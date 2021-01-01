« previous next »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 10:43:51 pm
You don't think he will even consult Edwards, who has more experience at this level? I am pretty sure that acquisitions of assets totalling in the tens of millions will involve numerous senior managerial people.

The valuation and range of what to pay will come out of the wash from the analysis they do, they know what a player is worth, its literally their day job

Call me old fashioned but if you call someone a sporting director they need to have a degree of autonomy

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:54:13 pm
So Liverpool is now being run by an employee of another company. Someone who is not a director of Liverpool FC and does not have to comply with either football governance rules or fiduciary rules.

Why dont you message him on LinkedIn or something and ask if youre so arsed? Im just reading direct quotes and what was widely reported. If you think theres an issue with what theyre doing, maybe you should explore it further and get confirmation for the rest of us.

A genuine question, as someone who has no interest in MCO and zero interest in understanding the complexities of it. From my limited knowledge, I was led to believe it would only be an issue if there were two clubs competing in European competition or the same European competition, I think Id read or heard it when Tony Bloom had to relinquish his board position at USG due to both they and Brighton qualifying for Europe. So if FSG purchased another club on the continent who didnt qualify for any European competition, would it be an issue?
Any update on Gomez ?
Any update on Gomez ?

Cant see Gomez leaving without a CB coming in beforehand.

Hes also the defensive utility, way more valuable to us than the fee he would bring


Dont see it happening
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:03:57 pm
Why dont you message him on LinkedIn or something and ask if youre so arsed? Im just reading direct quotes and what was widely reported. If you think theres an issue with what theyre doing, maybe you should explore it further and get confirmation for the rest of us.

A genuine question, as someone who has no interest in MCO and zero interest in understanding the complexities of it. From my limited knowledge, I was led to believe it would only be an issue if there were two clubs competing in European competition or the same European competition, I think Id read or heard it when Tony Bloom had to relinquish his board position at USG due to both they and Brighton qualifying for Europe. So if FSG purchased another club on the continent who didnt qualify for any European competition, would it be an issue?

No the biggest issue would be passing the fair value test for transfers between different clubs in an MCO. That is why Edwards could not be in control of more than one club. That is why each club would need to be run independently.

Then you have the question of the directors of LFC having a legal duty to act in the best interests of the club.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:44:12 pm
"Rodgers refusal to work with a sporting director"

Always found it mad that they still gave Rodgers the job after he told then he wouldnt work with a sporting director. How did a young still inexperienced manager whos CV was managing Swansea, Watford and Reading, hold that kind of sway in negotiations? Just so strange. He should have been told yes you will.

At the time he was one of the best Head Coaches available. Still remains very highly regarded 
Quote from: CraigDS on August 16, 2024, 06:25:35 pm
If it was down to some on RAWK the hes been tied down across the entrance to the bus station in town for the last week.
