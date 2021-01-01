« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 572 573 574 575 576 [577] 578   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 787917 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,616
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23040 on: Today at 04:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 04:05:21 pm
Ditto. He is the one.

who is Ditto?
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,040
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #23041 on: Today at 04:10:38 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:05:55 pm
So if he makes no signings, he cant be judged on his signings? Fucking genius that guy

In all seriousness, he is out of his league. Clearly wasn't ready to hit the ground running.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:14:04 pm by wemmick »
Logged

Online Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #23042 on: Today at 04:12:03 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:05:55 pm
So if he makes no signings, he cant be judged on his signings? Fucking genius that guy

That is my gut feeling. New sporting director at one of the biggest clubs in the world. Truth be told he probably can't believe his luck. The only reason he got the job is because of Edwards.

He knows a critical eye will be cast on his early work and hence he is playing it really safe. Therefore any potential targets he has some doubts over, he is probably passing on and letting Slot know there isn't much out there.

What he needs to understand is that there isn't ever a slam dunk. Even Zubimendi wasn't that.

Roll the dice and take a hit. Some of your early signings will work and some won't.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,616
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23043 on: Today at 04:12:08 pm »
anyone own pitchforks, torches, and maybe some tire irons?

Also - are you free around 8pm-ish this evening? Wear good shoes in case you need to make a quick getaway.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,186
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #23044 on: Today at 04:12:10 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 04:10:38 pm
In all seriousness, he is out of his league.

Is this based on your extensive inside knowledge of what he's been up to so far.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,106
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23045 on: Today at 04:13:15 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:10:05 pm
Like a moth to a flame.
it's ok, everyone knows you lied for effect so you could act superior to RAWK again!

just thought it'd be funny to ask for a source in your style, like you have been to others, to see if you spotted the hypocrisy
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,053
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23046 on: Today at 04:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 04:02:11 pm
My gut instinct is telling me Hughes is being very safe in the market as he is aware that he will be judged for his early signings.

Any targets he has small doubts over, he is passing on. He probably thinks it is best to be criticised for not bringing anyone in, rather than being judged for signing players who don't end up being a success.

Some bad signals so far. The fact him and Edwards are buddies means him being relieved of his duties will not be so easy.



I'm not that convinced that success on the pitch, beyond retaining top four, is the main goal of the recruitment team. I think they have their own targets that loosely align with actual success but are more oriented around squad value relative to expenditure.
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,040
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #23047 on: Today at 04:15:09 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:12:10 pm
Is this based on your extensive inside knowledge of what he's been up to so far.

Can only judge on results; which are nearly fuck all so far.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,741
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23048 on: Today at 04:16:01 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 04:15:09 pm
Can only judge on results; which are nearly fuck all so far.
Hes only been on the job for about two months !
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,635
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23049 on: Today at 04:16:47 pm »


LFC surplus to requirement reserve team or squad players!
LFC surplus to requirement reserve team or squad players!
LFC surplus to requirement reserve team or squad players!

Hi, I'm Richard Hughes, President and CEO of LFC's 'surplus to requirement reserve team or squad players' Emporium and Warehouse! Thanks to a diligent planning and squad building  I am now currently overstocked with  surplus to requirement reserve team or squad players, and I am passing the savings on to you!

Improve your forward line with a promising Portuguese youngster, shore up your defence with a redheaded Dutchman, a midfielder with 79 Championship appearances, Lee Clark's son! Need a keeper? We've an Irish one! Whatever your surplus to requirement reserve team or squad players needs are! So come on down to Richard Hughes' LFC surplus to requirement reserve team or squad players' Emporium and Warehouse! Route 2 out of Kirkby.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #23050 on: Today at 04:17:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:47:26 pm
So whats the scores in the doors now?

Out:
Clarke £10m
Sepp circa £20m
Carvalho circa £20m

Then Im flogging Morton for £15m

Thats £65m straight up

The add in £9m for Solanke and a couple of other sell ons

Thats £75m
Soon have the Mbappe money!

Tepid we've just seen Skipp go for £25m. Morton should be £20m+
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #23051 on: Today at 04:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 04:05:21 pm
Ditto. He is the one.

He's not worth his £70m release clause which they are demanding. He looked terrible towards the end of the season. But yeah think he's got massive potential if he can get his early season form back.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Redmoon18

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23052 on: Today at 04:21:12 pm »
I vote Joe out to NC for 45M and guehi in for 65M

+ mamar and thats it, no more signing.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,741
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23053 on: Today at 04:22:38 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:17:07 pm
Tepid we've just seen Skipp go for £25m. Morton should be £20m+
Im low ending the values for agent fees etc etc
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,040
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23054 on: Today at 04:23:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:16:01 pm
Hes only been on the job for about two months !

I believe in giving players and managers plenty of time. I don't feel the same about executive management. And especially not FSG's executives. They are piss poor across all their clubs these days.
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23055 on: Today at 04:24:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:16:01 pm
Hes only been on the job for about two months !

Well these are the months he's supposed to be most active, he, or someone else, could have done some preparatory work.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,085
  • Dutch Class
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23056 on: Today at 04:26:18 pm »
Pearce made a good point on the Walk On podcast re: Mamardashvili. Kelleher hasn't got the move he wanted. His contract expires in 2026 and he's probably not going to extend if he wants to be first choice elsewhere. So signing Mamardashvili ends up providing some protection for if Kelleher goes as well as long-term planning for Alisson
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,186
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #23057 on: Today at 04:27:34 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 04:15:09 pm
Can only judge on results; which are nearly fuck all so far.

Why do you feel he should be judged at all by you then if you don't have the info to do so?
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,171
  • Truthiness
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23058 on: Today at 04:27:47 pm »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,616
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23059 on: Today at 04:27:49 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:24:12 pm
Well these are the months he's supposed to be most active, he, or someone else, could have done some preparatory work.

He is preparing for his 2 week Caribbean vacation.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23060 on: Today at 04:28:41 pm »
Flekken Brentfords GK isnt great.
I could see Brentford going for Kelleher
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23061 on: Today at 04:29:11 pm »
About to sell Sepp and suddenly find the few million required for the keeper. hmmm  ;)
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,334
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23062 on: Today at 04:30:47 pm »
Its understandable that people are unhappy that we've brought no one in. However nice to see that we're regaining our ability to sell squad and young players. That was a decent part of our success under Klopp in terms of funding the team upgrades, so lets hope the next part is on the way. Personally for me on the way includes Jan and next summer although of course i hope we can do business before end of Aug too
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,741
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23063 on: Today at 04:31:39 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:24:12 pm
Well these are the months he's supposed to be most active, he, or someone else, could have done some preparatory work.
Hes just appointed a new manager!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23064 on: Today at 04:32:09 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:13:15 pm
it's ok, everyone knows you lied for effect so you could act superior to RAWK again!

just thought it'd be funny to ask for a source in your style, like you have been to others, to see if you spotted the hypocrisy

Truly hilarious.

There was most certainly criticism on here for us not accepting lower bids or for asking too much, although admittedly I can't be arsed trawling back to find the most suitable examples. Here a couple of comments though... I'll remove the names of those responsible but rest assured they are part of the crew that you constantly feel the need to jump into bat for!

Quote
The fact that Liverpool have supposedly put a £20m price tag on him means he almost certainly doesn't have a future here.

*unrelated negativity*

For me probably the best thing to do is to sell VDB for a reduced fee but with hefty add-ons.

Quote

We're obviously not getting £20m - any more than whatever pie in the sky fee we were demanding for Phillips a few years ago

You've also ignored the fact that at no point did I actually say that anyone on RAWK had said what I was claiming, but we'll move on regardless.

Speak soon I'm sure :wave

« Last Edit: Today at 04:34:48 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,586
  • Sound
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23065 on: Today at 04:32:33 pm »
Yeah if we somehow end up with Guehi less 20 odd million and gomez then someone needs their fucking head checking
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,040
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #23066 on: Today at 04:33:43 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:27:34 pm
Why do you feel he should be judged at all by you then if you don't have the info to do so?

Because I honestly don't care what is going on behind the scenes, mate. I don't care about his intentions. I don't care about any information but the final results for executive managers. Is that fair? Maybe not, but I can live with it.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,334
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23067 on: Today at 04:33:59 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:32:09 pm
Truly hilarious.

There was most certainly criticism on here for us not accepting lower bids or for asking too much, although admittedly I can't be arsed trawling back to find the most suitable examples. Here a couple of comments though... I'll remove the names of those responsible but rest assured they are part of the crew that you constantly feel the need to jump into bat for!

You've also ignored the fact that at not point did I actually say that anyone on RAWK had said what I was claiming, but we'll move on regardless.

Speak soon I'm sure :wave
;D

Nicely done
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,232
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23068 on: Today at 04:34:46 pm »
Some fucking irony in the claims of someone acting superior coming from that poster :D
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,120
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23069 on: Today at 04:36:23 pm »
Guys guys, it was all calm and laughter a few hours ago when we got the scrabble keeper confirmed links.. Is it going to take hourly player recruitment for peace in the transfer thread?
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23070 on: Today at 04:36:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:31:39 pm
Hes just appointed a new manager!

Well a manager is the least we could expect!
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,551
  • Seis Veces
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23071 on: Today at 04:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 04:21:12 pm
I vote Joe out to NC for 45M and guehi in for 65M

+ mamar and thats it, no more signing.

Would be an abysmal window, that
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,345
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23072 on: Today at 04:38:42 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:34:46 pm
Some fucking irony in the claims of someone acting superior coming from that poster :D


 :lmao
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,197
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23073 on: Today at 04:39:52 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:36:47 pm
Would be an abysmal window, that
We would actively be downgrading. Guehi is fine, but Newcastle is about his level. Slow, poor on the ball, not great in the air.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #23074 on: Today at 04:40:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:47:26 pm
So whats the scores in the doors now?

Out:
Clarke £10m
Sepp circa £20m
Carvalho circa £20m

Then Im flogging Morton for £15m

Thats £65m straight up

The add in £9m for Solanke and a couple of other sell ons

Thats £75m
Soon have the Mbappe money!

Wasnt it more £27.5m for Carvalho, with fairly easy to achieve add ons. And between £20-25m for Seppy.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23075 on: Today at 04:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:39:52 pm
We would actively be downgrading. Guehi is fine, but Newcastle is about his level. Slow, poor on the ball, not great in the air.

So what quality does he have apart from he's a bit younger than Joe. Oh and not as versatile either
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23076 on: Today at 04:41:48 pm »
We'll have raised over £100m once Gomez has gone. Enough for 3 new contracts. Surely.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #23077 on: Today at 04:43:30 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:50:59 pm
We signed him then sent him on loan for what 4 seasons - still on his initial (presumably very low) contract ... probably fair enough if we're not his favourite chocolate in the box

He signed a new contract in 2022.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23078 on: Today at 04:45:10 pm »
Lets see if we can do something in the last week now, theres talent out there. I get the we want someone in thats better than what weve got, and Im fully behind that. But i definitely wouldnt mind getting in someone like a Salah understudy, a better Robbo cover, or some other attacking option for goals.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23079 on: Today at 04:45:12 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:32:09 pm
Truly hilarious.

There was most certainly criticism on here for us not accepting lower bids or for asking too much, although admittedly I can't be arsed trawling back to find the most suitable examples. Here a couple of comments though... I'll remove the names of those responsible but rest assured they are part of the crew that you constantly feel the need to jump into bat for!

You've also ignored the fact that at no point did I actually say that anyone on RAWK had said what I was claiming, but we'll move on regardless.

Speak soon I'm sure :wave
Like a moth to a flame.
Fuckinghell. Give it a rest.
This thread has become quite jovial, then you come along, again.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 572 573 574 575 576 [577] 578   Go Up
« previous next »
 