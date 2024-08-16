« previous next »
LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!

Bring back wee Raheem? As a Salah succession plan 
Quote from: CraigDS on August 16, 2024, 06:25:35 pm
If it was down to some on RAWK the hes been tied down across the entrance to the bus station in town for the last week.

Just thinking through the logic, so dont shoot me down.

I can see why we might sell VDB. He doesnt seem that keen to stay and be down the pecking order. Hes never really played for us bar a few League Cup games in his first season so it feels a decent deal all round without us losing a great deal.

Selling Gomez as well, without a replacement seems risky. Id like to get another CB if we do. But realistically hes third choice full back on both sides and 4th choice centre back. Replacing him with someone who can play centre back only might prove to be risky but who knows. Have I missed it or have we loaned out Beck again?
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:18:08 pm
btw - on the Sepp news - it doesn't say a deal has been made/agreed or even that an offer has been made - does it?


Edit - indeed the 2 stories are:

"strongly considering" - Brentford
"interest from Lev now concrete" - Bayer L

Don't be a negative nelly now Hughes has actually been good in that department considering he only started in June and some transfers can take a year to do😉
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 05:05:04 pm
Rhys Williams to Morecambe on loan

Career seems to be on the slide somewhat - and I'm saying that as a Morecambe fan!
 
Its disappointing that he hasn't kicked on enough where he can at least get a move to a good Championship or league 1 side. League 2 is a big drop down for a 23 year old think he will almost get stuck in that division even if he does get a move next year.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Wonder if Bournemouth may use some of that Solanke money for kelleher?
Reckon the Brentford DOF saw how Hughes got the job and is buying all our players so hes next in the door when Hughes gets the boot
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 04:45:22 pm
Of course it is - if it wasn't we would be selling off our senior players on big contracts before we sell off the kids.

Our youth policy has generally been good, buy young and if they suceed then great (Elliott) and if they don't we sell for a profit (Carvalho).

As long as those profits are being used to improve the team and not the owners coffers (which it isn't) then the strategy is fine.

The bit we are missing is the buying of better players for the first team or buying prospects that we think can fill gaps in our team.

Obviously getting at least 2 contract renewals is a priority.

I did qualify it with at least needing to retain top four. Also, Edwards left around the time that we needed to start shipping out the senior players so it remains to be seen exactly how aggressive he would have been if given full control.
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:28:00 pm
Reckon the Brentford DOF saw how Hughes got the job and is buying all our players so hes next in the door when Hughes gets the boot

Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:28:00 pm
Reckon the Brentford DOF saw how Hughes got the job and is buying all our players so hes next in the door when Hughes gets the boot

first rule of Liverpool DOFClub is - be friends with Laptop Eddie.
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 05:05:04 pm
Rhys Williams to Morecambe on loan

Career seems to be on the slide somewhat - and I'm saying that as a Morecambe fan!
 

That's probably more his level. He should play every week at Morecambe which he needs. He's 23 and played 70 career games, about half of them at Kidderminster in non league 5 years ago.

It's ridiculous him and Phillips are still here. The way they stepped him in helped us in 20/21 should have got them a decent move that summer.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:02:05 pm
So as predicted, you made up the '£10million' thing solely so you could be negative and superior about people here!

Had no idea who those posts were from, but I absolutely knew you'd be being intellectually dishonest to try to fit your biases, so I searched for that top post - which obviously doesn't say sell him for £10 million or anything like that - and it turns out the section you omitted as "*unrelated negativity*" from that top message said:
So that post you share is neither saying sell him for £10mil, nor is it "negativity" ;D

Then in the other quote, you deliberately left out the end of that post which said "but nor should we flog him cheap either just because Mainz are a smallish club with a small budget. That's not our problem."

So now, you've posted two heavily edited quotes dishonestly to try and defend your snarky made up point about RAWK but neither of them even get close to saying what you want them to (even after you doctored them).

Honestly just shows the lengths you'd go to to try to misrepresent other RAWKites in bad faith, to aide your whinging.

You say there's a group I need to jump into bat for, but you seem to have a blind spot because there were no quotes from other posters when I 'jumped into bat' - it's your bad faith negativity (and mischaracterising of posters, to point score on RAWK) which I'm replying to and taking issue with

Yeah I genuinely cant interact with you anymore. Mind blowing.
What are you guys fighting about??

We had a perfectly good thread going trying to figure out what car Hughes drives - you are derailing it!!

Wait - maybe he takes the rail to work?
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:16:47 pm


LFC surplus to requirement reserve team or squad players!
LFC surplus to requirement reserve team or squad players!
LFC surplus to requirement reserve team or squad players!

Hi, I'm Richard Hughes, President and CEO of LFC's 'surplus to requirement reserve team or squad players' Emporium and Warehouse! Thanks to a diligent planning and squad building  I am now currently overstocked with  surplus to requirement reserve team or squad players, and I am passing the savings on to you!

Improve your forward line with a promising Portuguese youngster, shore up your defence with a redheaded Dutchman, a midfielder with 79 Championship appearances, Lee Clark's son! Need a keeper? We've an Irish one! Whatever your surplus to requirement reserve team or squad players needs are! So come on down to Richard Hughes' LFC surplus to requirement reserve team or squad players' Emporium and Warehouse! Route 2 out of Kirkby.
  this deserves a lot of hehs. Heh heh heh.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:31:54 pm
What are you guys fighting about??

We had a perfectly good thread going trying to figure out what car Hughes drives - you are derailing it!!

Wait - maybe he takes the rail to work?
PHEEP PHEEP!! ALL ABOARD THE CHAT A LOADA SHITE CHOO CHOO

PHEEEEP.TICKETS PLEASE..NEXT STOP , FUCK MY LIFE
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,623
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23135 on: Today at 05:40:18 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 05:37:38 pm
Overall it's been a fair Tuesday on our Rawk transfer thread. Plenty of chat nothing agreed and nobody signed. See you all Wednesday  :wave


whoa whoa whoa. can't people work until at least 6pm??
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 05:22:48 pm
Bring back wee Raheem? As a Salah succession plan 

Steady
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 05:37:38 pm
Overall it's been a fair Tuesday on our Rawk transfer thread. Plenty of chat nothing agreed and nobody signed. See you all Wednesday  :wave

Feels like a lot has happened in reality we're close to signing a keeper for the club he's at and Brentford and Leverkusen thinking about bidding for Sepp

Nothing on Nat Phillips yet again. We just want to make sure Nat is going to be happy at his next club
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:14:23 pm
He's not gonna sell much ice cream going at that speed.

 ;D
The suits are laughing at us.

Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 05:22:48 pm
Bring back wee Raheem? As a Salah succession plan 

Sterling's legs have gone and judging by his agent's statement his head's gone as well.

We'd be signing just a torso, basically.
Quote from: Andar on Today at 04:02:11 pm
My gut instinct is telling me Hughes is being very safe in the market as he is aware that he will be judged for his early signings.

Any targets he has small doubts over, he is passing on. He probably thinks it is best to be criticised for not bringing anyone in, rather than being judged for signing players who don't end up being a success.

Some bad signals so far. The fact him and Edwards are buddies means him being relieved of his duties will not be so easy.

My gut instinct is telling me that Edwards and Hughes only want to sign players who are better than what we already have. I am reading all the suggestions in this thread about who we should sign, and 95% of the suggested players are not better than what we already have. The real question is, how many of the other 5% are on the market, and at what price?
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 04:21:12 pm
I vote Joe out to NC for 45M and guehi in for 65M

Considering that Gomez is a better player than Guehi, that would be a very stupid deal ...
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:34:29 pm
  this deserves a lot of hehs. Heh heh heh.



And then another heh heh heh-heh heh.
Quote from: Roady on Today at 05:15:15 pm
Negativity on here stops me posting to be honest.Have a little faith.

What negativity?
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 05:59:49 pm
What negativity?

I think he meant Nativity. Maybe he's an atheist?
Stop or moderation will come back :wave

If mamar comes its the end of kel. I would rather keep kel and seek for a good nb3.
Aside from a keeper, any news on any incoming? We can't just sell everyone 🤣
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:14:23 pm
He's not gonna sell much ice cream going at that speed.
As a player Williams makes all the right moves. Just not necessarily in the right order, I grant you that.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:37:26 pm
Orny banger

🚨 EXCL: Sepp van den Berg close to leaving Liverpool in permanent move. Set to achieve £20m+ valuation. Brentford strongly considering 22yo alongside likes of OShea / Ahmedhodzic. #BrentfordFC long-term admirers & solid relations with #LFC @TheAthleticFC

Was hoping Slot wanted to keep him but if he doesn't want him, it's not a bad fee. Will be keeping an eye on how he does. Not sure if Gomez will be leaving too, hope not though.

Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 06:07:00 pm
Aside from a keeper, any news on any incoming? We can't just sell everyone 🤣

No news on incomings. The club aren't giving info re: transfers to the club journalists. We certainly must be doing stuff because nobody knew Brentford was a leading landing spot for van den Berg until today
