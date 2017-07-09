« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 772342 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22520 on: Today at 07:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:36:51 pm
It is amazing every time we try and do a deal we end up in scenarios like this. I bet it is another 'it's not our fault, we were led to believe' scenario. I wonder what the common denominator in all these Liverpool transfer debacles?


Online Lynndenberries

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22521 on: Today at 07:56:17 pm »
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22522 on: Today at 07:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:46:42 pm
Why do we have to make every deal impossibly difficult?

I'd have no faith in us replacing Gomez in two weeks. Two years, maybe.

WTAF are we doing?
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22523 on: Today at 07:56:52 pm »
Sander Berge off to Fulham.

Online Lynndenberries

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22524 on: Today at 07:58:44 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:56:52 pm
WTAF are we doing?
Don't worry, we will get the James Pearce retrospective on September 1st.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22525 on: Today at 08:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:55:01 pm
I have no doubt that on a number of occasions we have been cheap or arrogant and that has cost us. Less quick to judge us when it comes to dealing with Lim though. That guy has done his best to destroy that club.

His own manager was begging for investment on the weekend. Everyone knows they need to sell someone to buy and yet he's trying to be Billy Big Bollocks
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22526 on: Today at 08:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on Today at 03:06:00 pm
I genuinely believe Klopp knew this was going to happen and it was the straw that broke the camels back

Well you've certainly marshalled an impressive amount of evidence.
Online Fromola

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22527 on: Today at 08:04:39 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:58:44 pm
Don't worry, we will get the James Pearce retrospective on September 1st.

Henry apology on the 2nd.
Online Dench57

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22528 on: Today at 08:07:12 pm »
wait, is Nat Phillips seriously on £65k a week?
Online Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22529 on: Today at 08:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 08:07:12 pm
wait, is Nat Phillips seriously on £65k a week?

Yep £10k a week more than Diaz.
Online newterp

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22530 on: Today at 08:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 08:07:12 pm
wait, is Nat Phillips seriously on £65k a week?

Might as well say "CandyAl" 3x


Edit - wow.
Offline rocco

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22531 on: Today at 08:17:13 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:49:16 pm
So now Peter Lim has gone back on his word?
I wonder why that keeps happening to us.

Isnt  Peter lim best mates with Gary Neville
Online Legs

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22532 on: Today at 08:17:48 pm »
Im just glad we got CL football to help us get all these top players imagine if we came 5th 😎
Online Legs

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22533 on: Today at 08:18:44 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:17:13 pm
Isnt  Peter lim best mates with Gary Neville

How owns Valencia and has 50% of Salford that is why the Neville idiots both got jobs in La Liga.
Online newterp

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22534 on: Today at 08:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 08:17:48 pm
Im just glad we got CL football to help us get all these top players imagine if we came 5th 😎

If we came in 5th - according to Al - we'd have sold more of the club and bought players.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22535 on: Today at 08:19:19 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 08:07:12 pm
wait, is Nat Phillips seriously on £65k a week?

No one knows for sure but that's what gets reported.

Personally I'd imagine he could be on as much as £65k but like most of our contracts it'll be heavily incentivised to get to that level. His base rate when not playing will be much, much lower.
Offline classycarra

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22536 on: Today at 08:24:29 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:19:19 pm
No one knows for sure but that's what gets reported.

Personally I'd imagine he could be on as much as £65k but like most of our contracts it'll be heavily incentivised to get to that level. His base rate when not playing will be much, much lower.
our The Athletic-sponsored backroom staff have vaunted this incentivised contract thing so much, that it'll make the next accounts interesting (in inverted commas!).

because if they were being honest - rather than self-promoting their qualities again - then our spending on wages last season should be seeing a dramatic decrease after failing to qualify for the CL. personally i'm a little dubious that'll play out
Online Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22537 on: Today at 08:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:55:01 pm
I have no doubt that on a number of occasions we have been cheap or arrogant and that has cost us. Less quick to judge us when it comes to dealing with Lim though. That guy has done his best to destroy that club.

Lim can't be that hard to deal over the decade he has been at Valencia they have raised 542.55m by moving on 192 players.
Online Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22538 on: Today at 08:29:04 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:24:29 pm
our The Athletic-sponsored backroom staff have vaunted this incentivised contract thing so much, that it'll make the next accounts interesting (in inverted commas!).

because if they were being honest - rather than self-promoting their qualities again - then our spending on wages last season should be seeing a dramatic decrease after failing to qualify for the CL. personally i'm a little dubious that'll play out

Last season we offloaded the wages of Firmino, Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Ox and Keita so our wage bill should have dropped significantly anyway.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22539 on: Today at 08:34:01 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:24:29 pm
our The Athletic-sponsored backroom staff have vaunted this incentivised contract thing so much, that it'll make the next accounts interesting (in inverted commas!).

because if they were being honest - rather than self-promoting their qualities again - then our spending on wages last season should be seeing a dramatic decrease after failing to qualify for the CL. personally i'm a little dubious that'll play out

You think the Club has made up that the players get bonuses dependant on performance?
Offline classycarra

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22540 on: Today at 08:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:29:04 pm
Last season we offloaded the wages of Firmino, Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Ox and Keita so our wage bill should have dropped significantly anyway.
yep, but also signed a few new senior players to add a bit. but still, the numbers should really be dramatically lower even after accounting for those players leaving (with lower bonuses too)
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:34:01 pm
You think the Club has made up that the players get bonuses dependant on performance?
i do not. i have suggested they may have been over egged, and look forward to finding out when some information becomes available.
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22541 on: Today at 08:46:22 pm »
Nat Phillips earning more than Diaz is funny.
Online Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22542 on: Today at 08:47:02 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:19:19 pm
No one knows for sure but that's what gets reported.

Personally I'd imagine he could be on as much as £65k but like most of our contracts it'll be heavily incentivised to get to that level. His base rate when not playing will be much, much lower.

Do you think a player who had no chance of being a regular starter would accept a contract in which his wages drop dramatically if he doesn't play?
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22543 on: Today at 08:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:47:02 pm
Do you think a player who had no chance of being a regular starter would accept a contract in which his wages drop dramatically if he doesn't play?

Given that his basic salary would have still resulted in a significant rise... yes.
Offline QC

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22544 on: Today at 08:51:58 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:46:22 pm
Nat Phillips earning more than Diaz is funny.

Would be really interested to understand why this was sanctioned. I don't begrudge him it, but for all the club's financial and transfer 'prudence', this kind of decision flies completely in the face of that.
Online Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22545 on: Today at 08:53:21 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:51:58 pm
Would be really interested to understand why this was sanctioned. I don't begrudge him it, but for all the club's financial and transfer 'prudence', this kind of decision flies completely in the face of that.

Adrian was reportedly on 58k a week.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22546 on: Today at 08:53:49 pm »
How on earth has the Mamardashvili deal taken so long? I've not read anything on it or even gone back through past pages but I assume we're just haggling over a few million which seemed to be the rumour last week. We'd get a decent loan fee for him, two of them actually if he only joined in 2026. Just pay the fucking money. If you really believe this is the man who replaces the finest keeper of his time then you can't miss out on him. We already know how good he must be if he's the one you've shortlisted, because only one man per position is good enough to play for the club.

I still don't reckon it happens. Just can't see us putting actual money down for someone who we'd only see for the first time in two years. The longer we fuck around the easier it becomes for Valencia or the player himself to walk away. All I expect in the next two weeks are sales - probably including Joe Gomez without a replacement brought in. Never mind though, no big loss, it's hard to improve on Sepp Van Den Berg and Nat Phillips anyway.
Offline QC

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22547 on: Today at 08:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:53:21 pm
Adrian was reportedly on 58k a week.

Yeah, but that almost makes sense.
