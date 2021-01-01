LFC surplus to requirement reserve team or squad players!
Hi, I'm Richard Hughes, President and CEO of LFC's 'surplus to requirement reserve team or squad players' Emporium and Warehouse! Thanks to a diligent planning and squad building I am now currently overstocked with surplus to requirement reserve team or squad players, and I am passing the savings on to you!
Improve your forward line with a promising Portuguese youngster, shore up your defence with a redheaded Dutchman, a midfielder with 79 Championship appearances, Lee Clark's son! Need a keeper? We've an Irish one! Whatever your surplus to requirement reserve team or squad players needs are! So come on down to Richard Hughes' LFC surplus to requirement reserve team or squad players' Emporium and Warehouse! Route 2 out of Kirkby.