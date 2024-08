https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1825873129916264839



Richard Hughes, oh dear...



I'm going to reserve judgment on this because no one else is reporting it and people on here were losing their minds the other day about a mistranslated tweet. But if it was true, why has Mamardashvili changed his mind considering it has been said from the get-go that he'd be joining them on loan. And if it is true and we still want Mamardashvili then keep him at Valencia but demand a lower fee because that really is the perfect scenario for them