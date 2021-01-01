Ah yes. Receiving hundreds of millions less rather than absolutely fuck all on a player who should have faded off into irrelevance 3 years ago! Makes complete sense!
if you think hundreds of millions is hyperbolic nonsense, then we're in agreement (but it's your logic and maths, not mine!)
Lavia last year we knew what the asking price was and Southampton weren't budging. We kept messing about trying to save a couple of mill and ended up without the player.
i'm not on a side involved in this haggling chat, but there's more examples than the Georgian keeper where protracted haggling hasn't lead to an improvement:
Carvalho (missed the transfer deadline, paid more plus included a sell on),
Szoboslai (paid the full fee - no negative consequences, was quite quick),
Lavia (got usurped after weeks/months of him being our main target),
Zubamendi (spent a week or so, plus a little more, potentially, since it was said we were speaking to him for a fortnight before the story broke - haggling ended up with no terms, just paying the clause. Hughes keen to point out Zubamendi gave his word in weeks before, so potentially no delay may have seen the transfer go through).