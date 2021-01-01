Refreshing News Now so you don't have to - one Ademola Lookman is now being linked with us. Have at it...
Gomez swap for Eze?
Gomez is bound to be going to Palace now unless Newcastle fancy him.Endo could be our 4th centre back maybe? Going lean and mean into the new season. I like it!
Hey, at least the cheese didnt give you gout.
So was Quansah the replacement for Matip?Is Phillips the back up if Gomez goes? We're a VVD injury away from a crisis. Even a mid/long term injury to either Konaté or Quansah from one. Would we be comfortable with a Phillips/Quansah combination?Are there any young CBs who could be promoted if needs be?I don't think it's reasonable to ask players to play every game. I'm not sure what's been going on behind the scenes with Gomez, but surely he cannot be let go without a replacement?
Might be Chelsea their plan to scare Sterling off the books !
People need to relax a bit. Gomez is still here. If he goes, we'll have a CB lined up to join VVD, Konate, and Quansah.
Summer 2020.People need to relax a bit. Lovren is still here. If he goes, we'll have a CB lined up to join VVD, Matip, and Gomez.
Diomande seems a great prospect.anyone seem him play much?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Yeah, he nearly scored an overhead kick on his debut. What might have been.
not slagging Gomez but if the only clubs in for him are Newcastle n palace (or similar lev clubs) then kinda tells its own story. I love him but
De Telegraf reporting that Sepp will pick between Brentford and Leverkusen in the next 24,hours.Fee €30m! but it’s made up of very achievable bonuses https://www.telegraaf.nl/sport/2059981677/sepp-van-den-berg-levert-liverpool-hoofdprijs-op-feyenoord-en-psv-kansloos
god i hope not had a good final and now ppl think he is the next coming of Torres , well over rated
From what I've seen, the two clubs that have been linked with him the most are Newcastle, who were in the Champions League last season, and Villa, who are in there this year - in both cases as a first choice option.
That just makes it even more likely it won't happen after what happened in 20/21.
Id hate to see Gomez at Chelsea. Hed immediately be their best CB though.
Look at me being fucking wrong then. Christ. Some of the shit I talk sometimes makes me cringeCheers mate. Xx
Newcastle have expressed an interest in Chelsea defender Axel Disasi. (via @David_Ornstein)
