Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22600 on: Today at 10:00:02 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:47:50 pm
Valencia have said they'll only sell starting GK for 40m, so what are wasting time for?

I reckon this ends up being completed for a shade under 40m with a larger fixed fee and less add-ons. This is slightly different than what went on with Real Sociedad. They at least had money coming in for Le Normand and (presumably) Moreno. Valencia need money. They haven't made any money from sales this summer and their attempt to sell Javi Guerra to Atletico collapsed, so selling Mamardashvili is their best chance of getting some vital funds. Right now most of this seems to stem from an absent owner suddenly deciding he wants to get personally involved in the club's operations.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22601 on: Today at 10:01:08 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:30:51 pm
Genuinely cant understand why so many of you are bothered about the club negotiating for a player. Transfers are well known to take a long time, Edwards was well renowned for driving a hard bargain with ins and outs. Let me guess, you lot know more about how to get a deal over the line than him? Go to bed  :lmao

Edwards isnt the Sporting Director Hughes is
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22602 on: Today at 10:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:51:01 pm
Ah yes. Receiving hundreds of millions less rather than absolutely fuck all on a player who should have faded off into irrelevance 3 years ago! Makes complete sense!
;D if you think hundreds of millions is hyperbolic nonsense, then we're in agreement (but it's your logic and maths, not mine!)

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:50:40 pm
Lavia last year we knew what the asking price was and Southampton weren't budging. We kept messing about trying to save a couple of mill and ended up without the player.
i'm not on a side involved in this haggling chat, but there's more examples than the Georgian keeper where protracted haggling hasn't lead to an improvement:

Carvalho (missed the transfer deadline, paid more plus included a sell on),
Szoboslai (paid the full fee - no negative consequences, was quite quick),
Lavia (got usurped after weeks/months of him being our main target),
Zubamendi (spent a week or so, plus a little more, potentially, since it was said we were speaking to him for a fortnight before the story broke - haggling ended up with no terms, just paying the clause. Hughes keen to point out Zubamendi gave his word in weeks before, so potentially no delay may have seen the transfer go through).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22603 on: Today at 10:02:42 pm »
Quote from: TeddyMc on Today at 09:49:19 pm
65k a week on a 5 years contract is about 17m.

Can't blame the lad for not being to pushed to leave the club and you can't blame the club for putting a transfer fee so high that it might make back some of that 17m.

We could argue he had paid that back in the season he partnered Williams at CB not vintage but they both did their jobs and putting them there did help us too imo.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22604 on: Today at 10:02:54 pm »
Phillips on 65k. Do people believe this shit? He will be on about 20-25k maximum. Dont get me started on Diaz's 55k a week. The best player in portugal who was negotiating with Spurs and we won the race with wages of 55k a week!!! If true that might be the worse job ever by a players agent.

The wages for players in football are confidential unlike the American sports were they are in the public domain and accurate.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22605 on: Today at 10:03:08 pm »
If Hughes and Edwards aren't prepared to sell players for less money than they value them at why do they expect other clubs to sell for less than what they value a player at.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22606 on: Today at 10:04:44 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:59:12 pm
You don't come across very joyous in here to be fair and did just say it "makes your blood boil" that Nat earns what he does.

So I clearly don't defend everything the suits do...thanks!

*waits for Eeyore to quote me saying it was Jurgen when I've included him and the people running the club at the time in it*

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22607 on: Today at 10:05:08 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:59:12 pm
You don't come across very joyous

😁.....it's a common theme on here...the minges are routinely way more whingey than the whinges..
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22608 on: Today at 10:05:17 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:56:23 pm
I meant you and Garlic Red. Both of you constantly defending everything the suits do.

Im a supporter of the club mate, glass half full and all that. I was there for Hicks and Gillett, I remember how shite it was, I dont take anything for granted and I appreciate how good weve had it (90% thanks to Jurgen) over the last decade or so.

Through growing up I try to be a bit more balanced on things, if I can see why something is happening or feel like I can understand it, I genuinely dont mind. Im really worried about Trents contract but also understand that its a two-way process. Everyone is blaming the new director whos inherited a shocking situation for not sorting it out straight away, when nobody knows what the hold up is or if the player even wants to renew.

The lack of signings has frustrated me but I set my own expectations probably lower than others due to the upheaval over the summer. I still thought wed at least give Slot a couple of players, a failure to do so will deserve criticism when the window closes. If the club falls just short in any competition there will rightly be supporters asking what if wed been a bit more ambitious, would it have tipped the scales etc and its all fair. Its just fucking tedious moaning and moaning every night about the same trivial shite.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22609 on: Today at 10:05:29 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:01:26 pm
;D if you think hundreds of millions is hyperbolic nonsense, then we're in agreement (but it's your logic and maths, not mine!)
i'm not on a side involved in this haggling chat, but there's more examples than the Georgian keeper where protracted haggling hasn't lead to an improvement:


I'm not sure you using Nat Phillips is as good of an example as you think it is big man
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22610 on: Today at 10:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:04:44 pm
So I clearly don't defend everything the suits do...thanks!


Well you blamed Jurgen for it instead of the suits like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22611 on: Today at 10:06:22 pm »
I know it makes for a great story to get outraged over but James Pearce has said in a couple of Q&As for The Athletic that Nat Phillips is on around £30k a week and not £65k.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22612 on: Today at 10:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:05:08 pm
😁.....it's a common theme on here...the minges are routinely way more whingey than the whinges..

Yep. ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22613 on: Today at 10:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:06:22 pm
I know it makes for a great story to get outraged over but James Pearce has said in a couple of Q&As for The Athletic that Nat Phillips is on around £30k a week and not £65k.

Pretty sure he meant £300k.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22614 on: Today at 10:08:18 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:00:02 pm
I reckon this ends up being completed for a shade under 40m with a larger fixed fee and less add-ons. This is slightly different than what went on with Real Sociedad. They at least had money coming in for Le Normand and (presumably) Moreno. Valencia need money. They haven't made any money from sales this summer and their attempt to sell Javi Guerra to Atletico collapsed, so selling Mamardashvili is their best chance of getting some vital funds. Right now most of this seems to stem from an absent owner suddenly deciding he wants to get personally involved in the club's operations.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.lasprovincias.es/valenciacf/valencia-inscribe-novedades-liga-20240807140053-nt_amp.html

They're comfortable when it comes to financial fair play. They don't need to sell.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22615 on: Today at 10:09:15 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 10:02:54 pm
Phillips on 65k. Do people believe this shit? He will be on about 20-25k maximum. Dont get me started on Diaz's 55k a week. The best player in portugal who was negotiating with Spurs and we won the race with wages of 55k a week!!! If true that might be the worse job ever by a players agent.

The wages for players in football are confidential unlike the American sports were they are in the public domain and accurate.

He was on 3k a week before we gave him a new long term contract on a huge wage hike (even if it is 25k a week) rather than just selling him a few years ago.

The wages he's on also dropped his value in terms of what fee we could get.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22616 on: Today at 10:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:58:23 pm
Of course I do...at least I look at the club with a bit of a positive light rather than moaning about every fucking thing that happens. Football is supposed to be about joy, maybe you should try it sometime.
Yeah, you seem fucking ecstatic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22617 on: Today at 10:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:05:29 pm
I'm not sure you using Nat Phillips is as good of an example as you think it is big man
ta but you're the one who's been irate about Klopp and Phillips, and the club trying to negotiate asking prices to maximise money received.

Was just pointing out it was funny cos you'd similarly been irate about other posters for the same thing as your whinge (the club taking time to engage in negotiation for values sake - with some funny hyperolic numbers thrown in too)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22618 on: Today at 10:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:09:15 pm
He was on 3k a week before we gave him a new long term contract on a huge wage hike (even if it is 25k a week) rather than just selling him a few years ago.

The wages he's on also dropped his value in terms of what fee we could get.

Source for him being on £3k?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22619 on: Today at 10:14:26 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:11:51 pm
Yeah, you seem fucking ecstatic
he's reminding me a lot of Keyop tonight - another evangelist for posting "football should be making you joyful, like I clearly am" while boiling over
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22620 on: Today at 10:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:01:08 pm
Edwards isnt the Sporting Director Hughes is

Quote
Edwards, on behalf of FSG, will now replace FSG president Mike Gordon as the day-to-day decision maker on all football matters at Liverpool.

Gordon has been open about stepping back from football matters at Liverpool - but will remain on the FSG board and Edwards will report to him on all football aspects.

From Klopp:
Quote
Mike is my person. Hes our man, in FSG hes the LFC man.

Hughes is the Sporting director and will no doubt have his sphere of influence and things hes in control of. But hes below Edwards and the strategy will come from the top down.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22621 on: Today at 10:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:09:15 pm
He was on 3k a week before we gave him a new long term contract on a huge wage hike (even if it is 25k a week) rather than just selling him a few years ago.

The wages he's on also dropped his value in terms of what fee we could get.


He signed his new deal on deadline day in 2021. In that window we sold 6 players for a combined £62m allowed Gini to leave on a free and only signed Konate. I wonder who will be wheeled out to sign a new deal on deadline day this season?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22622 on: Today at 10:18:13 pm »
It's starting to get a bit worrying, is it possible we don't sign anyone? Willing to judge the window at the end but surely the goal has to be to give the manager a squad capable of winning the league.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22623 on: Today at 10:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:33:14 pm
This genuinely makes my blood boil  :no

It was given "as a reward" because Jurgen was sentimental about players sometimes and wanted to thank him by giving a new contract despite having absolutely no plans on playing him at all. Coupled with the club ridiculously thinking we could get close to £20m for a mid table Championship clogger if he got a new contract and bam we've been lumped with him for years longer than we should have been!

Of all the things which could make your blood boil about the way the clubs been run, its the player who played a massive part in getting us into the CL from an unlikely position getting rewarded with a contract which does it for you?

Not the fact that weve got about 250m worth of talent which could feesibly fuck off for free in a year or so that were the only top flight club in Europe not to have made a signing?

The think about Phillips is that, fair enough that contract was always likely to cost us money rather than protect any value but what it does is tell players, any player, that if you do the right things the reward is there. For him it didnt work out, and we all knew that it was never likely to, but the likes of Bradley, Danns coming through the ranks at that time see that and they think, if I keep pushing maybe Ill get that contract one day.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22624 on: Today at 10:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:15:33 pm
From Klopp:
Hughes is the Sporting director and will no doubt have his sphere of influence and things hes in control of. But hes below Edwards and the strategy will come from the top down.


Mike Gordon is a Director of Liverpool Football Club and was in charge of running Liverpool day to day. Edwards has no connection to LFC. He works for FSG as their Football CEO.

He will be in charge of Liverpool's MCO so cannot run Liverpool as it would be a conflict of interests with any other club in the group. We need to have separate management structures in place.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22625 on: Today at 10:22:41 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:05:08 pm
😁.....it's a common theme on here...the minges are routinely way more whingey than the whinges..

That's possibly because to the whingers, whinging doesn't sound like whinging? It sounds like commonsense? When someone pulls whingers up on their commonsense, well, that can only be whinging, can't it?

I imagine everyone on here thinks they're talking sense when they post (well, except for Samie and except for the trolls.)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22626 on: Today at 10:22:46 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 10:18:13 pm
It's starting to get a bit worrying, is it possible we don't sign anyone? Willing to judge the window at the end but surely the goal has to be to give the manager a squad capable of winning the league.
I'd say it's highly likely that we end the window without any meaningful additions to the squad (i.e. Valencia goalkeeper who goes on loan +/- downgrade on Gomez).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22627 on: Today at 10:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:40:24 pm
Edwards doesn't work for us so why do you keep bringing him up.?

Is it because Hughes paid £24m for Solanke, £15m for Ibe and £6m for Smith. Or paid £20m+ for Tyler Adams after he failed a medical at Chelsea.

Wait..

Is this all true? That was all Hughes?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22628 on: Today at 10:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:19:55 pm
Mike Gordon is a Director of Liverpool Football Club and was in charge of running Liverpool day to day. Edwards has no connection to LFC. He works for FSG as their Football CEO.

He will be in charge of Liverpool's MCO so cannot run Liverpool as it would be a conflict of interests with any other club in the group. We need to have separate management structures in place.
That's a pretty ridiculous statement considering he worked for LFC for a decade. Now he is the CEO of football for FSG, the only current football team on FSG's books is LFC.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22629 on: Today at 10:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:18:29 pm
Of all the things which could make your blood boil about the way the clubs been run, its the player who played a massive part in getting us into the CL from an unlikely position getting rewarded with a contract which does it for you?

Not the fact that weve got about 250m worth of talent which could feesibly fuck off for free in a year or so that were the only top flight club in Europe not to have made a signing?

The think about Phillips is that, fair enough that contract was always likely to cost us money rather than protect any value but what it does is tell players, any player, that if you do the right things the reward is there. For him it didnt work out, and we all knew that it was never likely to, but the likes of Bradley, Danns coming through the ranks at that time see that and they think, if I keep pushing maybe Ill get that contract one day.

The club had to be fair to Phillips and give him a new contract after failing to sell him that summer. But they failed to sell him because a ridiculous price was set that nobody was ever paying.

Phillips was quite possibly the difference between us being in the CL and not in 21/22, but he should have just been sold that summer. The big wage bump only reduced his price further and 3 years later and the bids get lower.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22630 on: Today at 10:28:27 pm »
Any update on Gomez ?
