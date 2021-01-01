« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 801063 times)

Online mullyred94

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23440 on: Today at 10:55:46 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:54:38 am
The league table never lies.

No one will talk about this Arsenal if they win nothing in 10 years.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23441 on: Today at 10:57:10 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:14:24 am
https://www.getfootballnewsfrance.com/2024/liverpool-interested-in-free-agent-adrien-rabiot/

links to Rabiot probably bs

I'm going to assume there is nothing in it. His ma (who is his agent) told Gazzetta dello Sport there were loads of clubs interested in him, but then refused to name any of them
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23442 on: Today at 10:59:08 am »
It might not affect us this season but we're giving ourselves too much to do.

Hughes is getting paid to improve and I don't see how our incomings (or lack of them) and the contract situations are good enough.  What's he getting paid for then?
Online Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23443 on: Today at 10:59:16 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:53:19 am
United have finished above us in the league 2 out the last 4 seasons - have they overtaken us too Al?

You think that is a badge of honour Craig. We have had one of the greatest coaches the game has ever seen. They have had terrible managers who don't fit the club some of the worst teams they have had in decades and yet they have still finished above us twice because of a chronic lack of investment and you are happy about that.

You think that is an opportunity to score points.
Online lionel_messias

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23444 on: Today at 10:59:46 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:54:38 am
The league table never lies.

We were 3rd. Par for us this season would be.....3rd.

So why would we not sign 1-2 players to improve us and keep existing
players on their toes?

I do not think there is any excuse right now.
Online CraigDS

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23445 on: Today at 11:00:52 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:59:16 am
You think that is a badge of honour Craig. We have had one of the greatest coaches the game has ever seen. They have had terrible managers who don't fit the club some of the worst teams they have had in decades and yet they have still finished above us twice because of a chronic lack of investment and you are happy about that.

You think that is an opportunity to score points.

You conveniently didn't answer the question and flip flopped away.
Online JRed

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23446 on: Today at 11:01:50 am »
Everyone needs to relax, Im sure Richard Hughes is working non-stop trying to find the best deals.

Them Caribbean holidays can take some planning after all.
Online JRed

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23447 on: Today at 11:03:30 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:53:19 am
United have finished above us in the league 2 out the last 4 seasons - have they overtaken us too Al?
Quite shocking how that shambles has finished above one of the greatest managers thats ever lived, twice!
I wonder how that was allowed to happen?
Online AndyMuller

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23448 on: Today at 11:04:30 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:59:08 am
It might not affect us this season but we're giving ourselves too much to do.

Hughes is getting paid to improve and I don't see how our incomings (or lack of them) and the contract situations are good enough.  What's he getting paid for then?

To sell by the looks of it.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23449 on: Today at 11:05:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:23:17 am
Ill be honest if thats what happens and Gomez stays, Id take that if offered right now.

At this stage, Gomez stays and Trent re-signs and I would be happy.  In June i was hoping for a no6, right winger to replace Mo in 2025 and a LB/LCB to replace Virgil/Robbo. But as a whining whingebag  i have been beating down by the sensible heads on RAWk the last 2 months to except hope and another 2020 season or have i forgotten Hicks and Gillet. I should  be grateful for what we have and trust in the process.  Anyway at least we arent Everton.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23450 on: Today at 11:06:13 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:55:44 am
Klopp overtook Arsenal mate. Arsenal finished above us last season, have kept their manager. They are continuing to invest in their playing squad and don't have the core of their team able to sign for another team in January. You are now banking on us overtaking them because that is how football works.

Is that what the Red Sox are doing halving their payroll since 2018 whilst finishing bottom of their division 3 of the last 4 seasons. Have they done that because that's how Baseball works. We ll guess what we don't get money everytime another team breaches the salary cap or get better draft picks for failing.

You get better by investing your revenues into your team. Not by selling to buy and cutting the wage bill. You are basically advocating replacing Klopp with Slot. Trent with Bradley, VVD with Quansah and Salah with Gordon and trusting we will overtake Arsenal because that is how football works.

Maybe Arsenal's owners should have hired Klopp then. Or maybe it's Arteta that has overtaken Liverpool.

No idea why you're bringing baseball into this.

I'm not advocating for any of those things.
Offline Qston

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23451 on: Today at 11:07:28 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:01:50 am
Everyone needs to relax, Im sure Richard Hughes is working non-stop trying to find the best deals.

Them Caribbean holidays can take some planning after all.

Come on. He looks far more like a 'Dubai' man to me. Loves some marble and gold taps. You know, real class.
Online Asam

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23452 on: Today at 11:08:16 am »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 10:17:41 am
What if this season were meant to mostly sell in order to have a huge budget for next season?

The team is already competitive or at least we got all areas pretty nicely covered.

Hope you're well Craig?
Online Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23453 on: Today at 11:11:04 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:00:52 am
You conveniently didn't answer the question and flip flopped away.

You flip-flopped away from Arsenal and went off on a tangent and brought in United.

No United are not ahead of us because the only times they have finished above us in recent years has been because we have shot ourselves in the foot. United were not improving and on a good trajectory. They finished above us because we decided to go in two a season without enough centrebacks and then without a midfield that could run. Arsenal are ahead of us because they have invested in the squad and are improving season in season out.

You answer my question do you think it is embarrassing that a team as bad as United with managers that didn't fit managed to finish above is twice because we messed up transfer windows.
