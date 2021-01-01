« previous next »
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23160 on: Today at 06:45:47 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 06:07:00 pm
Aside from a keeper, any news on any incoming? We can't just sell everyone 🤣
Other than a DM which I doubt we're bringing in now I think anything happening with the defence or attack will be one out one in.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23161 on: Today at 06:48:22 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:17:42 pm
No news on incomings. The club aren't giving info re: transfers to the club journalists. We certainly must be doing stuff because nobody knew Brentford was a leading landing spot for van den Berg until today

Pray tell how did we find out about Brentford. From Ornstein the fella who broke the Zubimendi story.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23162 on: Today at 06:51:30 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:34:46 pm
Some fucking irony in the claims of someone acting superior coming from that poster :D
Unbelievable ain't it 😂😂😂
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23163 on: Today at 06:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 04:32:33 pm
Yeah if we somehow end up with Guehi less 20 odd million and gomez then someone needs their fucking head checking

I shall seriously consider some form of self flagellation should that happen. In fact I've just googled it and the top post asks have i considered talking to the Samaritans so will downgrade to a bloody good talking to
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23164 on: Today at 06:52:08 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 06:43:27 pm
I've got visions of you sat wearing a deerstalker and chonging on a pipe
Meanwhile youre in the bedroom in this fantasy in some sexy satin negligee. Waiting. Wanting.

 If you squint enough you can make out the outline of ya plums.

The pipe chonging just became r rated
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23165 on: Today at 06:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:48:22 pm
Pray tell how did we find out about Brentford. From Ornstein the fella who broke the Zubimendi story.

Joycie said it would be lockdown regarding LFC stuff till it's practically done, ins or outs.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23166 on: Today at 06:59:51 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 05:21:50 pm
It's posts like this that make me want a thumbs up or like button. Just to see exactly how much conversation ISN'T potentially happening because of endless posts saying the same things.

Theres no conversation that isnt happening. The exact same could be said of people who constantly shut down concerns too but I dont buy that either. Everything that possibly can be said is already said in this thread. Some people want to read that Hughes is shit and were doing a terrible job, some people want to read that Liverpool FC is totally infallible but most people dont give a fuck because theyre not the RAWK police.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23167 on: Today at 07:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:56:49 pm
Joycie said it would be lockdown regarding LFC stuff till it's practically done, ins or outs.
Any news would probably come from the other side. We just happened to deal with two Spanish clubs so it didn't matter anyway because they are usually very transparent (probably due to fan ownership).
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23168 on: Today at 07:03:44 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:00:55 pm
Any news would probably come from the other side. We just happened to deal with two Spanish clubs so it didn't matter anyway because they are usually very transparent (probably due to fan ownership).

This

Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:56:49 pm
Joycie said it would be lockdown regarding LFC stuff till it's practically done, ins or outs.

And this
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23169 on: Today at 07:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:30:16 pm
That's probably more his level. He should play every week at Morecambe which he needs. He's 23 and played 70 career games, about half of them at Kidderminster in non league 5 years ago.

It's ridiculous him and Phillips are still here. The way they stepped him in helped us in 20/21 should have got them a decent move that summer.

If ever evidence were needed that the midfield is the most important part of a the team it's that we went on title winning form with Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips as the centre back pairing.

They basically piggy backed on that midfield we had, with Fabinho screening everything infront of them which just left them with bread and butter stuff to deal with. Kante did the same job for Wes Morgan and Huth, a title winning centre back pairing.

That four years we had with prime Fabinho were the four best years of Klopp.

Looks like we will continue without a quality defensive minded midfielder in the team for a third season running so it will be intersting to see if the more compact nature of Slot's system can plug the holes that were there for the past two seasons.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23170 on: Today at 07:04:59 pm »
Had a hard day at work.

Logs on to the transfer thread for some much needed optimism and talk of imminent surprise signings out of the blue...

Logs out
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23171 on: Today at 07:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 07:04:59 pm
Had a hard day at work.

Logs on to the transfer thread for some much needed optimism and talk of imminent surprise signings out of the blue...

Logs out

Mamardashvili is close to signing, that is positive. Hes a tremendous goalkeeper who would start here immediately if we had pretty much anyone other than Alisson. We just need a lot more of them, thats all
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23172 on: Today at 07:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 06:52:08 pm
Meanwhile youre in the bedroom in this fantasy in some sexy satin negligee. Waiting. Wanting.

 If you squint enough you can make out the outline of ya plums.

The pipe chonging just became r rated

Don't need to squint to see those cojones, cape. However, the three for a bob is another story...
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23173 on: Today at 07:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 05:05:04 pm
Rhys Williams to Morecambe on loan

Career seems to be on the slide somewhat - and I'm saying that as a Morecambe fan!
 

I have never in my life seen a slower athlete than him.

I hope he has a good career but he has no business playing anywhere above League 1.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23174 on: Today at 07:15:34 pm »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 07:04:59 pm
Had a hard day at work.

Logs on to the transfer thread for some much needed optimism and talk of imminent surprise signings out of the blue...

Logs out

what about the car knowledge you gained?


Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23175 on: Today at 07:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:59:19 pm
Buying a player is an easy process. Pursuing a player and convincing him to join your club isnt and thats the crucial part. Whos been convincing players to come to Liverpool for the last 12 months? What if those players they were convincing were no longer deemed suitable to the direction of travel under Slot?

Schmadtke came in last summer essentially to close deals out that Jurgen wanted, thats easy. Coming in and being told youre responsible for recruiting a new manager, recruiting the team around him and then hit the transfer window - where the margin for error here is smaller than any other big club in the world - is pretty difficult.
Agreed. Spot on.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23176 on: Today at 07:19:31 pm »
Id be happy to keep Gomez, buy the Valencia goalie whose name I cannot spell and loan him back to Valencia, sign up TAA, VVD and Mo and the transfer window closes.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23177 on: Today at 07:20:29 pm »
Marmalade or Mamaduke?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23178 on: Today at 07:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:56:49 pm
Joycie said it would be lockdown regarding LFC stuff till it's practically done, ins or outs.

Sounds like a convenient way for the club to do fuck all for the last two weeks without raising suspicion.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23179 on: Today at 07:23:32 pm »
Joycie saying Brentford hoping to see off late interest for Sepp from Leverkusen and will pay over £20m

https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/brentford-hope-to-beat-leverkusen-to-liverpools-sepp-van-den-berg-b8cslsw7k
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23180 on: Today at 07:24:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:23:32 pm
Joycie saying Brentford hoping to see off late interest for Sepp from Leverkusen and will pay over £20m

Interesting given we were never going to get 20m for him.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23181 on: Today at 07:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:59:19 pm
Buying a player is an easy process. Pursuing a player and convincing him to join your club isnt and thats the crucial part. Whos been convincing players to come to Liverpool for the last 12 months? What if those players they were convincing were no longer deemed suitable to the direction of travel under Slot?

Schmadtke came in last summer essentially to close deals out that Jurgen wanted, thats easy. Coming in and being told youre responsible for recruiting a new manager, recruiting the team around him and then hit the transfer window - where the margin for error here is smaller than any other big club in the world - is pretty difficult.

The pressure on the club to get every transfer right isn't helpful either.

United and Chelsea can have flops and then just buy someone else for the same money year in year out (Sancho to Anthony etc). Chelsea have had a £100m signing out on loan last couple of seasons while they continue to spend, spend, spend. City have a £100m signing in Grealish who's been sat unused on the bench a lot of the time and nobody bats an ayelid.

We can't afford to take risks, but then what the club get wrong is doing nothing can be an even bigger risk and one that's spectacularly backfired on them on numerous occassions.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23182 on: Today at 07:25:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:23:32 pm
Joycie saying Brentford hoping to see off late interest for Sepp from Leverkusen and will pay over £20m

https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/brentford-hope-to-beat-leverkusen-to-liverpools-sepp-van-den-berg-b8cslsw7k

Anybody choosing Brentford over Leverkusen must be thick as mince, Im sorry. Brentford are shit and could drop this season in my opinion. Guess he knows theyre crap and will play loads or really want to live in London. There isnt a single other reason.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23183 on: Today at 07:26:12 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:24:02 pm
Interesting given we were never going to get 20m for him.

That's correct - we were getting more than 20m.  ;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23184 on: Today at 07:26:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:20:29 pm
Marmalade or Mamaduke?

Marmaduke I think. Has a touch of class about it.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23185 on: Today at 07:27:01 pm »
I'm baffled.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23186 on
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:24:02 pm
Interesting given we were never going to get 20m for him.
The advantages of a bidding war!

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:25:40 pm
Anybody choosing Brentford over Leverkusen must be thick as mince, Im sorry. Brentford are shit and could drop this season in my opinion. Guess he knows theyre crap and will play loads or really want to live in London. There isnt a single other reason.

Yeah, but they play in the premier league so thats a big thing in their favour too
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23187 on: Today at 07:27:37 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:27:01 pm
I'm baffled.

ask the mods for a name change then. don't tell us.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23188 on: Today at 07:27:51 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:24:02 pm
Interesting given we were never going to get 20m for him.

At least we didn't let the player strong-arm us into selling him cheap back to Mainz or wherever he was looking to go. He had a shit on about us pricing him out of a move.

Weird though as to whether either Slot doesn't rate him or the player just doesn't want to be here because he'd ended up with a lot of game time assuming he performed. Or maybe Slot thought the player didn't back himself (moaning about the price tag).
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23189 on: Today at 07:29:34 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:27:01 pm
I'm baffled.

By Nicks Marmaduke joke, me too mate?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23190 on: Today at 07:30:20 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:27:37 pm
ask the mods for a name change then. don't tell us.

I'm baffled and so's my wife.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23191 on: Today at 07:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:27:51 pm
At least we didn't let the player strong-arm us into selling him cheap back to Mainz or wherever he was looking to go. He had a shit on about us pricing him out of a move.

Weird though as to whether either Slot doesn't rate him or the player just doesn't want to be here because he'd ended up with a lot of game time assuming he performed. Or maybe Slot thought the player didn't back himself (moaning about the price tag).

pretty sure thats the major factor, he wants out, which is fair enough.  Not sure if he would be good enough long term here, but as a squad player maybe hed have been given a go this season had he wanted to stay.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23192 on: Today at 07:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:25:40 pm
Anybody choosing Brentford over Leverkusen must be thick as mince, Im sorry. Brentford are shit and could drop this season in my opinion. Guess he knows theyre crap and will play loads or really want to live in London. There isnt a single other reason.

He only wants out of here because he can't see himself getting a game, think he's going where the first team game time is most likely to be. Kudos to him for that.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23193 on: Today at 07:38:49 pm »
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23194 on: Today at 07:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:25:40 pm
Anybody choosing Brentford over Leverkusen must be thick as mince, Im sorry. Brentford are shit and could drop this season in my opinion. Guess he knows theyre crap and will play loads or really want to live in London. There isnt a single other reason.
Think everything hes said has been about game time. Hes more likely to play for Brentford than Leverkusen, I suspect.

Got nothing but time for a player who wants to leave because they actually want to play football. Better than sitting on his ass collecting his pay and wasting his talent. Good for him.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23195 on: Today at 07:48:18 pm »
