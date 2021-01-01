The squad is close to the ideal size right now, pretty much every player is going to get decent game time and there's cover in every position.
If Gomez goes Sepp comes in as 4th choice CB, Robbo/Tsmikas can do LB for one more season, Diaz/Gakpo for LW. The one upgrade that's obvious is bringing in Zubi for DM however we have plenty there in the meantime unless another outstanding candidate becomes available.
Playing a less intensive brand of football which keeps injuries down will be worth 3 new signings by itself. I'm glad we're not getting involved in buying at the moment. Look at us, City and Arsenal in the transfer market, all 3 clubs are playing a different game to the others and are miles ahead; cool and methodical in building their teams and buying only the best.