Newcastle have a massive chip on their shoulder as a club. The ownership are frustrated with being mega rich but having to act within rules that don't make them the biggest boy in the room. This has also treacled down into the staff and the fans.



They blame the big 6 mafia whatever the fuck that is.



The thing that gets them where they need to be is to buy top talent and sell high to make profits and catapult them forward. I think they are confused as to what the strategy should be in order to grow the clubs spending. Maybe that's why Ashworth left ad he was able to build a structure to ensure Brighton could buy low sell high. Newcastle seem too arrogant to do that part. Imagine being so rich you can have everything and then be given rules that effectively make you have to wheel and deal and box clever in order to grow revenues to eventually become a bigger spender years later. They hate it.



Selling Gordon to us would be the right move by them. They should sell anyone else able to command high fees too, and then reinvest. That's a strategy to get them to the top table, I just think arrogance and small willy energy will get in the way.