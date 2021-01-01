Whilst I agree with most of your points, maybe the club viewed Zubimendi as a game changer at the position and a really good stylistic fit for what Slot wants?



I know some fans were as high on him as others but if the club felt compelled to make a move, he mustve been rated far higher than most supporters were rating him, and I tend to trust the club over the supporters when it comes to judging ability.



I was someone who wasn't 100% sold on him, but regardless where you stand I think most can agree in terms of pure ability/quality as a player, he's probably not in the top tier category of players that we're talking about - he's not world class or really that close to it. So then the question becomes, did we value his skillset more than his actual level of ability, and to me that seems significantly more likely - he has a very specific skillset that as you say is a stylistic fit for the way we want to play under Slot. So go and get a player with a similar skillset?Because to me that's an implicit acknowledgement that we don't necessarily have that type of midfielder (i.e. most suited to the way Slot wants to play) in the squad, and the question is why we can't identify another one, even if it's one less established than Zubimendi. I could understand when we were looking for an absolute unicorn of a #6 - an athletic monster who can cover the midfield by himself, great in the air, but simultaneously excellent on the ball and press-resistant. I don't watch as much football as MacRed but even I can acknowledge that that profile is incredibly difficult to find. But that's not what Zubimendi is as far as I can see - primarily he's a player who's very press resistant and who rarely loses the ball, who is decent but not elite defensively and decent but not elite in terms of ball progression. Again, I'm not a full-time football scout, but I find it hard to believe our much vaunted analytics department can't find a player who meets those criteria. Maybe we can, but we can't find one who meets the age criteria, or the minutes played criteria, or the value for money criteria. But you should want to give the manager the best tools to succeed - that doesn't even necessarily mean go out and buy the shiny flavour of the month players, or big names, but maybe go out and buy a player who has actually already demonstrated being able to play the way the manager wants to? Maybe all of our midfielders adapt, probably they won't. But increase your chance of success? Or at the very least don't weaken the group by loaning/selling the players who would seem more able to adapt (Bajcetic, Clark) than those who very likely won't (Endo).The suggestions is that we need the *perfect* player to be available, but we all know when that player comes along we'll set a strict limit in terms of fee/wage and be completely inflexible about it, act like we're clever and we know something everyone else doesn't, and that player will end up elsewhere. And we're just talking about a midfielder here, we are also allowed to strengthen in other areas, or pre-emptively before we lose players. Instead we're seemingly content to sit around and wait and *hope* that 2-3 players emerge in the next year across multiple positions, with 2 years of data behind them, who are at the very top of the available talent but are also somehow completely off anyone else's radar so that we have a free run and can agree reasonable wages and fees. It's just unrealistic. What will actually happen is we'll set this impossible bar, fail to identify or land any targets who meet that bar, and end up having another panic window where we just need to get bodies through the door.