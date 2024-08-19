« previous next »
eeekaj

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 437
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22480 on: Today at 06:45:15 pm
Bruno G announced as Newcastle captain, so I suppose that rules that rumour out.
Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,456
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22481 on: Today at 06:49:23 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 06:18:45 pm
And Mo is still one of the best players.

The way things are looking we are going to be in a whole heap of trouble in 12 months.

For owners that are tight with spending they sure do like to throw money away getting nothing for out of contact players.

Those three alone, at the level they are at, that's easily over 200 million.



I personally don't think we will be in any trouble in 12 months. People need to relax.
HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,387
  • RedOrDead
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22482 on: Today at 06:51:06 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:11:00 pm
NEW: A kind of cold war has already been established between Liverpool and Valencia for Mamardashvili where they have been blocked for days and It can ruin the operation. Liverpool do not see those 40m as suitable to undertake the operation.

[@RMValencia]

Is that us penny pinching again? If we really want him pay the 5 million ffs. Its not a position were desperate for but it feels like weve been in negotiations with Valencia for ages now. Every transfer so far is taking a long time to move along or drag along.
rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,070
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22483 on: Today at 06:51:11 pm
According to Marca, we've made more than three bids for Mamardashvili. We're near the asking price but Lim keeps moving the goalposts. That's why the stalemate has arose

https://www.marca.com/futbol/valencia/2024/08/19/66c33bd7ca47414e448b45aa.html
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,807
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22484 on: Today at 06:52:33 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 06:18:17 pm
Anybody who thought LFC would be busy this summer, is totally deluded. Surely common sense would make people realise, with all the changes at the club, signings at best would be at a minimum.

I would say selling Carvalho and Clark, setting fees for the likes of Kelleher, Gomez, Morton, Van Den Berg, Phillips and being open to offers for the likes of Doak, Diaz etc as well as collecting the sell on fees for multiple players means we have been busy allright.
Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22485 on: Today at 06:54:57 pm
Were in a Cold War now? Cool, no further questions.
Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22486 on: Today at 06:56:01 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 06:18:17 pm
Anybody who thought LFC would be busy this summer, is totally deluded. Surely common sense would make people realise, with all the changes at the club, signings at best would be at a minimum.

Nobody is asking for an overhaul just 1 or 2 players
rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22487 on: Today at 06:56:53 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 06:54:57 pm
Were in a Cold War now? Cool, no further questions.
Yes, and the only thing keeping it cold is the threat of mutually assured destruction.
Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,188
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22488 on: Today at 06:57:26 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:51:11 pm
According to Marca, we've made more than three bids for Mamardashvili. We're near the asking price but Lim keeps moving the goalposts. That's why the stalemate has arose

https://www.marca.com/futbol/valencia/2024/08/19/66c33bd7ca47414e448b45aa.html
Shock and awe as Lim proves himself once again to be a prick.
Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22489 on: Today at 06:58:16 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:42:49 pm
Johnny Cardoso



According to ESPN Stats & Information, among LaLiga defensive midfielders with more than 500 minutes played, the U.S. international ranks in the top six in tackle percentage (52.3%), duel percentage (62.7%) and aerial percentage (66.0%). Among that cohort, his 15.7 defensive interventions per 90 minutes of actual playing time is second in LaLiga, though he's been sharp on the ball as well -- especially in the attacking third, where his passing percentage is third in the league among defensive midfielders at 89.6%.

Current Betis sporting director Manu Farjado told ESPN that he's been impressed with Cardoso's "balance and tactical rigor defensively. Choosing when to press the opponent, being able to play taking just a few touches, without losing the ball."

Very good player and he is basically a Brazilian too. Hope LFC get him.
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22490 on: Today at 06:58:49 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 06:57:26 pm
Shock and awe as Lim proves himself once again to be a prick.

In an alternative universe he buys us and brings in Gary Neville as our manager.

It was closer than one would wish of it
Djimi_Case

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22491 on: Today at 07:00:36 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:51:11 pm
According to Marca, we've made more than three bids for Mamardashvili. We're near the asking price but Lim keeps moving the goalposts. That's why the stalemate has arose

https://www.marca.com/futbol/valencia/2024/08/19/66c33bd7ca47414e448b45aa.html

No wonder the keeper wants to leave then  he wont know where he stands 😊
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,364
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22492 on: Today at 07:00:40 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:58:16 pm
Very good player and he is basically a Brazilian too. Hope LFC get him.

Are you replying to your own posts?
JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,362
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22493 on: Today at 07:02:56 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:51:11 pm
According to Marca, we've made more than three bids for Mamardashvili. We're near the asking price but Lim keeps moving the goalposts. That's why the stalemate has arose

https://www.marca.com/futbol/valencia/2024/08/19/66c33bd7ca47414e448b45aa.html

Not a single legit lfc source saying weve bid right ?
Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22494 on: Today at 07:04:30 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:00:40 pm
Are you replying to your own posts?

Can you blame me this window been boring so far
Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,460
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22495 on: Today at 07:04:41 pm
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on Today at 03:06:00 pm
I genuinely believe Klopp knew this was going to happen and it was the straw that broke the camels back
😂😂😂
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22496 on: Today at 07:06:51 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 05:53:27 pm
I think you're (wilfully?) missing my point.

It is literally about maximising our proceeds from sales (Carvalho/Brewster/Coutinho) that allows us to compete with the sportswashers in terms of transfer fees (along with disciplined investments that are well researched so we do best to avoid money being wasted). We maximise those sales by being firm. Being clear what our limit is (up or down) consistently for years

In one hand our fans are (rightly) crucifying City for their 115 charges and blatant breaking of numerous financial rules and in the other openly mocking their OWN CLUB for the approach that enabled us to be the only club to beat them whilst they cheated and as far as I'm concerned win 3 premier league titles. Whilst expanding the stadium and financing a state of the art training facility.

There are criticisms. Legit ones. Being true to the principles and valuations that helped make us competitive financially, after years being unable to, is not, to my mind, one of them.


Youve made 2 different ones. You claimed that it was about perception and not being shown to be willing to compromise. Now youre making one about sticking to principles which have made us successful. Ive dealt with the former. Re the latter - if we think we get £10 million for Philips when hes in the last year of his contract were crazy. Hell end up leaving for nothing. And leaving money on the table is not the way to maximise our assets to compete.
rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,070
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22497 on: Today at 07:07:46 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:02:56 pm
Not a legit single lfc source saying weve bid right ?

As Joyce said, the Liverpool journos not getting anything anymore to be fair. But this has been reported in multiple Spanish sources including Marca and the Valencia-based Super Deporte
koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,445
  • @tharris113
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22498 on: Today at 07:07:54 pm
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on Today at 03:06:00 pm
I genuinely believe Klopp knew this was going to happen and it was the straw that broke the camels back
Lol, he became a granddad, that's it.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22499 on: Today at 07:09:37 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:51:11 pm
According to Marca, we've made more than three bids for Mamardashvili. We're near the asking price but Lim keeps moving the goalposts. That's why the stalemate has arose

https://www.marca.com/futbol/valencia/2024/08/19/66c33bd7ca47414e448b45aa.html
It appears the 40m is a firm request like I said earlier. There's no point wasting more time.

If we really want him then we should pay it. If not, move on.
JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,362
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22500 on: Today at 07:09:53 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:07:46 pm
As Joyce said, the Liverpool journos not getting anything anymore to be fair. But this has been reported in multiple Spanish sources including Marca and the Valencia-based Super Deporte

Yeah  feels exactly like Ugarte last year
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,890
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22501 on: Today at 07:12:02 pm
At this point, I genuinely hope we won't sign anyone. Our squad is very good and deep anyway, and the meltdown in this thread would be epic ...
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22502 on: Today at 07:12:49 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 07:12:02 pm
At this point, I genuinely hope we won't sign anyone. Our squad is very good and deep anyway, and the meltdown in this thread would be epic ...

Shows how sad you are really doesnt it.
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,890
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22503 on: Today at 07:15:27 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:12:49 pm
Shows how sad you are really doesnt it.

Nah, I just have a healthy sense of humor. I grew up watching the likes of Monty Python ...
Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,240
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22504 on: Today at 07:19:15 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:09:53 pm
Yeah  feels exactly like Ugarte last year

https://www.thetimes.com/article/liverpool-transfer-news-mamardashvili-gvg36dlqd

Joyce confirmed we wanted him the other day.
