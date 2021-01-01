De Telegraf reporting that Sepp will pick between Brentford and Leverkusen in the next 24,hours.



Fee €30m! but it’s made up of very achievable bonuses



https://www.telegraaf.nl/sport/2059981677/sepp-van-den-berg-levert-liverpool-hoofdprijs-op-feyenoord-en-psv-kansloos



that's a seriously good fee, particularly in the context of it being known he wants out.from that dutch source it sounds like the club sounded him out for a contract extension, even as late as this summer, but he was insistent on the move. fair play to him, completely understandable to want some stability after the upheaval of several clubs/countries/homes since he was 18, and hope he goes onto a good career whichever option he takes.think i vaguely remember having some reservations about us signing a player who'd broken through to first team football and then joining a club abroad where he's not getting the games to develop. he deserves big credit for not losing hope of developing into a better player and being first choice at a high level.