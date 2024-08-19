And Mo is still one of the best players.The way things are looking we are going to be in a whole heap of trouble in 12 months.For owners that are tight with spending they sure do like to throw money away getting nothing for out of contact players.Those three alone, at the level they are at, that's easily over 200 million.
NEW: A kind of cold war has already been established between Liverpool and Valencia for Mamardashvili where they have been blocked for days and It can ruin the operation. Liverpool do not see those 40m as suitable to undertake the operation.[@RMValencia]
Anybody who thought LFC would be busy this summer, is totally deluded. Surely common sense would make people realise, with all the changes at the club, signings at best would be at a minimum.
Were in a Cold War now? Cool, no further questions.
According to Marca, we've made more than three bids for Mamardashvili. We're near the asking price but Lim keeps moving the goalposts. That's why the stalemate has arosehttps://www.marca.com/futbol/valencia/2024/08/19/66c33bd7ca47414e448b45aa.html
Johnny CardosoAccording to ESPN Stats & Information, among LaLiga defensive midfielders with more than 500 minutes played, the U.S. international ranks in the top six in tackle percentage (52.3%), duel percentage (62.7%) and aerial percentage (66.0%). Among that cohort, his 15.7 defensive interventions per 90 minutes of actual playing time is second in LaLiga, though he's been sharp on the ball as well -- especially in the attacking third, where his passing percentage is third in the league among defensive midfielders at 89.6%.Current Betis sporting director Manu Farjado told ESPN that he's been impressed with Cardoso's "balance and tactical rigor defensively. Choosing when to press the opponent, being able to play taking just a few touches, without losing the ball."
Shock and awe as Lim proves himself once again to be a prick.
Very good player and he is basically a Brazilian too. Hope LFC get him.
Are you replying to your own posts?
I genuinely believe Klopp knew this was going to happen and it was the straw that broke the camels back
I think you're (wilfully?) missing my point.It is literally about maximising our proceeds from sales (Carvalho/Brewster/Coutinho) that allows us to compete with the sportswashers in terms of transfer fees (along with disciplined investments that are well researched so we do best to avoid money being wasted). We maximise those sales by being firm. Being clear what our limit is (up or down) consistently for years In one hand our fans are (rightly) crucifying City for their 115 charges and blatant breaking of numerous financial rules and in the other openly mocking their OWN CLUB for the approach that enabled us to be the only club to beat them whilst they cheated and as far as I'm concerned win 3 premier league titles. Whilst expanding the stadium and financing a state of the art training facility.There are criticisms. Legit ones. Being true to the principles and valuations that helped make us competitive financially, after years being unable to, is not, to my mind, one of them.
Not a legit single lfc source saying weve bid right ?
As Joyce said, the Liverpool journos not getting anything anymore to be fair. But this has been reported in multiple Spanish sources including Marca and the Valencia-based Super Deporte
At this point, I genuinely hope we won't sign anyone. Our squad is very good and deep anyway, and the meltdown in this thread would be epic ...
Shows how sad you are really doesnt it.
Yeah
feels exactly like Ugarte last year
