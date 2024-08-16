« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 798125 times)

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,410
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23280 on: Yesterday at 10:44:07 pm »


Gomez swap for Eze?
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,867
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23281 on: Yesterday at 10:44:30 pm »
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Yesterday at 10:39:04 pm
Refreshing News Now so you don't have to  - one Ademola Lookman is now being linked with us. Have at it...

My Dad used to collect rare coins and stamps. When he earned a few quid he would indulge his passion. Looks like Henry does the same with Keepers and Wide players.

"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,092
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23282 on: Yesterday at 10:47:58 pm »
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Yesterday at 10:39:04 pm
Refreshing News Now so you don't have to  - one Ademola Lookman is now being linked with us. Have at it...
Look away, man.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,651
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23283 on: Yesterday at 10:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:44:07 pm

Gomez swap for Eze?

It would somehow be an apt end for the great CB transfer merry-go-round to conclude with us purchasing another left sided forward.
Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23284 on: Yesterday at 10:50:10 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:36:38 pm
Gomez is bound to be going to Palace now unless Newcastle fancy him.

Endo could be our 4th centre back maybe? Going lean and mean into the new season. I like it!

Might be Chelsea their plan to scare Sterling off the books !
Offline MH41

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23285 on: Yesterday at 10:54:17 pm »
So was Quansah the replacement for Matip?
Is Phillips the back up if Gomez goes?
We're a VVD injury away from a crisis. Even a mid/long term injury to either Konaté or Quansah from one.
Would we be comfortable with a Phillips/Quansah combination?
Are there any young CBs who could be promoted if needs be?
I don't think it's reasonable to ask players to play every game.
I'm not sure what's been going on behind the scenes with Gomez, but surely he cannot be let go without a replacement?
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,633
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23286 on: Yesterday at 10:58:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:25:17 pm
Hey, at least the cheese didnt give you gout.

A fucking gouda thing, too!!
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23287 on: Yesterday at 10:59:46 pm »
People need to relax a bit. Gomez is still here. If he goes, we'll have a CB lined up to join VVD, Konate, and Quansah.
Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,969
  • Hates Poodles
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23288 on: Yesterday at 10:59:54 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 10:54:17 pm
So was Quansah the replacement for Matip?
Is Phillips the back up if Gomez goes?
We're a VVD injury away from a crisis. Even a mid/long term injury to either Konaté or Quansah from one.
Would we be comfortable with a Phillips/Quansah combination?
Are there any young CBs who could be promoted if needs be?
I don't think it's reasonable to ask players to play every game.
I'm not sure what's been going on behind the scenes with Gomez, but surely he cannot be let go without a replacement?

SOAP
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,651
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23289 on: Yesterday at 11:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:50:10 pm
Might be Chelsea their plan to scare Sterling off the books !

Chelsea's secret DoF

Offline Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23290 on: Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm »
Not sure if already mentioned but Williams gone to Morcombe now, we like a deal with them it seems only a loan .
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,867
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23291 on: Yesterday at 11:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:59:46 pm
People need to relax a bit. Gomez is still here. If he goes, we'll have a CB lined up to join VVD, Konate, and Quansah.

Summer 2020.
People need to relax a bit. Lovren is still here. If he goes, we'll have a CB lined up to join VVD, Matip, and Gomez.  ;)
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23292 on: Yesterday at 11:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:06:14 pm
Summer 2020.
People need to relax a bit. Lovren is still here. If he goes, we'll have a CB lined up to join VVD, Matip, and Gomez.  ;)

I see what you did there  :P

with all these players going thats another million a month saved, after the leavers last season thats atleast another 3 mill saved a month so  4mill a month saved x 12  £48m a year saved in wages in the last two years with prob a quarter of that going to the new midfield  so say £30m -£36m just in wages saved. they pulling our plums if they say we have no money. i forgot about Thiago and Adrien Matip in that aswell,  someone with better knowlwdge of the wages could prob do a more realistic version of this just in wages saved never mind sales.
Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,260
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23293 on: Yesterday at 11:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:06:14 pm
Summer 2020.
People need to relax a bit. Lovren is still here. If he goes, we'll have a CB lined up to join VVD, Matip, and Gomez.  ;)

I think the difference between then and now is we had Fabinho at that point who could play centre back. So by signing Thiago, it gave us another midfielder should Fabinho need to play the 10-15 games or so wed have expected Lovren to play. 2020 was definitely a mistake but selling Gomez and Sepp and going into the season with only 3 capable CBs this season would be a much poorer decision than in 2020, we had far more depth, defensive solidity and versatility in midfield in 2020 compared to now.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23294 on: Yesterday at 11:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:06:14 pm
Summer 2020.
People need to relax a bit. Lovren is still here. If he goes, we'll have a CB lined up to join VVD, Matip, and Gomez.  ;)

That just makes it even more likely it won't happen after what happened in 20/21.
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,855
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23295 on: Yesterday at 11:15:56 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:56:39 pm
Diomande seems a great prospect.
anyone seem him play much?


Yeah, he nearly scored an overhead kick on his debut. What might have been.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,593
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23296 on: Yesterday at 11:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:15:56 pm
Yeah, he nearly scored an overhead kick on his debut. What might have been.
Downing man. If his shot had gone in instead of hitting that crossbar he wouldnt have been so fucking shit. Tellin ya Lad. Did 600 crosses the year before. Hit a bin with a shot in a tik tok vid. Sliding drawers mate. Fucking slags

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23297 on: Yesterday at 11:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm
not slagging Gomez but if the only clubs in for him are Newcastle n palace (or similar lev clubs) then kinda tells its own story. I love him but
From what I've seen, the two clubs that have been linked with him the most are Newcastle, who were in the Champions League last season, and Villa, who are in there this year - in both cases as a first choice option.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,110
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23298 on: Yesterday at 11:39:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:37:44 pm
De Telegraf reporting that Sepp will pick between Brentford and Leverkusen in the next 24,hours.

Fee €30m! but it’s made up of very achievable bonuses

https://www.telegraaf.nl/sport/2059981677/sepp-van-den-berg-levert-liverpool-hoofdprijs-op-feyenoord-en-psv-kansloos
that's a seriously good fee, particularly in the context of it being known he wants out.

from that dutch source it sounds like the club sounded him out for a contract extension, even as late as this summer, but he was insistent on the move. fair play to him, completely understandable to want some stability after the upheaval of several clubs/countries/homes since he was 18, and hope he goes onto a good career whichever option he takes.

think i vaguely remember having some reservations about us signing a player who'd broken through to first team football and then joining a club abroad where he's not getting the games to develop. he deserves big credit for not losing hope of developing into a better player and being first choice at a high level.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:41:20 pm by classycarra »
Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,717
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23299 on: Yesterday at 11:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 10:40:44 pm
god i hope not had a good final and now ppl think he is the next coming of Torres , well over rated

Always said that the blueshite should have built a team around hik at the time. He looked great back then, but very raw.

Certainly a decent player there somewhere though IMO.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,593
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23300 on: Yesterday at 11:41:19 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:28:53 pm
From what I've seen, the two clubs that have been linked with him the most are Newcastle, who were in the Champions League last season, and Villa, who are in there this year - in both cases as a first choice option.
Look at me being fucking wrong then. Christ. Some of the shit I talk sometimes makes me cringe

Cheers mate.  ;D

Xx
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,867
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23301 on: Yesterday at 11:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:14:50 pm
That just makes it even more likely it won't happen after what happened in 20/21.

That would be like selling both Fabinho and Firmino our only 2 players capable of playing as a single 6 and then scrambling around and missing out on Caicedo and Lavia who could. Then signing Endo who couldn't.

Or signing Arthur Melo.

We could sell Van Den Berg and Gomez and have every intention of bringing in a replacement. We might not be able to agree a fee with the selling club, we could get gazumped like we did for both Caicedo and Lavia or the player could change his mind.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,714
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23302 on: Yesterday at 11:47:35 pm »
Id hate to see Gomez at Chelsea. Hed immediately be their best CB though.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23303 on: Yesterday at 11:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:47:35 pm
Id hate to see Gomez at Chelsea. Hed immediately be their best CB though.
the thought of him leaving saddens me.  but if he makes a conscious decision to join that fucking shitshow of a lunatic circus, I'll lose a lot of respect for him to be honest.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23304 on: Today at 12:12:53 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:41:19 pm
Look at me being fucking wrong then. Christ. Some of the shit I talk sometimes makes me cringe

Cheers mate.  ;D

Xx
No bother, I love the guy too!
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,426
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23305 on: Today at 12:16:51 am »
Quote
Newcastle have expressed an interest in Chelsea defender Axel Disasi. (via @David_Ornstein)
Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,133
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23306 on: Today at 12:53:42 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:45:58 pm
That would be like selling both Fabinho and Firmino our only 2 players capable of playing as a single 6 and then scrambling around and missing out on Caicedo and Lavia who could. Then signing Endo who couldn't.

Or signing Arthur Melo.

We could sell Van Den Berg and Gomez and have every intention of bringing in a replacement. We might not be able to agree a fee with the selling club, we could get gazumped like we did for both Caicedo and Lavia or the player could change his mind.

cmon man. its just too much some times.   Quit crying about years old shit. You and your brethen appear to expect that everything should break perfectly in our favour every time and if not its a monumental screw up, never to be forgotten or forgiven. The real world doesn't work like that. We work inside our model we spend what we bring in and Bohley games everything he gave them kids 8 year outsized contracts and paid the agents huge money too. he is 1.2 billion into transfers in 3 windows and he may well make chelsea disappear if he keeps it up. It was not a mistake to not match that. Thres being gazzumped ans there is not being stupid.  Stuff can happen , good and bad. so far its worked out pretty well overall in the last decade or so. If we dont buy anybody or many bodies this window then we will spend it in jan or next summer. we didn't get this team by not ever buying players we spend really big quite a lot actually.

its just hard to compete with the oil states and the bad actors and Real when you want top 5 in the world or better level players. That's reality. so either we sell up to the Kingdom or we go insane like Todd, or we do the best we can with what we got and let the players go if it no longer makes sense.

and btw Lovren was shit and klopp didn't want him anymore and endo did and caicedo didnt in the real world. He was crap all season played a couple of good games max. Lavia already looks better.

The transfer junkies are just full bitter at this point, actually angry. Guy gets 60 mill for carvhalo and vdb and they say if he was a car hed be a rusty lada. That money will go right back into players , it will it always has. The chronics just dont have any patience at all. If we were relegation fodder they might have a point but the fact we have a very impressive team doesn't even seem to register.   
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline The Klapp

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 403
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23307 on: Today at 01:01:55 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 07:57:21 pm
all these deals with brentford are making me thing we're gunna sign mbeumo
Hope so, dunno why no one's went in for him. Left footed RW who reminds me of Mane.

Ornstein saying we have a solid relationship with Brentford is encouraging.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:03:50 am by The Klapp »
Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,400
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23308 on: Today at 02:06:37 am »
Plot thickens with just 9 days to window closing. Tick tock. Tick tock.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23309 on: Today at 05:58:58 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:27:40 pm
Endo wasn't signed to replace Fabinho/start regularly. He was more directly a Milner replacement if anything. We lost 5 senior midfielders so needed more than 2 in.

Wijnaldum still started every game in his last season here, so those minutes needed replacing.

Sturridge played 27 first team games in his last season here but it took a year to get another forward in

Robertson had no deputy for a year until we signed Tsimikas

Enough said with the 2020/21 CB situation after Lovren left

Origi replaced Sturridge really. Worked out ok I'd say.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,569
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23310 on: Today at 06:23:31 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:53:42 am
cmon man. its just too much some times.   Quit crying about years old shit. You and your brethen appear to expect that everything should break perfectly in our favour every time and if not its a monumental screw up, never to be forgotten or forgiven. The real world doesn't work like that. We work inside our model we spend what we bring in and Bohley games everything he gave them kids 8 year outsized contracts and paid the agents huge money too. he is 1.2 billion into transfers in 3 windows and he may well make chelsea disappear if he keeps it up. It was not a mistake to not match that. Thres being gazzumped ans there is not being stupid.  Stuff can happen , good and bad. so far its worked out pretty well overall in the last decade or so. If we dont buy anybody or many bodies this window then we will spend it in jan or next summer. we didn't get this team by not ever buying players we spend really big quite a lot actually.

its just hard to compete with the oil states and the bad actors and Real when you want top 5 in the world or better level players. That's reality. so either we sell up to the Kingdom or we go insane like Todd, or we do the best we can with what we got and let the players go if it no longer makes sense.

and btw Lovren was shit and klopp didn't want him anymore and endo did and caicedo didnt in the real world. He was crap all season played a couple of good games max. Lavia already looks better.

The transfer junkies are just full bitter at this point, actually angry. Guy gets 60 mill for carvhalo and vdb and they say if he was a car hed be a rusty lada. That money will go right back into players , it will it always has. The chronics just dont have any patience at all. If we were relegation fodder they might have a point but the fact we have a very impressive team doesn't even seem to register.

Once upon a time I might have agreed, but this is tempered by recent revelations.

If memory serves, Eeyore has openly shared that his grudge with John Henry is because Linda was his ex. She ditched him for Henry. Knowing that, do you begrudge his position? Its understandable and probably, in some sense, justified.

Empathy goes a long way on this forum, we should be kind to one another 
Quote from: CraigDS on August 16, 2024, 06:25:35 pm
If it was down to some on RAWK the hes been tied down across the entrance to the bus station in town for the last week.

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23311 on: Today at 06:28:32 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 08:36:58 pm
One here from Brazil Scout who do compilations https://youtu.be/mXbgSBJmlfs

Interestingly they say "rushing out" is one of his strengths so maybe he's less of a line keeper than some have made out.

He palms it back out in to play quite a bit. Not sure how well that'll go down in the Prem.

I'd like to see a compilation of his concedes if anyone can help.
Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,974
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23312 on: Today at 07:35:43 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:45:58 pm
That would be like selling both Fabinho and Firmino our only 2 players capable of playing as a single 6 and then scrambling around and missing out on Caicedo and Lavia who could. Then signing Endo who couldn't.

Al, you need a coffee.
Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23313 on: Today at 07:47:34 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 06:23:31 am
Once upon a time I might have agreed, but this is tempered by recent revelations.

If memory serves, Eeyore has openly shared that his grudge with John Henry is because Linda was his ex. She ditched him for Henry. Knowing that, do you begrudge his position? Its understandable and probably, in some sense, justified.

Empathy goes a long way on this forum, we should be kind to one another 

😂 You're definitely in my top 3 posters on here.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23314 on: Today at 08:00:22 am »
Newcastle would rather Diasi than Gomez are they stupid  ;D
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
