more for what will almost inevitably be less in terms of performance. Maybe they're happy to stick to the same salary and the stumbling block is length of extension. Who knows.

Absolutely fair to criticise them for a lack of signings, but I think much harder to do so on contracts given we don't have even close to the full facts.
i think something overlooked is that the 22/23 season being so bad it may have affected contract talks.
But we really should have been offering Trent at least a new deal
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23497 on: Today at 12:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 12:27:25 pm
I think the club knows best. We dont know anything thats happening there. We wish as fans to get some signings to be competitive but inside the club they think way ahead. Everywhere I look there are fans that mock their clubs insinuating that everyone inside are complete idiots who never saw a football game and dont even know what kind of sports it is.

Klopp brought us here to this day, so I really dont think theyre gonna sabotage this club

The disrespect to Klopp is unreal.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23498 on: Today at 12:32:04 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:28:36 pm
i think something overlooked is that the 22/23 season being so bad it may have affected contract talks.
But we really should have been offering Trent at least a new deal
It doesn't make sense for players like that to renew after a poor season. Klopp leaving didn't make it easier.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23499 on: Today at 12:33:05 pm »
Quote
English club Liverpool in discussions with AC Milan for transfer of Malick Thiaw. Agreement estimated to be close.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23500 on: Today at 12:33:34 pm »
Hopefully,  the "right" player doesn't "go back on his word" or simply move to another team next summer.

That can never happen because we're very clever. The Athletic said so.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23501 on: Today at 12:35:13 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:33:05 pm
English club Liverpool in discussions with AC Milan for transfer of Malick Thiaw. Agreement estimated to be close.

I feel like this is a made up name and could also see "Lik Maballz"
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23502 on: Today at 12:36:04 pm »
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23503 on: Today at 12:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:33:05 pm


First thing i came across about him:

"We need to have a serious discussion about the legacy of Malick Thiaw already at age 23.

It seems like every week he makes a mistake, and every month or so makes an inexplicable blunder.

I genuinely cant think of a dumber player that ive ever seen. Its baffled me".

:lmao
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23504 on: Today at 12:37:53 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:36:45 pm
First thing i came across about him:

"We need to have a serious discussion about the legacy of Malick Thiaw already at age 23.

It seems like every week he makes a mistake, and every month or so makes an inexplicable blunder.

I genuinely cant think of a dumber player that ive ever seen. Its baffled me".

:lmao

Reminds me of when Divock was named in the worst French XI.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23505 on: Today at 12:39:33 pm »
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23506 on: Today at 12:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 12:27:25 pm
Fsg brought us here to this day,


Yeah, fuck that German chancer... ;D

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23507 on: Today at 12:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:33:05 pm

there's a thin red line between success and failure this window - this signing could bring us days of heaver, but missing out would leave us in badlands
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23508 on: Today at 12:41:10 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:28:09 pm
Is there any reason that all the journalists covering football in the country etc. are not able to piece together what FSG are doing like Al has?

It's got to be beyond obvious - just follow the breadcrumbs.


Yeah journalists in this Country have got a great reputation for defending LFC haven't they?

We should just leave it to them. There have been reports of a tornado in Salford with all the journalists doing cartwheels at our lack of spending. Or should we just rely on the Liverpool based journalists who earn a crust from publishing leaks from the club.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23509 on: Today at 12:42:22 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on
Reminds me of when Divock was named in the worst French XI.

Reminds me of when our scouts and Bayern scouts went to watch Matip (on the recommendation of Klopp) and Matip made a mistake so the Bayern guys sacked him off and we got a free run.
