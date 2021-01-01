That would be like selling both Fabinho and Firmino our only 2 players capable of playing as a single 6 and then scrambling around and missing out on Caicedo and Lavia who could. Then signing Endo who couldn't.



Or signing Arthur Melo.



We could sell Van Den Berg and Gomez and have every intention of bringing in a replacement. We might not be able to agree a fee with the selling club, we could get gazumped like we did for both Caicedo and Lavia or the player could change his mind.



cmon man. its just too much some times. Quit crying about years old shit. You and your brethen appear to expect that everything should break perfectly in our favour every time and if not its a monumental screw up, never to be forgotten or forgiven. The real world doesn't work like that. We work inside our model we spend what we bring in and Bohley games everything he gave them kids 8 year outsized contracts and paid the agents huge money too. he is 1.2 billion into transfers in 3 windows and he may well make chelsea disappear if he keeps it up. It was not a mistake to not match that. Thres being gazzumped ans there is not being stupid. Stuff can happen , good and bad. so far its worked out pretty well overall in the last decade or so. If we dont buy anybody or many bodies this window then we will spend it in jan or next summer. we didn't get this team by not ever buying players we spend really big quite a lot actually.its just hard to compete with the oil states and the bad actors and Real when you want top 5 in the world or better level players. That's reality. so either we sell up to the Kingdom or we go insane like Todd, or we do the best we can with what we got and let the players go if it no longer makes sense.and btw Lovren was shit and klopp didn't want him anymore and endo did and caicedo didnt in the real world. He was crap all season played a couple of good games max. Lavia already looks better.The transfer junkies are just full bitter at this point, actually angry. Guy gets 60 mill for carvhalo and vdb and they say if he was a car hed be a rusty lada. That money will go right back into players , it will it always has. The chronics just dont have any patience at all. If we were relegation fodder they might have a point but the fact we have a very impressive team doesn't even seem to register.