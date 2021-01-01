« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22080 on: Today at 09:48:21 pm
He's definitely not the type of player we should be in for. That said the fume from them would be absolutely hilarious if it happened.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22081 on: Today at 09:48:52 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 09:39:44 pm
!? We signed Endo last summer (along with three other midfielders) - that's not waiting for the right player.
Endo was meant to be a stopgap for last season. The expectation was to strengthen there this summer.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22082 on: Today at 09:48:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:46:05 pm
Can't be dissing Netto mate. Always had good deals. :D
Used to buy 3 chicken an mushroom pies there in a pack for aboot 80p and get a six pack of crisps for aboot 40p for my dinner when I worked Preston market. Love the place.

Best thing they did though was their tins of Cream of Pork Pie Soup. Gorgeous
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22083 on: Today at 09:49:26 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:39:27 pm
Whether set up or not, one should be able to tell if a player is good on the half-turn turn for example. Some of the qualities that would suit Slot's style are just not his strength.

He would have suited Klopp's team better.

For what its worth I think he can play he shown that at Brighton but they had a solid structure in place though which can make you look good or elevate you to very good with a well oiled machine.

The fee was way OTT though but that isnt his fault it cant be good there can it I mean look what they are doing to some of their players now just publically forcing them out that is a big no no in sport and especially football.

Madrid tried it with Bale too after all the good years he gave them its disgraceful and just cos these players are on millions doesnt matter either you treat people with respect always.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22084 on: Today at 09:52:10 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:48:52 pm
Endo was meant to be a stopgap for last season. The expectation was to strengthen there this summer.

Right, but you said three seasons waiting for the right player. Now you're saying we signed the wrong player and I have no idea how you're squaring that circle.

We signed 4 midfielders last season. Four.

I get having a moan - I do, but let's not overtly make shit up eh?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22085 on: Today at 09:54:57 pm
The one notable comment Slot made was about how we were not winning our duels. Maybe he is open to a defender who will win his duels, and give it short to a player who is better on the ball?

Compare with Inacio. Good on the ball, but Im not sure we would sign him due to the 1v1 duels you have so much of in the Prem.

Not saying Branthwaite will happen by any means, just trying to see what the player could bring.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22086 on: Today at 09:56:17 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 09:52:10 pm
Right, but you said three seasons waiting for the right player. Now you're saying we signed the wrong player and I have no idea how you're squaring that circle.

We signed 4 midfielders last season. Four.

I get having a moan - I do, but let's not overtly make shit up eh?
We've moved from Tchouameni to Caicedo to Zubimendi.

When Tchouameni was the target, the criteria was more strict because we were looking for more of a single pivot. Double pivots are not rare so it's a different case.

If we wanted a single pivot and we only had one perfect target then that's understandable because they are really rare.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22087 on: Today at 09:57:53 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:12:51 pm
Whilst I agree with most of your points, maybe the club viewed Zubimendi as a game changer at the position and a really good stylistic fit for what Slot wants?

I know some fans were as high on him as others but if the club felt compelled to make a move, he mustve been rated far higher than most supporters were rating him, and I tend to trust the club over the supporters when it comes to judging ability.

I was someone who wasn't 100% sold on him, but regardless where you stand I think most can agree in terms of pure ability/quality as a player, he's probably not in the top tier category of players that we're talking about - he's not world class or really that close to it. So then the question becomes, did we value his skillset more than his actual level of ability, and to me that seems significantly more likely - he has a very specific skillset that as you say is a stylistic fit for the way we want to play under Slot. So go and get a player with a similar skillset?

Because to me that's an implicit acknowledgement that we don't necessarily have that type of midfielder (i.e. most suited to the way Slot wants to play) in the squad, and the question is why we can't identify another one, even if it's one less established than Zubimendi. I could understand when we were looking for an absolute unicorn of a #6 - an athletic monster who can cover the midfield by himself, great in the air, but simultaneously excellent on the ball and press-resistant. I don't watch as much football as MacRed but even I can acknowledge that that profile is incredibly difficult to find. But that's not what Zubimendi is as far as I can see - primarily he's a player who's very press resistant and who rarely loses the ball, who is decent but not elite defensively and decent but not elite in terms of ball progression. Again, I'm not a full-time football scout, but I find it hard to believe our much vaunted analytics department can't find a player who meets those criteria. Maybe we can, but we can't find one who meets the age criteria, or the minutes played criteria, or the value for money criteria. But you should want to give the manager the best tools to succeed - that doesn't even necessarily mean go out and buy the shiny flavour of the month players, or big names, but maybe go out and buy a player who has actually already demonstrated being able to play the way the manager wants to? Maybe all of our midfielders adapt, probably they won't. But increase your chance of success? Or at the very least don't weaken the group by loaning/selling the players who would seem more able to adapt (Bajcetic, Clark) than those who very likely won't (Endo).

The suggestions is that we need the *perfect* player to be available, but we all know when that player comes along we'll set a strict limit in terms of fee/wage and be completely inflexible about it, act like we're clever and we know something everyone else doesn't, and that player will end up elsewhere. And we're just talking about a midfielder here, we are also allowed to strengthen in other areas, or pre-emptively before we lose players. Instead we're seemingly content to sit around and wait and *hope* that 2-3 players emerge in the next year across multiple positions, with 2 years of data behind them, who are at the very top of the available talent but are also somehow completely off anyone else's radar so that we have a free run and can agree reasonable wages and fees. It's just unrealistic. What will actually happen is we'll set this impossible bar, fail to identify or land any targets who meet that bar, and end up having another panic window where we just need to get bodies through the door.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22088 on: Today at 09:59:15 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:07:50 pm
Transfer budget gone on a coffee bar...

https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1825108763587575844

In fairness about ten years ago we were heavily linked with Costa...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22089 on: Today at 09:59:43 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 09:52:10 pm
Right, but you said three seasons waiting for the right player. Now you're saying we signed the wrong player and I have no idea how you're squaring that circle.

We signed 4 midfielders last season. Four.

I get having a moan - I do, but let's not overtly make shit up eh?

Definitely not good to make stuff up. That said, this we signed 4 midfielders thing has been thrown around a bit on here but lets get it right, signing 4 midfielders was a sign of weakness and a tacit admission that wed ballsed up, very badly. The fact that we signed 4 midfielders doesnt offer counter weight to the moans, or provide evidence that should make people less negative about our transfer business. It only demonstrates how right those who cried to the rafters for midfielders in window after window were and how slow the club were to take action.
