Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 761917 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22200 on: Today at 08:24:09 am »
We aren't signing Gordon this summer.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22201 on: Today at 08:26:33 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:21:55 am
I think we'll swap Gomez for Gordon plus cash and keep Sepp. We'll use the next 6 months to identify Gomez's replacement.

That would be silly. We have plenty of attacking options. Selling Gomez leaves us short of proven quality at the back.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22202 on: Today at 08:27:09 am »
Replacing Gomez with Sepp would be ridiculous. If Gomez leaves we need to sign a player whos better than him at centre back, if we can get one that can do bits at left back that would be great, but Sepp isnt a better centre back and wont be doing bits at left back.
Offline Simplexity

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22203 on: Today at 08:48:27 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:21:55 am
I think we'll swap Gomez for Gordon plus cash and keep Sepp. We'll use the next 6 months to identify Gomez's replacement.

No other club would ever do such a ridiculous downgrade and use 6 months to identify a replacement for a 4th choice center back would be peak Hughes.
Offline Caston

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22204 on: Today at 08:49:21 am »
Just dont see us signing a top player now this window.

Hardly much time left to give the club we would buy from a chance to get a good replacement in.

Wouldnt be shocked that the only signing is the Valencia GK who we might not even see for another season or two.

Its a shame as we have the basis of a really good team which could do big things this season with a few quality additions.

Hope Im wrong.
Online Bennett

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22205 on: Today at 08:50:00 am »
With all this talk of getting rid of Gomez (after already losing Matip), can I just issue a reminder that Konate is made of biscuits? Thank you.
Offline Caston

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22206 on: Today at 08:53:39 am »
Huijsen that signed for Bournemouth looks a good talent.

Watched a comp of his game at the weekend, impressive for 19.

Minteh looks like he will be a really good player too. Both players were available for pretty cheap deals
Offline pathetic

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22207 on: Today at 08:53:57 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:50:00 am
With all this talk of getting rid of Gomez (after already losing Matip), can I just issue a reminder that Konate is made of biscuits? Thank you.

I hope someone gave Slot the memo regarding that. Have a feeling Gomez wants to move and we won't stand in his way (understandably) but not replacing him is madness. We are going into a new season considerably weaker than the last one, not sure how that makes sense?
Offline gb096

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22208 on: Today at 08:56:36 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:13:53 pm
A wise man climbs Mount Fuji once, only a fool climbs it twice
So if a man climbs Mt Fuji and then Mt Everest, what is he?






Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22209 on: Today at 08:57:31 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:21:55 am
I think we'll swap Gomez for Gordon plus cash and keep Sepp. We'll use the next 6 months to identify Gomez's replacement.

I agree, I'd be happy for Sepp to be given a chance.

I think the team will stay fitter this season and hopefully Konate will reap the rewards of the new fitness regime.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22210 on: Today at 08:59:07 am »
11 days to do at least 2 (not including the keeper), not optimistic but we don't really know how Hughes operates so will judge at the end. I thought wanting 3 in at the start of summer was pretty chill now 2 would feel like a miracle but lets see what happens.

Newcastle fans have been saying Tony G looked miserable and not on it at the weekend understandably, get it done.
Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22211 on: Today at 09:02:55 am »
How many games did Gomez play at CB last season?

I just don't see him playing fullback as much as he did last season especially as a LB, need a left footer behind Diaz/Gakpo.
Online Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22212 on: Today at 09:02:59 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:53:39 am
Huijsen that signed for Bournemouth looks a good talent.

Watched a comp of his game at the weekend, impressive for 19.

Minteh looks like he will be a really good player too. Both players were available for pretty cheap deals

but theyre not on the level of Baresi or Garincha so we wont sign them
Online spider-neil

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22213 on: Today at 09:06:07 am »
Gomez wants out and we are going to get rinsed if we attempt to get center back now.
So we either, keep an unhappy player in the squad or make the most of a difficult situation. As things are right now Gomez is 4th choice so getting Sepp to fill in for 6 months isn't that bad. In all likelihood he'll only feature in the League Cup.
Online spider-neil

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22214 on: Today at 09:06:45 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:02:55 am
How many games did Gomez play at CB last season?

I just don't see him playing fullback as much as he did last season especially as a LB, need a left footer behind Diaz/Gakpo.

That's how I see it and I suspect that's how Gomez sees it as well.
Online kvarmeismydad

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22215 on: Today at 09:09:38 am »
Newcastle have a massive chip on their shoulder as a club. The ownership are frustrated with being mega rich but having to act within rules that don't make them the biggest boy in the room. This has also treacled down into the staff and the fans.

They blame the big 6 mafia whatever the fuck that is.

The thing that gets them where they need to be is to buy top talent and sell high to make profits and catapult them forward.  I think they are confused as to what the strategy should be in order to grow the clubs spending. Maybe that's why Ashworth left ad he was able to build a structure to ensure Brighton could buy low sell high. Newcastle seem too arrogant to do that part. Imagine being so rich you can have everything and then be given rules that effectively make you have to wheel and deal and box clever in order to grow revenues to eventually become a bigger spender years later. They hate it.

Selling Gordon to us would be the right move by them. They should sell anyone else able to command high fees too, and then reinvest. That's a strategy to get them to the top table, I just think arrogance and small willy energy will get in the way.
Offline RJH

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22216 on: Today at 09:09:55 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 12:26:09 am
I'm sure I read there were potential tax implications for him if he bought out his own clause as he'd earn the 50 odd million in theory to pay it off. Sounds complicated and Liverpool probably wouldn't want to use that route as they'd pay the add tax and he probably couldn't be arsed with the fuss and complex financial aspect. Best route is for Liverpool to have agreed a fee direct with the club making it easier for the player.

It was a shithouse move from them really as it's not the most honourable approach. Small chance the player wants the move stull but at this point I'm not even arsed. He seems like a wet blanket.


 
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:34:30 am
Aren't they the same thing? My understanding is that with all "release clauses" the buying club pays a lump sum to the player who then buys out the rest of his contract. I did always wonder what that means for taxation purposes, eg. If Zubi has a 51m pound release clause, would we actually have to pay him 51m + income tax on 51m (which in Spain is 47% on anything over 300k), or is it claimed as a deductible business expense or whatever.


Forget transfers, tax chat is back baby!


Online Red-Soldier

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22217 on: Today at 09:17:43 am »
Is Gordon the same player, that people were calling a diving c*nt, and a sh*t, pace merchant, not so long ago.

Is he the player who everyone wants us to sign, now.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22218 on: Today at 09:18:39 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 09:09:38 am
Newcastle have a massive chip on their shoulder as a club. The ownership are frustrated with being mega rich but having to act within rules that don't make them the biggest boy in the room. This has also treacled down into the staff and the fans.

They blame the big 6 mafia whatever the fuck that is.

The thing that gets them where they need to be is to buy top talent and sell high to make profits and catapult them forward.  I think they are confused as to what the strategy should be in order to grow the clubs spending. Maybe that's why Ashworth left ad he was able to build a structure to ensure Brighton could buy low sell high. Newcastle seem too arrogant to do that part. Imagine being so rich you can have everything and then be given rules that effectively make you have to wheel and deal and box clever in order to grow revenues to eventually become a bigger spender years later. They hate it.

Selling Gordon to us would be the right move by them. They should sell anyone else able to command high fees too, and then reinvest. That's a strategy to get them to the top table, I just think arrogance and small willy energy will get in the way.
No club (including us) will want to sell one of their best players late in the window because it's harder to find a replacement.
Online JRed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22219 on: Today at 09:19:33 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:17:43 am
Is Gordon the same player, that people were calling a diving c*nt, and a sh*t, pace merchant, not so long ago.

Is he the player who everyone wants us to sign, now.
I think hes matured since then. Hes a clever player who earns free kicks and penalties now.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22220 on: Today at 09:21:52 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:19:33 am
I think hes matured since then. Hes a clever player who earns free kicks and penalties now.

 ;D
Online Knight

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22221 on: Today at 09:24:45 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:21:52 am
;D

Id rather players didnt dive but if theyre doing it and winning penalties Id rather they were doing it in a Liverpool shirt. Im principled me.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22222 on: Today at 09:26:08 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 09:09:38 am
,I just think arrogance and small willy energy will get in the way.

Please explain your small willy energy to me
Online paulrazor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22223 on: Today at 09:32:43 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:26:08 am
Please explain your small willy energy to me
that was a bit odd alright

Again I dont believe we are heavily strengthening an area by signing Gordon when we already have Gakpo and Diaz in that role

Gomez going weakens us, he can cover anywhere across the back so we need a defender if he is going

if we are getting anyone from Newcastle I would prefer Bruno Guimares but I cant see that happening
Online spider-neil

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22224 on: Today at 09:39:12 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:17:43 am
Is Gordon the same player, that people were calling a diving c*nt, and a sh*t, pace merchant, not so long ago.

Is he the player who everyone wants us to sign, now.

He'd be 'our' diving c*nt.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22225 on: Today at 09:40:45 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:26:08 am
Please explain your small willy energy to me

Surely it being small willy would make it a lot easier to be moved out the way
Offline Schmidt

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22226 on: Today at 09:42:00 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:50:00 am
With all this talk of getting rid of Gomez (after already losing Matip), can I just issue a reminder that Konate is made of biscuits? Thank you.

Slot has solved injuries though so it's fine now.
Online jillc

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22227 on: Today at 09:48:27 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:06:07 am
Gomez wants out and we are going to get rinsed if we attempt to get center back now.
So we either, keep an unhappy player in the squad or make the most of a difficult situation. As things are right now Gomez is 4th choice so getting Sepp to fill in for 6 months isn't that bad. In all likelihood he'll only feature in the League Cup.

I don't want to break this to you but Sepp wants to leave so we will still have an unhappy player on the  books.
Online Knight

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22228 on: Today at 09:48:48 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:42:00 am
Slot has solved injuries though so it's fine now.

I think our injuries were certainly down to a. injury prone players and b. the intensity of Klopps style. Theres an argument that c. our medical dept/ S&C/ physios werent the best too but impossible to know. Slot cant do anything about a. but b. and c. he might improve.
Online Delmar

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22229 on: Today at 09:49:10 am »
Quote from: gb096 on Today at 08:56:36 am
So if a man climbs Mt Fuji and then Mt Everest, what is he?




Tired.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22230 on: Today at 09:51:26 am »
The squad is close to the ideal size right now, pretty much every player is going to get decent game time and there's cover in every position.

If Gomez goes Sepp comes in as 4th choice CB, Robbo/Tsmikas can do LB for one more season, Diaz/Gakpo for LW. The one upgrade that's obvious is bringing in Zubi for DM however we have plenty there in the meantime unless another outstanding candidate becomes available.

Playing a less intensive brand of football which keeps injuries down will be worth 3 new signings by itself. I'm glad we're not getting involved in buying at the moment. Look at us, City and Arsenal in the transfer market, all 3 clubs are playing a different game to the others and are miles ahead; cool and methodical in building their teams and buying only the best.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22231 on: Today at 09:55:26 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:32:43 am
that was a bit odd alright

Again I dont believe we are heavily strengthening an area by signing Gordon when we already have Gakpo and Diaz in that role

Gomez going weakens us, he can cover anywhere across the back so we need a defender if he is going

if we are getting anyone from Newcastle I would prefer Bruno Guimares but I cant see that happening

Would you sacrifice Joe and 60m for Bruno Guimares? It would never happen the Suits don't seem to have the appetite for risk taking. Around 50m on Hanicapie or an investment in Hato replaces Gomez and possibly subs in for Robbo too
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22232 on: Today at 09:58:54 am »
So we need
1. Game changers
2. Value for money
3. Not massive wages around the £150k
4. No bidding wars

Yeah it's going to be difficult.

Would be helpful if we kept the game changers we actually already have too
Online paulrazor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22233 on: Today at 10:00:46 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:55:26 am
Would you sacrifice Joe and 60m for Bruno Guimares? It would never happen the Suits don't seem to have the appetite for risk taking. Around 50m on Hanicapie or an investment in Hato replaces Gomez and possibly subs in for Robbo too
Its a lot of money especially for a player 27 this year

I am not sure who else there is to be honest
Online Red Cactii

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22234 on: Today at 10:06:05 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:27:09 am
Replacing Gomez with Sepp would be ridiculous. If Gomez leaves we need to sign a player whos better than him at centre back, if we can get one that can do bits at left back that would be great, but Sepp isnt a better centre back and wont be doing bits at left back.

By better than him, are you referring to being better than Sepp or Joe? Because only one of those is possible.
Online spider-neil

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22235 on: Today at 10:08:20 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:48:27 am
I don't want to break this to you but Sepp wants to leave so we will still have an unhappy player on the  books.

This is a good point, to he fair.
Online spider-neil

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22236 on: Today at 10:09:53 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:58:54 am
So we need
1. Game changers
2. Value for money
3. Not massive wages around the £150k
4. No bidding wars

Yeah it's going to be difficult.

Would be helpful if we kept the game changers we actually already have too

Games changers for us and not necessarily for their current club. Gini and Robertson weren't game changers for Newcastle and Hull respectively.
Online JackWard33

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22237 on: Today at 10:11:05 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:55:26 am
Would you sacrifice Joe and 60m for Bruno Guimares?

Our job this window is to close the gap between us and Arsenal/City - Bruno is one of the few gettable players who would clearly do a decent chunk of that job
There's no real argument not to go and buy him with or without a player going the other way

Just seen there's a post about his age.. I mean you get 3 or 4 years of his peak and you probably have 1 year left of VVD and Salah (even if they extend you probably only have 2 to 3 years of them at close to their best)

Keep coming back to the same thing which is what is our plan to compete for titles in the short/medium term?
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22238 on: Today at 10:11:25 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:13:53 pm
A wise man climbs Mount Fuji once, only a fool climbs it twice

Tomorrow belongs to the people that prepare for it today

Online DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22239 on: Today at 10:12:50 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:55:26 am
Would you sacrifice Joe and 60m for Bruno Guimares? It would never happen the Suits don't seem to have the appetite for risk taking. Around 50m on Hanicapie or an investment in Hato replaces Gomez and possibly subs in for Robbo too

Of course. Feels like an obvious target but i'm sure there's a reason we can rule him out, too old, fee high, big wages are earned here not given etc.
