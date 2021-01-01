So if he makes no signings, he cant be judged on his signings? Fucking genius that guy



That is my gut feeling. New sporting director at one of the biggest clubs in the world. Truth be told he probably can't believe his luck. The only reason he got the job is because of Edwards.He knows a critical eye will be cast on his early work and hence he is playing it really safe. Therefore any potential targets he has some doubts over, he is probably passing on and letting Slot know there isn't much out there.What he needs to understand is that there isn't ever a slam dunk. Even Zubimendi wasn't that.Roll the dice and take a hit. Some of your early signings will work and some won't.