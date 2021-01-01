Around £20m for VDB.

Around £35m? for Gomez.

£27.5m for Carvalho.



Hughes is doing well in the selling department. I don't necessarily agree with selling some teenagers before they gain more top level experience on loan but overall, he's doing a good job in this aspect.



I guess the issue with our squad is we have a lot of really good players, which is a great problem to have. However, it does mean there aren't huge amounts of minutes available for the depth players so it makes sense to cash in if there's a decent offer on the table. Hoarding all the young players isn't going to endear us to the next generation of academy prospects that we try to pinch from other clubs (like Ngumoha from Chelsea), so showing we will acquiesce a departure if there's better opportunities elsewhere is good business for that model.