« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 550 551 552 553 554 [555]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 758098 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,720
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22160 on: Yesterday at 11:31:49 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:27:36 pm
Like conny onny?
Nothing wrong with that!

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,576
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22161 on: Yesterday at 11:34:33 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:27:36 pm
Like conny onny?
Is that a Last Of The Summer Wine reference?
Logged

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,491
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22162 on: Yesterday at 11:39:00 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 11:19:42 pm
Gordon and Branthwaite just for a laugh, please.

Did not have that on my bingo card.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,417
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22163 on: Yesterday at 11:40:14 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm
So, how does that change anything? Would the player be more willing to come? The issue was not with the club and the transfer fee...
The player wants to come but the club wants him to trigger the release clause which paints him in a bad light with the fans. The last time a release clause was paid for a transfer was Neymar to PSG. FYI, a release clause is different from a buyout clause, the former is essentially the player canceling his contract with the club while the latter is the price at with another club can buy the player.
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22164 on: Yesterday at 11:43:43 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 11:40:14 pm
The player wants to come but the club wants him to trigger the release clause which paints him in a bad light with the fans. The last time a release clause was paid for a transfer was Neymar to PSG. FYI, a release clause is different from a buyout clause, the former is essentially the player canceling his contract with the club while the latter is the price at with another club can buy the player.

Eh? So he rejected us for what reason then?
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,576
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22165 on: Yesterday at 11:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:39:00 pm
Did not have that on my bingo card.
i know a drunk horse when i see one, someone get it a kebab
Logged

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,715
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22166 on: Today at 12:02:21 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 11:43:43 pm
Eh? So he rejected us for what reason then?

Didnt want to look like a c*nt to fans of his boyhood club and show disrespect by forcing his way out (buying out his own contract.)
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22167 on: Today at 12:04:13 am »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 12:02:21 am
Didnt want to look like a c*nt to fans of his boyhood club and show disrespect by forcing his way out (buying out his own contract.)

He told you this did he? Has that actually been reported anywhere reliable?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:05:56 am by Sonofthewind »
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,417
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22168 on: Today at 12:12:39 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 11:43:43 pm
Eh? So he rejected us for what reason then?
The deal collapsed once the club said he would need to pay his release clause (meaning cancel his contract) to get a move, now think about if Trent canceled his contract to move to Madrid, and therein lies your answer.
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22169 on: Today at 12:14:51 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:12:39 am
The deal collapsed once the club said he would need to pay his release clause (meaning cancel his contract) to get a move, now think about if Trent canceled his contract to move to Madrid, and therein lies your answer.

Do you mean release clause or buyout clause? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buyout_clause

I don't recall reading that in the reporting.
Logged

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,760
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22170 on: Today at 12:26:09 am »
I'm sure I read there were potential tax implications for him if he bought out his own clause as he'd earn the 50 odd million in theory to pay it off. Sounds complicated and Liverpool probably wouldn't want to use that route as they'd pay the add tax and he probably couldn't be arsed with the fuss and complex financial aspect. Best route is for Liverpool to have agreed a fee direct with the club making it easier for the player.

It was a shithouse move from them really as it's not the most honourable approach. Small chance the player wants the move stull but at this point I'm not even arsed. He seems like a wet blanket.
Logged
@paulair

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,642
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22171 on: Today at 12:34:30 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 12:14:51 am
Do you mean release clause or buyout clause? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buyout_clause

I don't recall reading that in the reporting.

Aren't they the same thing? My understanding is that with all "release clauses" the buying club pays a lump sum to the player who then buys out the rest of his contract. I did always wonder what that means for taxation purposes, eg. If Zubi has a 51m pound release clause, would we actually have to pay him 51m + income tax on 51m (which in Spain is 47% on anything over 300k), or is it claimed as a deductible business expense or whatever.
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22172 on: Today at 12:36:03 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:34:30 am
Aren't they the same thing? My understanding is that with all "release clauses" the buying club pays a lump sum to the player who then buys out the rest of his contract. I did always wonder what that means for taxation purposes, eg. If Zubi has a 51m pound release clause, would we actually have to pay him 51m + income tax on 51m (which in Spain is 47% on anything over 300k), or is it claimed as a deductible business expense or whatever.

I don't know, but the poster I replied to seemed to differentiate between the two despite confusing them.

I hardly think wikipedia is the best source but it seems to suggest the tax thing is long gone as of 2016.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:38:52 am by Sonofthewind »
Logged

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,715
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22173 on: Today at 12:36:06 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 12:04:13 am
He told you this did he? Has that actually been reported anywhere reliable?

We had a chat at the top of Monte Urgall over a couple of glasses of Marianito.
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22174 on: Today at 12:39:56 am »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 12:36:06 am
We had a chat at the top of Monte Urgall over a couple of glasses of Marianito.

Who paid the bill?
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,634
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22175 on: Today at 12:50:32 am »
We're running out of evenings for Orny bangers :lmao
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22176 on: Today at 12:51:20 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:50:32 am
We're running out of evenings for Orny bangers :lmao

Oh god. We're going to have to watch Jim White's transfer wankathon
Logged

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,715
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22177 on: Today at 12:53:44 am »
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,417
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22178 on: Today at 12:53:55 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 12:14:51 am
Do you mean release clause or buyout clause? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buyout_clause

I don't recall reading that in the reporting.

According to a Spanish reporter who discussed this on a podcast (can't find the link right now) the "release clause" is essentially a way for the player to end their contract with a club. In practice, release clauses are never paid during a transfer they are mainly used as a benchmark for negotiation, The only recent occasion where a release was paid was for Neymar to force his way out of Barce to join PSG. I believe other countries have buy-out clauses that set the amount at which a transfer to another club will happen (ex. Szoboszlai) and this fee is paid by the buying club, not the player.
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22179 on: Today at 12:58:04 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:53:55 am
According to a Spanish reporter who discussed this on a podcast (can't find the link right now) the "release clause" is essentially a way for the player to end their contract with a club. In practice, release clauses are never paid during a transfer they are mainly used as a benchmark for negotiation, The only recent occasion where a release was paid was for Neymar to force his way out of Barce to join PSG. I believe other countries have buy-out clauses that set the amount at which a transfer to another club will happen (ex. Szoboszlai) and this fee is paid by the buying club, not the player.

Mel Reddy says it's buy out clauses https://x.com/MelissaReddy_/status/1822999005133181053
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 550 551 552 553 554 [555]   Go Up
« previous next »
 