How on earth has the Mamardashvili deal taken so long? I've not read anything on it or even gone back through past pages but I assume we're just haggling over a few million which seemed to be the rumour last week. We'd get a decent loan fee for him, two of them actually if he only joined in 2026. Just pay the fucking money. If you really believe this is the man who replaces the finest keeper of his time then you can't miss out on him. We already know how good he must be if he's the one you've shortlisted, because only one man per position is good enough to play for the club.



I still don't reckon it happens. Just can't see us putting actual money down for someone who we'd only see for the first time in two years. The longer we fuck around the easier it becomes for Valencia or the player himself to walk away. All I expect in the next two weeks are sales - probably including Joe Gomez without a replacement brought in. Never mind though, no big loss, it's hard to improve on Sepp Van Den Berg and Nat Phillips anyway.